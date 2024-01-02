Thank you for celebrating more than four years of Secret Lair with us! As with all our products and services, we're constantly listening to feedback, and one piece of feedback we've overwhelmingly heard is that you want to have Secret Lair drops in hand more quickly.

Starting in 2024 and to expedite shipping and reduce wait times for receiving some of the wildest treatments in Magic, Secret Lair is officially shifting from a print-to-demand model to a limited-print-run model for most of the product line. There may still be some exceptions wherein Secret Lair drops continue to be print to demand for an ordering window, but moving forward, you should expect that most drops will be pre-printed and therefore able to ship out and reach you more quickly once you've placed your order.

Practically speaking, this means that some products may sell out before their end date. However, it also means waiting significantly less time from order to Secret Lair drops arriving at your doorstep. While popular Secret Lair drops may sell out fast, we now have four years of Secret Lair sales to base our print-run numbers on, and we're aiming to get as close to overall demand as possible. The result should be that most players get what they want faster.

We're excited about these changes and, as always, appreciate your feedback!