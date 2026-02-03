Secret Lair: Roll for Initiative Superdrop
Gather your party and set out for adventure with Secret Lair's Roll for Initiative Superdrop, a seven-drop celebration of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS. Packed with legendary heroes, fearsome monsters, and spells that get you through the dungeon, it arrives February 9, 2026, at 9 a.m. PT. And with Valentine's Day just around the corner, whether your heart belongs to a dangerously charming Wizard or a complicated Cleric, there's room in this party for romance, too.
Before the quest begins: all single orders over $99 ship free (terms and conditions may apply—visit MagicSecretLair.com for details). To get ready for the sale, here's a short checklist to complete before February 9:
- Create a Wizards Account: Save your shipping and payment info for a faster checkout at myaccounts.wizards.com/register.
- Double-check your address: Make sure your shipping details are current, so your order arrives at the right place.
- Enter the pre-queue: The pre-queue opens at 8 a.m. PT, 1 hour before the sale goes live at 9 a.m. PT. To enter the pre-queue, add any product to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- Queue placement: When the sale begins, customers already in the pre-queue are randomly assigned a spot in line. Anyone who proceeds to checkout after 9 a.m. PT enters the queue in the order they proceed to checkout.
- Please note: Adding products to your cart does not reserve them. Products are only secured once checkout is completed.
You can take a closer look at the cards in each drop below before the Superdrop releases on February 9, 2026, at 9 a.m. PT. Sign up to be notified when these drops hit the storefront—and to stay up to date on other Secret Lair releases. Rally your party, prepare for an adventure, and join us for the Roll for Initiative Superdrop!
Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Shadowheart's Devotion
Contents:
- 1x Shadowheart, Dark Justiciar
- 1x Beseech the Queen
- 1x Black Market
- 1x Victimize
- 1x Ancient Bronze Dragon
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Gale's Ambition
Contents:
- 1x Gale, Waterdeep Prodigy
- 1x Arcane Denial
- 1x Archmage's Charm
- 1x Brainstorm
- 1x Personal Tutor
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Black Lights & Dark Dungeons
Contents:
- 1x Seasoned Dungeoneer
- 1x Displacer Kitten
- 1x Tortured Existence
- 1x Sefris of the Hidden Ways
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Shadows Over Baldur's Gate
Contents:
- 1x Grim Hireling
- 1x Wild-Magic Sorcerer
- 1x Xorn
- 1x Prosper, Tome-Bound
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Whispers in Candlekeep
Contents:
- 1x Counterspell
- 1x Dragonborn Champion
- 1x Klauth, Unrivaled Ancient
- 1x Miirym, Sentinel Wyrm
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Strahd's Descent
Contents:
- 1x Strefan, Maurer Progenitor as "The Devil Strahd"
- 1x Bloodletter of Aclazotz as "Cast-Off Consort"
- 1x End the Festivities
- 1x Voldaren Estate as "Castle Ravenloft"
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Lands of the Forgotten Realms
Contents:
- 2x Plains
- 2x Island
- 2x Swamp
- 2x Mountain
- 2x Forest
Price:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Foil: $39.99 USD
The All Dice Cast Bundle
Contents:
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Shadowheart's Devotion
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Gale's Ambition
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Black Lights & Dark Dungeons
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Shadows Over Baldur's Gate
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Whispers in Candlekeep
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Strahd's Descent
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Lands of the Forgotten Realms
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Shadowheart's Devotion Foil Edition
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Gale's Ambition Foil Edition
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Black Lights & Dark Dungeons Foil Edition
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Shadows Over Baldur's Gate Foil Edition
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Whispers in Candlekeep Foil Edition
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Strahd's Descent Foil Edition
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Lands of the Forgotten Realms Foil Edition
Price: $464.99 USD
The Chromatic Dragon's Hoard Foil Bundle
Contents:
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Shadowheart's Devotion Foil Edition
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Gale's Ambition Foil Edition
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Black Lights & Dark Dungeons Foil Edition
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Shadows Over Baldur's Gate Foil Edition
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Whispers in Candlekeep Foil Edition
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Strahd's Descent Foil Edition
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Lands of the Forgotten Realms Foil Edition
Price: $269.99 USD
The Bag of Holding Non-Foil Bundle
Contents:
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Shadowheart's Devotion
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Gale's Ambition
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Black Lights & Dark Dungeons
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Shadows Over Baldur's Gate
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Whispers in Candlekeep
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Strahd's Descent
- 1x Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons®: Lands of the Forgotten Realms
Price: $199.99 USD