Once upon a time, there was a very serious card for a very serious red mage.

It inspired a number of copycats, all doubling up damage in various ways.

And doubling was good. Doubling was popular. People doubled things and—well, they usually didn't live to tell the tale, at least if they were on the receiving end.

And then came along this large oddity to let us know, yeah, we could triple things too. And doing so was powerful.

Now, I could write some more words about math or try to tease out some more suspense—but I think you see where we're going.

Yeah, it costs six mana, which largely puts it out of range for most aggressive red decks, but in decks that can utilize it? Whoo-boy. Note that Fiery Emancipation, unlike many of its predecessors, only applies to sources you control.

Take a look at this simple common from Core Set 2021 (M21).

Not so simple anymore. With Fiery Emancipation in play, Arsonist is suddenly a walking Lightning Bolt.

Or how about a less simple uncommon, also from M21?

This useful little wizard will certainly burn through some opposing creatures or planeswalkers, but often times it will need some help from a few spells to grow large enough to take down the real threats. Unless, of course, it's doing triple the damage. Then you're taking down Illunas and Colossal Dreadmaws without any prowess triggers at all.

But why stop at killing simple permanents on the board when you can kill, ya' know, your opponent? Seven power becomes 21 damage real quick, and if you're investing six mana in an enchantment, winning the game seems reasonable. On my bucket list for M21 drafting is combining Fiery Emancipation with this uncommon and dealing a straight 21 damage.

Is that a pipe dream? Maybe. Is that going to stop me?

Certainly not.