Compiled by Jess Dunks

Document last modified March 31, 2022

PDF Download Links:

English | 中國話,漢語;中文 | 中国话,汉语;中文 | Français | Deutsch

Italiano | 한글 | Português | русский язык | Español | 日本語

The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes information about card legality and explains some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Card Legality

Streets of New Capenna cards with the SNC set code are permitted in the Standard, Pioneer, and Modern formats, as well as in Commander and other formats. At release, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Zendikar Rising, Kaldheim, Strixhaven: School of Mages, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, Innistrad: Crimson Vow, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, and Streets of New Capenna.

Streets of New Capenna Commander cards with the NCC set code and numbered 1–93 (and their alternate versions numbered 94–185) are permitted in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. Cards with the NCC set code numbered 191 and above are reprinted cards legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Formats for a complete list of formats and their permitted card sets and banned lists.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Commander for more information on the Commander variant.

Go to Locator.Wizards.com to find an event or store near you.

New Keyword Actions: Connive and Connive X

The Obscura faction deceives and manipulates their way to power. This is represented by the connive keyword action, which helps you scheme for the future. Some spells and abilities instruct a creature to connive. To do so, its controller draws a card and discards a card. If they discarded a nonland card this way, they put a +1/+1 counter on that creature.

Echo Inspector

{3}{U}

Creature — Bird Rogue

2/3

Flying

When Echo Inspector enters the battlefield, it connives. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

Raffine, Scheming Seer

{W}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Sphinx Demon

1/4

Flying, ward {1}

Whenever you attack, target attacking creature connives X, where X is the number of attacking creatures. (Draw X cards, then discard X cards. Put a +1/+1 counter on that creature for each nonland card discarded this way.)

General connive notes:

Once an ability that causes a creature to connive begins to resolve, no player may take any other actions until it's done. Notably, opponents can't try to remove the conniving creature after you discard a nonland card but before it receives a counter.

If no card is discarded, most likely because that player's hand is empty and an effect says they can't draw cards, the conniving creature does not receive a +1/+1 counter.

If a resolving spell or ability instructs a specific creature to connive but that creature has left the battlefield, the creature still connives. If you discard a nonland card this way, you won't put a +1/+1 counter on anything. Abilities that trigger "when [that creature] connives" will trigger.

Connive X is a variant of connive. If a creature connives X, its controller will draw X cards, discard X cards, then then put a number of +1/+1 counters on the conniving permanent equal to the number of nonland cards discarded this way.

New Keyword Ability: Casualty

To the Maestros, casualties are just a cost of doing business. To a Magic player, casualty is a cost of casting some spells. Spells with casualty costs allow their controller to sacrifice a creature as an additional cost to cast the spell. If they do, that spell is copied.

A Little Chat

{1}{U}

Instant

Casualty 1 (As you cast this spell, you may sacrifice a creature with power 1 or greater. When you do, copy this spell.)

Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one of them into your hand and the other on the bottom of your library.

Casualty N means "As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may sacrifice a creature with power N or greater." and "When you cast this spell, if a casualty cost was paid for it, copy it. If the spell has any targets, you may choose new targets for the copy."

You may sacrifice only one creature to pay a spell's casualty cost, and you copy the spell only once.

If you pay the casualty cost of a spell, the copy will resolve before the original spell.

The copy of the spell is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

New Keyword Ability: Blitz

The Riveteers faction moves with speed and efficiency. They are associated with the blitz keyword ability. Creature cards with a blitz cost may be cast for that cost instead of their mana cost. If they are, then they have haste and "When this permanent is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, draw a card," and they are sacrificed at the beginning of the next end step.

Mayhem Patrol

{1}{R}

Creature — Devil Warrior

1/2

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Whenever Mayhem Patrol attacks, target creature gets +1/+0 until end of turn.

Blitz {1}{R} (If you cast this spell for its blitz cost, it gains haste and "When this creature dies, draw a card." Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.)

If you choose to pay the blitz cost rather than the mana cost, you're still casting the spell. It goes on the stack and can be responded to and countered. You can cast a creature spell for its blitz cost only if you could cast that creature spell. Most of the time, this means during your main phase when the stack is empty.

If you pay the blitz cost to cast a creature spell, that permanent will be sacrificed only if it's still on the battlefield when that triggered ability resolves. If it dies or goes to another zone before then, it will stay where it is.

You don't have to attack with the creature with blitz unless another ability says you do.

If a creature enters the battlefield as a copy of or becomes a copy of a creature whose blitz cost was paid, the copy won't have haste, won't be sacrificed, and its controller won't draw a card when it dies.

The triggered ability that lets its controller draw a card triggers when it dies for any reason, not just when you sacrifice it during the end step.

