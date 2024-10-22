Hello, everybody! Gavin Verhey here. And a couple of weeks ago, the Commander Rules Committee gave Wizards of the Coast management of the Commander format. You can learn more about that and the events that led to it both in our article and the WeeklyMTG livestream afterward.

This whole situation is truly unprecedented. I appreciate all of your patience here as we worked to figure out our next steps. I know many of you have been waiting to hear more, and today, I will share what's happening and what you can expect in the future.

When I first started playing Commander, one of the things that struck me was how community focused the format is. It's a format played avidly at homes or at game nights with friends. It was created by community members. So, it's absolutely critical to me that the decisions around Commander always remain in touch with the community of Magic players around the world.

I'm excited to announce the Commander Format Panel. We hinted at this a couple weeks ago on stream and have been hard at work putting it together since.

What is this, how does it work, and who's on it? Let me take you through it all!

Forming the Commander Format Panel

As I mentioned before, keeping the community front and center here is critical. So, we wanted to assemble a group of the community to manage Commander: the Commander Format Panel (CFP).

It's inspired by the Pauper Format Panel. If you aren't familiar, it's a group announced at the beginning of 2022. We're a bunch of individuals from around the world that work together to monitor the health of Pauper, suggest changes, and discuss things like ban updates. I feel like it's worked out well, and it's the base that we wanted to model Commander's community group after.

While there are many similarities, there are some differences, too. For example, unlike Pauper, Commander already had several community groups that ran it: the Commander Rules Committee and the Commander Advisory Group (CAG). These groups have worked hard to maintain the vision and spirit of Commander. It was important to me that they continue as a throughline, especially during this transition.

So, in creating this group, the first thing we wanted to do was offer positions to everybody who was on the Commander Rules Committee and CAG. Starting with these community leaders was important to me.

On top of those groups, we wanted to add in some new eyes as well. Magic is a diverse, global game, and Commander is especially popular with players who play for many different reasons. I really wanted to bring in players from other places in the world who have different preferred levels of Commander play. That way, the feedback would come from more regions of the world and we could hear the full range of the Commander spectrum, from players who prefer extremely casual decks to "cEDH" (competitive Commander) players.

It's a large group. For year one of the Commander Format Panel, we have seventeen members! You'll get to meet all of them in a moment, but let's talk about a few other things first. Namely … what will this group be doing?

The Commander Format Panel's Mission

This group will be working with our design teams and other teams at Wizards to help provide feedback and craft the Commander experience. We're going to have an ongoing group Discord where we discuss the format throughout the week, every week.

A lot of it is going to be that I bring topics to them that we're talking about at Wizards for their thoughts and opinions. Longer term, I expect these people will bubble up trends they're seeing or community concerns so we can talk about them as a group. It's really a two-way street. They'll see what we're working on and get the chance to impact it, and they'll share with us what they're seeing that we should take a closer look at.

I also want to emphasize something loudly: Commander is a fantastic format that has grown under community leadership for years, and we want to maintain that. Wizards is not looking to go in and make tons of changes, and I'm not expecting the Commander Format Panel will want to do that either.

An important goal to me is that every major Commander announcement that Wizards intends to make has this group's eyes on it first. This article included, by the way—reviewing it was the first thing the panel did together! We want feedback from players in our community who are close to the format, are from all around the world, and who each have their own unique perspective. This isn't running every set's cards through them (though, on occasion, we may relay individual cards or mechanics for feedback), but it is discussing anything around the format we plan on doing or trying out.

I also think it's good to note (and I've told everybody on the panel this as well) that I do not expect everybody will agree on everything. Getting seventeen Commander players to agree on anything is a tall order, and these people are specifically chosen in part because they have diverse opinions. Ultimately, myself and other designers at Wizards are going to make the final calls, but I do expect that most of the time majority opinion on the panel will win out.

To that end, I've also told the members of the panel that they're not just welcome to express their own opinions publicly but are encouraged to. They're here because they're community members, and it's important they can be honest; they shouldn't feel beholden to back up whatever decisions the panel or Wizards of the Coast makes. I don't want them to have to act or speak inauthentically. Stating their own opinions in public is totally fine. Disagreeing loudly is totally fine. Loudly and publicly taking issue with our decisions is totally fine. Since Wizards makes the final calls, if there is any frustration, it should be placed on us at Wizards, not on members of this panel. And many of the members of the panel are content creators, and it's important to both us and them that they are free to disagree and offer different opinions on their own channels.

