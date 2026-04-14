The Secret Lair team has returned from a long semester of magical higher education with eight new drops, excellent notes, and a few unforgettable new friends. The Back to School Superdrop turns the halls of learning into a proper multidisciplinary experience, featuring friendship, fantasy, doodles, drama, and reading material with a nonzero chance of magical side effects. From Equestria to the caverns of Dwarf Fortress to Strixhaven's storied halls, the curriculum is stacked. Class begins on April 27, 2026, at MagicSecretLair.com.

All single orders over $99 ship free (terms and conditions apply—see MagicSecretLair.com for details), and if you want to be ready when the Back to School Superdrop goes live, here's a quick checklist to make sure you're set before the sale begins:

Create a Wizards Account: Save your shipping and payment info for a faster checkout at myaccounts.wizards.com/register.

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Enter the pre-queue: The pre-queue opens at 8 a.m. PT, 1 hour before the sale goes live at 9 a.m. PT. To enter the pre-queue, add any product to your cart and proceed to checkout.

Queue placement: When the sale begins, customers already in the pre-queue are randomly assigned a spot in line. Anyone who proceeds to checkout after 9 a.m. PT enters the queue in the order they proceed to checkout.

Please note: Adding products to your cart does not reserve them. Products are only secured once checkout is completed.

You can take a closer look at each drop below before they go live on April 27, 2026. From playing ASCII games in the computer lab to doodling in the margins of your Mathemagics 101 notes, we've taken the finest traditions of academic life and given them significantly more mana. Sign up to be notified when the Back to School Superdop launches, and you'll stay in the loop for what's next.

Secret Lair x My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic

Contents:

1x Generous Gift

1x Reconnaissance Mission

1x Radiate

1x Defense of the Heart

1x Arcane Signet

1x Sol Ring

Price:

Non-Foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x My Little Pony: The Lands of Equestria

Contents:

2x Plains

2x Island

2x Swamp

2x Mountain

2x Forest

Price:

Non-Foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Omens of Chaos

Contents:

1x Abrupt Decay

1x Batwing Brune

1x Chance for Glory

1x Counterflux

1x Growth Spiral

Price:

Non-Foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Dwarf Fortress: Create New World

Contents:

1x Secret Rendezvous

1x Rune-Scarred Demon

1x Terror of the Peaks

1x Communal Brewing

1x Rogue's Passage

Price:

Non-Foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

The Eyes Have It

Contents:

1x Counterbalance

1x Gitaxian Probe

1x Opt

1x Otherworldly Gaze

1x Baleful Strix

Price:

Non-Foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Mahō Gakuin Seishun Hakusho — 魔法学院青春白書

Contents:

1x Rule of Law

1x Thought Scour

1x Time Stretch

1x Stinging Study

1x Notion Thief

Price:

Non-Foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Notebook Genius

Contents:

1x Lier, Disciple of the Drowned

1x Bloodghast

1x Storm-Kiln Artist

1x Anhelo, the Painter

Price:

Non-Foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Return to the Mystical Archive

Contents:

1x Duty Beyond Death

1x Spell Pierce

1x Zombify

1x Abrade

1x Shared Roots

Price:

Non-Foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

This Will Be on the Test Everything Bundle

Contents:

1x Secret Lair x My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic

1x Secret Lair x My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Foil Edition

1x Secret Lair x My Little Pony: The Lands of Equestria

1x Secret Lair x My Little Pony: The Lands of Equestria Foil Edition

1x Secret Lair x Dwarf Fortress: Create New World

1x Secret Lair x Dwarf Fortress: Create New World Foil Edition

1x Omens of Chaos

1x Omens of Chaos Foil Edition

1x The Eyes Have It

1x The Eyes Have It Foil Edition

1x Mahō Gakuin Seishun Hakusho — 魔法学院青春白書

1x Mahō Gakuin Seishun Hakusho — 魔法学院青春白書 Foil Edition

1x Notebook Genius

1x Notebook Genius Foil Edition

1x Return to the Mystical Archive

1x Return to the Mystical Archive Foil Edition

Price: $514.99 USD

Spirit Week All Foils Bundle

Contents:

1x Secret Lair x My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Foil Edition

1x Secret Lair x My Little Pony: The Lands of Equestria Foil Edition

1x Secret Lair x Dwarf Fortress: Create New World Foil Edition

1x Omens of Chaos Foil Edition

1x The Eyes Have It Foil Edition

1x Mahō Gakuin Seishun Hakusho — 魔法学院青春白書 Foil Edition

1x Notebook Genius Foil Edition

1x Return to the Mystical Archive Foil Edition

Price: $299.99 USD

Ready for Rollcall Non-Foil Bundle

Contents:

1x Secret Lair x My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic

1x Secret Lair x My Little Pony: The Lands of Equestria

1x Secret Lair x Dwarf Fortress: Create New World

1x Omens of Chaos

1x The Eyes Have It

1x Mahō Gakuin Seishun Hakusho — 魔法学院青春白書

1x Notebook Genius

1x Return to the Mystical Archive

Price: $224.99 USD