New Ability Word: Alliance

The Cabaretti faction takes advantage of their connections with the new alliance ability word. Alliance doesn't have any specific rules meaning, but always appears in front of abilities with the same trigger condition: "Whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control, . . . "

Attended Socialite

{1}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid

2/1

Alliance — Whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control, Attended Socialite gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

New Mechanic: Shield Counters

The Brokers can offer protection from all kinds of dangers and are associated with shield counters. If a permanent with a shield counter on it would be dealt damage or would be destroyed as the result of an effect, a shield counter is removed instead.

Boon of Safety

{W}

Instant

Put a shield counter on target creature. (If it would be dealt damage or destroyed, remove a shield counter from it instead.)

Scry 1.

Rhox Pummeler

{5}{G}

Creature — Rhino Soldier

6/3

Rhox Pummeler enters the battlefield with a shield counter on it. (If it would be dealt damage or destroyed, remove a shield counter from it instead.)

Rhox Pummeler has trample as long as it has a shield counter on it.

Shield counters don't prevent players from sacrificing creatures.

Removing a shield counter in this way isn't the same as regenerating a creature.

If a permanent that would be dealt damage has more than one shield counter on it, that damage is prevented and only one shield counter is removed.

If a permanent with a shield counter is dealt unpreventable damage, that damage will be dealt and a shield counter will still be removed.

A creature with a shield counter on it may still be destroyed by state-based actions if it has damage marked on it equal to its toughness or has been dealt unpreventable damage by a source with deathtouch.

"Shield" is not an ability that creatures have and shield counters are not keyword counters. If a creature with a shield counter loses its abilities, the shield counter will still protect it as normal.

One older card, Palliation Accord, was printed with an ability that puts shield counters on a permanent. This card is receiving errata to use palliation counters instead and avoid introducing new functionality to this older card.

Returning Keyword Ability: Hideaway

A cycle of rare enchantments in Streets of New Capenna have hideaway 5. Hideaway was introduced to Magic on a popular cycle of lands in the Lorwyn release (2007). For its return, some details of how the mechanic functions have been updated to bring it in line with current standards for templating and design. Here is a card with hideaway in this set:

Cemetery Tampering

{2}{B}

Enchantment

Hideaway 5 (When this enchantment enters the battlefield, look at the top five cards of your library, exile one face down, then put the rest on the bottom in a random order.)

At the beginning of your upkeep, you may mill three cards. Then if there are twenty or more cards in your graveyard, you may play the exiled card without paying its mana cost.

"Hideaway N" means "When this permanent enters the battlefield, look at the top N cards of your library. Exile one of them face down and put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order. The exiled card gains 'Any player who has controlled the permanent that exiled this card may look at this card in the exile zone.'"

Previously, permanents with hideaway entered the battlefield tapped. This ability has been removed from the definition of hideaway. Older cards have received errata to have an additional paragraph that reads "[This permanent] enters the battlefield tapped," and they now have hideaway 4.

Hideaway now causes you to put the rest of the cards on the bottom of your library in a random order instead of any order.

STREETS OF NEW CAPENNA MAIN SET CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

A Little Chat

{1}{U}

Instant

Casualty 1 (As you cast this spell, you may sacrifice a creature with power 1 or greater. When you do, copy this spell.)

Look at the top two cards of your library. Put one of them into your hand and the other on the bottom of your library.

If there's only one card in your library as A Little Chat resolves, you'll put it into your hand.

All-Seeing Arbiter

{4}{U}{U}

Creature — Avatar

5/4

Flying

Whenever All-Seeing Arbiter enters the battlefield or attacks, draw two cards, then discard a card.

Whenever you discard a card, target creature an opponent controls gets -X/-0 until your next turn, where X is the number of different mana values among cards in your graveyard.

The mana value of a split card in the graveyard is the total mana value of both halves of that card. It does not have two mana values.

The mana value of a double-faced card in your graveyard is always the mana value of the front face.

X is 0 when determining the mana value of a card in your graveyard.

The mana value of a land card is 0.

An Offer You Can't Refuse

{U}

Instant

Counter target noncreature spell. Its controller creates two Treasure tokens. (They're artifacts with "{T}, Sacrifice this artifact: Add one mana of any color.")

If the target is no longer legal as An Offer You Can't Refuse resolves, no Treasure tokens are created.

If the target is still legal as it resolves but the spell can't be countered for some reason, its controller will still create two Treasure tokens.

Angel of Suffering

{3}{B}{B}

Creature — Nightmare Angel

5/3

Flying

If damage would be dealt to you, prevent that damage and mill twice that many cards.

If you would mill more cards than are in your library, you mill all cards in your library.

Damage that would be dealt to you will be prevented even if you can't mill twice that many cards.

