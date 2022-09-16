Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks, an exciting new Universes Beyond collaboration for fans of Magic and Warhammer alike, hit stores worldwide on October 7, and we have four new Commander decks to show off, filled with powerful legends and all-new cards.

Tyranid Swarm
Tyranid Swarm Collector's Edition
The Ruinous Powers
The Ruinous Powers Collector's Edition
Necron Dynasties
Necron Dynasties Collector's Edition
Forces of the Imperium
Forces of the Imperium Collector's Edition
You can check out the cards from the Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks in the Card Image Gallery. Note that the Collector's Edition versions of Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks are English-only and include surge foil versions of cards and tokens.

Surge foil Abaddon the Despoiler

Look for the Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks at your local game store, online through Amazon, and everywhere else you buy your Magic: The Gathering products.

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck. Additionally, card images for new Warhammer 40,000 Commander deck cards will appear in decklists at a later time.)

Tyranid Swarm

Foil-etched display The Swarmlord 
Foil-Etched Display Commander
Traditional foil The Swarmlord 
Traditional Foil
Traditional foil Magus Lucea Kane
Traditional Foil

Surge foil display The Swarmlord 
Surge Foil Display Commander
Surge foil The Swarmlord 
Surge Foil
Surge foil Magus Lucea Kane
Surge Foil

Tyranid Swarm

Download Arena Decklist
Decklist Stats Sample Hand
COMMANDER: The Swarmlord
Creature (36)
1 Magus Lucea Kane 1 Genestealer Patriarch 1 Exocrine 1 The Red Terror 1 Screamer-Killer 1 Biophagus 1 Broodlord 1 Clamavus 1 Haruspex 1 Hierophant Bio-Titan 1 Hormagaunt Horde 1 Lictor 1 Nexos 1 Old One Eye 1 Sporocyst 1 Termagant Swarm 1 Tervigon 1 Toxicrene 1 Tyrant Guard 1 Atalan Jackal 1 Deathleaper, Terror Weapon 1 Gargoyle Flock 1 Ghyrson Starn, Kelermorph 1 Malanthrope 1 Mawloc 1 Ravener 1 Tyranid Harridan 1 Tyranid Prime 1 Winged Hive Tyrant 1 Zoanthrope 1 Genestealer Locus 1 Acolyte Hybrid 1 Aberrant 1 Purestrain Genestealer 1 Trygon Prime 1 Venomthrope
Sorcery (6)
1 Tyranid Invasion 1 Hull Breach 1 Cultivate 1 Explore 1 Farseek 1 Rampant Growth
Instant (4)
1 Starstorm 1 Aetherize 1 Inspiring Call 1 Harrow
Artifact (6)
1 Bone Sabres 1 Goliath Truck 1 Icon of Ancestry 1 Herald's Horn 1 Sol Ring 1 Arcane Signet
Enchantment (8)
1 The First Tyrannic War 1 Shadow in the Warp 1 Abundance 1 Death's Presence 1 Hardened Scales 1 Bred for the Hunt 1 New Horizons 1 Overgrowth
Land (39)
1 Cinder Glade 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Game Trail 1 Temple of Abandon 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Ash Barrens 1 Frontier Bivouac 1 Unclaimed Territory 1 Cave of Temptation 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Opal Palace 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rugged Highlands 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thornwood Falls 7 Mountain 7 Island 8 Forest
99 Cards
Deal Another Hand

Tyranid Swarm Tokens

  • 3 Tyranid (1/1) // Tyranid Warrior tokens
  • 1 Tyranid (1/1) // Tyranid (5/5) token
  • 6 Tyranid (1/1) // Tyranid Gargoyle tokens
Tyranid (1/1) token
Tyranid Warrior token
Tyranid (1/1) token
Tyranid (5/5) token
Tyranid (1/1) token
Tyranid Gargoyle token

The Ruinous Powers

Foil-etched display Abaddon the Despoiler 
Foil-Etched Display Commander
Traditional foil Abaddon the Despoiler 
Traditional Foil
Traditional foil Be'lakor, the Dark Master
Traditional Foil

Surge foil display Abaddon the Despoiler 
Surge Foil Display Commander
Surge foil Abaddon the Despoiler 
Surge Foil
Surge foil Be'lakor, the Dark Master
Surge Foil

