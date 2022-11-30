Compiled by Jess Dunks

Document last modified: October 14, 2022

The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. They're intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes information about card legality and additional resources.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Card Legality

New Jumpstart 2022 cards with the J22 set code are permitted in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. They aren't permitted in the Standard, Pioneer, or Modern formats. Cards with the J22 set code that were previously printed in other products are permitted in any format that already allows those cards. That is, appearing in this set doesn't change a card's legality in any format.

JUMPSTART 2022 MAIN SET CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

Agrus Kos, Eternal Soldier

{3}{W}

Legendary Creature — Spirit Soldier

3/4

Vigilance

Whenever Agrus Kos, Eternal Soldier becomes the target of an ability that targets only it, you may pay {1}{R/W}. If you do, copy that ability for each other creature you control that ability could target. Each copy targets a different one of those creatures. ({R/W} can be paid with either {R} or {W}.)

The last ability triggers whenever Agrus Kos, Eternal Soldier becomes the target of an ability that targets it and no other object or player. It doesn't matter who controls the ability.

If an ability has multiple targets, but it's targeting Agrus Kos with all of them, the last ability triggers. In that case, each of the copies will also target only one of those creatures.

Any creature you control that can't be targeted by the copied ability (due to protection abilities, targeting restrictions, or any other reason) is just ignored. No copy is created for that creature.

The controller of Agrus Kos controls all the copies, no matter which player controlled the original ability. That player chooses the order the copies are put on the stack. The original ability will be on the stack beneath those copies and will resolve last.

If the ability that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copies will have the same mode. Their controller can't choose a different one.

If the ability that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was put on the stack, the copies have the same value of X.

Alandra, Sky Dreamer

{2}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Merfolk Wizard

2/4

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, create a 2/2 blue Drake creature token with flying.

Whenever you draw your fifth card each turn, Alandra, Sky Dreamer and Drakes you control each get +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of cards in your hand.

The first triggered ability can trigger only once each turn. It doesn't matter whether Alandra, Sky Dreamer was on the battlefield when the first card was drawn. If it's not on the battlefield when the second card is drawn, the ability can't trigger at all that turn. It won't trigger when the third or fourth card is drawn.

The same is true for the last ability and the fifth card drawn.

The value of X is locked in as the last ability resolves. The bonus it grants won't change after that point, even if the number of cards in your hand does.

Ashcoat of the Shadow Swarm

{3}{B}

Legendary Creature — Rat Warlock

3/4

Whenever Ashcoat of the Shadow Swarm attacks or blocks, other Rats you control get +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of Rats you control.

At the beginning of your end step, you may mill four cards. If you do, return up to two Rat creature cards from your graveyard to your hand. (To mill a card, put the top card of your library into your graveyard.)

The value of X is locked in as the first ability resolves. The bonus it grants won't change after that point, even if the number of Rats you control does.

You choose which Rat creature cards to return to your hand as the last ability resolves. You may choose Rat creature cards milled with this ability.

Benevolent Hydra

{X}{G}{G}

Creature — Hydra

1/1

Benevolent Hydra enters the battlefield with X +1/+1 counters on it.

If one or more +1/+1 counters would be put on another creature you control, that many plus one +1/+1 counters are put on it instead.

{T}, Remove a +1/+1 counter from Benevolent Hydra: Put a +1/+1 counter on another target creature you control.

"Put on another creature you control" includes creatures other than Benevolent Hydra that enter the battlefield with +1/+1 counters on them. If another creature would enter the battlefield with a number of +1/+1 counters on it while you control Benevolent Hydra, it enters with that many counters plus one.

Each additional Benevolent Hydra you control will increase the number of +1/+1 counters placed on anther creature by one.

Biblioplex Kraken

{4}{U}

Creature — Kraken

4/5

When Biblioplex Kraken enters the battlefield, scry 3. (Look at the top three cards of your library, then put any number of them on the bottom of your library and the rest on top in any order.)

Whenever Biblioplex Kraken attacks, you may return another creature you control to its owner's hand. If you do, Biblioplex Kraken can't be blocked this turn.

You choose whether to return a creature and which creature to return as the triggered ability resolves. This doesn't target any creature.

Brazen Cannonade

{3}{R}

Enchantment

Whenever an attacking creature you control dies, Brazen Cannonade deals 2 damage to each opponent.

Raid — At the beginning of your postcombat main phase, if you attacked with a creature this turn, exile the top card of your library. Until end of combat on your next turn, you may play that card.