If the damage can't be prevented for some reason, you'll still mill twice that many cards.

Arcane Bombardment

{4}{R}{R}

Enchantment

Whenever you cast your first instant or sorcery spell each turn, exile an instant or sorcery card at random from your graveyard. Then copy each card exiled with Arcane Bombardment. You may cast any number of the copies without paying their mana costs.

The spell that caused Arcane Bombardment's ability to trigger is normally still on the stack while that ability resolves. That spell won't be among the cards in your graveyard when you exile an instant or sorcery from it at random.

If you've already cast an instant or sorcery spell the turn that Arcane Bombardment enters the battlefield, it won't trigger until you cast an instant or sorcery spell on a later turn.

You cast the desired copies as the triggered ability resolves. You don't get to cast them later in the turn. You choose the order of copies as you cast them.

If you cast a spell with {X} in its cost without paying its mana cost, you must choose 0 for X.

If Arcane Bombardment leaves the battlefield, the exiled cards remain in exile. If it returns to the battlefield or you play another copy of it, you won't get to cast copies of the cards previously exiled.

Aven Heartstabber

{U}{B}

Creature — Bird Assassin

1/1

Flying

As long as there are five or more mana values among cards in your graveyard, Aven Heartstabber gets +2/+2 and has deathtouch.

When Aven Heartstabber dies, mill two cards, then draw a card.

If you have five or more mana values among cards in your graveyard and then some of them are removed such that you have fewer than five mana values among those cards, Aven Heartstabber loses its bonus to power and toughness immediately. Notably, this may cause it to die if it now has damage marked on it greater than its toughness.

"Five or more mana values among cards in your graveyard" means there are at least five different mana values among those cards.

The mana value of a split card in the graveyard is the total mana value of both halves of that card. It does not have two mana values.

The mana value of a double-faced card in your graveyard is always the mana value of the front face.

X is 0 when determining the mana value of a card in your graveyard.

The mana value of a land card is 0.

Backstreet Bruiser

{1}{U}

Creature — Cephalid Rogue

3/3

Defender

As long as there are two or more counters among creatures you control, Backstreet Bruiser can attack as though it didn't have defender.

Backstreet Bruiser's ability looks for two or more individual counters. It doesn't matter if the counters are the same kind or different kinds or whether they are on the same permanent or different permanents.

Ballroom Brawlers

{3}{W}{W}

Creature — Human Warrior

3/5

Whenever Ballroom Brawlers attacks, Ballroom Brawlers and up to one other target creature you control both gain your choice of first strike or lifelink until end of turn.

You make the choice of first strike or lifelink only once, as Ballroom Brawlers's triggered ability resolves. Both creatures gain the chosen ability.

Black Market Tycoon

{R}{G}

Creature — Cat Rogue

2/2

At the beginning of your upkeep, Black Market Tycoon deals 2 damage to you for each Treasure you control.

{T}: Create a Treasure token.

Black Market Tycoon's ability triggers at the beginning of your upkeep whether or not you actually have any Treasures, and it counts the number of Treasures you have as it resolves.

Body Launderer

{2}{B}{B}

Creature — Ogre Rogue

3/3

Deathtouch

Whenever another nontoken creature you control dies, Body Launderer connives.

When Body Launderer dies, return another target non-Rogue creature card with equal or lesser power from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Use Body Launderer's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine legal targets for its last ability.

Boon of Safety

{W}

Instant

Put a shield counter on target creature. (If it would be dealt damage or destroyed, remove a shield counter from it instead.)

Scry 1.

If the target is illegal as Boon of Safety attempts to resolve, it will be removed from the stack and its controller will not scry.

Brass Knuckles

{4}

Artifact — Equipment

When you cast this spell, copy it. (The copy becomes a token.)

Equipped creature has double strike as long as two or more Equipment are attached to it.

Equip {1} ({1}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

Multiple instances of double strike do not increase the number of strikes. That creature still only gets to deal combat damage twice.

A copy of a permanent spell enters the battlefield as a token. This is not the same as an effect that creates a token, and any effect that refers to creating a token does not apply to copies of permanent spells.

Brokers Ascendancy

{G}{W}{U}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your end step, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control and a loyalty counter on each planeswalker you control.

A permanent that is somehow both a creature and a planeswalker as Brokers Ascendancy's ability resolves will get both a +1/+1 counter and a loyalty counter.

Brokers Charm

{G}{W}{U}

Instant

Choose one —

• Target creature you control gets +1/+0 until end of turn. It deals damage equal to its power to target creature or planeswalker an opponent controls.

• Destroy target enchantment.

• Draw two cards.

You can't choose the first mode for Brokers Charm unless your opponent has a creature or planeswalker to target.

