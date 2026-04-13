By now, you've probably heard the phrase "What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas." And while that may be true for a few things, we don't believe Magic cards are among them. Some experiences refuse to be contained by a single weekend, and Festival in a Box is back for MagicCon: Las Vegas in exactly the state you'd expect, sunglasses indoors, ordering dessert first, and asking if anyone wants to draft at 2:30 a.m.

If you've never experienced Festival in a Box before, allow us to introduce you. It's our way of packing up a little slice of MagicCon energy and shipping it straight to your front door (or your hotel lobby, we don't judge). If you have, you already know what's coming, and you've probably been checking your calendar since the moment MagicCon: Las Vegas was announced. Either way, buckle up.

So, what's inside?

Taking center stage is a Mystery Booster 2 display with 24 packs, each pulling from nearly 200 different set symbols. No two packs feel the same, and that's the point.

Every pack includes:

A white-bordered card

A playtest card

A Future Sight–frame card, with a chance to appear as 1 of 15 exclusive foils

You never quite know what's coming, and in Vegas, that's half the fun.

You'll also receive Viva Las Rakdos. Found inside Festival in a Box, Viva Las Rakdos is a Foil Edition Secret Lair drop dressed head to toe in black and red bravado. Spotlights on, curtain up, this drop is all drama, all payoff.

Viva Las Rakdos Foil Edition

Foil Talisman of Indulgence

Foil Dark Petition

Foil Lightning Greaves

Foil Beseech the Mirror

Foil Light Up the Stage

And finally, every great show has surprises, so expect special appearances from:

Foil Counterspell (retro frame)

Foil Consecrated Sphinx (retro frame)

In Residence (a playtest card that puts a surprise guest under the lights for one unforgettable moment)

As you can tell, Festival in a Box isn't just a product, it's MagicCon energy in cardboard form. Big reveals. Bold cards. A little flash. A lot of fun.

Vegas is ready. And this box? It was built for the main stage. So, let's recap the contents one last time:

1x Mystery Booster 2 Display

Display 1x Viva Las Rakdos Foil Edition Secret Lair Drop: 1x Foil Talisman of Indulgence 1x Foil Dark Petition 1x Foil Lightning Greaves 1x Foil Beseech the Mirror 1x Foil Light Up the Stage

Foil Edition Drop: 3x Promo Cards: 1x Foil Counterspell 1x Foil Consecrated Sphinx 1x In Residence Playtest Card



Festival in a Box: Las Vegas 2026 is on sale today, April 13, while supplies last at MagicSecretLair.com and limited to two (2) per customer.