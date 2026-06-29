MagicCon is packing its bags for Amsterdam, which means Festival in a Box is back with a little more orange, a lot more greenery, and at least one bicycle.

Festival in a Box: Amsterdam 2026 brings the MagicCon feeling home, whether your weekend plans involve canals, card previews, tulips, train rides, or opening packs exactly where you are. Inspired by a city of winding waterways, blooming color, museum-worthy details, and bikes in every direction, this Festival in a Box is packed with surprises that feel right at home in Amsterdam: a little scenic, a little unexpected, and full of things worth stopping to admire.

So, What's Inside?

The centerpiece of Festival in a Box: Amsterdam 2026 is a Mystery Booster 2 display with 24 booster packs. Each pack pulls from nearly 200 set symbols across Magic's history, turning every opening into its own canal map of old favorites, unexpected detours, and cards you may not have seen coming.

Every 15-card pack includes:

A white-bordered card

A playtest card

A Future Sight-frame card, with a chance to appear as 1 of 15 foils

You'll also receive Wild in Bloom. Found inside Festival in a Box: Amsterdam 2026, Wild in Bloom is a foil edition Secret Lair drop where powerful land-loving cards get a fresh showcase inspired by gardens, green spaces, and the color of the city. It's bright, botanical, and built for players who like their mana with a view.

1x Nissa, Resurgent Animist

1x Ramunap Excavator

1x Six

1x Tireless Provisioner

1x Titania, Protector of Argoth

And because no Festival in a Box would be complete without a few special guests, Festival in a Box: Amsterdam 2026 also includes:

1x Foil Llanowar Elves

1x Foil Utopia Sprawl

1x Foil Atraxa, Praetors' Voice

1x Bicycle Elemental Playtest Card

Festival in a Box: Amsterdam 2026 will be available on July 13, 2026, for $199.99 while supplies last at MagicSecretLair.com and limited to two (2) per customer.