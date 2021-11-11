Shield your candle flame and huddle close to gaze upon the tokens of Innistrad: Crimson Vow! The set and its associated Commander decks contain a combined 25 full-art tokens, one emblem, and one double-sided Day // Night token. In Draft and Set Boosters, you can find one emblem, nineteen full-art tokens, and the double-sided Day // Night token (exclusive to Draft and Set Boosters). In Collector Boosters, you can find many of these as traditional foil double-sided tokens.

Each Commander deck includes ten double-sided tokens with a combined total of seven double-sided variations. Six full-art tokens are unique to Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander products.

If you haven't yet seen the cards that make these tokens, go check out the Card Image Gallery and Variant Card Image Gallery—plus the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander Card Image Gallery.

Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Innistrad: Crimson Vow Commander

Spirit Squadron

1 Angel // Clue

3 Spirit (1/1) // Copy

4 Spirit (1/1) // Spirit (colorless)

2 Spirit (3/3) // Thopter (colorless)

Vampiric Bloodline

3 Blood // Vampire (white-black)

3 Blood // Treasure

4 Blood // Bat

