Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct the available date for Planeswalker Decks and to add collector numbers at the bottom.
Core sets are a great way for new players to learn Magic's ropes, and Core Set 2020 is no exception. The five monocolor Planeswalker Decks showcase what each color is about and let players choose to focus on the way they enjoy Magic.
Planeswalker Decks are available beginning at Core Set 2020 Open House, which takes place June 29–30 at your local game store.
We'll also be releasing a new Spellslinger Starter Kit with Core Set 2020. This two-player learn-to-play offering helps players jump right into their first game of Magic with a guided playthrough to create an interactive learning experience.
The new Spellslinger Starter Kit will be available July 12, with the release of Core Set 2020.
Before we show you the lists, a note on the decklists and how they appear on the site. During previews (that's right now!), cards are not yet loaded onto our website (for boring security reasons). They will be added with the next update. In the meantime, all the new Core Set 2020 cards (including the exclusive cards found in Planeswalker Decks and the Spellslinger Starter Kit) will not be enabled to hover over and will not fall into the correct card type category. So that Sorin, Vampire Lord down there isn't going to show up, and the Rabid Bite is going to be an old version.
You can view the Core Set 2020 cards in the Card Image Gallery, and each of the exclusive cards from these decks is shown right above the decklist.
Planeswalker Decks
White
Ajani, Inspiring Leader (White)
Blue
Mu Yanling, Celestial Wind (Blue)
Black
Sorin, Vampire Lord (Black)
Red
Chandra, Flame's Fury (Red)
Green
Vivien, Nature's Avenger (Green)
Spellslinger Starter Kit
White
Spellslinger Starter Kit – White Deck
Red
Spellslinger Starter Kit – Red Deck
For full collector number information, see below:
