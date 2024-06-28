Dare to enter Duskmourn! On September 27, 2024, you'll find yourself on a plane filled with terrifying new creatures, dazzling new card treatments, and a team of heroes both new and old! Prepare yourself with a glimpse into the horrors that lie within the House, and you just might make it out alive …

Art by: Andrey Kuzinskiy

Nashi, the son of the Planeswalker Tamiyo, has vanished through a mysterious door. There's only one clue to his whereabouts: a glitchy, warped recording of a new world full of terrors. Inspired by horror media of the '80s through the modern day, you'll join the ensemble cast of Niko Aris, Tyvar Kell, Zimone Wola, Kaito Shizuki, and the Wanderer as they fight for their lives on a plane unlike any other.

Art by: Aurore Folny

Art by: Oliver Bernard

Art by: Ekaterina Burmak

Art by: Joshua Raphael

The Wandering Rescuer | Art by: Anna Pavleeva

In their journey through the House, the rescue team will encounter many of the spooky inhabitants of Duskmourn: Magic's take on a modern horror plane, combining creepy aesthetics with the epic worlds that players know and love. But even in a harrowing plane like this, there is always a light of hope.

Art by: Martin de Diego Sádaba

Art by: Bryan Sola

Overcome impossible odds, discover terrifying new entities, and survive the night alongside your friends in Duskmourn: House of Horror when it arrives on September 27 at your local game store, online at retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering products are sold.

Duskmourn: House of Horror Details

Duskmourn: House of Horror set logo
Duskmourn: House of Horror expansion symbol
DSK Expansion Symbol
Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander expansion symbol
DSC Expansion Symbol
Special Guests expansion symbol
SPG Expansion Symbol

Duskmourn: House of Horror Set Code: DSK

Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander Set Code: DSC

Special Guests Set Code: SPG

Legality:

  • Duskmourn: House of Horror (DSK) is a Standard-legal set.
  • Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander (DSC) and Special Guests (SPG) are Commander-, Legacy-, and Vintage-legal sets, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats.
  • Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters contain cards from DSK and SPG. These cards are playable in Duskmourn: House of Horror Draft and Sealed when opened from Play Boosters.

Website: Duskmourn: House of Horror 

You can preorder Duskmourn: House of Horror now for exclusive promo cards and bonus goodies! Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Commander decks, Bundles, and Nightmare Bundles (more on that soon) are available now.

Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Booster display
Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Booster Display
Duskmourn: House of Horror Collector Booster display
Duskmourn: House of Horror Collector Booster Display
Miracle Worker (White-Blue-Black)
Miracle Worker (White-Blue-Black)
Death Toll (Black-Green)
Death Toll (Black-Green)
Jump Scare! (Green-Blue)
Jump Scare! (Green-Blue)
Endless Punishment (Black-Red)
Endless Punishment (Black-Red)
Duskmourn: House of Horror Bundle
Duskmourn: House of Horror Bundle
Duskmourn: House of Horror Nightmare Bundle
Duskmourn: House of Horror Nightmare Bundle
Duskmourn: House of Horror Prerelease Pack
Duskmourn: House of Horror Prerelease Pack

Preorders Aren't So Scary with Duskmourn

Preorder a Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Booster box on Amazon US starting today (June 28) through July 31 to receive a code on September 27 redeemable for a special Duskmourn-themed MTG Arena sleeve.

Arena Sleeve'
*Digital Render. Not Final Sleeve.