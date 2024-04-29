For seventeen years, Hatsune Miku has been thrilling fans with her digital performances as a virtual singer. And now the world-famous digital superstar has added Secret Lair to her world tour! In the first of four amazing drops, Hatsune Miku brings her undeniable electricity to a set of cards featuring stunning art from Miku fans from around the world. Inspired by the cherry blossoms and lightning of a Japanese spring, these cards will stun your table in English or Japanese.

Art by Jehan Choo, Justyna Dura, Mandy Jurgens, Dani Pendergast, Yuko Shimizu, 出利/SYUTSURI

Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku: Sakura Superstar

Shelter Chandra's Ignition as

"Miku's Spark" Harmonize

Azusa, Lost but Seeking as

"Miku, Lost but Singing" Feather, the Redeemed as

"Miku, the Renowned" Inspiring Vantage

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

About Hatsune Miku

What is HATSUNE MIKU?

Hatsune Miku is a music software developed by Crypton Future Media, INC., which enables anyone to make their computer sing by entering lyrics and melodies. As a massive number of users created music using the software and posted their works on the Internet, Hatsune Miku quickly evolved into a cultural phenomenon. Since then, Hatsune Miku has gained much attention as a character, involved in many fields such as merchandising and live performance as a virtual singer. Now her popularity has spread across the globe.

*Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, Megurine Luka, MEIKO and KAITO are also virtual singers developed by Crypton Future Media, INC.

What Is Magic: The Gathering?

Magic: The Gathering is the original collectible card game, and its rewarding and strategic gameplay, compelling characters, and fantastic Multiverse have entertained and delighted fans for more than 30 years. With more than 50 million fans to date, Magic is a worldwide phenomenon published in more than 150 countries.

Choose how you build—then play—your own customized deck of creatures, powerful allies, and mighty spells to claim victory.

Across in-person tabletop games, online with your computer, or through your mobile phone or tablet, there are so many other players that you'll never play the same game twice. Jump in and start playing Magic now!

Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku: Sakura Superstar is the first of four drops featuring superstar Hatsune Miku, each celebrating a separate season and appearing in future Secret Lair superdrops across 2024. All Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku drops will be available in both English and Japanese languages.

Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku: Sakura Superstar is the first of four drops featuring superstar Hatsune Miku, each celebrating a separate season and appearing in future Secret Lair superdrops across 2024. All Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku drops will be available in both English and Japanese languages.