As you prepare to enter Wilds of Eldraine, equip yourself with a collection of tokens for your fairy ale journey! You can find 29 full-art tokens, 6 Role tokens with two Roles on each token, and 1 On an Adventure helper card across Wilds of Eldraine products.

In Draft and Set Boosters, you'll find 15 full-art tokens, 3 Role tokens with two Roles on each token, and 1 On an Adventure helper card. In Collector Boosters, you can find the same 15 full-art tokens as traditional foil double-faced tokens, but the Role tokens and On an Adventure helper card are exclusive to Draft and Set Boosters.

You'll also be able to find tokens in Wilds of Eldraine Commander decks. There are 14 full-art tokens and 3 Role tokens with two Roles on each token exclusive to Wilds of Eldraine Commander decks, with 10 double-faced tokens in each deck themed to the specific contents.

Wilds of Eldraine is your chance to set out on your own adventure! The set releases on September 8, 2023, and is available for preorder now at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Wilds of Eldraine Tokens