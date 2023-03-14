Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Card Image Gallery
Cards from the sets Shadows over Innistrad and Eldritch Moon come to MTG Arena in this new set, Shadows over Innistrad Remastered. See all the cards in the set below, plus check out the Shadows of the Past cards that can appear in Shadows over Innistrad Remastered packs!
Shadows over Innistrad Remastered launches on MTG Arena on Tuesday, March 21.
WHITE
| BLUE
| BLACK
| RED
| GREEN
MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | DFC & MELD
ALL CARDS
WHITE
Always Watching
Angelic Purge
Apothecary Geist
Blessed Alliance
Borrowed Grace
Bound by Moonsilver
Bygone Bishop
Collective Effort
Courageous Outrider
Dauntless Cathar
Dawn Gryff
Declaration in Stone
Descend upon the Sinful
Devilthorn Fox
Drogskol Shieldmate
Faith Unbroken
Faithbearer Paladin
Fiend Binder
Gryff's Boon
Guardian of Pilgrims
Hope Against Hope
Humble the Brute
Ironclad Slayer
Lunarch Mantle
Nearheath Chaplain
Odric, Lunarch Marshal
Puncturing Light
Reaper of Flight Moonsilver
Selfless Spirit
Sigarda's Aid
Sigardian Priest
Spectral Shepherd
Steadfast Cathar
Strength of Arms
Subjugator Angel
Thalia, Heretic Cathar
Thalia's Lancers
Thraben Inspector
Topplegeist
BLUE
Advanced Stitchwing
Compelling Deterrence
Confirm Suspicions
Convolute
Deny Existence
Drag Under
Drownyard Explorers
Drunau Corpse Trawler
Epiphany at the Drownyard
Erdwal Illuminator
Essence Flux
Exultant Cultist
Fleeting Memories
Fogwalker
Forgotten Creation
Geist of the Archives
Geralf's Masterpiece
Imprisoned in the Moon
Ingenious Skaab
Invasive Surgery
Jace, Unraveler of Secrets
Jace's Scrutiny
Laboratory Brute
Manic Scribe
Mausoleum Wanderer
Mind's Dilation
Nebelgast Herald
Ongoing Investigation
Pieces of the Puzzle
Pore Over the Pages
Rattlechains
Rise from the Tides
Spontaneous Mutation
Stormrider Spirit
Summary Dismissal
Take Inventory
Tattered Haunter
Wharf Infiltrator
BLACK
Alms of the Vein
Biting Rain
Borrowed Malevolence
Call the Bloodline
Certain Death
Collective Brutality
Crow of Dark Tidings
Dark Salvation
Dead Weight
Diregraf Colossus
Dusk Feaster
Ever After
Gavony Unhallowed
Ghoulcaller's Accomplice
Gisa's Bidding
Graf Harvest
Grotesque Mutation
Haunted Dead
Indulgent Aristocrat
Liliana, the Last Hope
Liliana's Elite
Macabre Waltz
Merciless Resolve
Mindwrack Demon
Morkrut Necropod
Noosegraf Mob
Olivia's Bloodsworn
Olivia's Dragoon
Pick the Brain
Relentless Dead
Rise from the Grave
Ruthless Disposal
Sanitarium Skeleton
Stromkirk Condemned
Thraben Foulbloods
Tree of Perdition
Triskaidekaphobia
Weirded Vampire
RED
Alchemist's Greeting
Assembled Alphas
Avacyn's Judgment
Bedlam Reveler
Blood Mist
Bloodmad Vampire
Borrowed Hostility
Burn from Within
Collective Defiance
Deranged Whelp
Devils' Playground
Ember-Eye Wolf
Falkenrath Gorger
Fiery Temper
Flameblade Angel
Furyblade Vampire
Galvanic Bombardment
Goldnight Castigator
Howlpack Wolf
Incendiary Flow
Insatiable Gorgers
Insolent Neonate
Lightning Axe
Mad Prophet
Magmatic Chasm
Make Mischief
Mirrorwing Dragon
Nahiri's Wrath
Pyre Hound
Ravenous Bloodseeker
Rush of Adrenaline
Scourge Wolf
Shreds of Sanity
Sin Prodder
Stensia Masquerade
Stromkirk Occultist
Thermo-Alchemist
Tormenting Voice
Ulrich's Kindred
Uncaged Fury
GREEN
Aim High
Bloodbriar
Briarbridge Patrol
Byway Courier
Clear Shot
Confront the Unknown
Crawling Sensation
Cryptolith Rite
Deathcap Cultivator
Eldritch Evolution
Gnarlwood Dryad
Graf Mole
Grapple with the Past
Groundskeeper
Hamlet Captain
Howlpack Resurgence
Intrepid Provisioner
Ishkanah, Grafwidow
Moonlight Hunt
Noose Constrictor
Obsessive Skinner
Pack Guardian
Permeating Mass
Rabid Bite
Seasons Past
Second Harvest
Spirit of the Hunt
Splendid Reclamation
Swift Spinner
Thornhide Wolves
Tireless Tracker
Traverse the Ulvenwald
Ulvenwald Hydra
Ulvenwald Mysteries
Vessel of Nascency
Veteran Cathar
Weirding Wood
Wolfkin Bond
MULTICOLORED
Altered Ego
Anguished Unmaking
Bloodhall Priest
Fevered Visions
Gisa and Geralf
Grim Flayer
Heron's Grace Champion
Mercurial Geists
Mournwillow
Nahiri, the Harbinger
Olivia, Mobilized for War
Prized Amalgam
Ride Down
Sigarda, Heron's Grace
Sorin, Grim Nemesis
Spell Queller
Tamiyo, Field Researcher
COLORLESS
Abundant Maw
Decimator of the Provinces
Distended Mindbender
Drownyard Behemoth
Elder Deep-Fiend
Emrakul, the Promised End
Eternal Scourge
Mockery of Nature
Wretched Gryff
ARTIFACT
Brain in a Jar
Stitcher's Graft
Tamiyo's Journal
Terrarion
True-Faith Censer
Wild-Field Scarecrow
Epitaph Golem
Explosive Apparatus
Field Creeper
Lupine Prototype
Magnifying Glass
Murderer's Axe
Slayer's Plate
Soul Separator
LAND
Choked Estuary
Foreboding Ruins
Forsaken Sanctuary
Fortified Village
Foul Orchard
Game Trail
Geier Reach Sanitarium
Highland Lake
Port Town
Stone Quarry
Woodland Stream
Plains
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Forest
DFC & MELD
Accursed Witch
Archangel Avacyn
Arlinn Kord
Bruna, the Fading Light
Conduit of Storms
Cryptolith Fragment
Curious Homunculus
Daring Sleuth
Docent of Perfection
Duskwatch Recruiter
Gatstaf Arsonists
Geier Reach Bandit
Gisela, the Broken Blade
Graf Rats
Hanweir Battlements
Hanweir Garrison
Harvest Hand
Hinterland Logger
Kindly Stranger
Lone Rider
Midnight Scavengers
Neglected Heirloom
Sage of Ancient Lore
Shrill Howler
Startled Awake
Thing in the Ice
Town Gossipmonger
Ulrich of the Krallenhorde
Ulvenwald Captive
Village Messenger
Voldaren Pariah
Westvale Abbey
