Have you ever wondered what Magic: The Gathering cards would look like if the imaginations of artists were completely unleashed?

It's time to let you in on the secret. Secret Lair.

Secret Lair is a Magic: The Gathering brand unlike anything in the history of the game. It's a love letter for Magic fans, with eye-popping designs and never-before-seen art styles. We're kicking off Secret Lair with unique "drops" in the form of timeboxed-to-demand (we'll explain what that means later) collectible card drops made with care for the community by the fans inside Wizards of the Coast, starting on December 2 timed to each day of the week—and if you miss one drop, it's gone forever!

The Secret Lair drops in 2019 will come with the contents below, as well as a code for unique card sleeves on Magic: The Gathering Arena and a unique code from Magic: The Gathering Online for a non-foil digital version of that drop (the drops with tokens have a little something extra, which will be listed below).

You can only get them on secretlair.wizards.com (be sure to sign up early to be notified when drops go on sale!). And this drop is only the beginning—Secret Lair adds new flair and excitement to Magic that will continue getting weirder, and cooler, in 2020.

There's a bunch of stuff to know about how you can order Secret Lair products during the December 2–9 Drop Series, but we want to show you what those things are first. If you've already seen all of today's reveals, you can skip to the How Do I Get Secret Lair section. But if you're here to see all of the cool designs, scroll right on down.

All times are PST.

Bitterblossom Dreams

On sale: December 3, 9 a.m. – December 4, 9 a.m.

Contents:

1 Alt-Art, Full Art Bitterblossom

4 Different Alt-Art Faerie Rogue tokens

All 5 cards create an art panorama when set next to each other

Price: $29.99

Faeries emerge from a field of flowers, elegant and breathtaking. You are not the first to be enchanted by their beauty—nor are you the last they usher to an early grave. This drop contains one Bitterblossom and four distinct Faerie Rogue tokens, all of which form an intoxicating panorama by artist Olena Richards. Olena Richards is a Seattle local artist, and these have callbacks to faeries of Llorwyn, similar to popular MTG cards Vendilion Clique and Mistbind Clique. We wanted to speak to the faerie lovers.

For the Magic Online code, you'll receive one (1) non-foil copy of the December 2019 Secret Lair drop Bitterblossom card and one (1) non-foil copy of each of the four (4) Bitterblossom Dreams avatars for use in Magic Online.

Check out an unboxing of Bitterblossom Dreams from Kenji Egashira here:

Eldraine Wonderland

On sale: December 4, 9 a.m. – December 5, 9 a.m.

Contents:

1 Alt-Art Foil Snow-Covered Plains

1 Alt-Art Foil Snow-Covered Island

1 Alt-Art Foil Snow-Covered Swamp

1 Alt-Art Foil Snow-Covered Mountain

1 Alt-Art Foil Snow-Covered Forest

Price: $29.99

Snow falls softly on the enchanting plane of Eldraine. Blanketed in white, this world of tales and adventure feels just a little more magical than before. Inject a little happily ever after into your deck with these unique snow lands by beloved Seattle artist Alayna Danner. We're giving you a sneak peek into a piece of the world you would never have been able to see in the regular set. The fairy tales finally get their Happily Ever After in this drop.

Check out an unboxing of Eldraine Wonderland from Amy the Amazonian here:

Restless in Peace

On sale: December 5, 9 a.m. – December 6, 9 a.m.

Contents:

1 Alt-Art Bloodghast

1 Alt-Art Life From the Loam

1 Alt-Art Golgari Thug

(All three pieces of art form a panorama.)

Price: $29.99

The crows are calling, screeching a story of life taken and life returned. These are the tools of your opponents' demise, and they have a tale to tell. Whether you're looking to add a little flair to your deck or obtain a unique piece of Magic art, you can add life to your collection with this drop illustrated by Dan Mumford.

Artist Dan Mumford is known for his pop culture reference pieces, and some of his most famous work is for album covers for bands such as Iron Maiden. We partnered with Dan Mumford to bring heavy metal to Dredge players.

Check out an unboxing of Restless in Peace from Noxious here:

Seeing Visions

On sale: December 6, 9 a.m. – December 7, 9 a.m.

Contents:

4 Different Alt-Art Foil Serum Visions from four different artists

Price: $29.99

Open your third eye with Seeing Visions, a stunning playset of alternate-art Serum Visions. From street art to abstract, each one of these cards is trippier than the last. Mind-bending artists Kristina Collantes, DXTR, Lauren YS, and Jaime A. Zuverza ensure every scry feels much deeper than 2.

Jaime A Zuverza is known most popularly as a "poster" artist that creates posters that look like punk zines.

Lauren YS is an artist based in Los Angeles that is most popular for her works with psychedelic and surreal street murals.

