Every Super Hero has an origin story, and you can start yours with the Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes Beginner Box! The Beginner Box contains everything you need to start playing Magic in the Marvel Universe. You'll learn the basics with an easy-to-follow tutorial inspired by Captain America and Iron Man, then dive into the Marvel Universe with your favorite Super Heroes.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

Beginner Box

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Beginner Box contains the following:

10 Themed Jumpstart half-decks Two (2) of these Jumpstart half-decks are tutorial decks and are designed to be played against each other. Each half-deck includes 20 cards. Shuffle two together and play!

half-decks 5 Non-foil double-sided tokens

2 Gameboard playmats

2 "How to Play" guides

2 Reference cards

2 Spindown dice

1 Reference guide booklet

The Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Beginner Box contains ten themed Jumpstart half-decks. Two of those half-decks (the Captain America-themed half-deck and Iron Man-themed half-deck) are specifically ordered for the Beginner Box tutorial. Don't shuffle these! Instead, play with them in their initial order and follow the "How to Play" guide included in the Beginner Box.

0835_MTGMSH_BgBoxNmb: Captain America, Steve Rogers 0851_MTGMSH_BgBoxNmb: Iron Man, Tony Stark

Each card in the Beginner Box tutorial half-decks is numbered in the bottom-left corner. To properly order the half-deck, put the card numbered "W Tutorial 20" or "R Tutorial 20" at the bottom of the half-deck, followed by "W Tutorial 19" or "R Tutorial 19," and so on. The card on the top of each half-deck should be "W Tutorial 1" and "R Tutorial 1."

There are two half-decks for each color of Magic. Each half-deck has its own theme, like Artifacts or Young Avengers. You can find the contents of each of these half-decks below.

Start playing Magic with the Beginner Box when Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes releases worldwide on June 26, 2026. The set is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Beginner Box Decklists

Below, you'll see the contents of each half-deck organized by card type, each with a drop-down that also allows you to sort cards by color, mana cost, or rarity. You can also view these cards in the set's card image gallery.

0001_MTGMSH_BBTheme: Heroes Theme Card

Agent of Atlas Peggy Carter, Secret Agent Brave Brawler Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Hero in Training Hawkeye, Clint Barton Okoye, Dora Milaje Leader Valkyrior Skyrider Wondrous Revival Iconic Shield Fall to Earth Pacifism Thriving Heath 7 Plains

0002_MTGMSH_BBTheme: Tutorial Theme Card

Hawkeye's Shot Hero in Training Soldier On Mockingbird, Bobbi Morse Ant-Man, Scott Lang Captain America, Steve Rogers Captain's Defense The Falcon, Sam Wilson Hawkeye, Clint Barton The Wasp, Janet Van Dyne 8 Plains Mandroid Squadron Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes

0003_MTGMSH_BBTheme: Artifacts Theme

Aerial Doombot Hydraulic Helper S.H.I.E.L.D. Deployment Drone Ultron Drone A.I.M. Bot Victor Mancha, Runaway War Machine, James Rhodes Repulsor Bots Vibranium Energy Daggers Futurist Forge Thirst for Knowledge Frozen in Ice Thriving Isle 7 Island

0004_MTGMSH_BBTheme: Card Draw Theme Card

A.I.M. Bot Brawn, Amadeus Cho Bold Biochemist Atlantean Cavalry Graviton, Fundamental Force Blue Marvel, Adam Brashear A.I.M. Scientists Super Intelligence H.E.R.B.I.E. Scout Unit Depower Trickster's Stratagem Stark's Ingenuity Thriving Isle 7 Island

0005_MTGMSH_BBTheme: HYDRA Theme Card

Project Deathlok Soldier Doom's Servo-Guards Agents of HYDRA HYDRA Troopers Kingpin's Enforcers Glamorous Grapplers Arnim Zola, Bio-Fanatic Madame Hydra, Reanimated Ultimo, Civilization's End Doom Blade Infernal Rebirth HYDRA Infiltration Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0006_MTGMSH_BBTheme: Villains Theme Card

Red Room Recruit Boomerang, Blade Flinger Ninja of the Hand Baron Strucker, HYDRA Overlord Tombstone, Career Criminal Crossbones, Malicious Mercenary Glamorous Grapplers Roxxon Brutes Minotaur, Roxxon CEO Dark Deed Visions of Villainy Hour of Defeat Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

0007_MTGMSH_BBTheme: Tutorial Theme Card

8 Mountain Smashing Spree Concentrated Fire Crimson Operative Power Boost Hulk, Bruce Banner Iron Man, Tony Stark Spider-Man, Hometown Hero Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff Repulsor Rays Quicksilver, Pietro Maximoff Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff Happy Hogan, Dauntless Driver

0008_MTGMSH_BBTheme: Young Avengers Theme Card

Speed, Young Avenger Stature, Young Avenger Patriot, Young Avenger Iron Lad, Young Avenger Wiccan, Young Avenger She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters The Immortal Weapons Lightning Strike Experimental Armor Hire a Crew Furious Strength Marvelous Melee Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

0009_MTGMSH_BBTheme: Counters Theme Card

Serpent Specialist Knight of Wundagore Hellcat, Undying Vigilante Gamma Grotesque Warriors of Wakanda Mister Hyde, Monster Within Beast, Erudite Aerialist The Thing, Ben Grimm Feral Ferocity Punishing Punch Training Regimen Colossal Collision Thriving Grove 7 Forest

0010_MTGMSH_BBTheme: Ramp Theme Card

Undercover Skrull Moon-Boy, Dino Rider Gert and Old Lace, Runaways The Fabulous Frog-Man Warriors of Wakanda Atlas, Sizable Stooge Wakandan Royal Guard Savage Land Dinosaur Flora Colossus Team Transmitter Thing Swing Colossal Collision Thriving Grove 7 Forest

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes releases on June 26, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.