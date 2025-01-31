Get ready to burn rubber with Aetherdrift's high-octane tokens! The set releases on February 14, 2025, and features tons of full-art tokens to help you keep track of your gameplay like a first-place competitor.

0005_MTGDFT_ToknBstr: Goblin 0014a_MTGDFT_SpeedHlp: Start Your Engines!

In Aetherdrift Play Boosters, there are 12 tokens, 1 emblem, and 1 double-sided speed helper card. The tokens and emblem are double sided in a variety of combinations, however, the double-sided speed helper card always appears with the same two sides.

0012_MTGDFT_ToknBstr: Vehicle

Each Aetherdrift Collector Booster contains a traditional foil double-sided token, emblem, or speed helper card. Just like in Play Boosters, the tokens and emblem can appear in a variety of combinations, whereas the speed helper card always has the same two sides. Tokens from Aetherdrift Commander products can also appear on traditional foil double-sided tokens in Collector Boosters (except for the energy helper card from the Living Energy deck).

0017a_MTGDFT_PlayAid: Energy Reserve // 0017b_MTGDFT_PlayAid: Energy Reserve 0008a_MTGDFT_CommTkn: Zombie Army // 0004b_MTGDFT_CommTkn: Shapeshifter

Additionally, each Aetherdrift Commander deck includes 10 double-sided tokens, giving you everything you need to keep track of your games.

You can see a full list of these tokens in the Aetherdrift Card Image Gallery:

Aetherdrift Play Boosters and Collector Boosters (tokens, helper, and emblem)

Aetherdrift Commander decks: Living Energy (tokens and helper) Eternal Might (tokens)



Magic is off to the races in Aetherdrift, with cards and tokens you can take to the top of the podium. You can preorder products now ahead of the set's February 14 release at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.