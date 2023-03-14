Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Card Image Gallery

Cards from the sets Shadows over Innistrad and Eldritch Moon come to MTG Arena in this new set, Shadows over Innistrad Remastered. See all the cards in the set below, plus check out the Shadows of the Past cards that can appear in Shadows over Innistrad Remastered packs!

Shadows over Innistrad Remastered launches on MTG Arena on Tuesday, March 21.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | DFC & MELD

ALL CARDS

WHITE

Always Watching

Angelic Purge

Apothecary Geist

Blessed Alliance

Borrowed Grace

Bound by Moonsilver

Bygone Bishop

Collective Effort

Courageous Outrider

Dauntless Cathar

Dawn Gryff

Declaration in Stone

Descend upon the Sinful

Devilthorn Fox

Drogskol Shieldmate

Faith Unbroken

Faithbearer Paladin

Fiend Binder

Gryff's Boon

Guardian of Pilgrims

Hope Against Hope

Humble the Brute

Ironclad Slayer

Lunarch Mantle

Nearheath Chaplain

Odric, Lunarch Marshal

Puncturing Light

Reaper of Flight Moonsilver

Selfless Spirit

Sigarda's Aid

Sigardian Priest

Spectral Shepherd

Steadfast Cathar

Strength of Arms

Subjugator Angel

Thalia, Heretic Cathar

Thalia's Lancers

Thraben Inspector

Topplegeist

BLUE

Advanced Stitchwing

Compelling Deterrence

Confirm Suspicions

Convolute

Deny Existence

Drag Under

Drownyard Explorers

Drunau Corpse Trawler

Epiphany at the Drownyard

Erdwal Illuminator

Essence Flux

Exultant Cultist

Fleeting Memories

Fogwalker

Forgotten Creation

Geist of the Archives

Geralf's Masterpiece

Imprisoned in the Moon

Ingenious Skaab

Invasive Surgery

Jace, Unraveler of Secrets

Jace's Scrutiny

Laboratory Brute

Manic Scribe

Mausoleum Wanderer

Mind's Dilation

Nebelgast Herald

Ongoing Investigation

Pieces of the Puzzle

Pore Over the Pages

Rattlechains

Rise from the Tides

Spontaneous Mutation

Stormrider Spirit

Summary Dismissal

Take Inventory

Tattered Haunter

Wharf Infiltrator

BLACK

Alms of the Vein

Biting Rain

Borrowed Malevolence

Call the Bloodline

Certain Death

Collective Brutality

Crow of Dark Tidings

Dark Salvation

Dead Weight

Diregraf Colossus

Dusk Feaster

Ever After

Gavony Unhallowed

Ghoulcaller's Accomplice

Gisa's Bidding

Graf Harvest

Grotesque Mutation

Haunted Dead

Indulgent Aristocrat

Liliana, the Last Hope

Liliana's Elite

Macabre Waltz

Merciless Resolve

Mindwrack Demon

Morkrut Necropod

Noosegraf Mob

Olivia's Bloodsworn

Olivia's Dragoon

Pick the Brain

Relentless Dead

Rise from the Grave

Ruthless Disposal

Sanitarium Skeleton

Stromkirk Condemned

Thraben Foulbloods

Tree of Perdition

Triskaidekaphobia

Weirded Vampire

RED

Alchemist's Greeting

Assembled Alphas

Avacyn's Judgment

Bedlam Reveler

Blood Mist

Bloodmad Vampire

Borrowed Hostility

Burn from Within

Collective Defiance

Deranged Whelp

Devils' Playground

Ember-Eye Wolf

Falkenrath Gorger

Fiery Temper

Flameblade Angel

Furyblade Vampire

Galvanic Bombardment

Goldnight Castigator