The Ruinous Powers

Download Arena Decklist
Decklist Stats Sample Hand
COMMANDER: Abaddon the Despoiler
Creature (29)
1 Be'lakor, the Dark Master 1 Lord of Change 1 Great Unclean One 1 Mortarion, Daemon Primarch 1 Plague Drone 1 Poxwalkers 1 Sloppity Bilepiper 1 Tallyman of Nurgle 1 Venomcrawler 1 Aspiring Champion 1 Bloodthirster 1 Dark Apostle 1 Keeper of Secrets 1 Khârn the Betrayer 1 Knight Rampager 1 Chaos Defiler 1 Exalted Flamer of Tzeentch 1 Helbrute 1 Lucius the Eternal 1 Magnus the Red 1 Mutalith Vortex Beast 1 Pink Horror 1 Tzaangor Shaman 1 Heralds of Tzeentch 1 Bloodcrusher of Khorne 1 Chaos Terminator Lord 1 Herald of Slaanesh 1 Noise Marine 1 Seeker of Slaanesh
Sorcery (7)
1 Blight Grenade 1 Mandate of Abaddon 1 Let the Galaxy Burn 1 Past in Flames 1 Decree of Pain 1 Blasphemous Act 1 Deny Reality
Instant (10)
1 Nurgle's Conscription 1 Blood for the Blood God! 1 Chaos Mutation 1 Kill! Maim! Burn! 1 Chaos Warp 1 Reverberate 1 Bile Blight 1 Bituminous Blast 1 Brainstorm 1 Dark Ritual
Artifact (10)
1 Drach'Nyen 1 Chromatic Lantern 1 Assault Suit 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Creativity 1 Talisman of Dominance 1 Talisman of Indulgence 1 Worn Powerstone 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Wayfarer's Bauble
Enchantment (5)
1 The Horus Heresy 1 The Ruinous Powers 1 Nurgle's Rot 1 The Lost and the Damned 1 Warstorm Surge
Land (38)
1 Exotic Orchard 1 Foreboding Ruins 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Barren Moor 1 Crumbling Necropolis 1 Molten Slagheap 1 Temple of the False God 1 Command Tower 1 Dismal Backwater 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Forgotten Cave 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Swiftwater Cliffs 1 Terramorphic Expanse 8 Mountain 8 Swamp 8 Island
99 Cards
Deal Another Hand

The Ruinous Powers Tokens

  • 2 Plaguebearer of Nurgle // Spawn tokens
  • 4 Plaguebearer of Nurgle // Astartes Warrior tokens
  • 2 Spawn // Astartes Warrior tokens
  • 2 Spawn // Blue Horror (blue and red) tokens
Plaguebearer of Nurgle token
Spawn token
Plaguebearer of Nurgle token
Astartes Warrior token
Spawn token
Astartes Warrior token
Spawn token
Blue Horror (blue and red) token

Necron Dynasties

Foil-etched display Szarekh, the Silent King 
Foil-Etched Display Commander
Traditional foil Szarekh, the Silent King 
Traditional Foil
Traditional foil Imotekh the Stormlord
Traditional Foil

Surge foil display Szarekh, the Silent King 
Surge Foil Display Commander
Surge foil Szarekh, the Silent King 
Surge Foil
Surge foil Imotekh the Stormlord
Surge Foil

Necron Dynasties

Download Arena Decklist
Decklist Stats Sample Hand
COMMANDER: Szarekh, the Silent King
Creature (29)
1 Imotekh the Stormlord 1 Anrakyr the Traveller 1 Chronomancer 1 Cryptek 1 Illuminor Szeras 1 Lokhust Heavy Destroyer 1 Lychguard 1 Necron Deathmark 1 Necron Overlord 1 Royal Warden 1 Shard of the Nightbringer 1 Shard of the Void Dragon 1 Skorpekh Lord 1 Technomancer 1 Tomb Blade 1 Trazyn the Infinite 1 Triarch Stalker 1 Canoptek Scarab Swarm 1 Canoptek Spyder 1 Canoptek Tomb Sentinel 1 Canoptek Wraith 1 Cryptothrall 1 Flayed One 1 Hexmark Destroyer 1 Plasmancer 1 Psychomancer 1 Sautekh Immortal 1 Skorpekh Destroyer 1 Triarch Praetorian
Sorcery (6)
1 Their Name Is Death 1 Their Number Is Legion 1 Beacon of Unrest 1 Living Death 1 Mutilate 1 Dread Return
Instant (3)
1 Defile 1 Darkness 1 Go for the Throat
Artifact (21)
1 Convergence of Dominion 1 Ghost Ark 1 Necron Monolith 1 Resurrection Orb 1 Sceptre of Eternal Glory 1 Night Scythe 1 Caged Sun 1 Endless Atlas 1 Gilded Lotus 1 Mystic Forge 1 Sculpting Steel 1 Cranial Plating 1 Hedron Archive 1 Mask of Memory 1 Sol Ring 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Mind Stone 1 Thought Vessel 1 Unstable Obelisk 1 Wayfarer's Bauble
Enchantment (3)
1 Biotransference 1 Out of the Tombs 1 The War in Heaven
Land (37)
1 Tomb Fortress 1 Barren Moor 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Desert of the Glorified 1 Polluted Mire 1 Vault of Whispers 30 Swamp
99 Cards
Deal Another Hand

