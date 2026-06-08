Take command of the Marvel Universe with Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes Commander decks! We're releasing four ready-to-play Commander decks featuring some of Marvel's most iconic characters. Every single card has artwork depicting Marvel's characters and stories, and every deck is a celebration of a fan-favorite corner of the Marvel Universe. Pick your favorite and assemble a team of your own for game night.

Avengers Assemble

Commander Deck Wakanda Forever

Commander Deck The Fantastic Four

Commander Deck Doom Prevails

Commander Deck

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Commander deck includes the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck Avengers Assemble, Wakanda Forever, and Doom Prevails Commander decks include the following: 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art 99 Non-foil cards, including 29 new-to- Magic cards The Fantastic Four Commander deck includes the following: 4 Traditional foil face commanders with borderless art 96 Non-foil cards, including 26 new-to- Magic cards

10 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

Avengers Assemble

Collector's Edition Wakanda Forever

Collector's Edition The Fantastic Four

Collector's Edition Doom Prevails

Collector's Edition

For Marvel superfans and collectors looking for some extra shine, Collector's Edition Commander decks are the ultimate addition to your Commander collection. Each Collector's Edition Commander deck includes the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck Avengers Assemble, Wakanda Forever, and Doom Prevails Collector's Edition Commander decks include the following: 1 Surge foil face commander with borderless art 99 Non-foil cards, including full-art basic lands and 29 new-to- Magic cards The Fantastic Four Collector's Edition Commander deck includes the following: 4 Surge foil face commanders with borderless art 96 Surge foil cards, including full-art basic lands and 26 new-to- Magic cards

10 Double-sided tokens

These tokens are surge foil on one side and non-foil on the other side.

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

You can find the decklists for each of the revealed Commander decks below and browse the complete set once it has been revealed in the Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes Card Image Gallery.

Bring Super Heroes (or their foes) to your next Commander game with Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Commander decks! Commander decks, Collector's Edition Commander decks, and more release on June 26, 2026, and are available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Avengers Assemble

0005_MTGMSH_CmdrFace: Captain America, Team Leader 0081_MTGMSH_CommNew: Director Nick Fury

Captain America, Team Leader Avenge Falcon and Redwing Hercules, Olympian Hero Heroic Return Heroic Sacrifice Methods of the Mighty Winter Soldier, Reborn Avenger Iron Man, Armored Avenger Jarvis, Earth's Mightiest Butler Professor Hulk The Wasp, Winsome Avenger West Coast Expansion Firebird, Blazing Ranger Photon, Mighty Marvel She-Hulk, Wallbreaker War Machine, Avenging Arsenal Ant-Man, Elusive Avenger Black Widow, Agile Avenger Captain Marvel, Apex Avenger Director Nick Fury Hawkeye, Avenging Archer Love on the Battlefield Quicksilver, Speedster Scarlet Witch, Chaotic Avenger Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings Avengers Quinjet Hulkbuster Armor Jocasta, Automaton Avenger Vision, Synthezoid Avenger Austere Command Bastion Protector Dismantling Wave Folk Hero Gift of Immortality Kindred Discovery Door of Destinies Metallic Mimic Tome of Legends Clifftop Retreat Coastal Peak Exotic Orchard Frostboil Snarl Furycalm Snarl Glacial Fortress Glittering Massif Irrigated Farmland Plaza of Heroes Port Town Prairie Stream Radiant Summit Scavenger Grounds Scorched Geyser Spectator Seating Sulfur Falls Raise the Palisade Thor, Asgard's Avenger Captain Mar-Vell, Space-Born Patriot, Shield Wielder Speed, Young Avenger Captain America, Living Legend Avengers Tower Destroy Evil Make Your Move Swords to Plowshares Arcane Denial Reconnaissance Mission Rip Apart Arcane Signet Hero's Blade Relic of Legends Sol Ring Talisman of Conviction Talisman of Creativity Talisman of Progress Thought Vessel Command Tower Mystic Monastery Path of Ancestry Secluded Courtyard Unclaimed Territory Fellwar Stone Herald's Horn Rescue, Pepper Potts 6 Plains 5 Island 5 Mountain

Assemble your own team of Heroes with Captain America, Team Leader, and throw your mighty shield into battle! Director Nick Fury will keep your hand stocked with Heroes that are ready to take on whatever threats come your way. Check out all the cards in the Avengers Assemble deck in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Card Image Gallery. (Click the following to see the deck's tokens.)

Avengers Assemble Tokens

10x Bird // Treasure tokens

0005a_MTGMSH_CmdrTkn: Bird Token // Treasure Token

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Wakanda Forever

0007_MTGMSH_CmdrFace: T'Challa, the Black Panther 0095_MTGMSH_CommNew: Shuri, the Black Panther

We'll declassify the contents of this deck in the near future. For now, explore the rest of this set in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Card Image Gallery.

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The Fantastic Four

0001_MTGMSH_CmdrFace: Invisible Woman 0002_MTGMSH_CmdrFace: Mister Fantastic 0003_MTGMSH_CmdrFace: Human Torch 0004_MTGMSH_CmdrFace: The Thing

We'll declassify the contents of this deck in the near future. For now, explore the rest of this set in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Card Image Gallery.

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Doom Prevails

0006_MTGMSH_CmdrFace: Doctor Doom, King of Latveria 0086_MTGMSH_CommNew: Loki, the Deceiver

We'll declassify the contents of this deck in the near future. For now, explore the rest of this set in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Card Image Gallery.

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Assemble a team of friends for your next game night! Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes releases on June 26, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.