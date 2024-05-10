Spring is in the air, and Secret Lair is full of blossoming foils and non-foils. We have a bouquet of seven drops, including four that are flush with Thunder Junction flavor, and saddlebags full to bursting with bundles.

Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku: Sakura Superstar

For seventeen years, Hatsune Miku has been thrilling fans with her digital performances as a virtual singer. And now the world-famous digital superstar has added Secret Lair to her world tour! In the first of four amazing drops, Hatsune Miku brings her undeniable electricity to a set of cards featuring stunning art from Miku fans from around the world. Inspired by the cherry blossoms and lightning of a Japanese spring, these cards will stun your table in English or Japanese.

Art by Jehan Choo, Justyna Dura, Mandy Jurgens, Dani Pendergast, Yuko Shimizu, 出利/SYUTSURI

Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku: Sakura Superstar

Shelter Chandra's Ignition as

"Miku's Spark" Harmonize

Azusa, Lost but Seeking as

"Miku, Lost but Singing" Feather, the Redeemed as

"Miku, the Renowned" Inspiring Vantage

Contents:

1x Shelter

1x Chandra's Ignition as "Miku's Spark"

1x Harmonize

1x Azusa, Lost but Seeking as "Miku, Lost but Singing"

1x Feather, the Redeemed as "Miku, the Renowned"

1x Inspiring Vantage

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Goblingram

Tired of prowling around the same old burrows and battlefields? What if there was a place you could lurk with your friends and not worry about a sudden ambush or mutiny? You're in luck.

Goblingram is the digital space to scheme, menace, and conspire with your horde.

Using Goblingram's claw-friendly interface, you can share pictures of your latest conquests, skulk on your friends' profiles, and even mutter comments on their posts! Plus, advanced privacy settings let you hide and creep without anyone knowing who or where you are. It's for goblins, by goblins.

Don't wait. Download Goblingram today, and you'll be making enemies in no time.

Art by Mark Behm, Zoltan Boros, Caroline Gariba, Jakub Kasper, Svetlin Velinov, and Scott Okumura

Contents:

1x Brash Taunter

1x Goblin Chieftain

1x Goblin Ringleader

1x Goblin Welder

1x Mogg War Marshal

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Note: Limited quantities of both foil and non-foil drops will be available on TikTok shop.

Outlaw Anthology Vol. 1: Rebellious Renegades

Ride into the treacherous plane of Thunder Junction with the first exhilarating series of pulp magazine cards featuring a gritty cast of rebellious renegades. Each of these cunning outlaws can lead your posse to victory or spell certain defeat if you see them across the table at high noon. Draw!

Art by Stephen Andrade, David Robert Hovey, Miguel Mercado, Aaron J. Riley, and Scott Okumura

Contents:

1x Tezzeret the Seeker

1x Griselbrand

1x Grenzo, Havoc Raiser

1x Nicol Bolas, Planeswalker

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Outlaw Anthology Vol. 2: Sinister Scoundrels

Embark on a wild ride into the plane of Thunder Junction with the second sensational series of pulp magazine cards featuring a menacing gang of sinister scoundrels. These lawless bandits only care about one thing—victory. So you can ride alongside them or try to chase them down, but either way, you'll be on the edge of your saddle.

Art by Gaboleps, David Robert Hovey, Josh Newton, Aaron J. Riley, and Scott Okumura

Contents:

1x Vorinclex, Voice of Hunger

1x Karona, False God

1x Korvold, Fae-Cursed King

1x Memnarch

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Showcase: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Wanted: Foiled or non-foiled.

This showcase treatment was last seen on Outlaws of Thunder Junction cards but has expanded its territory and can now be found hiding out on five cards in Secret Lair. These cards have never been seen before in Thunder Junction and are considered extremely dangerous. Approach with caution.

Art by Cabrol, Dibujante Nocturno, Massiveface, and Michael Walsh

Contents:

1x Kalitas, Traitor of Ghet

1x Magda, Brazen Outlaw

1x Dack Fayden

1x Greasefang, Okiba Boss

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Poker Faces

You swing open the saloon doors. The barkeep wipes a dirty glass with a dirtier rag as the piano player taps out an upbeat tune. There's a motley gang of desperados playing cards at the table in back. As you approach, the game stops, and the atmosphere becomes tense.

But then your accomplices push out a chair—it's time to celebrate another successful heist with a game of cards.

Art by Bene Rohlmann

Contents:

1x Jaxis, the Troublemaker

1x Coffin Queen

1x Goblin King

1x Professional Face-Breaker

1x Rankle, Master of Pranks

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

sAnS mERcY tHiS iS tHE mOSt bRutal, hArDeSt hiTtiNg, LEasT fORgiViNG dRoP sEcReT LAiR hAs eVeR rELeaSeD. tHe pUnIShMeNt tHesE cRUeL cARdS wiLL iNfLict iS inDEsCriBaBLe. eVeRY sInGLe sPeLL is pAiN iNcARNaTe. fEaR iS a wEaPoN. pOWeR iS eVErYtHiNg. sHoW nO mERcY. LOL Art by Andrey Kuzinskiy, Joseph Meehan, Maxime Minard, Cynthia Sheppard, and Raymond Swanland Contents: 1x Doom Blade

1x Massacre

1x Torment of Hailfire

1x Ruination

1x Mogis, God of Slaughter Pricing: Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

