Core sets are a great way for new players to learn Magic's ropes, and Core Set 2020 is no exception. The five monocolor Planeswalker Decks showcase what each color is about and let players choose to focus on the way they enjoy Magic.

Planeswalker Decks are available beginning at Core Set 2020 Open House, which takes place June 29–30 at your local game store.

We'll also be releasing a new Spellslinger Starter Kit with Core Set 2020. This two-player learn-to-play offering helps players jump right into their first game of Magic with a guided playthrough to create an interactive learning experience.

The new Spellslinger Starter Kit will be available July 12, with the release of Core Set 2020.

You can view the Core Set 2020 cards in the Card Image Gallery, and each of the exclusive cards from these decks is shown right above the decklist.

Planeswalker Decks

White

Ajani, Inspiring LeaderGoldmane Griffin

Savannah SageTwinblade Paladin

Ajani, Inspiring Leader (White)

Planeswalker (1)
1 Ajani, Inspiring Leader
Creature (27)
1 Serra's Guardian 1 Loxodon Lifechanter 2 Goldmane Griffin 3 Angel of Vitality 3 Dawning Angel 4 Daybreak Chaplain 3 Fencing Ace 4 Savannah Sage 3 Twinblade Paladin 3 Impassioned Orator
Instant (4)
4 Moment of Heroism
Enchantment (3)
3 Pacifism
Land (25)
25 Plains
60 Cards
Blue

Mu Yanling, Celestial WindYanling's Harbinger

Celestial MessengerWaterkin Shaman

Mu Yanling, Celestial Wind (Blue)

Planeswalker (1)
1 Mu Yanling, Celestial Wind
Creature (27)
1 Riddlemaster Sphinx 1 Dungeon Geists 2 Yanling's Harbinger 2 Air Elemental 3 Brineborn Cutthroat 3 Cloudkin Seer 2 Frost Lynx 3 Spectral Sailor 3 Warden of Evos Isle 4 Celestial Messenger 3 Waterkin Shaman
Sorcery (3)
3 Winged Words
Instant (4)
4 Unsummon
Land (25)
25 Island
60 Cards
Black

Sorin, Vampire LordDark RemedyThirsting Bloodlord

Savage GorgerSorin's Guide

Sorin, Vampire Lord (Black)

Planeswalker (1)
1 Sorin, Vampire Lord
Creature (25)
1 Gravewaker 1 Dread Presence 2 Sorin's Guide 4 Blood Burglar 4 Bloodthirsty Aerialist 4 Vampire of the Dire Moon 4 Savage Gorger 3 Thirsting Bloodlord 2 Vampire Opportunist
Instant (9)
3 Murder 2 Dark Remedy 4 Sorin's Thirst
Land (25)
25 Swamp
60 Cards
Red

Chandra, Flame's FuryChandra's Flame Wave

Pyroclastic ElementalWildfire Elemental

Chandra, Flame's Fury (Red)

Planeswalker (1)
1 Chandra, Flame's Fury
Creature (23)
1 Shivan Dragon 1 Drakuseth, Maw of Flames 4 Chandra's Spitfire 3 Ember Hauler 4 Pack Mastiff 3 Scorch Spitter 3 Pyroclastic Elemental 4 Wildfire Elemental
Sorcery (2)
2 Chandra's Flame Wave
Instant (9)
3 Chandra's Outrage 2 Infuriate 4 Shock
Land (25)
25 Mountain
60 Cards
Green

Vivien, Nature's AvengerEthereal Elk

Gnarlback RhinoVivien's Crocodile

Vivien, Nature's Avenger (Green)

Planeswalker (1)
1 Vivien, Nature's Avenger
Creature (21)
1 Aggressive Mammoth 1 Wakeroot Elemental 2 Ethereal Elk 3 Barkhide Troll 4 Greenwood Sentinel 3 Silverback Shaman 3 Gnarlback Rhino 4 Vivien's Crocodile
Sorcery (3)
3 Rabid Bite
Instant (8)
4 Growth Cycle 1 Might of the Masses 3 Titanic Growth
Enchantment (2)
2 Season of Growth
Land (25)
25 Forest
60 Cards
Spellslinger Starter Kit

White

Imperial Outrider

Spellslinger Starter Kit – White Deck

Creature (22)
1 Serra's Guardian 2 Dawning Angel 2 Inspiring Unicorn 1 Intrusive Packbeast 1 Loxodon Lifechanter 1 Sephara, Sky's Blade 1 Angelic Guardian 3 Bastion Enforcer 2 Concordia Pegasus 3 Haazda Officer 1 Imperial Outrider 2 Prowling Caracal 2 Trusted Pegasus
Sorcery (6)
1 Citywide Bust 2 Bond of Discipline 3 Take Vengeance
Instant (6)
2 Righteous Blow 1 Inspired Charge 3 Show of Valor
Land (26)
26 Plains
60 Cards
Red

Engulfing EruptionNimble Birdsticker

Spellslinger Starter Kit – Red Deck

Creature (22)
2 Hellkite Whelp 2 Daggersail Aeronaut 1 Drakuseth, Maw of Flames 1 Fire Elemental 1 Glint-Horn Buccaneer 2 Goblin Smuggler 3 Fearless Halberdier 4 Goblin Assailant 2 Hostile Minotaur 1 Immortal Phoenix 2 Nimble Birdsticker 1 Shivan Dragon
Sorcery (5)
1 Act of Treason 1 Tectonic Rift 3 Engulfing Eruption
Instant (6)
2 Sure Strike 2 Infuriate 2 Shock
Enchantment (1)
1 Leyline of Combustion
Land (26)
26 Mountain
60 Cards
For full collector number information, see below:

#Name
282Ajani, Inspiring Leader
283Goldmane Griffin
284Savannah Sage
285Twinblade Paladin
286Mu Yanling, Celestial Wind
287Celestial Messenger
288Waterkin Shaman
289Yanling’s Harbinger
290Sorin, Vampire Lord
291Savage Gorger
292Sorin’s Guide
293Thirsting Bloodlord
294Chandra, Flame’s Fury
295Chandra’s Flame Wave
296Pyroclastic Elemental
297Wildfire Elemental
298Vivien, Nature’s Avenger
299Ethereal Elk
300Gnarlback Rhino
301Vivien’s Crocodile
302Angelic Guardian
303Bastion Enforcer
304Concordia Pegasus
305Haazda Officer
306Impassioned Orator
307Imperial Outrider
308Ironclad Krovod
309Prowling Caracal
310Serra’s Guardian
311Show of Valor
312Siege Mastodon
313Take Vengeance
314Trusted Pegasus
315Coral Merfolk
316Phantom Warrior
317Riddlemaster Sphinx
318Snapping Drake
319Bartizan Bats
320Bogstomper
321Dark Remedy
322Disentomb
323Gravewaker
324Skeleton Archer
325Sorin’s Thirst
326Vampire Opportunist
327Walking Corpse
328Engulfing Eruption
329Fearless Halberdier
330Goblin Assailant
331Hostile Minotaur
332Immortal Phoenix
333Nimble Birdsticker
334Rubblebelt Recluse
335Shivan Dragon
336Volcanic Dragon
337Aggressive Mammoth
338Bristling Boar
339Canopy Spider
340Frilled Sandwalla
341Oakenform
342Prized Unicorn
343Titanic Growth
344Woodland Mystic