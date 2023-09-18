Wizards of the Coast is excited to once again partner with Extra Life to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®! Our partnership began back in 2013, and ten years later and with your support, we have together donated over $4 million to help fund healthcare services, research, pediatric medical equipment, and life-saving treatments.

Each year, the Magic community comes together for a Magic Extra Life live stream charity fundraising event to benefit Seattle Children's Hospital. This year, we want to grow that contribution even further by raising our goal to $1,300,000!

To reach this goal, we need your help. We have several great ways you can help support Extra Life and get more Magic to enjoy. We have a special Secret Lair drop, MTG Arena cosmetics, and unique Extra Life merch thanks to UltraPro. Plus, we'll have an Extra Life booth at MagicCon: Las Vegas and a live charity stream—there are more ways than ever to support kids in need!

Learn About Extra Life 2023 with WeeklyMTG

Blake Rasmussen sits down with Mike Turian and Mendy Minjarez to discuss this year's Extra Life charity fundraiser and show off the newest Secret Lair benefitting Extra Life. Watch at twitch.tv/magic when the episodes airs at 10 a.m. PT today, September 18.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: This video includes discussion of potentially triggering material, such as depression, suicide, and self-harm care and recovery services. This video describes efforts by Seattle Children’s to support access and safety in funding both medical and mental-health services, made possible by funding from organizations like Wizards of the Coast.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

Extra Life 2023 Secret Lair Drop

Complete the collection of the Mane Six that started with Ponies: The Galloping with this new Secret Lair drop Ponies: The Galloping 2. Applejack, Fluttershy, Pinkie Pie, and Rainbow Dash have entered the battlefield! Mechanically unique, these silver-bordered cards bring the fun of My Little Pony to Magic: The Gathering.

With these cards FRIENDSHIP is totally on the table!

Fifty percent of each purchase donated to Extra Life to support the Seattle Children's Autism Center

Raising money for charity is awesome

Illustrated by Rudy Siswanto, John Thacker, and Anna Steinbauer

Everypony will love adding these to their collection

New, mechanically-unique cards

Double-pony dare you to build a My Little Pony deck

Sequel to 2019's Ponies: The Galloping

Help support a great cause

Interested in Extra Life? Learn more here

Philanthro-pony!

(My Little Pony and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro.)

Ponies: The Galloping 2 | Extra Life 2023 Foil Edition

Traditional foil: $49.99

Contents:

1x Traditional foil Applejack

1x Traditional foil Fluttershy

1x Traditional foil Pinkie Pie

1x Traditional foil Rainbow Dash

Ponies: The Galloping 2 | Extra Life 2023

Non-foil: $39.99

Contents:

1x Applejack

1x Fluttershy

1x Pinkie Pie

1x Rainbow Dash

Wizards of the Coast will donate fifty percent of each purchase of Ponies: The Galloping 2 to Extra Life to support the Seattle Children’s Autism Center. It's also only available to preorder for a limited time: starting 9 a.m. PT on September 18 and ending at midnight November 6, at MagicSecretLair.com.

MTG Arena Extra Life 2023 Treasure Brawl

Beginning October 29, MTG Arena players can join the Extra Life 2023 Treasure Brawl. In this Historic Brawl event, you'll use preconstructed decks focused on gaining extra life in addition to starting with extra life! Not only that, but each player will also create a treasure token during their upkeep; this mirrors the support you've given to children over the past ten years—the real treasure!



In addition to the Extra Life 2023 Treasure Brawl event, from October 30 through November 13 you'll find Extra Life 2023 items available in the MTG Arena Store.

Extra Life 2023 Ponies Sleeve Bundle

1,600 gems

Includes four sleeves featuring art from Ponies: The Galloping 2 | Extra Life 2023.

Extra Life Ajani Logo Sleeve

600 gems

This sleeve features the Ajani Extra Life 2023 logo art.

Pinkie Pie Avatar

500 gems

Get your own avatar of Pinkie Pie from My Little Pony.



Net proceeds are donated to Extra Life (purchase price less transaction fees), benefiting Seattle Children's Hospital.

Extra Life 2023 Merch

Thanks to Ultra Pro and MTG Pro Shop, the fun doesn't stop there! Available to preorder at ExtraLifeShop.com are a variety of Extra Life 2023 branded items to show off your support for Magic Extra Life!



