In this edition:

Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Next Week!

Shadows over Innistrad Remastered launches March 21—just a week away—so there's still time to preorder your bundle! With the launch, there will be extra creepiness in your packs, too: Shadows of the Past!

Shadows of the Past is a selection of cards from the original Innistrad block, which included the sets Innistrad, Dark Ascension, and Avacyn Restored. Store and Limited Shadows over Innistrad Remastered packs will contain one card from Shadows of the Past and can be of any rarity.

We are also introducing themed subsets of Shadows of the Past cards for Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Limited events! These will appear in Sealed and Draft Shadows over Innistrad Remastered events on a schedule:

Week 1, March 21–28: Creature Type Terror!

Week 2, March 28–April 4: Fatal Flashback!

Week 3, April 4–11: Morbid and Macabre!

Week 4, April 11–18: Abominable All Stars!

Check out the article for all the details on Shadows of the Past and card lists!

This Weekend: Arena Championship 2

The pinnacle of MTG Arena competitive play happens this weekend when Arena Championship 2 kicks off on March 18. Some of the best MTG Arena players will challenge one another in Phyrexia: All Will Be One Traditional Draft and Traditional Historic matches to find the best of the best.

Check out the Arena Championship 2 viewer's guide, details for invitees, and follow the latest coverage on the Arena Championship 2!

WeeklyMTG First Look at The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™

Your journey there and back again in Magic: The Gathering begins with The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. The characters you know and the story you love set out on a new adventure in this Universes Beyond set where you can join the filthy, cruel Hobbitses on their quest or seize the power of the dark lord to rule them all. This set is . . . Precious . . . to all of us.

Tune in Tuesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. PT to WeeklyMTG to Join the Fellowship

March of the Machine Stories Begin Thursday

Elesh Norn is making her move on the Multiverse, and the epic plane-spanning conflict is chronicled in the March of the Machine stories. Check out the first episodes on Thursday, March 16.

Event Schedule

Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

March 14–16: Strixhaven: School of Mages Bot Draft

March 21–23: Historic Pauper

March 28–30: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Phantom Sealed

April 4–6: Innistrad Constructed (MID, VOW, and SIR sets)

Quick Draft

March 3–17: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

March 17–31: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

March 31–April 14: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

April 14–28: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Other Events

March 10–21: Strixhaven: School of Mages Premier Draft

March 17–20: Historic Metagame Challenge

March 21–April 18: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Premier Draft

March 24­–27: Explorer Metagame Challenge

April 6–10: Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Premier Draft

April 10–18: Tinkerer's Cube

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Qualifier Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens will be delivered through the MTG Arena player inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

April

Qualifier Play-In – Best-of-One

April 1, 6 a.m. PT–April 2, 6 a.m. PT Format: Explorer

– April 1, 6 a.m. PT–April 2, 6 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In – Best-of-Three

April 7, 6 a.m. PT–April 8, 3 a.m. PT Format: Traditional Explorer

– April 7, 6 a.m. PT–April 8, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

April 8, 6 a.m. PT–April 9, 4 p.m. PT Format: Traditional Explorer

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open April 1–2 Day One, April 1: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) + Fatal Flashback! Shadows of the Past Day Two, April 2: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Traditional Player Draft + Fatal Flashback! Shadows of the Past

There are two Player Draft events on Day Two.



Arena Championship 2

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

March 2023 Ranked Season