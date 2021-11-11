Shield your candle flame and huddle close to gaze upon the tokens of Innistrad: Crimson Vow! The set and its associated Commander decks contain a combined 25 full-art tokens, one emblem, and one double-sided Day // Night token. In Draft and Set Boosters, you can find one emblem, nineteen full-art tokens, and the double-sided Day // Night token (exclusive to Draft and Set Boosters). In Collector Boosters, you can find many of these as traditional foil double-sided tokens.

Each Commander deck includes ten double-sided tokens with a combined total of seven double-sided variations. Six full-art tokens are unique to Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander products.

If you haven't yet seen the cards that make these tokens, go check out the Card Image Gallery and Variant Card Image Gallery—plus the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander Card Image Gallery.

Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Human (white)Spirit (1/1)Spirit (4/4)

Spirit Cleric (*/*)Zombie (blue)Slug

Vampire (black)Zombie (black)Dragon Illusion

Human (red)Wolf (red)Boar

InsectWolf (green)Human Soldier (training)

Vampire (white-black)BloodTreasure

CopyEmblem (Chandra, Dressed to Kill)

Day (front)
Night (back)

Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander

Spirit Squadron

  • 1 Angel // Clue
  • 3 Spirit (1/1) // Copy
  • 4 Spirit (1/1) // Spirit (colorless)
  • 2 Spirit (3/3) // Thopter (colorless)
Angel
Clue
Spirit (1/1)
Copy
Spirit (1/1)
Spirit (colorless)
Spirit (3/3)
Thopter (colorless)

Vampiric Bloodline

  • 3 Blood // Vampire (white-black)
  • 3 Blood // Treasure
  • 4 Blood // Bat
Blood
Vampire (white-black)
Blood
Treasure
Blood
Bat