Extra Life 2023 T-shirt



Extra Life 2023 Sticker



Extra Life 2023 Playmat



Extra Life 2023 Pink Jacket



Extra Life 2023 Blue Jacket

(Note: These digital renders may not reflect final designs.)

All profits for Extra Life 2023 items bought from ExtraLifeShop.com will be donated to the Extra Life campaign, benefiting Seattle Children's Hospital.

Extra Life 2023 at MagicCon: Las Vegas

Headed to MagicCon: Las Vegas? Visit us at the Extra Life booth to meet Wizards of the Coast volunteers, learn more about our Extra Life 2023 efforts, and see how you can join in this year's charity efforts!

Want to play Magic at MagicCon and support Extra Life 2023 too? Extra Life presents Gavin Verhey's popular Unknown event on Saturday, September 23. Space is limited, so get your ticket to the Unknown event now.

Extra Life 2023 Game Day Stream

The fan-favorite day of streaming fun returns! The Magic Extra Life Game Day live stream will take place on November 4 from 12 p.m. to 8p.m. PT. Join us on twitch.tv/magic for a night filled with Magic (pun intended) as we raise Extra Life donations with expected twists on gameplay!

If you can't wait for Game Day, you're in luck! In the week leading up to the Extra Life 2023 Game Day live stream, Wizards' employees will be taking over the twitch.tv/magic account! Tune in between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. PT from Monday October 30 until Friday November 3 to catch the action.

Can I Join the Extra Life Fundraising Team?

Yes! Content creators and community members who would like to help fundraise for the Magic Extra Life 2023 campaign have two options to choose from when registering:

Join the Magic: The Gathering Extra Life Team and help fundraise as part of team Wizards! Create your own Wizards of the Coast sub team under the Wizards of the Coast Extra Life Super Team. All the funds you or your sub team raise will count toward the Magic Extra Life 2023 goal no matter which team you're part of!

Thank you for joining Wizards of the Coast to "Play Games, Heal Kids" together.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I create a team page and join the Magic Extra Life Super Team?

Here are the steps to join our team!

Go to ExtraLife.Wizards.com. Select Create a Sub Team or Join Team Wizards. If you have an Extra Life account already, select Login to your account; otherwise: Enter your name and basic info and select Next. Choose to sign up as a Classic participant. Select Create a Team. Keep your team type as "Extra Life Community Partner" and confirm at the bottom of the page that you are affiliated with Magic. Set your team name and a fundraising goal. Select Next. Set up your personal page and choose your personal fundraising goal. Make an initial donation. Select the hospital to support. Wizards of the Coast is supporting the Seattle Children's Hospital, but please pick the hospital of your choice. Enter in the rest of your information and select I Agree to the Terms. Click through and confirm your information on the last page and select Complete Registration.

What are we fundraising for?

We are fundraising for Extra Life benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. These funds go to children and families in crisis, helping those who need it the most.

How should I promote my team?

Promote your team in your content in the way that works for you! There's even Extra Life graphics, overlay options, and other assets ready for you to use.

There are tons of fun ways to promote your team and your fundraising efforts. Be consistent in your content and be sure to update your overlay. Post about your campaign on social media. You can run other giveaways alongside fundraising, or reward your community for achieving certain goals, such as with specialty streams or fan integration.

The options for fundraising are limitless! We're eager to see what you do.

Is there an Extra Life plugin on Twitch?

There is! The Extra Life Twitch extension allows you to have a panel that your viewers click to donate. Donations go directly to your fundraising total, and viewers never have to leave your stream. The extension can also tracks your progress toward your fundraising goal and calls out top donors.

Once you have your Extra Life account, here are the steps to get the Twitch extension set up:

Log into your Twitch account. Go to your Creator Dashboard and select the Extensions tab. Search for Extra Life. Select Install to add the Extra Life extension. Once it's installed, select Configure. Enter your Participant ID. Find your ID at ExtraLife.Wizards.com, or select the "Find my ID" link.

Go to your profile. If you need to, use the search bar in the top right. Your participant ID is at the end of the URL on your profile page. Select Save. Close out of the config box.

When you're ready to activate it, return to your Creator Dashboard and select My Extensions. Select Activate on the Extra Life extension and choose the panel you want the extension activated in.