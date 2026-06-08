Every Super Hero has an origin story, and you can start yours with the Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes Beginner Box! The Beginner Box contains everything you need to start playing Magic in the Marvel Universe. You'll learn the basics with an easy-to-follow tutorial inspired by Captain America and Iron Man, then dive into the Marvel Universe with your favorite Super Heroes.
Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes
Beginner Box
Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Beginner Box contains the following:
- 10 Themed Jumpstart half-decks
- Two (2) of these Jumpstart half-decks are tutorial decks and are designed to be played against each other.
- Each half-deck includes 20 cards. Shuffle two together and play!
- 5 Non-foil double-sided tokens
- 2 Gameboard playmats
- 2 "How to Play" guides
- 2 Reference cards
- 2 Spindown dice
- 1 Reference guide booklet
The Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Beginner Box contains ten themed Jumpstart half-decks. Two of those half-decks (the Captain America-themed half-deck and Iron Man-themed half-deck) are specifically ordered for the Beginner Box tutorial. Don't shuffle these! Instead, play with them in their initial order and follow the "How to Play" guide included in the Beginner Box.
0835_MTGMSH_BgBoxNmb: Captain America, Steve Rogers
0851_MTGMSH_BgBoxNmb: Iron Man, Tony Stark
Each card in the Beginner Box tutorial half-decks is numbered in the bottom-left corner. To properly order the half-deck, put the card numbered "W Tutorial 20" or "R Tutorial 20" at the bottom of the half-deck, followed by "W Tutorial 19" or "R Tutorial 19," and so on. The card on the top of each half-deck should be "W Tutorial 1" and "R Tutorial 1."
There are two half-decks for each color of Magic. Each half-deck has its own theme, like Artifacts or Young Avengers. You can find the contents of each of these half-decks below.
Start playing Magic with the Beginner Box when Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes releases worldwide on June 26, 2026. The set is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Beginner Box Decklists
Below, you'll see the contents of each half-deck organized by card type, each with a drop-down that also allows you to sort cards by color, mana cost, or rarity. You can also view these cards in the set's card image gallery.
0001_MTGMSH_BBTheme: Heroes Theme Card
Agent of Atlas
Peggy Carter, Secret Agent
Brave Brawler
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Hero in Training
Hawkeye, Clint Barton
Okoye, Dora Milaje Leader
Valkyrior Skyrider
Wondrous Revival
Iconic Shield
Fall to Earth
Pacifism
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0002_MTGMSH_BBTheme: Tutorial Theme Card
Hawkeye's Shot
Hero in Training
Soldier On
Mockingbird, Bobbi Morse
Ant-Man, Scott Lang
Captain America, Steve Rogers
Captain's Defense
The Falcon, Sam Wilson
Hawkeye, Clint Barton
The Wasp, Janet Van Dyne
8 Plains
Mandroid Squadron
Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes
0003_MTGMSH_BBTheme: Artifacts Theme
Aerial Doombot
Hydraulic Helper
S.H.I.E.L.D. Deployment Drone
Ultron Drone
A.I.M. Bot
Victor Mancha, Runaway
War Machine, James Rhodes
Repulsor Bots
Vibranium Energy Daggers
Futurist Forge
Thirst for Knowledge
Frozen in Ice
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0004_MTGMSH_BBTheme: Card Draw Theme Card
A.I.M. Bot
Brawn, Amadeus Cho
Bold Biochemist
Atlantean Cavalry
Graviton, Fundamental Force
Blue Marvel, Adam Brashear
A.I.M. Scientists
Super Intelligence
H.E.R.B.I.E. Scout Unit
Depower
Trickster's Stratagem
Stark's Ingenuity
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0005_MTGMSH_BBTheme: HYDRA Theme Card
Project Deathlok Soldier
Doom's Servo-Guards
Agents of HYDRA
HYDRA Troopers
Kingpin's Enforcers
Glamorous Grapplers
Arnim Zola, Bio-Fanatic
Madame Hydra, Reanimated
Ultimo, Civilization's End
Doom Blade
Infernal Rebirth
HYDRA Infiltration
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0006_MTGMSH_BBTheme: Villains Theme Card
Red Room Recruit
Boomerang, Blade Flinger
Ninja of the Hand
Baron Strucker, HYDRA Overlord
Tombstone, Career Criminal
Crossbones, Malicious Mercenary
Glamorous Grapplers
Roxxon Brutes
Minotaur, Roxxon CEO
Dark Deed
Visions of Villainy
Hour of Defeat
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0007_MTGMSH_BBTheme: Tutorial Theme Card
8 Mountain
Smashing Spree
Concentrated Fire
Crimson Operative
Power Boost
Hulk, Bruce Banner
Iron Man, Tony Stark
Spider-Man, Hometown Hero
Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff
Repulsor Rays
Quicksilver, Pietro Maximoff
Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff
Happy Hogan, Dauntless Driver
0008_MTGMSH_BBTheme: Young Avengers Theme Card
Speed, Young Avenger
Stature, Young Avenger
Patriot, Young Avenger
Iron Lad, Young Avenger
Wiccan, Young Avenger
She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters
The Immortal Weapons
Lightning Strike
Experimental Armor
Hire a Crew
Furious Strength
Marvelous Melee
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0009_MTGMSH_BBTheme: Counters Theme Card
Serpent Specialist
Knight of Wundagore
Hellcat, Undying Vigilante
Gamma Grotesque
Warriors of Wakanda
Mister Hyde, Monster Within
Beast, Erudite Aerialist
The Thing, Ben Grimm
Feral Ferocity
Punishing Punch
Training Regimen
Colossal Collision
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0010_MTGMSH_BBTheme: Ramp Theme Card
Undercover Skrull
Moon-Boy, Dino Rider
Gert and Old Lace, Runaways
The Fabulous Frog-Man
Warriors of Wakanda
Atlas, Sizable Stooge
Wakandan Royal Guard
Savage Land Dinosaur
Flora Colossus
Team Transmitter
Thing Swing
Colossal Collision
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes releases on June 26, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.