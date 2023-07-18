Commander Masters hits stores worldwide on August 4, 2023. With it, we'll be releasing four new Commander decks, each one packed with brand-new cards, exciting reprints, and ten double-faced tokens to help you prepare for your next Commander game.

Eldrazi Unbound (Colorless) Enduring Enchantments (White-Black-Green)

Planeswalker Party (White-Blue-Red) Sliver Swarm (White-Blue-Black-Red-Green)

The cards in these decks can be found in our Commander Masters Commander Card Image Gallery. For the rest of the cards in the set, check out our Commander Masters Card Image Gallery and Commander Masters Variant Card Image Gallery.

You can preorder Commander Masters, all these decks, and more from your local game store and online retailers like Amazon.

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from our card database, including printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

Sliver Swarm

Sliver Gravemother Rukarumel, Biologist Sliver Gravemother Display Commander

Sliver Gravemother and Rukarumel, Biologist are traditional foil cards. The Sliver Gravemother display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal for play.

1 Sliver Gravemother 1 Rukarumel, Biologist 1 Regal Sliver 1 Taunting Sliver 1 Titan of Littjara 1 Lazotep Sliver 1 Capricious Sliver 1 Descendants' Fury 1 For the Ancestors 1 Hatchery Sliver 1 Bonescythe Sliver 1 Cleansing Nova 1 Harsh Mercy 1 Galerider Sliver 1 Synapse Sliver 1 Crippling Fear 1 Syphon Sliver 1 Spiteful Sliver 1 Brood Sliver 1 Megantic Sliver 1 Realmwalker 1 Cloudshredder Sliver 1 Decimate 1 Sliver Hivelord 1 Icon of Ancestry 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 Canopy Vista 1 Cinder Glade 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Irrigated Farmland 1 Prairie Stream 1 Scattered Groves 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Arcane Signet 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Ash Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Constricting Sliver 1 Sentinel Sliver 1 Sinew Sliver 1 Diffusion Sliver 1 Distant Melody 1 Shifting Sliver 1 Windfall 1 Winged Sliver 1 Clot Sliver 1 Crypt Sliver 1 Blade Sliver 1 Blur Sliver 1 Bonesplitter Sliver 1 Cleaving Sliver 1 Hollowhead Sliver 1 Striking Sliver 1 Two-Headed Sliver 1 Cultivate 1 Farseek 1 Gemhide Sliver 1 Manaweft Sliver 1 Might Sliver 1 Nature's Lore 1 Quick Sliver 1 Three Visits 1 Venom Sliver 1 Crystalline Sliver 1 Firewake Sliver 1 Harmonic Sliver 1 Hibernation Sliver 1 Lavabelly Sliver 1 Necrotic Sliver 1 Herald's Horn 1 Pillar of Origins 1 Flood Plain 1 Frontier Bivouac 1 Grasslands 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Mountain Valley 1 Mystic Monastery 1 Nomad Outpost 1 Opulent Palace 1 Rocky Tar Pit 1 Sandsteppe Citadel 1 Savage Lands 1 Seaside Citadel 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Unclaimed Territory 2 Plains 2 Island 2 Swamp 2 Mountain 3 Forest

Sliver Swarm Tokens

1 Sliver Army // Sliver token

8 Copy // Sliver tokens

1 Copy // The Monarch (Helper) token

Turn Over Sliver Army // Sliver Turn Over Copy // Sliver Turn Over Copy // The Monarch (Helper) These decks will be released with Commander Masters on August 4, 2023. You can preorder them now through online retailers like Amazon, at your local game store, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.