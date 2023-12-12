Ten guilds. Ten color pairs. Characters and stories spanning thirteen Magic sets across 16 years. Ravnica Remastered will be available in stores January 12, 2024, bringing amazing reprints and collectible favorites to a unique drafting experience all its own!

Ravnica Remastered Details

Ravnica Remastered

Ravnica Remastered Set Code: RVR

Website: Ravnica Remastered

Ravnica Remastered is available to preorder online at Amazon, at your local game store, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Ravnica Remastered Important Dates

Friday Night Magic and In-Store Play Events: January 12, 2023

Global Release: January 12, 2023

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Ravnica Remastered contains 292 cards: 111 commons, 90 uncommons, 71 rares, and 20 mythic rares. Check them all out in the Ravnica Remastered Card Image Gallery.

Ravnica Remastered pulls content from thirteen different sets from throughout Magic's history! Our design team has combed through the nine different Ravnica sets to showcase the evolution of your favorite guilds, iconic landscapes, and returning characters. We've also dug through the archives to find the different expressions of Ravnica in sets outside the core Ravnica blocks to add some new flavor to a familiar location.

RETRO FRAME CARDS

Cyclonic Rift (Retro Frame) Deathrite Shaman (Retro Frame)

There are 135 retro frame cards in Ravnica Remastered: 25 commons, 36 uncommons, 58 rares, and 16 mythic rares.

You can find retro frame cards in Draft and Collector Boosters in both non-foil and traditional foil.

Retro frame mythic rares appear in 2.7% of Draft Boosters.

Traditional foil retro frame mythic rares appear in less than 1% of Draft Boosters.

To curate the best Limited environment within Draft Boosters, the following 21 retro frame cards exclusively appear in both non-foil and traditional foil within Ravnica Remastered Collector Boosters. Some of these cards are either too weak or too powerful for Limited, while some support strategies that aren't adequately represented within the set. With that said, we understand that these cards see play across multiple formats and want to make sure that retro frame versions of these cards are available to add to your collection.

Collector Booster–exclusive retro frame cards: Common: Shambling Shell Uncommon: Sphere of Safety, Aetherize, Narcomoeba, Turnabout, Creeping Chill, Darkblast, Shattering Spree, Perilous Forays, Wilderness Reclamation, and Magewright's Stone Rare: Rest in Peace, Gigantoplasm, Pack Rat, Supreme Verdict, Pithing Needle, Karn's Bastion, and Thespian's Stage Mythic rare: Enter the Infinite, Niv-Mizzet Reborn, and Maze's End



Pack Rat The default frame Pack Rat is intentionally not included in Ravnica Remastered products. The retro frame version of Pack Rat exclusively appears in Collector Boosters in non-foil and traditional foil. The borderless anime version of Pack Rat is available in both Draft Boosters and Collector Boosters in non-foil and traditional foil.



BORDERLESS CARDS

Lord of the Void (Borderless Anime) Bruvac the Grandiloquent (Borderless Anime)

The borderless cards in Ravnica Remastered feature new artwork on fan-favorite cards from throughout the history of Ravnica. There are 40 borderless cards in Ravnica Remastered: 23 rares and 17 mythic rares.

There are 30 borderless cards in an anime art style—taking inspiration from War of the Spark. These cards are available in non-foil and traditional foil in Draft and Collector Boosters.

Hallowed Fountain (Borderless) Steam Vents (Borderless)

The 10 borderless shock lands are available in non-foil and traditional foil exclusively in Collector Boosters.

Serialized Cards

Niv-Mizzet, Parun (Serialized) Birds of Paradise (Serialized) Steam Vents (Serialized)

Serialized cards join a remastered product line for the first time! There are 64 retro frame rares and mythic rares serialized out of 500 appearing in a double rainbow version of our traditional foil, and you can find one in 1% of Collector Boosters.

Serialized cards can only be found in Collector Boosters. Serialized cards are always in English but can be opened in Collector Boosters of any language. They are mechanically identical to their non-serialized counterparts.

