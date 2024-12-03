The fan-favorite plane of Innistrad has risen from the depths of Magic history with Innistrad Remastered. Featuring cards from across all of our visits to this Gothic setting, it's the premier celebration of everything that you love to fear. From Chain Veil-wielding necromancers to eldritch abominations, there's something for every Magic player to sink their teeth into.
Paying homage to such an amazing Magic setting is going to require some equally amazing treatments. Innistrad Remastered has those in spades, with special artwork, fancy frames, and the introduction of our very first headliner card: the serialized, double rainbow foil, movie poster Edgar Markov.
We've got the most important things to know about collecting this set right here, along with a more detailed breakdown below. Here's the top four most important things to know about collecting Innistrad Remastered.
1. Innistrad Remastered—Starring Edgar Markov!
0234_MTGINR_Main: Edgar Markov0428_MTGINR_Retro: Edgar Markov0328_MTGINR_Fang: Edgar Markov
The legendary Edgar Markov appears in a booster product for the very first time! This set is packed with variants of this iconic Commander card, with a main set version, showcase fang treatment, and retro frame treatment ready to helm your deck.
0491_MTGINR_Headline: Edgar Markov
Digital render. Not actual card.
We're also debuting our first headliner card with Innistrad Remastered: for this set, it's Edgar Markov on 500 serialized printings in the movie poster treatment with double rainbow foiling. Serialized Edgar Markov cards can only be found in Innistrad Remastered Collector Boosters.
These cards are only in English but appear in all languages of Collector Boosters. They are mechanically identical to their non-serialized counterparts.
2. Movie Poster and Borderless Cards for Innistrad-Themed Flair
0481_MTGINR_Movie: Emrakul, the Promised End
Innistrad is heavily inspired by old-school horror media, and we decided to capture that on a series of ten movie poster cards! These give specific rare and mythic rare cards an awesome, stylized treatment that explores what a horror movie about these icons of Innistrad would be like.
0319_MTGINR_BrdlsFav: Young Wolf
That borderless treatment extends across the set with a handful of iconic Innistrad cards receiving special borderless artwork! Looking to bolster your Modern deck? Why not use this sweet copy of Young Wolf?
Borderless cards appear in Innistrad Remastered Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. Movie poster cards appear only in Collector Boosters.
3. Showcase Frames from Past Sets Return on New Cards
0326_MTGINR_Fang: Blood Artist
We're bringing back two iconic showcase treatments from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow. The showcase equinox treatment and showcase fang treatment both appear in the set, all on cards that have never received these treatments before. These showcase treatments appear in Innistrad Remastered Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.
4. Chillingly Beautiful Retro Frame Cards in Every Pack
0449a_MTGINR_RetroDFC: Archangel Avacyn
Retro frames return in Innistrad Remastered, this time with a twist! For the first time ever, we're releasing double-faced retro frame cards, with the old-school frame appearing on both sides.
Each Innistrad Remastered Play Booster and Collector Booster has a dedicated slot for a non-foil retro frame card. Foil retro frame cards appear only in Collector Boosters.
Looking for all the details on this celebration of all things Innistrad? We invite you to join us in a celebration fit for House Markov when Innistrad Remastered releases on January 25, 2025. Now, onto the gritty Gothic grandeur!
Innistrad Remastered Details
INR Expansion Symbol
Innistrad Remastered Set Code: INR
Legality:
Innistrad Remastered (INR) cards are legal where already available in other formats.
MSRPs for Innistrad Remastered will be set as follows:
Play Booster: $6.99
Collector Booster: $29.99
Explore Innistrad with Preview Events and Preorders
0492_MTGINR_Promo: Deadeye Navigator
Want to get the jump on your prey and check out Innistrad Remastered early? You can play with the cards early at WPN Premium Preview Events on January 17–23. The set releases everywhere on January 24, 2025, and you can experience it with friends at your local game store's Launch Party! Attendees of WPN Premium Preview Events and/or Launch Parties will receive a traditional foil retro frame Deadeye Navigator promo while supplies last. Check your local game store for details!
