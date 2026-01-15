With cards brighter than a vintage marquee and tough enough for the wasteland, Secret Lair's Rad Superdrop brings Fallout's retro-future characters straight to your Magic collection. Four drops from across the Fallout world come together in one unmistakably irradiated lineup. Tune in and get ready—the Rad Superdrop releases January 26, 2026, on MagicSecretLair.com.

*Digital render. Not actual card.

Straight from Vault-Tec comes a new kind of protection: you'll receive one (1) foil Secret Lair x Fallout® Silver Shroud Costume promo card with each $149 spent while supplies last. Orders over $99 ship free—see MagicSecretLair.com for details and terms.

Want to be ready for the Rad Superdrop on January 26, 2026? Here's a quick checklist to make sure you're set before the sale begins:

Create a Wizards Account: Save your shipping and payment info for a faster checkout at myaccounts.wizards.com/register.

Double-check your address: Make sure your shipping details are current, so your order arrives at the right place.

Enter the pre-queue: The pre-queue opens at 8 a.m. PT, 1 hour before the sale goes live at 9 a.m. PT. To enter the pre-queue, add any product to your cart and proceed to checkout.

Queue placement: When the sale begins, customers already in the pre-queue are randomly assigned a spot in line. Anyone who proceeds to checkout after 9 a.m. PT enters the queue in the order they proceed to checkout.

Please note: Adding products to your cart does not reserve them. Products are only secured once checkout is completed.

Secret Lair x Fallout®: Beyond Vault 33 brings characters from Amazon Prime Video's Fallout series to Magic for the first time, along with three new-to-Magic designs legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage. You'll find the non-foil edition of this drop at WPN game stores at a later date—and for the first time ever, it will also be available on Amazon.com. We wanted to bring this drop to more fans who we think are going to love it and make it easier for them to find.

You can take a closer look at each drop below before they go live January 26, 2026, and sign up to be notified when they launch—all while staying in the loop for what's next, because time doesn't stop, and neither do we.

Secret Lair x Fallout®: Beyond Vault 33

Contents:

1x Lucy MacLean, Positively Armed New-to- Magic design

1x The Ghoul, Gunslinger New-to- Magic design

1x Maximus, Knight Apparent New-to- Magic design

1x Pre-War Formalwear

1x Spirit Mantle

1x T-45 Power Armor as "T-60 Power Armor"

Price:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Foil: $49.99 USD

Secret Lair x Fallout®: Greet the Dog

Contents:

1x Yoshimaru, Ever Faithful as "Dogmeat, Constant Companion"

1x Arcane Signet

1x Lightning Greaves

1x Patchwork Banner

1x Sol Ring

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Fallout®: Rad

Contents:

1x Ripples of Potential

1x Mutational Advantage

1x The Wise Mothman

1x Mindcrank

1x Mesmeric Orb as "Mothman Egg"

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Fallout®: Welcome to New Vegas

Contents:

1x Tinybones, Trinket Thief as "Benny, Platinum Thief"

1x Isshin, Two Heavens as One as "Joshua Graham, Burned Man"

1x The Deck of Many Things as "Custom Caravan Deck"

1x Caged Sun as "The Platinum Chip"

1x Nuka-Cola Vending Machine as "Sunset Sarsaparilla Machine"

Price: