Aetherdrift features phenomenal artwork from across the Multiverse, with chromatic cacophonies of high-speed action on every card. We're putting these pieces on full display with Aetherdrift's art cards! You'll find one of these art cards in 30% of Aetherdrift Play Boosters with 1 of 54 pieces of artwork from the set. An additional 5% of Play Boosters feature art cards with a gold-stamped artist signature or the Planeswalker symbol.

0007a_MTGDFT_ArtCArt: Winter, Cursed Rider Art Card 7/54

Learn all about what you can find out on the road in the Collecting Aetherdrift article and explore the cards in the Aetherdrift Card Image Gallery (non-stamped versions have the same art but without the artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol).

Magic is off to the races in Aetherdrift, and art cards put the set's aether-infused action front and center. You can preorder products now ahead of the set's February 14 release at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.