The card exiled by the raid ability is exiled face up. Playing a card exiled with this ability follows the normal rules for playing the card. You must pay its costs, and you must follow all applicable timing rules. For example, if it's a creature card, you can cast it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

If you exile a land card with the raid ability, you may play that land only if you have any available land plays. Normally, this means you can play the land only if you haven't played a land yet that turn.

Playing an exiled card causes it to leave exile. You can't play it multiple times.

If you don't play the exiled card, it remains in exile.

Chains of Custody

{2}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature you control

When Chains of Custody enters the battlefield, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until Chains of Custody leaves the battlefield.

Enchanted creature has ward {2}. (Whenever it becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays {2}.)

Chains of Custody's ability is a single ability that creates two one-shot effects: one that exiles the permanent when the ability resolves, and another that returns the exiled card to the battlefield immediately after Chains of Custody leaves the battlefield.

If Chains of Custody leaves the battlefield before its enters-the-battlefield ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to an exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled, it ceases to exist. It won't be returned to the battlefield.

In a multiplayer game, if Chains of Custody's owner leaves the game, the exiled card will return to the battlefield. Because the one-shot effect that returns the card isn't an ability that goes on the stack, it won't cease to exist along with the leaving player's spells and abilities on the stack.

Distinguished Conjurer

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Wizard

1/2

Whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control, you gain 1 life.

{4}{W}, {T}: Exile another target creature you control, then return it to the battlefield under its owner's control.

When the card exiled by the second ability returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled. Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

Distinguished Conjurer's first ability triggers whenever any creature other than itself enters the battlefield under your control, including those returned by its last ability.

Goblin Researcher

{3}{R}

Creature — Goblin Wizard

3/3

When Goblin Researcher enters the battlefield, exile the top card of your library. During any turn you attacked with Goblin Researcher, you may play that card.

The card Goblin Researcher exiles is exiled face up.

You can play the exiled card if Goblin Researcher attacked and is still in combat, has left combat, has left the battlefield, or even if combat is over.

If you control more than one card named Goblin Researcher, each one's effect is independent from the other. Specifically, attacking with one will not allow you to play the card exiled by the other.

Goblin Researcher's effect doesn't change when you can play the exiled card. For example, if you exile a sorcery card, you can cast it only during your main phase when the stack is empty.

If you exile a land card with Goblin Researcher's enters-the-battlefield ability, you may play that land only if you have any available land plays. Normally, this means you can play the land only if you haven't played a land yet that turn.

Casting an exiled card causes it to leave exile. You can't cast it multiple times.

Hold for Questioning

{3}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature or planeswalker

When Hold for Questioning enters the battlefield, tap enchanted permanent and investigate. (Create a Clue token. It's an artifact with "{2}, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card.")

Enchanted permanent doesn't untap during its controller's untap step and its activated abilities can't be activated.

Static and triggered abilities are unaffected by Hold for Questioning.

The permanent can be untapped by other spells and abilities.

You can enchant a permanent that is already tapped with Hold for Questioning. If you do, it doesn't become tapped again, but you will still investigate.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keywords are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text.

Loyalty abilities are a type of activated ability, so Hold for Questioning will prevent an enchanted planeswalker's loyalty abilities being activated.

Instruments of War

{4}

Artifact

Flash

As Instruments of War enters the battlefield, choose a creature type.

Creatures you control of the chosen type get +1/+1.

The choice of creature type is made as Instruments of War enters the battlefield. Players can't take any actions between the time the choice is made and the time the appropriate creatures begin to get +1/+1.

You must choose an existing creature type, such as Human or Warrior. Card types such as artifact and supertypes such as legendary can't be chosen.

Isu the Abominable

{3}{U}{U}

Legendary Snow Creature — Yeti

5/5

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

You may play snow lands and cast snow spells from the top of your library.

Whenever another snow permanent enters the battlefield under your control, you may pay {G}, {W}, or {U}. If you do, put a +1/+1 counter on Isu the Abominable.

You must pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played from the top of your library this way. For example, you may play a snow land this way only while the stack is empty during one of your own main phases, and only if you haven't played a land yet this turn.

The top card of your library is still in your library and not in your hand. You can't discard cards from the top of your library or activate abilities of cards on top of your library that normally work in your hand.

Kenessos, Priest of Thassa

{1}{U}

Legendary Creature — Merfolk Cleric

1/3

If you would scry a number of cards, scry that many cards plus one instead.

{3}{G/U}: Look at the top card of your library. If it's a Kraken, Leviathan, Octopus, or Serpent creature card, you may put it onto the battlefield. If you don't put the card onto the battlefield, you may put it on the bottom of your library.