This first class of the Commander Format Panel has all signed on for a year. Commander is always changing, and great, new community voices appear regularly, and while there is global reach on this panel, there are still many places I'd love to be able to have members join from over time. So, each year, some people will rotate off, some new people will rotate on, and a number will remain. This provides natural rotation from year to year, helping to make sure we have a mix of people keeping the vision and new voices coming in to represent the community. You can expect this rotation somewhere between mid-October to early November.

To set expectations, it is likely that the total number of people will go down in the first rotation. Seventeen people, plus myself, is a huge group! For the first year, there's plenty for us to evaluate together, so I'm happy to have the extra eyes and experience, and it's really important to maintain consistency and vision during this transition.

Given the scope of work on the most popular format in Magic and the levels of discussion, we wanted to make sure people were more than just volunteers. So, everybody on the panel is being paid for their work as well.

What's Next for Commander?

Now that the panel is established, what are we going to be working on right away?

You might remember the bracket system that was mentioned previously, in the initial article and on the WeeklyMTG stream. We here at Wizards have iterated on it a lot with your feedback—thank you all for that! We have something that we're interested in trying.

However, while initially I was hoping to get something out to beta test at MagicCon: Las Vegas this weekend, it's really important to me to involve the panel in things like this—and when I say that, I mean it. So, rather than rush anything out now to beta test at the MagicCon, I'd rather have time for the panel to dig in, provide feedback, and iterate. That could be as simple as some tiny tweaks or as large as a full overhaul based on their feedback. We'll have more to share when it's ready and will still aim to run a beta test at an upcoming event. But, when it does debut, you can know all these great minds of Commander have worked on it and discussed it together.

I will say, to clarify, one thing about what you can expect from the brackets: they're a totally optional thing to help you curate your games, much like the question "What power level is your deck?" but clearer. That's a nice thing to have, but for tons of people, I don't expect Commander to change.

After aligning on a bracket system and running some tests, I expect our focus to turn to our evaluation of the banned card list. To set expectations on that timeline, I wouldn't expect any changes before early next year at the earliest, and you will have advanced notice. As we said previously, it's still true that you should not expect any new bans in that evaluation.

One major thing that has been stressed in conversations and feedback to me is that Commander moves slow. This isn't like a format that wants a heavy touch or constant re-evaluations like competitive formats. So, while there are things we want to work on as we transition and look at everything together, we're going to take our time to do it right. We don't want to have things changing all the time. Stability is a cornerstone of what makes Commander so great. For today, I want to focus on communication so you know what's coming next.

Meeting the Panel

So … who are the people on the panel? Some of them are faces you'll probably recognize. Others might be entirely new to you. Let's meet its seventeen members!

Attack on Cardboard – @AttackOnCards Coming in from Victoria, Australia, Attack on Cardboard being on the panel adds to the long lineage of judges involved in working on Commander. In fact, he's not only a judge but strives to help people learn Magic and help make the rules more accessible via his channel where he carefully breaks down card interactions and rulings. While he dabbles in many formats, Commander is where he spends a lot of his free Magic time—in fact, when I called to offer him the position, he told me about how he was hoping to just spend the weekend playing Commander at PAX Australia! On top of his ability to explain things well and taking care of new players, he's got a great mind for analytics, and I look forward to him crunching into anything the group needs looked at for Commander.

Bandit – @BanditMTG1 Those outside of Europe might not have heard of Bandit before, but those in France will know him well: He's a major voice of the French Magic community, focused on Commander. His YouTube channel does everything from discussion to Commander gameplay. I personally had the opportunity to chat with him at CommandFest Annecy last year and was really impressed with his breadth of Commander knowledge and ability to think about the format. I'm thrilled to have him representing the French-speaking community.

Benjamin Wheeler – @BWheelerMTG You might have seen Canadian powerhouse Ben Wheeler anywhere from LoadingReadyRun to his podcast with Shivam Bhatt, Shivam and Wheeler Love Magic, to curating formats like Canadian Highlander. In addition to his wry wit and immense knowledge of obscure Magic cards, he brings a great mind for the game and building both formats and communities—skills which I'm incredibly excited to have on the team.

