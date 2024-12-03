Collecting Innistrad Remastered: The Four Most Important Things to Know

The fan-favorite plane of Innistrad has risen from the depths of Magic history with Innistrad Remastered. Featuring cards from across all of our visits to this Gothic setting, it's the premier celebration of everything that you love to fear. From Chain Veil-wielding necromancers to eldritch abominations, there's something for every Magic player to sink their teeth into.

Paying homage to such an amazing Magic setting is going to require some equally amazing treatments. Innistrad Remastered has those in spades, with special artwork, fancy frames, and the introduction of our very first headliner card: the serialized, double rainbow foil, movie poster Edgar Markov.

We've got the most important things to know about collecting this set right here, along with a more detailed breakdown below. Here's the top four most important things to know about collecting Innistrad Remastered.

1. Innistrad Remastered—Starring Edgar Markov!

0234_MTGINR_Main: Edgar Markov 0428_MTGINR_Retro: Edgar Markov 0328_MTGINR_Fang: Edgar Markov

The legendary Edgar Markov appears in a booster product for the very first time! This set is packed with variants of this iconic Commander card, with a main set version, showcase fang treatment, and retro frame treatment ready to helm your deck.

0491_MTGINR_Headline: Edgar Markov

Digital render. Not actual card.

We're also debuting our first headliner card with Innistrad Remastered: for this set, it's Edgar Markov on 500 serialized printings in the movie poster treatment with double rainbow foiling. Serialized Edgar Markov cards can only be found in Innistrad Remastered Collector Boosters.

These cards are only in English but appear in all languages of Collector Boosters. They are mechanically identical to their non-serialized counterparts.

2. Movie Poster and Borderless Cards for Innistrad-Themed Flair

0481_MTGINR_Movie: Emrakul, the Promised End

Innistrad is heavily inspired by old-school horror media, and we decided to capture that on a series of ten movie poster cards! These give specific rare and mythic rare cards an awesome, stylized treatment that explores what a horror movie about these icons of Innistrad would be like.

0319_MTGINR_BrdlsFav: Young Wolf

That borderless treatment extends across the set with a handful of iconic Innistrad cards receiving special borderless artwork! Looking to bolster your Modern deck? Why not use this sweet copy of Young Wolf?

Borderless cards appear in Innistrad Remastered Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. Movie poster cards appear only in Collector Boosters.

3. Showcase Frames from Past Sets Return on New Cards

0326_MTGINR_Fang: Blood Artist

We're bringing back two iconic showcase treatments from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow. The showcase equinox treatment and showcase fang treatment both appear in the set, all on cards that have never received these treatments before. These showcase treatments appear in Innistrad Remastered Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

4. Chillingly Beautiful Retro Frame Cards in Every Pack

0449a_MTGINR_RetroDFC: Archangel Avacyn

Retro frames return in Innistrad Remastered, this time with a twist! For the first time ever, we're releasing double-faced retro frame cards, with the old-school frame appearing on both sides.

Each Innistrad Remastered Play Booster and Collector Booster has a dedicated slot for a non-foil retro frame card. Foil retro frame cards appear only in Collector Boosters.

Looking for all the details on this celebration of all things Innistrad? We invite you to join us in a celebration fit for House Markov when Innistrad Remastered releases on January 25, 2025. Now, onto the gritty Gothic grandeur!

Innistrad Remastered Details