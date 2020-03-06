Mystery Booster embodies the heart of drafting Magic. It's unrestrained, crazy-fun, and filled with surprises. A booster product aimed at capturing the essence of Chaos, Cube, and off-format drafts to create an experience where no two drafts are the same.

A while back, we revealed the full list of cards included in the first 14 slots of Mystery Booster. That set of cards contains a whopping 1,694 reprints from all throughout the game's history, plus an additional 121 of which can be found in foil (see below for the full list). We haven't revealed those 121 foil cards—until today!

You can also catch us drafting Mystery Booster on Twitch and showing off some fun decks and foils to get a taste of what the Mystery Booster WPN version looks like:

Watch Weekly MTG: Mystery Booster Draft from Magic on www.twitch.tv

Mystery Booster flies into stores March 13 (that's next week!) and is full of wacky, wild fun. Check with your local store for release events and dazzle your opponents with Zur's Weirding plus Form of the Dragon, or any of thousands of wild combos!