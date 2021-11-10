Oracle Changes

Here you'll find a list of changes being made to the official Oracle text of some Magic cards with the release of the Innistrad: Crimson Vow set. Once the update is live, you can find the official text of any card on Gatherer.

Exiling a Graveyard

Several cards that exiled all cards from a players graveyard received an update to say that they exile that player's graveyard. This is not a functional change, and it affects the following 26 cards:

Agent of Erebos

Jund Charm

Remorseful Cleric

Angel of Finality

Kaya's Guile

Rest in Peace

Author of Shadows

Mnemonic Betrayal

Scavenger Grounds

Bazaar of Wonders

Morningtide

Sentinel Totem

Bojuka Bog

Nihil Spellbomb

Szat's Will

Burn Away

Phyrexian Scriptures

Tibalt, Cosmic Impostor

Crook of Condemnation

Rakdos Charm

Tormod's Crypt

Go Blank

Ravenous Trap

Tormod's Cryptkeeper

Hedonist's Trove

Relic of Progenitus

 

Bloodvial Purveyor

The words "until end of turn" were inadvertently omitted from the printed card. Bloodvial Purveyor's corrected Oracle text includes this duration.

Old text:

Flying, trample
Whenever an opponent casts a spell, that player creates a Blood token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")
Whenever Bloodvial Purveyor attacks, it gets +1/+0 for each Blood token defending player controls.

New text:

Flying, trample
Whenever an opponent casts a spell, that player creates a Blood token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")
Whenever Bloodvial Purveyor attacks, it gets +1/+0 until end of turn for each Blood token defending player controls.