DXTR is known as "DXTR The Weird" and has multiple yearlong design projects for art for portrait-mapping/bike art.

Kristina Collantes is known for otherworldly art.

Check out an unboxing of Seeing Visions from The Asian Avenger here:

<explosion sounds>

On sale: December 7, 9 a.m. – December 8, 9 a.m.

Contents:

1 Alt-Art Goblin Bushwhacker

1 Alt-Art Goblin Sharpshooter

1 Alt-Art Goblin King

1 Alt-Art Goblin Lackey

1 Alt-Art Goblin Piledriver

(All five card arts together form a panorama.)

Price: $29.99

King. Sniper. Soldier. Brawler. Baby. If you have a problem . . . if explosions will solve it . . . and if you can draw them . . . maybe you can cast . . . these guys. With brand new art by Mike Uziel that forms a panorama, these five cards will be the perfect fit in your deck, on your wall, or scattered around the smoldering crater they leave behind.

Check out an unboxing of <explosion sounds> from PleasantKenobi here:

Kaleidoscope Killers

On sale: December 8, 9 a.m. – December 9, 9 a.m.

Contents:

1 Foil Alt-Art The Ur-Dragon

1 Foil Alt-Art Sliver Overlord

1 Foil Alt-Art Reaper King

Price: $39.99

Update your deck with a throwback design, featuring these quinto-chromatic champions of Commander. For the Magic player whose favorite color is "All of the Above," comic book artist Justine Jones has created a full spectrum of gorgeous art, sure to make your friends' jaws drop as their life drops to 0.

Check out an unboxing of Kaleidoscope Killers from The Command Zone here:

OMG KITTIES!

On sale: December 9, 9 a.m. – December 10, 9 a.m.

Contents:

1 Foil Alt-Art Arahbo, Roar of the World

1 Foil Alt-Art Leonin Warleader

1 Foil Alt-Art Mirri, Weatherlight Duelist

1 Foil Alt-Art Qasali Slingers

1 Foil Alt-Art Regal Caracal

2 Different Alt-Art Cat Tokens

Price: $39.99

Meow meow meow meow meow meow. Meow meow, meow meow meow meow meow. Meow meow Andrea Radeck, Erica Williams, Jakob Eirich, Allison Carl. Meow meow. Meeeow!

(For the Magic Online code, you'll receive one (1) unique code to redeem for one (1) copy of each of the December 2019 Secret Lair drops Regal Caracal; Leonin Warleader; Qasali Slingers; Arahbo, Roar of the World; and Mirri, Weatherlight Duelist cards and one (1) copy of each of the two (2) OMG KITTIES! avatars for use in Magic Online. All are non-foil. )

Check out an unboxing of OMG KITTIES! from AliasV here:

The Full Bundle

Sure, you can order all seven drops individually, but what if you want them all and don't want to come back every day? And what if you like saving money? What then?

We've got you there too. We're going to have one day where you can order a bundle containing all seven—and get a bit of a discount.

On sale: December 2, 9 a.m. – December 3, 9 a.m.

Contents:

One of each Secret Lair drop being released between December 3–9.

Bitterblossom Dreams

Eldraine Wonderland

Restless in Peace

Seeing Visions

<explosion sounds>

Kaleidoscope Killers

OMG KITTIES!

Price: $199.99 ($229.93 value)

It's all of the things. Enjoy.

Will I Get This For The Holidays?

That’s a solid maybe from us. It depends on what holiday and when you order!

For Secret Lair, the online store will indicate whether your expected arrival date falls in December or January. This is based on when you order and if we already have enough product in stock to fulfill said order. We're pretty sure these drops are awesome, so we've pre-printed a number of these to fulfill the first batch of orders pretty close to right away. So if you live in North America and you order early enough, your order will indicate that your shipment will arrive in December 2019. Otherwise, it will say January 2020. Which, to be fair, is in plenty of time for Valentine's Day.

How Do I Get Secret Lair

Got all that? Have your calendar marked for when your favorite one goes on sale? Now let's get into the details of how to go about getting your Secret Lair drop.

First of all, each drop will be timeboxed-to-demand collectible card drops for exactly 24 hours. That means, if you order during the 24-hour window for the drop you want—you'll get it! We are limiting people to 10 copies of each drop, but we're guaranteeing that all orders will get a copy.

In addition to the 24-hour drop window, we also have a bundle of all seven drops available for 24 hours starting December 2 at 9 a.m. PST. You can order all seven drops at once for $199.99 (they would be $229.93 if ordered separately). Here's a handy chart:

This is an English-only product that can be shipped to many countries around the world. Here's a list of countries we currently ship to:

Austria

Australia

Belgium

Canada

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Japan*

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

New Zealand*

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea*

Spain

Sweden

United Kingdom

United States

*Customers in these countries may have to pay customs/duty fees upon arrival.