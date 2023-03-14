Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Card Image Gallery

Cards from the sets Shadows over Innistrad and Eldritch Moon come to MTG Arena in this new set, Shadows over Innistrad Remastered. See all the cards in the set below, plus check out the Shadows of the Past cards that can appear in Shadows over Innistrad Remastered packs!

Shadows over Innistrad Remastered launches on MTG Arena on Tuesday, March 21.

ALL CARDS

WHITE

Always Watching
Always Watching

Angelic Purge
Angelic Purge

Apothecary Geist
Apothecary Geist

Blessed Alliance
Blessed Alliance

Borrowed Grace
Borrowed Grace

Bound by Moonsilver
Bound by Moonsilver

Bygone Bishop
Bygone Bishop

Collective Effort
Collective Effort

Courageous Outrider
Courageous Outrider

Dauntless Cathar
Dauntless Cathar

Dawn Gryff
Dawn Gryff

Declaration in Stone
Declaration in Stone

Descend upon the Sinful
Descend upon the Sinful

Devilthorn Fox
Devilthorn Fox

Drogskol Shieldmate
Drogskol Shieldmate

Faith Unbroken
Faith Unbroken

Faithbearer Paladin
Faithbearer Paladin

Fiend Binder
Fiend Binder

Gryff's Boon
Gryff's Boon

Guardian of Pilgrims
Guardian of Pilgrims

Hope Against Hope
Hope Against Hope

Humble the Brute
Humble the Brute

Ironclad Slayer
Ironclad Slayer

Lunarch Mantle
Lunarch Mantle

Nearheath Chaplain
Nearheath Chaplain

Odric, Lunarch Marshal
Odric, Lunarch Marshal

Puncturing Light
Puncturing Light

Reaper of Flight Moonsilver
Reaper of Flight Moonsilver

Selfless Spirit
Selfless Spirit

Sigarda's Aid
Sigarda's Aid

Sigardian Priest
Sigardian Priest

Spectral Shepherd
Spectral Shepherd

Steadfast Cathar
Steadfast Cathar

Strength of Arms
Strength of Arms

Subjugator Angel
Subjugator Angel

Thalia, Heretic Cathar
Thalia, Heretic Cathar

Thalia's Lancers
Thalia's Lancers

Thraben Inspector
Thraben Inspector

Topplegeist
Topplegeist

BLUE

Advanced Stitchwing
Advanced Stitchwing

Compelling Deterrence
Compelling Deterrence

Confirm Suspicions
Confirm Suspicions

Convolute
Convolute

Deny Existence
Deny Existence

Drag Under
Drag Under

Drownyard Explorers
Drownyard Explorers

Drunau Corpse Trawler
Drunau Corpse Trawler

Epiphany at the Drownyard
Epiphany at the Drownyard

Erdwal Illuminator
Erdwal Illuminator

Essence Flux
Essence Flux

Exultant Cultist
Exultant Cultist

Fleeting Memories
Fleeting Memories

Fogwalker
Fogwalker

Forgotten Creation
Forgotten Creation

Geist of the Archives
Geist of the Archives

Geralf's Masterpiece
Geralf's Masterpiece

Imprisoned in the Moon
Imprisoned in the Moon

Ingenious Skaab
Ingenious Skaab

Invasive Surgery
Invasive Surgery

Jace, Unraveler of Secrets
Jace, Unraveler of Secrets

Jace's Scrutiny
Jace's Scrutiny

Laboratory Brute
Laboratory Brute

Manic Scribe
Manic Scribe

Mausoleum Wanderer
Mausoleum Wanderer

Mind's Dilation
Mind's Dilation

Nebelgast Herald
Nebelgast Herald

Ongoing Investigation
Ongoing Investigation

Pieces of the Puzzle
Pieces of the Puzzle

Pore Over the Pages
Pore Over the Pages

Rattlechains
Rattlechains

Rise from the Tides
Rise from the Tides

Spontaneous Mutation
Spontaneous Mutation

Stormrider Spirit
Stormrider Spirit

Summary Dismissal
Summary Dismissal

Take Inventory
Take Inventory

Tattered Haunter
Tattered Haunter

Wharf Infiltrator
Wharf Infiltrator

BLACK

Alms of the Vein
Alms of the Vein

Biting Rain
Biting Rain

Borrowed Malevolence
Borrowed Malevolence

Call the Bloodline
Call the Bloodline

Certain Death
Certain Death

Collective Brutality
Collective Brutality

Crow of Dark Tidings
Crow of Dark Tidings

Dark Salvation
Dark Salvation

Dead Weight
Dead Weight

Diregraf Colossus
Diregraf Colossus

Dusk Feaster
Dusk Feaster

