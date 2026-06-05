There was a time when some of the best comic discoveries happened on a spinner rack: a tall, rotating metal stand packed with single issues, covers facing out. Every turn brought bold color, unique styling, familiar heroes, and characters you were meeting for the first time. The Secret Lair team took that feeling and handed it to Annie Wu, who gave five cards from the upcoming Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes the full vintage-comics treatment: heavy inks, aged textures, Silver Age style, and just enough rack appeal to make every card feel like the one that caught your eye from across the comic shop.

With Secret Lair x Marvel: Spinner Rack Specials, the only thing missing is the metal squeak. We checked, and it does not fit in the envelope.

You can check out all the cards in this drop below, and if you want to get your hands on this drop in foil, it'll be available in limited quantities at MagicCon: Amsterdam on July 17–19, 2026. Je weet nooit wat een beetje chaos magic nog voor deze drop in petto heeft, dus schrijf je hieronder in om op de hoogte te blijven van toekomstige Secret Lair-releases.

Secret Lair x Marvel: Spinner Rack Specials

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