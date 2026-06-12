Part of the fun of Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes is combining your favorite cards and characters to create something entirely new. You can combine your cards in more ways than just equipping Thor, God of Thunder with Mjolnir, Hammer of Thor (although that is very fun to do). Borderless scene cards feature artwork that is part of a larger, multi-card illustration. Let's take a look at what our artists and Booster Fun designers cooked up for this epic Magic event!

Fantastic Family

Leinil Francis Yu and Sunny Gho illustrated this 4-card scene that depicts each member of the Fantastic Four emerging from the Negative Zone.

Daredevil Street Fight

Kev Walker illustrated this 4-card scene of a battle between Daredevil, Kingpin, Elektra, and Bullseye in the middle of Hell's Kitchen.

Cap Versus HYDRA

Annie Wu illustrated a 6-card scene that calls back to classic Marvel comics featuring Captain America with a delightful retro style. Watch out, HYDRA!

HULKS SMASH

Adi Granov illustrated a 6-card scene of Super Heroes and Super Villains alike battling to see who is the strongest. Will the Hulk claim victory, or will the nefarious Leader be his undoing?

Clash for the Cosmic Cube

Johan Grenier illustrated a massive 18-card scene that shows a battle for a cosmic cube. This scene depicts over 24 different named Marvel characters. See if you can spot your favorite!

Avengers Balcony BBQ

On a lighter note, Chris Bachalo illustrated the front side of each double-faced scene card. These cards form a 5-card scene of Super Heroes dining in Avengers Tower.

Scene Boxes

Heroes United

Scene Box Villains Unleashed

Scene Box

There are also two Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Scene Boxes. Each Scene Box includes 6 borderless scene cards that form their own piece of the Marvel Universe.

Heroes United

The Heroes United scene, illustrated by Thanh Tuan, shows off the Avengers as they charge into battle against their foes.

Villains Unleashed

The Villains Unleashed scene, illustrated by Kieran Yanner, puts the spotlight on the Super Villains of the Marvel Universe.

For more information on where you can find these scene cards, check out our guide to Collecting Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. Find your favorite scenes and assemble the next piece of your Magic collection! Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes releases on June 26, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.