Ever After
Ever After

Gavony Unhallowed
Gavony Unhallowed

Ghoulcaller's Accomplice
Ghoulcaller's Accomplice

Gisa's Bidding
Gisa's Bidding

Graf Harvest
Graf Harvest

Grotesque Mutation
Grotesque Mutation

Haunted Dead
Haunted Dead

Indulgent Aristocrat
Indulgent Aristocrat

Liliana, the Last Hope
Liliana, the Last Hope

Liliana's Elite
Liliana's Elite

Macabre Waltz
Macabre Waltz

Merciless Resolve
Merciless Resolve

Mindwrack Demon
Mindwrack Demon

Morkrut Necropod
Morkrut Necropod

Noosegraf Mob
Noosegraf Mob

Olivia's Bloodsworn
Olivia's Bloodsworn

Olivia's Dragoon
Olivia's Dragoon

Pick the Brain
Pick the Brain

Relentless Dead
Relentless Dead

Rise from the Grave
Rise from the Grave

Ruthless Disposal
Ruthless Disposal

Sanitarium Skeleton
Sanitarium Skeleton

Stromkirk Condemned
Stromkirk Condemned

Thraben Foulbloods
Thraben Foulbloods

Tree of Perdition
Tree of Perdition

Triskaidekaphobia
Triskaidekaphobia

Weirded Vampire
Weirded Vampire

RED

Alchemist's Greeting
Alchemist's Greeting

Assembled Alphas
Assembled Alphas

Avacyn's Judgment
Avacyn's Judgment

Bedlam Reveler
Bedlam Reveler

Blood Mist
Blood Mist

Bloodmad Vampire
Bloodmad Vampire

Borrowed Hostility
Borrowed Hostility

Burn from Within
Burn from Within

Collective Defiance
Collective Defiance

Deranged Whelp
Deranged Whelp

Devils' Playground
Devils' Playground

Ember-Eye Wolf
Ember-Eye Wolf

Falkenrath Gorger
Falkenrath Gorger

Fiery Temper
Fiery Temper

Flameblade Angel
Flameblade Angel

Furyblade Vampire
Furyblade Vampire

Galvanic Bombardment
Galvanic Bombardment

Goldnight Castigator
Goldnight Castigator

Howlpack Wolf
Howlpack Wolf

Incendiary Flow
Incendiary Flow

Insatiable Gorgers
Insatiable Gorgers

Insolent Neonate
Insolent Neonate

Lightning Axe
Lightning Axe

Mad Prophet
Mad Prophet

Magmatic Chasm
Magmatic Chasm

Make Mischief
Make Mischief

Mirrorwing Dragon
Mirrorwing Dragon

Nahiri's Wrath
Nahiri's Wrath

Pyre Hound
Pyre Hound

Ravenous Bloodseeker
Ravenous Bloodseeker

Rush of Adrenaline
Rush of Adrenaline

Scourge Wolf
Scourge Wolf

Shreds of Sanity
Shreds of Sanity

Sin Prodder
Sin Prodder

Stensia Masquerade
Stensia Masquerade

Stromkirk Occultist
Stromkirk Occultist

Thermo-Alchemist
Thermo-Alchemist

Tormenting Voice
Tormenting Voice

Ulrich's Kindred
Ulrich's Kindred

Uncaged Fury
Uncaged Fury

GREEN

Aim High
Aim High

Bloodbriar
Bloodbriar

Briarbridge Patrol
Briarbridge Patrol

Byway Courier
Byway Courier

Clear Shot
Clear Shot

Confront the Unknown
Confront the Unknown

Crawling Sensation
Crawling Sensation

Cryptolith Rite
Cryptolith Rite

Deathcap Cultivator
Deathcap Cultivator

Eldritch Evolution
Eldritch Evolution

Gnarlwood Dryad
Gnarlwood Dryad

Graf Mole
Graf Mole

Grapple with the Past
Grapple with the Past

Groundskeeper
Groundskeeper

Hamlet Captain
Hamlet Captain

Howlpack Resurgence
Howlpack Resurgence

Intrepid Provisioner
Intrepid Provisioner

Ishkanah, Grafwidow
Ishkanah, Grafwidow

Moonlight Hunt
Moonlight Hunt

Noose Constrictor
Noose Constrictor

Obsessive Skinner
Obsessive Skinner

Pack Guardian
Pack Guardian

Permeating Mass
Permeating Mass

Rabid Bite
Rabid Bite

Seasons Past
Seasons Past

Second Harvest
Second Harvest

Spirit of the Hunt
Spirit of the Hunt

Splendid Reclamation
Splendid Reclamation

Swift Spinner
Swift Spinner

Thornhide Wolves
Thornhide Wolves

Tireless Tracker
Tireless Tracker

Traverse the Ulvenwald
Traverse the Ulvenwald

Ulvenwald Hydra
Ulvenwald Hydra

Ulvenwald Mysteries
Ulvenwald Mysteries

Vessel of Nascency
Vessel of Nascency

Veteran Cathar
Veteran Cathar

Weirding Wood
Weirding Wood

Wolfkin Bond
Wolfkin Bond

MULTICOLORED

Altered Ego
Altered Ego

Anguished Unmaking
Anguished Unmaking

Bloodhall Priest
Bloodhall Priest

