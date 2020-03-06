Mystery Booster embodies the heart of drafting Magic. It's unrestrained, crazy-fun, and filled with surprises. A booster product aimed at capturing the essence of Chaos, Cube, and off-format drafts to create an experience where no two drafts are the same.

A while back, we revealed the full list of cards included in the first 14 slots of Mystery Booster. That set of cards contains a whopping 1,694 reprints from all throughout the game's history, plus an additional 121 of which can be found in foil (see below for the full list). We haven't revealed those 121 foil cards—until today!

You can also catch us drafting Mystery Booster on Twitch and showing off some fun decks and foils to get a taste of what the Mystery Booster WPN version looks like:

Watch Weekly MTG: Mystery Booster Draft from Magic on www.twitch.tv

Mystery Booster flies into stores March 13 (that's next week!) and is full of wacky, wild fun. Check with your local store for release events and dazzle your opponents with Zur's Weirding plus Form of the Dragon, or any of thousands of wild combos!

Card Name

Set Code

Guerrilla Tactics

10E

Rhox

10E

Bringer of the Black Dawn

5DN

Blasting Station

5DN

Lantern of Insight

5DN

Intruder Alarm

8ED

Zur's Weirding

8ED

Fungusaur

8ED

Maro

8ED

Teferi's Puzzle Box

8ED

Storm Crow

9ED

Form of the Dragon

9ED

Lich's Mirror

ALA

Sen Triplets

ARB

Karrthus, Tyrant of Jund

ARB

Maelstrom Nexus

ARB

Misthollow Griffin

AVR

Alchemist's Refuge

AVR

Archetype of Endurance

BNG

Patron of the Moon

BOK

Isamaru, Hound of Konda

CHK

Marrow-Gnawer

CHK

Nezumi Shortfang

CHK

Myojin of Life's Web

CHK

Sosuke, Son of Seshiro

CHK

Minamo, School at Water's Edge

CHK

Shizo, Death's Storehouse

CHK

Council Guardian

CNS

Scourge of the Throne

CNS

Treasonous Ogre

CNS

Lapse of Certainty

CON

Wall of Shards

CSP

Herald of Leshrac

CSP

Balduvian Rage

CSP

Braid of Fire

CSP

Lightning Storm

CSP

Allosaurus Rider

CSP

Boreal Druid

CSP

Panglacial Wurm

CSP

Sheltering Ancient

CSP

Wear // Tear

DGM

Proclamation of Rebirth

DIS

Ogre Gatecrasher

DIS

Magewright's Stone

DIS

Drogskol Captain

DKA

Echoing Decay

DST

Geth's Grimoire

DST

Mirrodin's Core

DST

Springjack Shepherd

EVE

Stigma Lasher

EVE

Helix Pinnacle

EVE

Noggle Bandit

EVE

Balefire Liege

EVE

Gilder Bairn

EVE

Lumithread Field

FUT

Delay

FUT

Spellweaver Volute

FUT

Glittering Wish

FUT

Spelltithe Enforcer

GPT

Yore-Tiller Nephilim

GPT

Aurelia's Fury

GTC

Witchbane Orb

ISD

Eidolon of Rhetoric

JOU

Changeling Hero

LRW

Flamekin Harbinger

LRW

White Knight

M10

Burning Inquiry

M10

Viscera Seer

M11

Pyretic Ritual

M11

Hornet Sting

M11

Triskelion

M11

Sundial of the Infinite

M12

Boundless Realms

M13

Manaweft Sliver

M14

Knowledge Pool

MBS

Greater Mossdog

MMA

Mind Funeral

MMA

Bramblewood Paragon

MOR

Game-Trail Changeling

MOR

Fatespinner

MRD

Chimney Imp

MRD

Fiery Gambit

MRD

Leveler

MRD

Mindslaver

MRD

Stalking Stones

MRD

Norn's Annex

NPH

Blighted Agent

NPH

Sinew Sliver

PLC

Frozen Æther

PLC

Not of This World

ROE

Soul's Attendant

ROE

Sarkhan the Mad

ROE

Codex Shredder

RTR

Puca's Mischief

SHM

Gleeful Sabotage

SHM

Kulrath Knight

SHM

Pili-Pala

SHM

Reaper King

SHM

Celestial Kirin

SOK

Rune-Tail, Kitsune Ascendant

SOK

One with Nothing

SOK

Reki, the History of Kamigawa

SOK

Sakura-Tribe Scout

SOK

Grand Architect

SOM

Iron Myr

SOM

Memnite

SOM

Rescue from the Underworld

THS

Celestial Dawn

TSB

Conspiracy

TSB

Funeral Charm

TSB

Undead Warchief

TSB

Spike Feeder

TSB

Pull from Eternity

TSP

Paradox Haze

TSP

Norin the Wary

TSP

Scryb Ranger

TSP

Harmonic Sliver

TSP

Amulet of Vigor

WWK

Ravenous Trap

ZEN

Goblin Bushwhacker

ZEN

Trailblazer's Boots

ZEN