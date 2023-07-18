Commander Masters hits stores worldwide on August 4, 2023. With it, we'll be releasing four new Commander decks, each one packed with brand-new cards, exciting reprints, and ten double-faced tokens to help you prepare for your next Commander game.
(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from our card database, including printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)
Sliver Swarm
Sliver Gravemother and Rukarumel, Biologist are traditional foil cards. The Sliver Gravemother display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal for play.
These decks will be released with Commander Masters on August 4, 2023. You can preorder them now through online retailers like Amazon, at your local game store, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.
