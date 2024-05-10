New cards and old favorites return to Modern when Modern Horizons 3 hits stores worldwide on June 14, 2024, and with it, four new Commander decks and Collector's Edition Commander decks make their debut.

Tricky Terrain Tricky Terrain Collector's Edition

Graveyard Overdrive Graveyard Overdrive Collector's Edition

Creative Energy Creative Energy Collector's Edition

Eldrazi Incursion Eldrazi Incursion Collector's Edition

Check out the Modern Horizons 3 Card Image Gallery to see cards from these decks and the rest of the set!

Modern Horizons 3 Commander Decks

This time around, each Modern Horizons 3 Commander deck includes the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card deck, including: 1 Traditional foil face commander 1 Traditional foil featured commander 13 New-to- Magic cards

1 Foil-etched display commander (a thick cardstock copy of the face commander card with foil etched into the card's border and art; not legal in sanctioned Commander play)

10 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Deck box

1 Life wheel

1 Strategy insert

You can preorder Modern Horizons 3 Commander decks now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold!

Modern Horizons 3 Collector's Edition Commander Decks

In addition to featuring the new ripple foil treatment on all 100 cards, each Modern Horizons 3 Collector's Edition Commander deck includes the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card deck, including: 1 Borderless profile face commander 1 Borderless profile featured commander 13 New-to- Magic extended-art cards

1 Ripple foil-etched display commander (a thick cardstock copy of the face commander card with the ripple foil treatment etched into the card's border and art; not legal in sanctioned Commander play)

1 Modern Horizons 3 Collector Booster Sample Pack

Collector Booster Sample Pack 10 Double-sided tokens (with ripple foil tokens on the front and non-foil tokens on the back)

1 Deck box

1 Life wheel

1 Strategy insert

You can preorder Modern Horizons 3 Collector's Edition Commander decks now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold!

Be sure to bookmark this page and check back in for the full Commander decklists once they have been previewed. Until then, you can visit the Modern Horizons 3 Card Image Gallery to see all the cards previewed so far!