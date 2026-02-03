Gather your party and set out for adventure with Secret Lair's Roll for Initiative Superdrop, a seven-drop celebration of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS. Packed with legendary heroes, fearsome monsters, and spells that get you through the dungeon, it arrives February 9, 2026, at 9 a.m. PT. And with Valentine's Day just around the corner, whether your heart belongs to a dangerously charming Wizard or a complicated Cleric, there's room in this party for romance, too.

Before the quest begins: all single orders over $99 ship free (terms and conditions may apply—visit MagicSecretLair.com for details). To get ready for the sale, here's a short checklist to complete before February 9:

Create a Wizards Account: Save your shipping and payment info for a faster checkout at myaccounts.wizards.com/register.

Double-check your address: Make sure your shipping details are current, so your order arrives at the right place.

Enter the pre-queue: The pre-queue opens at 8 a.m. PT, 1 hour before the sale goes live at 9 a.m. PT. To enter the pre-queue, add any product to your cart and proceed to checkout.

Queue placement: When the sale begins, customers already in the pre-queue are randomly assigned a spot in line. Anyone who proceeds to checkout after 9 a.m. PT enters the queue in the order they proceed to checkout.

Please note: Adding products to your cart does not reserve them. Products are only secured once checkout is completed.

You can take a closer look at the cards in each drop below before the Superdrop releases on February 9, 2026, at 9 a.m. PT. Sign up to be notified when these drops hit the storefront—and to stay up to date on other Secret Lair releases. Rally your party, prepare for an adventure, and join us for the Roll for Initiative Superdrop!

Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Shadowheart's Devotion

Contents:

1x Shadowheart, Dark Justiciar

1x Beseech the Queen

1x Black Market

1x Victimize

1x Ancient Bronze Dragon

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Gale's Ambition

Contents:

1x Gale, Waterdeep Prodigy

1x Arcane Denial

1x Archmage's Charm

1x Brainstorm

1x Personal Tutor

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Black Lights & Dark Dungeons

Contents:

1x Seasoned Dungeoneer

1x Displacer Kitten

1x Tortured Existence

1x Sefris of the Hidden Ways

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Shadows Over Baldur's Gate

Contents:

1x Grim Hireling

1x Wild-Magic Sorcerer

1x Xorn

1x Prosper, Tome-Bound

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Whispers in Candlekeep

Contents:

1x Counterspell

1x Dragonborn Champion

1x Klauth, Unrivaled Ancient

1x Miirym, Sentinel Wyrm

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Strahd's Descent

Contents:

1x Strefan, Maurer Progenitor as "The Devil Strahd"

1x Bloodletter of Aclazotz as "Cast-Off Consort"

1x End the Festivities

1x Voldaren Estate as "Castle Ravenloft"

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Lands of the Forgotten Realms

Contents:

2x Plains

2x Island

2x Swamp

2x Mountain

2x Forest

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

The All Dice Cast Bundle

Contents:

1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Shadowheart's Devotion

1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Gale's Ambition

1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Black Lights & Dark Dungeons

1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Shadows Over Baldur's Gate

1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Whispers in Candlekeep

1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Strahd's Descent

1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Lands of the Forgotten Realms

1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Shadowheart's Devotion Foil Edition

Foil Edition 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Gale's Ambition Foil Edition

Foil Edition 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Black Lights & Dark Dungeons Foil Edition

Foil Edition 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Shadows Over Baldur's Gate Foil Edition

Foil Edition 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Whispers in Candlekeep Foil Edition

Foil Edition 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Strahd's Descent Foil Edition

Foil Edition 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Lands of the Forgotten Realms Foil Edition

Price: $464.99 USD

The Chromatic Dragon's Hoard Foil Bundle

Contents:

1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Shadowheart's Devotion Foil Edition

Foil Edition 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Gale's Ambition Foil Edition

Foil Edition 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Black Lights & Dark Dungeons Foil Edition

Foil Edition 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Shadows Over Baldur's Gate Foil Edition

Foil Edition 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Whispers in Candlekeep Foil Edition

Foil Edition 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Strahd's Descent Foil Edition

Foil Edition 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Lands of the Forgotten Realms Foil Edition

Price: $269.99 USD

The Bag of Holding Non-Foil Bundle

Contents:

1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Shadowheart's Devotion

1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Gale's Ambition

1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Black Lights & Dark Dungeons

1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Shadows Over Baldur's Gate

1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Whispers in Candlekeep

1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Strahd's Descent

1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Lands of the Forgotten Realms

Price: $199.99 USD