Necron Dynasties Tokens

  • 10 Necron Warrior // Insect tokens
Necron Warrior token
Insect token

Forces of the Imperium

Foil-etched display Inquisitor Greyfax 
Foil-Etched Display Commander
Traditional foil Inquisitor Greyfax 
Traditional Foil
Traditional foil Marneus Calgar
Traditional Foil

Surge foil display Inquisitor Greyfax 
Surge Foil Display Commander
Surge foil Inquisitor Greyfax 
Surge Foil
Surge foil Marneus Calgar
Surge Foil

Forces of the Imperium

Download Arena Decklist
Decklist Stats Sample Hand
COMMANDER: Inquisitor Greyfax
Creature (30)
1 Marneus Calgar 1 Celestine, the Living Saint 1 Space Marine Devastator 1 Triumph of Saint Katherine 1 Ultramarines Honour Guard 1 Vexilus Praetor 1 Zephyrim 1 Sister of Silence 1 Vanguard Suppressor 1 Arco-Flagellant 1 Primaris Eliminator 1 Assault Intercessor 1 Belisarius Cawl 1 Callidus Assassin 1 Commissar Severina Raine 1 Company Commander 1 Cybernetica Datasmith 1 Epistolary Librarian 1 Inquisitor Eisenhorn 1 Neyam Shai Murad 1 Sister Hospitaller 1 Sister Repentia 1 Redemptor Dreadnought 1 Grey Knight Paragon 1 Space Marine Scout 1 Thunderwolf Cavalry 1 Sicarian Infiltrator 1 Sanguinary Priest 1 Primaris Chaplain 1 Bastion Protector
Sorcery (8)
1 For the Emperor! 1 Exterminatus 1 Collective Effort 1 Deploy to the Front 1 Fell the Mighty 1 Hour of Reckoning 1 Launch the Fleet 1 Martial Coup
Instant (6)
1 And They Shall Know No Fear 1 Deny the Witch 1 Entrapment Maneuver 1 Utter End 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Mortify
Artifact (14)
1 The Golden Throne 1 Inquisitorial Rosette 1 Knight Paladin 1 Reaver Titan 1 Thunderhawk Gunship 1 Everflowing Chalice 1 Mind Stone 1 Skullclamp 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Dominance 1 Talisman of Hierarchy 1 Talisman of Progress 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere
Enchantment (4)
1 Defenders of Humanity 1 Birth of the Imperium 1 The Flesh Is Weak 1 Reconnaissance Mission
Land (37)
1 Choked Estuary 1 Darkwater Catacombs 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Arcane Sanctum 1 Ash Barrens 1 Memorial to Glory 1 Command Tower 1 Dismal Backwater 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Scoured Barrens 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Tranquil Cove 5 Island 7 Swamp 8 Plains
99 Cards
Deal Another Hand

Forces of the Imperium Tokens

  • 1 Soldier // Space Marine Devastator token
  • 1 Soldier // Zephyrim token
  • 1 Soldier // Ultramarines Honour Guard token
  • 1 Soldier // Sicarian Infiltrator token
  • 1 Soldier // Vanguard Suppressor token
  • 1 Soldier // Arco-Flagellant token
  • 2 Astartes Warrior // Robot tokens
  • 1 Astartes Warrior // Cherubael token
  • 1 Astartes Warrior // Clue token
Soldier token
Space Marine Devastator token
Soldier token
Zephyrim token
Soldier token
Ultramarines Honour Guard token
Soldier token
Sicarian Infiltrator token
Soldier token
Vanguard Suppressor token
Soldier token
Arco-Flagellant token
Astartes Warrior token
Robot token
Astartes Warrior token
Cherubael token
Astartes Warrior token
Clue token

Preorder Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks from your local game store, online through Amazon, or anywhere else Magic products are sold before they release on October 7.