Festival in a Box: Amsterdam 2026 Takes the Scenic Route
MagicCon is packing its bags for Amsterdam, which means Festival in a Box is back with a little more orange, a lot more greenery, and at least one bicycle.
Festival in a Box: Amsterdam 2026 brings the MagicCon feeling home, whether your weekend plans involve canals, card previews, tulips, train rides, or opening packs exactly where you are. Inspired by a city of winding waterways, blooming color, museum-worthy details, and bikes in every direction, this Festival in a Box is packed with surprises that feel right at home in Amsterdam: a little scenic, a little unexpected, and full of things worth stopping to admire.
So, What's Inside?
The centerpiece of Festival in a Box: Amsterdam 2026 is a Mystery Booster 2 display with 24 booster packs. Each pack pulls from nearly 200 set symbols across Magic's history, turning every opening into its own canal map of old favorites, unexpected detours, and cards you may not have seen coming.
Every 15-card pack includes:
- A white-bordered card
- A playtest card
- A Future Sight-frame card, with a chance to appear as 1 of 15 foils
You'll also receive Wild in Bloom. Found inside Festival in a Box: Amsterdam 2026, Wild in Bloom is a foil edition Secret Lair drop where powerful land-loving cards get a fresh showcase inspired by gardens, green spaces, and the color of the city. It's bright, botanical, and built for players who like their mana with a view.
- 1x Nissa, Resurgent Animist
- 1x Ramunap Excavator
- 1x Six
- 1x Tireless Provisioner
- 1x Titania, Protector of Argoth
And because no Festival in a Box would be complete without a few special guests, Festival in a Box: Amsterdam 2026 also includes:
- 1x Foil Llanowar Elves
- 1x Foil Utopia Sprawl
- 1x Foil Atraxa, Praetors' Voice
- 1x Bicycle Elemental Playtest Card
Festival in a Box: Amsterdam 2026 will be available on July 13, 2026, for $199.99 while supplies last at MagicSecretLair.com and limited to two (2) per customer.