Howlpack Wolf

Incendiary Flow

Insatiable Gorgers

Insolent Neonate

Lightning Axe

Mad Prophet

Magmatic Chasm

Make Mischief

Mirrorwing Dragon

Nahiri's Wrath

Pyre Hound

Ravenous Bloodseeker

Rush of Adrenaline

Scourge Wolf

Shreds of Sanity

Sin Prodder

Stensia Masquerade

Stromkirk Occultist

Thermo-Alchemist

Tormenting Voice

Ulrich's Kindred

Uncaged Fury

GREEN

Aim High

Bloodbriar

Briarbridge Patrol

Byway Courier

Clear Shot

Confront the Unknown

Crawling Sensation

Cryptolith Rite

Deathcap Cultivator

Eldritch Evolution

Gnarlwood Dryad

Graf Mole

Grapple with the Past

Groundskeeper

Hamlet Captain

Howlpack Resurgence

Intrepid Provisioner

Ishkanah, Grafwidow

Moonlight Hunt

Noose Constrictor

Obsessive Skinner

Pack Guardian

Permeating Mass

Rabid Bite

Seasons Past

Second Harvest

Spirit of the Hunt

Splendid Reclamation

Swift Spinner

Thornhide Wolves

Tireless Tracker

Traverse the Ulvenwald

Ulvenwald Hydra

Ulvenwald Mysteries

Vessel of Nascency

Veteran Cathar

Weirding Wood

Wolfkin Bond

MULTICOLORED

Altered Ego

Anguished Unmaking

Bloodhall Priest

Fevered Visions

Gisa and Geralf

Grim Flayer

Heron's Grace Champion

Mercurial Geists

Mournwillow

Nahiri, the Harbinger

Olivia, Mobilized for War

Prized Amalgam

Ride Down

Sigarda, Heron's Grace

Sorin, Grim Nemesis

Spell Queller

Tamiyo, Field Researcher

COLORLESS

Abundant Maw

Decimator of the Provinces

Distended Mindbender

Drownyard Behemoth

Elder Deep-Fiend

Emrakul, the Promised End

Eternal Scourge

Mockery of Nature

Wretched Gryff

ARTIFACT

Brain in a Jar

Stitcher's Graft

Tamiyo's Journal

Terrarion

True-Faith Censer

Wild-Field Scarecrow

Epitaph Golem

Explosive Apparatus

Field Creeper

Lupine Prototype

Magnifying Glass

Murderer's Axe

Slayer's Plate

Soul Separator

LAND

Choked Estuary

Foreboding Ruins

Forsaken Sanctuary

Fortified Village

Foul Orchard

Game Trail

Geier Reach Sanitarium

Highland Lake

Port Town

Stone Quarry

Woodland Stream

Plains

Plains

Plains

Island

Island

Island

Swamp

Swamp

Swamp

Mountain

Mountain

Mountain

Forest

Forest

Forest

DFC & MELD Turn Over Accursed Witch Turn Over Archangel Avacyn Turn Over Arlinn Kord Turn Over Bruna, the Fading Light Turn Over Conduit of Storms Turn Over Cryptolith Fragment Turn Over Curious Homunculus Turn Over Daring Sleuth Turn Over Docent of Perfection Turn Over Duskwatch Recruiter Turn Over Gatstaf Arsonists Turn Over Geier Reach Bandit Turn Over Gisela, the Broken Blade Turn Over Graf Rats Turn Over Hanweir Battlements Turn Over Hanweir Garrison Turn Over Harvest Hand Turn Over Hinterland Logger Turn Over Kindly Stranger Turn Over Lone Rider Turn Over Midnight Scavengers Turn Over Neglected Heirloom Turn Over Sage of Ancient Lore Turn Over Shrill Howler Turn Over Startled Awake Turn Over Thing in the Ice Turn Over Town Gossipmonger Turn Over Ulrich of the Krallenhorde Turn Over Ulvenwald Captive Turn Over Village Messenger Turn Over Voldaren Pariah Turn Over Westvale Abbey

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | DFC & MELD

ALL CARDS