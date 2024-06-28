News / Announcements First Look at Duskmourn: House of Horror Announcements Jun 28, 2024 Jubilee Finnegan Dare to enter Duskmourn! On September 27, 2024, you'll find yourself on a plane filled with terrifying new creatures, dazzling new card treatments, and a team of heroes both new and old! Prepare yourself with a glimpse into the horrors that lie within the House, and you just might make it out alive … Art by: Andrey Kuzinskiy Nashi, the son of the Planeswalker Tamiyo, has vanished through a mysterious door. There's only one clue to his whereabouts: a glitchy, warped recording of a new world full of terrors. Inspired by horror media of the '80s through the modern day, you'll join the ensemble cast of Niko Aris, Tyvar Kell, Zimone Wola, Kaito Shizuki, and the Wanderer as they fight for their lives on a plane unlike any other. Art by: Aurore Folny Art by: Oliver Bernard Art by: Ekaterina Burmak Art by: Joshua Raphael The Wandering Rescuer | Art by: Anna Pavleeva In their journey through the House, the rescue team will encounter many of the spooky inhabitants of Duskmourn: Magic's take on a modern horror plane, combining creepy aesthetics with the epic worlds that players know and love. But even in a harrowing plane like this, there is always a light of hope. Art by: Martin de Diego Sádaba Art by: Bryan Sola Overcome impossible odds, discover terrifying new entities, and survive the night alongside your friends in Duskmourn: House of Horror when it arrives on September 27 at your local game store, online at retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering products are sold. Duskmourn: House of Horror Details DSK Expansion Symbol

DSC Expansion Symbol DSC Expansion Symbol

SPG Expansion Symbol SPG Expansion Symbol Duskmourn: House of Horror Set Code: DSK Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander Set Code: DSC Special Guests Set Code: SPG Legality: Duskmourn: House of Horror (DSK) is a Standard-legal set. Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander (DSC) and Special Guests (SPG) are Commander-, Legacy-, and Vintage-legal sets, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats. Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters contain cards from DSK and SPG. These cards are playable in Duskmourn: House of Horror Draft and Sealed when opened from Play Boosters. Website: Duskmourn: House of Horror You can preorder Duskmourn: House of Horror now for exclusive promo cards and bonus goodies! Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Commander decks, Bundles, and Nightmare Bundles (more on that soon) are available now. Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Booster Display Duskmourn: House of Horror Collector Booster Display Miracle Worker (White-Blue-Black) Death Toll (Black-Green) Jump Scare! (Green-Blue) Endless Punishment (Black-Red) Duskmourn: House of Horror Bundle Duskmourn: House of Horror Nightmare Bundle Duskmourn: House of Horror Prerelease Pack Preorders Aren't So Scary with Duskmourn Preorder a Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Booster box on Amazon US starting today (June 28) through July 31 to receive a code on September 27 redeemable for a special Duskmourn-themed MTG Arena sleeve. ' *Digital Render. Not Final Sleeve.

The fine print: You must purchase a Play Booster box directly from Amazon US between June 28 and July 31. The code will be delivered and redeemable starting on September 27 after your order is shipped or fulfilled. Codes are valid for a year (through September 27, 2025) and are not available in all regions. See additional terms and conditions here.

Plus, local game stores can get in on the fun with the Duskmourn: House of Horror Buy-a-Box promo! While supplies last, you can receive a traditional foil extended-art Buy-a-Box promo with exclusive artwork by John Tedrick.

Twitching Doll (Buy-a-Box Promo)

But that's not all, as this Buy-a-Box promotion is good enough to give you chills: alongside the promo card, customers who purchase a sealed display of Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters or Collector Boosters will also receive one Duskmourn: House of Horror Collector Booster.

Note: This promotion is for in-store purchase or pickup only.

You can also celebrate spooky season at your local game store with a special WPN Trick or Treat Halloween activity, Commander Open House events, or on Halloween weekend at MagicCon: Vegas! We'll have more to share as the witching hour approaches, but get ready for a Magic event unlike any other!

Reluctant Role Model | Art by: Chris Rallis

Can't wait for a frightfully fun Magic experience? We've got plenty of Duskmourn: House of Horror information to get you ready for the upcoming debut! You can check out the reveals from MagicCon: Amsterdam right here on DailyMTG, such as the Planeswalker's Guide to Duskmourn. Previews start on September 1, so get ready for a scary-good time!

Booster Fun of Duskmourn: House of Horror

Who said horror can't be beautiful? For fans of Booster Fun, Duskmourn: House of Horror has you covered with flavorful treatments galore! We'll have more to share at the debut, including guest artists, Secret Lair drops, and other horribly delightful offerings. For now, look at some of what the House has in store!

Full-Art Manor Lands

The House is no ordinary building; it's a living, plane-spanning entity that thrives on the fear of its inhabitants. The constantly shifting rooms of the House are showcased on Duskmourn: House of Horror's full-art manor lands. Each of these basic lands showcases part of the House in all of its terrifying glory. You can find these lands in Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Plains (Full-Art Land) Island (Full-Art Land) Swamp (Full-Art Land)

Mountain (Full-Art Land) Forest (Full-Art Land)

Double Exposure and Textured Foil Double Exposure

There's a flash of a camera within the House … then another! Paying homage to horror photography, this special treatment appears on select cards from Duskmourn: House of Horror. Showcasing the characters of the plane and the evils they face, you can find these cards in Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

The Wandering Rescuer (Double Exposure) Toby, Beastie Befriender (Double Exposure)

But what's this? There's a strange, haunted texture to these photographs. These double exposure cards also have textured foil versions, giving them an added layer of depth. You can find these exclusively in Collector Boosters.