Charlotte Sable – @Jaqalyte The Finland-based Charlotte is a long-time judge for Magic, knowing the game inside and out. She first picked up a Magic card in 1994 and has been a huge part of the Magic judge community for a long time, including running a longstanding Tumblr where people could ask rules questions! She has a great vantage of the format being involved in it for so long and watching it evolve and a great knack for looking at systems. I fully expect her to put any matchmaking system through its paces—and I'm glad to have her on the case.

DeQuan Watson – @Powrdragn If you think I have worn a lot of hats in the Magic community, DeQuan has me far beat. He's walked almost every path a Magic player can walk: from store owner, to competitive player, to tournament organizer, to formerly working at Wizards, to streaming, to writing articles, to, of course, Commander, and much, much more. The amount of perspective DeQuan brings to the game is immense, and thinking about all those different types is going to be so helpful for the panel. He resides in the USA.

Deco – @Deco_PDC To select all the new members of the panel, I did a lot of research and talking with players. One thing I knew I wanted with the additions were making sure cEDH had representation. When I kept asking cEDH players who they would suggest, one name came up over and over again: Deco. Heralding from Brazil and being a voice for their community, Deco brings not only a great cEDH perspective, formerly being a part of the cEDH Brazil channel, but also casual perspective as well: he even recently launched a channel focusing on everything Commander, from casual to competitive, named Papo de Commander. One other thing about Deco that makes me smile is he has helped organize many large Commander events, including a budget variant with over 200 players for charity. I always love to see Magic played for a great cause!

Greg Sablan – @GregorySablan Originally from Guam, Greg has been playing Magic since Fourth Edition and is a US Army Officer of nearly nineteen years, currently stationed in the Republic of Korea. You may know him as ThePaintersServant on Twitch. Among many things, he has a great knack for building communities online—something which I know will serve us well in this group. He co-founded the Alliance of Military Magic Players (AMMP). A story that always makes me smile: One night, I was visiting Sheldon Menery. We were talking about the CAG and how it was great to get their input. And out of nowhere, he told me, "One of the greatest Commander minds you've probably never heard from is Greg Sablan." I look forward to having that mind in this group!

Ittetu – @Ittetu_ While historically formats like Standard and Modern have been the largest in Japan, Commander has been rapidly growing—and Ittetu has been one of the many caught up in that rapid expansion. A content creator for Hareruya, he has done everything from creating a compendium of Commander staples to making videos explaining decks and strategies. He is one of the main people behind Hareruya's Commander Summit series, which is a huge Commander gathering over there. One thing he's proud of and really caught my eye is his article about matchmaking Commander games, which was so successful that it was adopted for helping find games at CommandFests in Japan! I was really impressed by the range of what Ittetu has covered—and while he has focused on Commander, he knows the other formats well also. He has a great eye on Japan's Commander scene, something which we definitely want us to know about.

Josh Lee Kwai – @JoshLeeKwai There are a couple things I can count on with Josh Lee Kwai. One of them is, of course, that he'll always be casting spells for value. But another is that he has a really excellent perspective on the pulse of Commander and what players at all levels are saying. Between The Command Zone podcast, Game Knights, going to Magic events, and just spending plenty of time on social media, Josh is incredibly plugged in. He's never been shy to tell me what he likes and what he doesn't like and is usually pretty spot on about how people are going to receive a change. As we roll out any new programs or tweaks to Commander, I know I'll want his voice to help predict how it's going to go. He resides in the USA.

Kristen Gregory – @NarukamiKnight The UK-based Kristen has many penchants in the world of Commander, including her "bulk Commander" format that was adopted for use at CommandFests in the UK, but the one I always think of (well, after her love of Boros) is her writing. She also loves Limited, is an excellent communicator, and after many Magic writing gigs is currently the head writer over at Card Kingdom. She loves breaking down systems and philosophy, and before I even reached out to her about this role, she was already preparing to send me thoughts on Commander matchmaking! Digging into these systems as we go forward is going to be something I know she'll help a lot with.

