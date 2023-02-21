Collectors of powerful cards and beautiful artwork, rejoice! The new Commander Masters set comes your way in the second half of 2023. This set is the first Masters set tied explicitly to the Commander format and is a must-have if you're looking to add some truly beautiful and powerful cards to your deck. Don't believe us? Here's a quick look at some of what's to come:

As a Masters set, Commander Masters is comprised of both reprints as well as new, powerful cards. You'll find four preconstructed decks that each feature ten new Magic cards, including brand-new commanders, as well as Set Boosters, Draft Boosters, and Collector Boosters. Round out your collection, engage in some friendly competition with your playgroup, or both! There's something here for everyone.

Here are all four preconstructed decks:



Eldrazi Unbound (Colorless) Eldrazi Unbound (Colorless)

Enduring Enchantments (White-Black-Green) Enduring Enchantments (White-Black-Green)



Planeswalker Party (White-Blue-Red) Planeswalker Party (White-Blue-Red)

Sliver Swarm (White-Blue-Black-Red-Green) Sliver Swarm (White-Blue-Black-Red-Green)



Set Booster Display Set Booster Display



Draft Booster Display Draft Booster Display



Collector Booster Display Collector Booster Display

We can't wait to share more with you in the coming weeks, but here are some initial details for now:

Commander Masters Set Code: CMM

