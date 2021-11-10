Here you'll find a list of changes being made to the official Oracle text of some Magic cards with the release of the Innistrad: Crimson Vow set. Once the update is live, you can find the official text of any card on Gatherer.

Exiling a Graveyard

Several cards that exiled all cards from a players graveyard received an update to say that they exile that player's graveyard. This is not a functional change, and it affects the following 26 cards:

Bloodvial Purveyor

The words "until end of turn" were inadvertently omitted from the printed card. Bloodvial Purveyor's corrected Oracle text includes this duration.

Old text:

Flying, trample

Whenever an opponent casts a spell, that player creates a Blood token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

Whenever Bloodvial Purveyor attacks, it gets +1/+0 for each Blood token defending player controls.

New text:

Flying, trample

Whenever an opponent casts a spell, that player creates a Blood token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Discard a card, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

Whenever Bloodvial Purveyor attacks, it gets +1/+0 until end of turn for each Blood token defending player controls.

Introduction

Comprehensive Rules Changes

Oracle Changes