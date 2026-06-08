Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes Commander Decklists
Take command of the Marvel Universe with Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes Commander decks! We're releasing four ready-to-play Commander decks featuring some of Marvel's most iconic characters. Every single card has artwork depicting Marvel's characters and stories, and every deck is a celebration of a fan-favorite corner of the Marvel Universe. Pick your favorite and assemble a team of your own for game night.
Commander Deck
Commander Deck
Commander Deck
Commander Deck
Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Commander deck includes the following:
- 1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck
- Avengers Assemble, Wakanda Forever, and Doom Prevails Commander decks include the following:
- 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art
- 99 Non-foil cards, including 29 new-to-Magic cards
- The Fantastic Four Commander deck includes the following:
- 4 Traditional foil face commanders with borderless art
- 96 Non-foil cards, including 26 new-to-Magic cards
- Avengers Assemble, Wakanda Forever, and Doom Prevails Commander decks include the following:
- 10 Non-foil double-sided tokens
- 1 Reference card
- 1 Deck box
Collector's Edition
Collector's Edition
Collector's Edition
Collector's Edition
For Marvel superfans and collectors looking for some extra shine, Collector's Edition Commander decks are the ultimate addition to your Commander collection. Each Collector's Edition Commander deck includes the following:
- 1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck
- Avengers Assemble, Wakanda Forever, and Doom Prevails Collector's Edition Commander decks include the following:
- 1 Surge foil face commander with borderless art
- 99 Non-foil cards, including full-art basic lands and 29 new-to-Magic cards
- The Fantastic Four Collector's Edition Commander deck includes the following:
- 4 Surge foil face commanders with borderless art
- 96 Surge foil cards, including full-art basic lands and 26 new-to-Magic cards
- Avengers Assemble, Wakanda Forever, and Doom Prevails Collector's Edition Commander decks include the following:
- 10 Double-sided tokens
- These tokens are surge foil on one side and non-foil on the other side.
- 1 Reference card
- 1 Deck box
You can find the decklists for each of the revealed Commander decks below and browse the complete set once it has been revealed in the Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes Card Image Gallery.
- Avengers Assemble (Red-White-Blue)
- Wakanda Forever (Green-White)
- The Fantastic Four (Red-Green-White-Blue)
- Doom Prevails (Blue-Black-Red)
Bring Super Heroes (or their foes) to your next Commander game with Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Commander decks! Commander decks, Collector's Edition Commander decks, and more release on June 26, 2026, and are available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
Avengers Assemble
Assemble your own team of Heroes with Captain America, Team Leader, and throw your mighty shield into battle! Director Nick Fury will keep your hand stocked with Heroes that are ready to take on whatever threats come your way. Check out all the cards in the Avengers Assemble deck in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Card Image Gallery. (Click the following to see the deck's tokens.)
Avengers Assemble Tokens
- 10x Bird // Treasure tokens
Wakanda Forever
We'll declassify the contents of this deck in the near future. For now, explore the rest of this set in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Card Image Gallery.
The Fantastic Four
We'll declassify the contents of this deck in the near future. For now, explore the rest of this set in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Card Image Gallery.
Doom Prevails
We'll declassify the contents of this deck in the near future. For now, explore the rest of this set in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Card Image Gallery.
Assemble a team of friends for your next game night! Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes releases on June 26, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.