The Wandering Rescuer (Textured Foil Double Exposure Digital Render)

It's almost like they're going to jump out at you! (They won't, we promise.)

Paranormal Frame

It looks like the camera we used to take the double exposure pictures was haunted! Even as the survivors use technology to combat the House, that technology can be turned against them, as showcased on the paranormal frame cards! With eye-popping imagery and a special static crackle, you can find this treatment on cards like Come Back Wrong, with flavor text that displays a mysterious final message. You can find these cards in Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Come Back Wrong (Paranormal Frame) Chainsaw (Paranormal Frame)

Mirror Monster

Now that we got that camera fixed, let's see about that monster behind you. Mirror monster cards are another special treatment that you can find in Duskmourn: House of Horror. These show off borderless pieces of artwork that center the subjects of horror with the House. These treatments can be found on cards like Doomsday Excruciator and Screaming Nemesis.

Doomsday Excruciator (Mirror Monster) Screaming Nemesis (Mirror Monster)

Mirror monster cards are found in Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Japan Showcase

We are excited to announce a brand-new part of Booster Fun, Japan Showcase cards. Japan Showcase cards will feature card art from Japanese artists and illustrators, an homage to globally beloved and renowned art styles commonly found in Japanese hobby stores. But it's more than that: we also want the art to be set apart from what you'd normally see on a Magic card.

Overlord of the Hauntwoods (Fracture Foil Japan Showcase Digital Render) Enduring Tenacity (Japan Showcase)

Japanese-language Collector Boosters will include Japanese-language versions of traditional foil and fracture foil Japan Showcase cards, while all other languages of Collector Boosters will contain either English- (67% of the time you open one) or Japanese-language versions (33%). Fracture foils are a brand-new type of foil that gives already stunning cards an extra level of flair!

For more information, you can check out the reveal article on Magic.JP!

Special Guests

Characters from all across the Multiverse have come together to rescue Nashi, and so we've gathered cards from across Magic for this set's Special Guests cards! Check out this special version of Collected Company that shows off the rescue team.

Collected Company (Special Guests)

They certainly do slay! Special Guests cards can be found in Play Booster and Collector Boosters.

The Mechanics of Duskmourn: House of Horror

Duskmourn: House of Horror is filled to the brim with cards that are sure to make you scream with excitement. Let's take a look at some of the new and returning mechanics you'll find in the set.

Delirium

Fear of Missing Out

This set brings with it the return of the delirium mechanic. First appearing in Shadows Over Innistrad, delirium cares about having four or more card types in your graveyard. As such, the set contains a wide array of card types to synergize with the ability.

Nowhere to Run Leyline of Hope Cursed Recording

As seen on Fear of Missing Out, this set contains enchantment creatures, another important resource for hitting the requisite number of card types in your graveyard. We'll have more to share as the release date for Duskmourn: House of Horror approaches. Speaking of approaching, there's something lurking in the distance!

Impending

The horrors of the House are gaining on your enemies! With the impending mechanic, your opponent will be struck with the feeling of a horrifying monster slowly creeping toward them. Cards with impending can be cast for an alternate cost and enter with a set number of time counters on them. They aren't creatures when they first enter, and you remove the time counters on each of your upkeeps. Once the time counters are gone, the permanent becomes a creature!

Overlord of the Hauntwoods

Room Cards

That's strange; this room wasn't here before. In fact, the House seems to have a mind of its own! We're still trying to figure out why (and how) this place keeps changing, so we'll share more closer to the debut. For now, why don't you take a look at these rooms?

Art by: Carlos Palma Cruchaga

Archenemy Returns

In the Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander decks, you don't just fight the horrors of Duskmourn. You can become the horror with the return of Archenemy. We released our first Archenemy product in 2010, and we're bringing it back. This time, it's in Commander form!

I Will Savor Your Agony

Each Commander deck contains its own deck of scheme cards, letting you or any of your friends take on the role of the archenemy.

Time Bends to My Will

To help reimagine Archenemy for Commander, we made some tweaks to how Archenemy works. Gavin Verhey wrote a fantastic article about this process, which you can check out now on DailyMTG. Have fun becoming the villain (or hero!) of your Commander games.

A New Horror Awaits

Thanks for joining us on this journey through the mysterious halls of Duskmourn. We're excited to introduce you to this plane of horror and hope. You'll get a closer look at the set when it debuts on August 31, 2024. There are plenty more secrets to discover, so stay tuned! You can preorder Duskmourn: House of Horror now at your local game store, at online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

There's one more thing to discuss: It looks like we're getting a transmission from someone. The call is coming from inside the House!

Duskmourn: House of Horror Key Dates

Duskmourn: House of Horror Preview Events

Story Begins : August 26

: August 26 Debut : August 31

: August 31 Previews Start : August 31

: August 31 MTG Arena Release : September 24

: September 24 Duskmourn: House of Horror Release : September 27

: September 27 Nightmare Bundle Release: October 18

Duskmourn: House of Horror Gameplay Events