You can preorder Innistrad Remastered Play Boosters and Collector Boosters now at your local game store, online at retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering products are sold.
The Booster Fun of Innistrad Remastered
We know that Magic fans adore the setting of Innistrad, and we wanted to honor that with all sorts of fancy treatments, dazzling foils, and cards that are sure to send a chill down your spine. Here's what you can expect to see in Innistrad Remastered.
Borderless Cards and Movie Poster Cards
0301_MTGINR_BrdlsFav: Thraben Inspector
Breaking free of the traditional card frame, borderless cards let the artwork truly shine. With brand-new art that shows off all the beauty and terror of this Gothic plane, these treatments are a great way to flaunt your favorite cards. This treatment is featured on 4 commons, 2 uncommons, 16 rares, and 3 mythic rares in the set.
Borderless cards appear in Innistrad Remastered Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.
0481_MTGINR_Movie: Emrakul, the Promised End
Lights, camera, action! Movie poster cards give a special styling to 10 rares and mythic rares in the set. This treatment transforms favorite cards into horror movies, offering a glimpse at what Emrakul's silver-screen debut might look like.
There are 10 movie poster cards, and they appear only in Innistrad Remastered Collector Boosters.
Showcase Equinox and Showcase Fang Treatments Return
0325a_MTGINR_Harvest: Huntmaster of the Fells0326_MTGINR_Fang: Blood Artist
Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow first showed off the showcase equinox and fang treatments, respectively. These helped capture the mystery and dramatics of the setting, so we knew we had to bring them back here. Cards with the showcase equinox treatment and showcase fang treatment return in Innistrad Remastered, appearing on cards that have never received the treatment before.
The showcase equinox treatment appears on 1 uncommon, 1 rare, and 1 mythic rare, while the showcase fang treatment appears on 1 uncommon and 2 mythic rare cards. You can find cards with the showcase equinox treatment and showcase fang treatment in Innistrad Remastered Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.
Retro Frame Cards and Double-Sided Cards
0449a_MTGINR_RetroDFC: Archangel Avacyn0387_MTGINR_Retro: The Meathook Massacre
Retro frame cards return, this time giving Innistrad a finely aged look. Over 120 cards in the set have retro frame versions, ranging from commons like Think Twice to mythic rares like The Meathook Massacre! Additionally, this set has the first double-faced retro frame cards, adding the retro frame to both sides of the card. This set has 35 commons, 76 uncommons, 24 rares, and 12 mythic rares in the retro frame.
0478_MTGINR_RetOnly: Snapcaster Mage
Additionally, 5 mythic rare cards, like Snapcaster Mage, only appear in the retro frame. Innistrad and retro frames sure do make for a chilling combination!
Retro frame cards appear in Innistrad Remastered Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. You'll find one retro frame card in every Play Boosters and Collector Booster, with foil retro frame cards appearing only in Innistrad Remastered Collector Boosters.
Edgar Markov Takes Center Stage
0234_MTGINR_Main: Edgar Markov0428_MTGINR_Retro: Edgar Markov
Innistrad Remastered has its own leading man, or rather, leading vampire, in the form of Edgar Markov. Appearing for the first time in a booster product, you can find four different versions of Edgar Markov in the set. The classic artwork of Edgar appears on the default and retro frame versions of the card.
0328_MTGINR_Fang: Edgar Markov
Looking for something more vampire themed? Then the showcase fang Edgar Markov is for you! This features new artwork that shows off the progenitor of Innistrad's vampires.
Default, retro frame, and showcase fang versions of Edgar Markov appear in Innistrad Remastered Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.
0491_MTGINR_Headline: Edgar Markov
Digital render. Not actual card.