Lua Stardust – @LuaStardust When I think of how cEDH has grown over the past year as both a community and a format, I always come back to Lua Stardust as one of the major reasons why. A champion of the format from the USA who strives to create a welcoming play environment, Lua has a great perspective on all aspects of cEDH, from going to play in tournaments to co-running her gameplay channel ScryBabies. And while we at Wizards have no plans nor intention to run cEDH tournaments, knowing what that community wants and is dealing with is important for understanding how our decisions, as both Wizards and a format panel are going to impact that format.

Olivia Gobert-Hicks – @Goberthicks There's very little in the world I have ever seen make Olivia happier than building a Commander deck with a ridiculous theme and then cackling as she casts each and every spell. (Just watch her play on her YouTube show, Commander at Home!) Olivia is an expert at keeping the fun and lighthearted nature of Commander firmly in mind while also switching on a dime to have serious conversations about the format's future and what it needs. When working with her as a Commander Rules Committee member, she always brought great, honest insight, and I know that's going to continue with the CFP. She lives in the USA.

Rachel Weeks – @Wachelreeks I always think of how Rachel helped coin the term "lasagna tier," meaning a sort of janky deck built really with fun and a story in mind, and how much that just embodies the soul of Commander. What that won't tell you is how fierce of a Commander deck builder and player she can be when she steps out of lasagna tier—which I'm sure many of you have seen on The Command Zone and Game Knights. Hearing all the feedback sent into the show and being able to translate that through a language of fun Magic deck building and gameplay is something she has really shown a knack for, and I'm looking forward to that being something she helps bring to the panel. She lives in the USA.

Rebell Lily – @Rebell_Lily Rebell is a real walker between worlds: whether it's casual Commander, cEDH, or competitive Magic tournaments in formats like Standard and Modern, she's out there in New York playing these formats and always trying to improve. This multi-format, multi-play perspective is something I value highly when looking at card play patterns, and Rebell and I have had many great discussions about what gameplay is best for Commander and the shape of its banned list in the past—and I'm glad she can bring all of these thoughts to more than just our conversations, now with the whole panel.

Scott Larabee – @ScottLarabee Scott was an instrumental member of making Commander what it is today. Not only was he one of the first Wizards to discover Commander in 2005 when it was being played after hours by judges, and one of the early Commander Rules Committee members, but he brought it back to Wizards and ultimately helped get the first preconstructed decks created. While his primary job to this day at Wizards here in Seattle is working on our professional events, he moonlights as a Magic designer and has gone on to work on several design teams—and I've watched him design sweet cards like Arixmethes, Slumbering Isle and Nelly Borca. I'm glad to have his deep knowledge of the format, expertise, and constant eye toward the future on the panel.

Tim Willoughby – @timswheelbarrow Tim is always up to some kind of creative deck-building shenanigans—I fondly remember sitting with him where he lives in London shortly after Streets of New Capenna was revealed and watching as he started to run down all the clever ways to create boundless numbers of tokens using Jinnie Fay as a Commander. He has done everything from Magic coverage, to owning a Magic store, to playing competitively in his time as a Magic competitor—and now Commander is where a lot of his focus lies. In my conversations with him, I've found one of his many skills is breaking larger, complex tasks down into smaller parts, and I'm sure that's going to serve us well.

Toby Elliott – @TobyElliott Toby Elliott was on the former Commander Rules Committee for a long time, helping guide the format to where it is today. And among many other great things, he is a master of precision. He maintains the Magic Tournament Rules—quite the document!—and is truly a legendary judge, having head judged more Pro Tours than anyone else in history. This background will come in especially handy on the CFP, as we both work on communication, and, if we eventually one day talk about any rules changes, Toby will no doubt have great proposals on how to approach them and even tackle them within the rules. He lives in the USA.

We're all excited to be a part of crafting the future of Commander together. It's an incredibly talented group of individuals—and I can't wait to see what we do all together.

— Gavin, on behalf of the entire Commander Format Panel, and the following:

Attack on Cardboard

Bandit

Ben Wheeler

Charlotte Sable

DeQuan Watson

Deco

Greg Sablan

Ittetu

Josh Lee Kwai

Kristen Gregory

Lua Stardust

Olivia Gobert-Hicks

Rachel Weeks

Rebell Lily

Scott Larabee

Tim Willoughby

Toby Elliott