DRAFT BOOSTERS

Ravnica Remastered Draft Booster Display

Here are the full contents of Ravnica Remastered Draft Boosters:

8–10 Commons*

3–4 Uncommons

1 Rare or mythic rare

1 Mana slot card 58% Guildgate (common) 33% Signet (uncommon) 9% Chromatic Lantern or a shock land (rare)

1 Retro frame card of any rarity**

1 Token/ad card

(*A traditional foil card of any rarity replaces a common in 33% of Draft Boosters. Traditional foil cards may appear in the regular frame or retro frame.)

(**One retro frame common, uncommon, rare, or mythic rare in every Draft Booster. If the rare or mythic rare has a retro frame, the common or uncommon does not and vice versa.)

You can purchase Draft Boosters individually and in displays of 36 boosters.

Each Ravnica Remastered Draft Booster contains at least one rare and/or mythic rare card from Ravnica's multi-set history!

Ravnica Remastered begins with a twist! There are no basic lands in Ravnica Remastered; the basic land slot in Draft Boosters has been replaced with a mana slot that can contain one of the following cards: 10 Guildgates, 10 Signets, 10 shock lands, or Chromatic Lantern.

The shock lands, Guildgates, and Chromatic Lantern can also appear in the retro frame elsewhere in the booster.

This mana slot is curated to promote a unique drafting experience that is exclusive to Ravnica Remastered!

COLLECTOR BOOSTERS

Ravnica Remastered Collector Booster Display

The Ravnica Remastered Collector Booster display contains 12 Ravnica Remastered Collector Boosters. Collector Boosters are the only boosters that contain the borderless shock lands and serialized retro frame cards.

Here are the full contents of Ravnica Remastered Collector Boosters:

1 Traditional foil retro frame rare or mythic rare, traditional foil borderless rare or mythic rare, or a serialized card Can be one of: 51 Traditional foil retro frame rares (55.2%) 13 Traditional foil retro frame mythic rares (5.3%) 7 Traditional foil retro frame Collector Booster–exclusive rares (10.6%) 3 Traditional foil retro frame Collector Booster–exclusive mythic rares (2.1%) 17 Traditional foil borderless anime rares (13.4%) 2 Traditional foil borderless anime planeswalker mythic rares (1.4%) 11 Traditional foil borderless anime mythic rares (4%) 10 Traditional foil borderless shock land rares (7%) 64 Serialized double rainbow foil retro frame cards (1%)

1 Non-foil borderless rare or mythic rare Can be one of: 32 Non-foil borderless anime rares (52%) 2 Non-foil borderless anime planeswalker mythic rares (5.5%) 11 Non-foil borderless anime mythic rares (15%) 10 Borderless shock land rares (27.5%)

1 Non-foil retro frame rare or mythic rare Can be one of: 51 Non-foil retro frame rares (76.1%) 7 Non-foil retro frame Collector Booster–exclusive rares (13.6%) 13 Non-foil retro frame mythic rares (7.3%) 3 Non-foil retro frame Collector Booster–exclusive mythic rares (3%)

1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare Can be one of: 60 Traditional foil rares (88%) 5 Traditional foil mythic rares (12%)

1 Traditional foil retro frame common or uncommon Can be one of: 24 Traditional foil retro frame commons (58.1%) 1 Traditional foil Collector Booster–exclusive retro frame common (2.3%) 26 Traditional foil retro frame uncommons (30.2%) 10 Traditional foil Collector Booster–exclusive retro frame uncommons (11.63%)

2 Non-foil retro frame commons and/or uncommons Can be two of: 24 Non-foil retro frame commons (55.81%) 1 Non-foil Collector Booster–exclusive retro frame common (2.33%) 26 Non-foil retro frame uncommons (30.23%) 10 Non-foil Collector Booster–exclusive retro frame uncommons (11.63%)

1 Traditional foil land or artifact Can be one of: 10 Traditional foil common Guildgates (58%) 10 Traditional foil uncommon Signets (33%) 11 Rare shock lands or Chromatic Lantern (9%)

3 Traditional foil uncommons Can be 1 of 80 traditional foil uncommons.

4 Traditional foil commons Can be 1 of 100 traditional foil commons.

1 Traditional foil double-faced token

If a card has multiple variations (retro frame and/or borderless) it will appear less often in a specific slot but will maintain the same rarity across the booster to reduce mass duplication within boosters.

You can purchase Collector Boosters individually or in displays of 12 boosters.

GET READY

Ravnica Remastered releases on January 12, 2024, and is available to preorder now at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.