While resolving Kenessos, Priest of Thassa's last ability, you may choose to leave the card on top of your library.

Mild-Mannered Librarian

{G}

Creature — Human

1/1

{3}{G}: Mild-Mannered Librarian becomes a Werewolf. Put two +1/+1 counters on it and you draw a card. Activate only once.

As Mild-Mannered Librarian's last ability resolves, it loses its other creature types and becomes a Werewolf. It's no longer a Human.

Mizzix, Replica Rider

{4}{R}

Legendary Creature — Goblin Wizard

4/5

Flying

Whenever you cast a spell from anywhere other than your hand, you may pay {1}{U/R}. If you do, copy that spell and you may choose new targets for the copy. If the copy is a permanent spell, it gains haste and "At the beginning of your end step, sacrifice this permanent." (A copy of a permanent spell becomes a token.)

Any spell you cast will be copied if you pay the cost, not just one that requires targets.

You may only pay the cost once, as the triggered ability resolves. You can't pay it more than once to get additional copies.

If a copy is created, you control the copy. That copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger. The copy will then resolve like a normal spell, after players get a chance to cast spells and activate abilities.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

If the copied spell is modal (that is, it says "Choose one –" or the like), the copy will have the same mode. You can't choose a different one.

If the copied spell has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy has the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too. For example, if you sacrifice a 3/3 creature to cast Fling, and you copy it, the copy of Fling will also deal 3 damage to its target.

Ogre Battlecaster

{2}{R}

Creature — Ogre Shaman

3/3

First strike

Whenever Ogre Battlecaster attacks, you may cast target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard by paying {R}{R} in addition to its other costs. If that spell would be put into a graveyard, exile it instead. When you cast that spell, Ogre Battlecaster gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is that spell's mana value.

You must cast the spell as Ogre Battlecaster's triggered ability resolves. You can't wait and cast it later.

Pirated Copy

{4}{U}

Creature — Shapeshifter Pirate

0/0

You may have Pirated Copy enter the battlefield as a copy of any creature on the battlefield, except it's a Pirate in addition to its other types and it has "Whenever this creature or another creature with the same name deals combat damage to a player, you draw a card."

Pirated Copy copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing more (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below), except it will also be a Pirate and have the granted ability. It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

Being a Pirate and having the granted ability are part of the copiable values of Pirated Copy. If another creature enters the battlefield as or becomes a copy of Pirated Copy, it will copy whatever Pirated Copy is copying, be a Pirate in addition to its other types, and have "Whenever this creature or another creature with the same name deals combat damage to a player, you draw a card."

If Pirated Copy doesn't enter the battlefield as a creature (such as by copying an artifact or land that became a creature), it doesn't become a Pirate, though it still has the granted triggered ability. It won't become a Pirate even if it later turns into a creature from another effect.

Pirated Copy's ability doesn't target the creature.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the chosen creature is copying something else, then Pirated Copy enters the battlefield as whatever the chosen creature is copying. It will also be a Pirate and have the granted ability.

If the chosen creature is a token, Pirated Copy copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that put the token onto the battlefield. Pirated Copy is not a token, even when copying one.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when Pirated Copy enters the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[this creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the chosen creature will also work.

If Pirated Copy somehow enters the battlefield at the same time as another creature, Pirated Copy can't become a copy of that creature. You may choose only a creature that's already on the battlefield.

You can choose to not copy anything. In that case, Pirated Copy enters the battlefield as a 0/0 Shapeshifter Pirate creature, and will probably die almost immediately, when state-based actions are next performed.

Rodolf Duskbringer

{5}{B}

Legendary Creature — Vampire Angel

4/4

Flying, deathtouch, lifelink

Whenever you gain life, Rodolf Duskbringer gains indestructible until end of turn.

At the beginning of your end step, you may pay {1}{W/B}. When you do, return target creature card with mana value X or less from your graveyard to the battlefield, where X is the amount of life you gained this turn.

X is the total amount of life you gained this turn, regardless of any life lost. For example, if you gained 3 life this turn and also lost 2 life this turn, X is 3, not 1.

Zask, Skittering Swarmlord

{3}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Insect

5/5

You may play lands and cast Insect spells from your graveyard.

Whenever another Insect you control dies, put it on the bottom of its owner's library, then mill two cards. (Put the top two cards of your library into your graveyard.)

{1}{B/G}: Target Insect gets +1/+0 and gains deathtouch until end of turn. ({B/G} can be paid with either {B} or {G}.)

You must pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played from your graveyard this way. For example, you may play a land this way only while the stack is empty during one of your own main phases, and only if you haven't played a land yet this turn.

