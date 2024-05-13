May 13, 2024, Banned and Restricted Announcement
Announcement Date: May 13, 2024
Legacy, Vintage, and Pauper:
All cards that bring a sticker or an Attraction into the game are banned. For a full list of cards, click below.
Click here to see the full list of sticker cards
Aerialephant
Ambassador Blorpityblorpboop
Baaallerina
_____ Balls of Fire
Bioluminary
_____ Bird Gets the Worm
Carnival Carnivore
Chicken Troupe
Clandestine Chameleon
Command Performance
Done for the Day
Fight the _____ Fight
Finishing Move
Glitterflitter
_____ Goblin
Last Voyage of the _____
Lineprancers
Make a _____ Splash
Minotaur de Force
_____-o-saurus
Park Bleater
Pin Collection
Prize Wall
Proficient Pyrodancer
Robo-Piñata
_____ _____ Rocketship
Roxi, Publicist to the Stars
Scampire
Stiltstrider
Sword-Swallowing Seraph
Ticketomaton
_____ _____ _____ Trespasser
Tusk and Whiskers
Wicker Picker
Wizards of the _____
Wolf in _____ Clothing
Click here to see the full list of Attraction cards
Coming Attraction
Complaints Clerk
Deadbeat Attendant
Dee Kay, Finder of the Lost
Discourtesy Clerk
Draconian Gate-Bot
"Lifetime" Pass Holder
Line Cutter
Monitor Monitor
Myra the Magnificent
Petting Zookeeper
Quick Fixer
Rad Rascal
Ride Guide
Seasoned Buttoneer
Soul Swindler
Spinnerette, Arachnobat
Squirrel Squatters
Step Right Up
The Most Dangerous Gamer
Pauper:
Effective Date for Tabletop and Magic Online: May 13, 2024
The next banned and restricted announcement will be June 24, 2024. The list of all banned and restricted cards, by format, is here.
Legacy and Vintage
All cards that bring a sticker or an Attraction into the game are banned.
The primary goal behind making some cards in Unfinity legal was that sticker cards and Attractions could be played in Commander, but there's no existing way to make a bunch of cards legal in Commander and not Legacy. We had thought the power level of those cards was low enough that if people tried them in Legacy every now and then, it'd be a fun surprise. We missed on
We think that this is not a healthy or fun dynamic to happen in paper or digital play, so we have decided to ban every card that creates a sticker or an Attraction card. We considered banning all side decks, but that is more difficult to align with how that functions between Gatherer, digital, and tabletop.
When we released Unfinity, we knew that its partial legality in Magic's broader formats was an experiment with risks. The concept of widening a set's appeal to more players is at its core a good one. Moving forward, we won't be revisiting this kind of experiment any time soon.
Standard
Standard has been a large focus of ours for the past year, and we are happy with where the format is after the conclusion of Pro Tour Thunder Junction. We were not surprised to see an Esper Midrange deck full of independently powerful cards command the highest play rate at the Pro Tour, but the results of the tournament proved that it can be attacked and is a healthy part of the metagame. The Top 8 proved to be diverse with six different decks, including creative decks such as White-Black Bronco and Four-Color Legends commanding strong win rates in the tournament.
We are happy so far with the impact of Outlaws of Thunder Junction in standard. As the twelfth set in the environment, it faced the biggest uphill battle to get its cards into decks, finishing the cycle of fast lands and with many individual cards making their way into sideboards and main decks. We hope the more balanced mana base can provide a more even baseline to breed more creativity into the format.
Our next banned and restricted announcement following the release of Modern Horizons 3 will be the window in which we will consider banning cards in Standard. To reiterate some of our philosophy, we intend to only make changes to Standard once a year during the summer, unless there is an extremely warping outlier. We will be closely watching the metagame leading into the next banned and restricted announcement.
Pioneer
Pioneer remains in a healthy state after Pro Tour Murders at Karlov Manor.
The breakout Rakdos Vampires deck from that Pro Tour utilizing
The biggest shake-up coming out of Outlaws of Thunder Junction was a large metagame increase in Mono-Black
For now, Pioneer is in a great place where playing any macro-archetype is viable—aggro, control, midrange, or combo, with tools for each strategy to address one another.
Modern
This probably comes as no surprise with Modern Horizons 3 right around the corner, releasing June 14, 2024.
Naturally, we expect that Modern Horizons 3 will impact the format, and I'm personally very excited to see the brewing and experimentation that comes out of the set.
The last action we took, with the ban of
There were murmurings and concerns of
Enjoy your Modern Horizons 3 Prerelease!
Legacy
With the banning of all sticker and Attraction cards, we expect a small shake-up in the Legacy metagame. When we last discussed the format, we mentioned that we're keeping an eye on
Historically, Modern Horizons sets have had the ability to influence Legacy, so we'll see how the format evolves as it absorbs Modern Horizons 3.
Vintage
With Vintage, we continue to have a philosophy similar to Legacy, where community sentiment can be just as powerful as data and tournament results. We are keeping our eyes on Lurrus and
Pauper
Click here to read Gavin's full Pauper explanation.
Alchemy
Alchemy is in a healthy state, with the Alchemy: Thunder Junction set released last week adding the new heist keyword. Alchemy is Arena's fastest-changing format, and with this upcoming set rotation, it will experience its largest change to date. With so many cards shifting out, it will be a surprising few months as the format redefines itself.
Explorer
Each card banned in Pioneer that is available on MTG Arena is also banned in Explorer.
Historic
With the addition of many powerful new cards from Outlaws of Thunder Junction, we continue to see a rich and diverse set of decks being played in Historic. Just look at
Modern Horizons 3 will bring a huge infusion of new tools to Historic. To continue to curate the power level of the format, we will be pre-banning a few cards from the set before the release, but most of them are coming to Historic. We will make the full pre-ban announcement once all the Modern Horizon 3 cards have been revealed.
Timeless
Since the last set release, several new decks have emerged in this format.
Like Historic, Modern Horizons 3 is certainly going to change this format considerably. We will not be banning or restricting any cards in Timeless before Modern Horizon 3 releases but will make appropriate changes once the dust settles.
Brawl
We recently spent some focused time reviewing Brawl balance and double-checking that popular commanders are being handled properly by our matchmaking. We have also investigated how powerful non-commander cards in the rest of the Brawl deck affect the play experience. This review included both new additions like