Secret Lair: Back to School Superdrop
The Secret Lair team has returned from a long semester of magical higher education with eight new drops, excellent notes, and a few unforgettable new friends. The Back to School Superdrop turns the halls of learning into a proper multidisciplinary experience, featuring friendship, fantasy, doodles, drama, and reading material with a nonzero chance of magical side effects. From Equestria to the caverns of Dwarf Fortress to Strixhaven's storied halls, the curriculum is stacked. Class begins on April 27, 2026, at MagicSecretLair.com.
All single orders over $99 ship free (terms and conditions apply—see MagicSecretLair.com for details), and if you want to be ready when the Back to School Superdrop goes live, here's a quick checklist to make sure you're set before the sale begins:
- Create a Wizards Account: Save your shipping and payment info for a faster checkout at myaccounts.wizards.com/register.
- Double-check your address: Make sure your shipping details are current, so your order arrives at the right place.
- Enter the pre-queue: The pre-queue opens at 8 a.m. PT, 1 hour before the sale goes live at 9 a.m. PT. To enter the pre-queue, add any product to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- Queue placement: When the sale begins, customers already in the pre-queue are randomly assigned a spot in line. Anyone who proceeds to checkout after 9 a.m. PT enters the queue in the order they proceed to checkout.
- Please note: Adding products to your cart does not reserve them. Products are only secured once checkout is completed.
You can take a closer look at each drop below before they go live on April 27, 2026. From playing ASCII games in the computer lab to doodling in the margins of your Mathemagics 101 notes, we've taken the finest traditions of academic life and given them significantly more mana. Sign up to be notified when the Back to School Superdop launches, and you'll stay in the loop for what's next.
Secret Lair x My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic
Contents:
- 1x Generous Gift
- 1x Reconnaissance Mission
- 1x Radiate
- 1x Defense of the Heart
- 1x Arcane Signet
- 1x Sol Ring
Price:
- Non-Foil: $29.99 USD
- Foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x My Little Pony: The Lands of Equestria
Contents:
- 2x Plains
- 2x Island
- 2x Swamp
- 2x Mountain
- 2x Forest
Price:
- Non-Foil: $29.99 USD
- Foil: $39.99 USD
Omens of Chaos
Contents:
- 1x Abrupt Decay
- 1x Batwing Brune
- 1x Chance for Glory
- 1x Counterflux
- 1x Growth Spiral
Price:
- Non-Foil: $29.99 USD
- Foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Dwarf Fortress: Create New World
Contents:
- 1x Secret Rendezvous
- 1x Rune-Scarred Demon
- 1x Terror of the Peaks
- 1x Communal Brewing
- 1x Rogue's Passage
Price:
- Non-Foil: $29.99 USD
- Foil: $39.99 USD
The Eyes Have It
Contents:
- 1x Counterbalance
- 1x Gitaxian Probe
- 1x Opt
- 1x Otherworldly Gaze
- 1x Baleful Strix
Price:
- Non-Foil: $29.99 USD
- Foil: $39.99 USD
Mahō Gakuin Seishun Hakusho — 魔法学院青春白書
Contents:
- 1x Rule of Law
- 1x Thought Scour
- 1x Time Stretch
- 1x Stinging Study
- 1x Notion Thief
Price:
- Non-Foil: $29.99 USD
- Foil: $39.99 USD
Notebook Genius
Contents:
- 1x Lier, Disciple of the Drowned
- 1x Bloodghast
- 1x Storm-Kiln Artist
- 1x Anhelo, the Painter
Price:
- Non-Foil: $29.99 USD
- Foil: $39.99 USD
Return to the Mystical Archive
Contents:
- 1x Duty Beyond Death
- 1x Spell Pierce
- 1x Zombify
- 1x Abrade
- 1x Shared Roots
Price:
- Non-Foil: $29.99 USD
- Foil: $39.99 USD
This Will Be on the Test Everything Bundle
Contents:
- 1x Secret Lair x My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic
- 1x Secret Lair x My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Foil Edition
- 1x Secret Lair x My Little Pony: The Lands of Equestria
- 1x Secret Lair x My Little Pony: The Lands of Equestria Foil Edition
- 1x Secret Lair x Dwarf Fortress: Create New World
- 1x Secret Lair x Dwarf Fortress: Create New World Foil Edition
- 1x Omens of Chaos
- 1x Omens of Chaos Foil Edition
- 1x The Eyes Have It
- 1x The Eyes Have It Foil Edition
- 1x Mahō Gakuin Seishun Hakusho — 魔法学院青春白書
- 1x Mahō Gakuin Seishun Hakusho — 魔法学院青春白書 Foil Edition
- 1x Notebook Genius
- 1x Notebook Genius Foil Edition
- 1x Return to the Mystical Archive
- 1x Return to the Mystical Archive Foil Edition
Price: $514.99 USD
Spirit Week All Foils Bundle
Contents:
- 1x Secret Lair x My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Foil Edition
- 1x Secret Lair x My Little Pony: The Lands of Equestria Foil Edition
- 1x Secret Lair x Dwarf Fortress: Create New World Foil Edition
- 1x Omens of Chaos Foil Edition
- 1x The Eyes Have It Foil Edition
- 1x Mahō Gakuin Seishun Hakusho — 魔法学院青春白書 Foil Edition
- 1x Notebook Genius Foil Edition
- 1x Return to the Mystical Archive Foil Edition
Price: $299.99 USD
Ready for Rollcall Non-Foil Bundle
Contents:
- 1x Secret Lair x My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic
- 1x Secret Lair x My Little Pony: The Lands of Equestria
- 1x Secret Lair x Dwarf Fortress: Create New World
- 1x Omens of Chaos
- 1x The Eyes Have It
- 1x Mahō Gakuin Seishun Hakusho — 魔法学院青春白書
- 1x Notebook Genius
- 1x Return to the Mystical Archive
Price: $224.99 USD