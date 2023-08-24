The Tokens of Wilds of Eldraine
As you prepare to enter Wilds of Eldraine, equip yourself with a collection of tokens for your fairy ale journey! You can find 29 full-art tokens, 6 Role tokens with two Roles on each token, and 1 On an Adventure helper card across Wilds of Eldraine products.
In Draft and Set Boosters, you'll find 15 full-art tokens, 3 Role tokens with two Roles on each token, and 1 On an Adventure helper card. In Collector Boosters, you can find the same 15 full-art tokens as traditional foil double-faced tokens, but the Role tokens and On an Adventure helper card are exclusive to Draft and Set Boosters.
You'll also be able to find tokens in Wilds of Eldraine Commander decks. There are 14 full-art tokens and 3 Role tokens with two Roles on each token exclusive to Wilds of Eldraine Commander decks, with 10 double-faced tokens in each deck themed to the specific contents.
Wilds of Eldraine is your chance to set out on your own adventure! The set releases on September 8, 2023, and is available for preorder now at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.
Wilds of Eldraine Tokens
Wilds of Eldraine Commander Deck Tokens
Virtue and Valor Tokens
- 1 Ox // Human Soldier token
- 1 Cat (lifelink) // Pegasus token
- 1 Bird // Human token
- 1 Cat (2/2) // Human token
- 1 Elephant // Saproling token
- 1 Spirit // Saproling token
- 1 Human Monk // Saproling token
- 1 Pegasus // Saproling token
- 1 Monster Role / Virtuous Role // Royal Role / Virtuous Role token
- 1 Sorcerer Role / Virtuous Role // Monster Role / Virtuous Role token
Fae Dominion Tokens
- 3 Faerie Rogue (black) // Pirate tokens
- 2 Faerie Rogue (black) // Faerie (blue) tokens
- 3 Faerie Rogue (black-blue) // Faerie (blue) tokens
- 2 Faerie Rogue (black-blue) // Copy tokens
Preorder Wilds of Eldraine products now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.