For the most devoted thrulls fans of Edgar Markov, the serialized movie poster treatment adds blood-pumping excitement to this Vampire Knight. Found in double rainbow foil and the movie poster treatment, each of these 500 copies of the card has a unique serialized number.
Serialized movie poster versions of Edgar Markov can only be found in Innistrad Remastered Collector Boosters. These cards appear only in English in Collector Boosters of any language. Non-serialized versions of Edgar Markov are mechanically identical to serialized variants. See product packaging for details. Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.
Innistrad Remastered Product Overview
Play Boosters
Each Play Booster contains the following:
14 Magic: The Gathering cards
5 Single-faced common cards
1 Double-faced common card
3 Uncommon cards
There is a 0.6% chance for an equinox treatment uncommon here or in the wildcard slot.
1 Wildcard of any rarity
There is a 3% chance for a borderless common.
There is a 0.7% chance for a borderless uncommon.
There is a 0.3% chance for a showcase fang uncommon.
1 Rare or mythic rare card
There is a 2.8% chance for a Booster Fun rare here or in the wildcard slot.
There is a 0.5% chance for a Booster Fun mythic rare here or in the wildcard slot.
1 Non-foil retro frame card of any rarity
1 Traditional foil card of any rarity
There is a 2.7% chance for a traditional foil Booster Fun common.
There is a 0.1% chance for a traditional foil Booster Fun uncommon.
There is a 0.9% chance for a traditional foil Booster Fun rare.
There is a 0.1% chance for a traditional foil Booster Fun mythic rare.
Excludes retro frame cards
1 Basic land (20% chance for a traditional foil basic land)
1 Token or art card
Note that a small number of English-language Innistrad Remastered Play Boosters contain a mismatched double-faced card. These cards may be played as though mechanically identical to their front face. You cannot play the mismatched face of a mismatched double-faced card, and mismatched DFCs do not represent mechanically unique printings or unique Booster Fun treatments.
Collector Boosters
Each Collector Booster contains the following:
15 Magic: The Gathering Cards
4 Traditional foil common cards
3 Traditional foil uncommon cards
1 Traditional foil retro frame basic land
2 Non-foil Booster Fun common or uncommon cards
Booster Fun treatments include retro frame, showcase fang, showcase equinox, and borderless cards.
Each slot has a 44.3% chance for a retro frame common.
Each slot has a 48.1% chance for a retro frame uncommon.
One slot has a 5.1% chance for a different Booster Fun common.
One slot has a 2.5% chance for a different Booster Fun uncommon.
One slot is guaranteed to be a retro frame card.
1 Traditional foil Booster Fun common or uncommon card
This has the same breakdown as the Booster Fun treatments above.
1 Traditional foil default treatment rare (86.2%) or mythic rare (13.8%) card
2 Non-foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare cards
Each slot can drop a non-foil movie poster card 8.7% of the time.
Each slot can drop a retro frame rare (41.7%) or mythic rare (14.8%) card.
Each slot can drop a different type of Booster Fun rare (29.6%) or mythic rare (5.2%) card.
1 Traditional foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare card
There is a 10% chance for a traditional foil movie poster card.
In less than 1% of Collector Boosters, this is replaced with a serialized double rainbow foil movie poster Edgar Markov.
There is a 41.1% chance for a traditional foil retro frame rare card.
There is a 14.6% chance for a traditional foil retro frame mythic rare card.
There is a 29.2% chance for a borderless, showcase equinox, or showcase fang rare card.
There is a 5.1% chance for a borderless, showcase equinox, or showcase fang mythic rare card.
1 Traditional foil double-sided token
Night Falls ... and Innistrad Remastered Rises!
Prepare for the scare of a lifetime with Innistrad Remastered! Featuring cards from across the history of the plane, it's the perfect set for the vampire fan, werewolf caretaker, or zombified necromancer in your life. The set releases everywhere on January 24, 2025, and you can preorder Innistrad Remastered Play Boosters and Collector Boosters now at your local game store, online at retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic: The Gathering products are sold.