Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks, an exciting new Universes Beyond collaboration for fans of Magic and Warhammer alike, hit stores worldwide on October 7, and we have four new Commander decks to show off, filled with powerful legends and all-new cards.

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck. Additionally, card images for new Warhammer 40,000 Commander deck cards will appear in decklists at a later time.)

Tyranid Swarm

Tyranid Swarm – Collector's Edition

Tyranid Swarm Tokens

3 Tyranid (1/1) // Tyranid Warrior tokens

1 Tyranid (1/1) // Tyranid (5/5) token

6 Tyranid (1/1) // Tyranid Gargoyle tokens

The Ruinous Powers

The Ruinous Powers – Collector's Edition

The Ruinous Powers Tokens

2 Plaguebearer of Nurgle // Spawn tokens

4 Plaguebearer of Nurgle // Astartes Warrior tokens

2 Spawn // Astartes Warrior tokens

2 Spawn // Blue Horror (blue and red) tokens

Necron Dynasties

Necron Dynasties – Collector's Edition

Necron Dynasties Tokens

10 Necron Warrior // Insect tokens

Forces of the Imperium

Forces of the Imperium – Collector's Edition

Forces of the Imperium Tokens

1 Soldier // Space Marine Devastator token

1 Soldier // Zephyrim token

1 Soldier // Ultramarines Honour Guard token

1 Soldier // Sicarian Infiltrator token

1 Soldier // Vanguard Suppressor token

1 Soldier // Arco-Flagellant token

2 Astartes Warrior // Robot tokens

1 Astartes Warrior // Cherubael token

1 Astartes Warrior // Clue token

