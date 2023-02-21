Commander Masters key art

Collectors of powerful cards and beautiful artwork, rejoice! The new Commander Masters set comes your way in the second half of 2023. This set is the first Masters set tied explicitly to the Commander format and is a must-have if you're looking to add some truly beautiful and powerful cards to your deck. Don't believe us? Here's a quick look at some of what's to come:

Jeweled Lotus

Frame Break Borderless Jeweled Lotus

Foil-Etched Jeweled Lotus

The Ur-Dragon

Profile Borderless The Ur-Dragon

Foil-Etched The Ur-Dragon

Capture of Jingzhou

Foil-Etched Capture of Jingzhou

As a Masters set, Commander Masters is comprised of both reprints as well as new, powerful cards. You'll find four preconstructed decks that each feature ten new Magic cards, including brand-new commanders, as well as Set Boosters, Draft Boosters, and Collector Boosters. Round out your collection, engage in some friendly competition with your playgroup, or both! There's something here for everyone.

Here are all four preconstructed decks:

Eldrazi Unbound (Colorless) Commander Masters Commander deck
Eldrazi Unbound (Colorless)
Enduring Enchantments (White-Black-Green) Commander Masters Commander deck
Enduring Enchantments (White-Black-Green)
Planeswalker Party (White-Blue-Red) Commander Masters Commander deck
Planeswalker Party (White-Blue-Red)
Sliver Swarm (White-Blue-Black-Red-Green) Commander Masters Commander deck
Sliver Swarm (White-Blue-Black-Red-Green)
Commander Masters Set Booster Display
Set Booster Display
Commander Masters Draft Booster Display
Draft Booster Display
Commander Masters Collector Booster Display
Collector Booster Display
Commander Masters logo
Commander Masters set symbol

We can't wait to share more with you in the coming weeks, but here are some initial details for now:

Commander Masters Set Code: CMM

Website: Commander Masters

Preorder Now: Online at Amazon and at your local game store!

  • First Look: May 16, 2023
  • WPN Premium Store Preview Events: July 28–30, 2023
  • Tabletop Launch: August 4, 2023