Fevered Visions
Fevered Visions

Gisa and Geralf
Gisa and Geralf

Grim Flayer
Grim Flayer

Heron's Grace Champion
Heron's Grace Champion

Mercurial Geists
Mercurial Geists

Mournwillow
Mournwillow

Nahiri, the Harbinger
Nahiri, the Harbinger

Olivia, Mobilized for War
Olivia, Mobilized for War

Prized Amalgam
Prized Amalgam

Ride Down
Ride Down

Sigarda, Heron's Grace
Sigarda, Heron's Grace

Sorin, Grim Nemesis
Sorin, Grim Nemesis

Spell Queller
Spell Queller

Tamiyo, Field Researcher
Tamiyo, Field Researcher

COLORLESS

Abundant Maw
Abundant Maw

Decimator of the Provinces
Decimator of the Provinces

Distended Mindbender
Distended Mindbender

Drownyard Behemoth
Drownyard Behemoth

Elder Deep-Fiend
Elder Deep-Fiend

Emrakul, the Promised End
Emrakul, the Promised End

Eternal Scourge
Eternal Scourge

Mockery of Nature
Mockery of Nature

Wretched Gryff
Wretched Gryff

ARTIFACT

Brain in a Jar
Brain in a Jar

Stitcher's Graft
Stitcher's Graft

Tamiyo's Journal
Tamiyo's Journal

Terrarion
Terrarion

True-Faith Censer
True-Faith Censer

Wild-Field Scarecrow
Wild-Field Scarecrow

Epitaph Golem
Epitaph Golem

Explosive Apparatus
Explosive Apparatus

Field Creeper
Field Creeper

Lupine Prototype
Lupine Prototype

Magnifying Glass
Magnifying Glass

Murderer's Axe
Murderer's Axe

Slayer's Plate
Slayer's Plate

Soul Separator
Soul Separator

LAND

Choked Estuary
Choked Estuary

Foreboding Ruins
Foreboding Ruins

Forsaken Sanctuary
Forsaken Sanctuary

Fortified Village
Fortified Village

Foul Orchard
Foul Orchard

Game Trail
Game Trail

Geier Reach Sanitarium
Geier Reach Sanitarium

Highland Lake
Highland Lake

Port Town
Port Town

Stone Quarry
Stone Quarry

Woodland Stream
Woodland Stream

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Island
Island

Island
Island

Island
Island

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

DFC & MELD

Accursed Witch
Infectious Curse

Accursed Witch

Archangel Avacyn
Avacyn, the Purifier

Archangel Avacyn

Arlinn Kord
Arlinn, Embraced by the Moon

Arlinn Kord

Bruna, the Fading Light
Brisela, Voice of Nightmares

Bruna, the Fading Light

Conduit of Storms
Conduit of Emrakul

Conduit of Storms

Cryptolith Fragment
Aurora of Emrakul

Cryptolith Fragment

Curious Homunculus
Voracious Reader

Curious Homunculus

Daring Sleuth
Bearer of Overwhelming Truths

Daring Sleuth

Docent of Perfection
Final Iteration

Docent of Perfection

Duskwatch Recruiter
Krallenhorde Howler

Duskwatch Recruiter

Gatstaf Arsonists
Gatstaf Ravagers

Gatstaf Arsonists

Geier Reach Bandit
Vildin-Pack Alpha

Geier Reach Bandit

Gisela, the Broken Blade
Brisela, Voice of Nightmares

Gisela, the Broken Blade

Graf Rats
Chittering Host

Graf Rats

Hanweir Battlements
Hanweir, the Writhing Township

Hanweir Battlements

Hanweir Garrison
Hanweir, the Writhing Township

Hanweir Garrison

Harvest Hand
Scrounged Scythe

Harvest Hand

Hinterland Logger
Timber Shredder

Hinterland Logger

Kindly Stranger
Demon-Possessed Witch

Kindly Stranger

Lone Rider
It That Rides as One

Lone Rider

Midnight Scavengers
Chittering Host

Midnight Scavengers

Neglected Heirloom
Ashmouth Blade

Neglected Heirloom

Sage of Ancient Lore
Werewolf of Ancient Hunger

Sage of Ancient Lore

Shrill Howler
Howling Chorus

Shrill Howler

Startled Awake
Persistent Nightmare

Startled Awake

Thing in the Ice
Awoken Horror

Thing in the Ice

Town Gossipmonger
Incited Rabble

Town Gossipmonger

Ulrich of the Krallenhorde
Ulrich, Uncontested Alpha

Ulrich of the Krallenhorde

Ulvenwald Captive
Ulvenwald Abomination

Ulvenwald Captive

Village Messenger
Moonrise Intruder

Village Messenger

Voldaren Pariah
Abolisher of Bloodlines

Voldaren Pariah

Westvale Abbey
Ormendahl, Profane Prince

Westvale Abbey

