The Tokens of Innistrad: Crimson Vow
Shield your candle flame and huddle close to gaze upon the tokens of Innistrad: Crimson Vow! The set and its associated Commander decks contain a combined 25 full-art tokens, one emblem, and one double-sided Day // Night token. In Draft and Set Boosters, you can find one emblem, nineteen full-art tokens, and the double-sided Day // Night token (exclusive to Draft and Set Boosters). In Collector Boosters, you can find many of these as traditional foil double-sided tokens.
Each Commander deck includes ten double-sided tokens with a combined total of seven double-sided variations. Six full-art tokens are unique to Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander products.
If you haven't yet seen the cards that make these tokens, go check out the Card Image Gallery and Variant Card Image Gallery—plus the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander Card Image Gallery.
Innistrad: Crimson Vow
Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander
Spirit Squadron
- 1 Angel // Clue
- 3 Spirit (1/1) // Copy
- 4 Spirit (1/1) // Spirit (colorless)
- 2 Spirit (3/3) // Thopter (colorless)
Vampiric Bloodline
- 3 Blood // Vampire (white-black)
- 3 Blood // Treasure
- 4 Blood // Bat