If you choose the first mode and your creature is not a legal target as Brokers Charm resolves, no damage will be dealt.

If you choose the first mode and your opponent's creature or planeswalker is not a legal target as Brokers Charm resolves, your creature will still get +1/+0

Call In a Professional

{2}{R}

Instant

Players can't gain life this turn. Damage can't be prevented this turn. Call In a Professional deals 3 damage to any target. (Shield counters don't prevent this damage as they're removed.)

If Call In a Professional deals damage to a creature with a shield counter on it, that damage will not be prevented, but a shield counter will still be removed. If that damage is enough to be lethal damage, the creature will be destroyed, even if it still has more shield counters on it.

Citizen's Crowbar

{1}{W}

Artifact — Equipment

When Citizen's Crowbar enters the battlefield, create a 1/1 green and white Citizen creature token, then attach Citizen's Crowbar to it.

Equipped creature gets +1/+1 and has "{W}, {T}, Sacrifice Citizen's Crowbar: Destroy target artifact or enchantment."

Equip {2} ({2}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

If another player gains control of the equipped creature but doesn't gain control of the Equipment, they will not be able to activate the ability the Equipment grants because they can't pay a cost that includes sacrificing a permanent they don't control.

Corpse Explosion

{1}{B}{R}

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, exile a creature card from your graveyard.

Corpse Explosion deals damage equal to the exiled card's power to each creature and each planeswalker.

Once you have begun to cast Corpse Explosion, there is no point at which players can respond by removing cards from your graveyard to prevent you from being able to pay for it with a specific creature card.

Use the card's power as it last existed in the graveyard to determine how much damage is dealt.

Cut of the Profits

{X}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Casualty 3 (As you cast this spell, you may sacrifice a creature with power 3 or greater. When you do, copy this spell.)

You draw X cards and you lose X life.

X will be the same for both the original spell and the copy you create with the casualty ability.

Cut Your Losses

{4}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Casualty 2 (As you cast this spell, you may sacrifice a creature with power 2 or greater. When you do, copy this spell and you may choose a new target for the copy.)

Target player mills half their library, rounded down.

If you cast Cut Your Losses and copy it targeting the same player, that player will mill half their library, then mill half of what remains after that. They do not mill their entire library.

Daring Escape

{R}

Instant

Target creature gets +1/+0 and gains first strike until end of turn. Scry 1.

If the target is not legal as the spell would resolve, its controller does not get to scry.

Devilish Valet

{2}{R}

Creature — Devil Warrior

1/3

Trample, haste

Alliance — Whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control, double Devilish Valet's power until end of turn.

To double a creature's power means that creature gets +X/+0, where X is its power as the ability resolves.

Dig Up the Body

{2}{B}

Instant

Casualty 1 (As you cast this spell, you may sacrifice a creature with power 1 or greater. When you do, copy this spell.)

Mill two cards, then you may return a creature card from your graveyard to your hand. (To mill a card, put the top card of your library into your graveyard.)

You may return any creature card from your graveyard to your hand, not just those you milled while resolving Dig Up the Body.

Dusk Mangler

{5}{B}{B}

Creature — Horror

5/4

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature, discard a card, or pay 4 life.

When Dusk Mangler enters the battlefield, each opponent sacrifices a creature, discards a card, and loses 4 life.

As Dusk Mangler's triggered ability resolves, each opponent, starting with the next player in turn order, chooses a creature, knowing the choices made before them. All of those creatures are sacrificed at the same time. Next, each opponent chooses a card in their hand without revealing it, and all of those cards are discarded at the same time. Then, each opponent loses 4 life.

Elspeth Resplendent

{3}{W}{W}

Legendary Planeswalker — Elspeth

5

+1: Choose up to one target creature. Put a +1/+1 counter and a counter from among flying, first strike, lifelink, or vigilance on it.

−3: Look at the top seven cards of your library. You may put a permanent card with mana value 3 or less from among them onto the battlefield with a shield counter on it. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

−7: Create five 3/3 white Angel creature tokens with flying.

For Elspeth's first ability, its controller chooses flying, first strike, lifelink, or vigilance, then that counter and the +1/+1 counter are placed on the target creature at the same time.

Endless Detour

{G}{W}{U}

Instant

The owner of target spell, nonland permanent, or card in a graveyard puts it on the top or bottom of their library.

If Endless Detour is targeting a spell and that spell is countered or otherwise goes to its owner's graveyard before Endless Detour resolves, it is no longer the same object and it will not be put on the top or bottom of its owner's library.

Endless Detour doesn't counter spells. A spell that can't be countered can still be put on the top or bottom of its owner's library this way.

Evolving Door

{2}{G}

Artifact

{1}, {T}, Sacrifice a creature: Count the colors of the sacrificed creature, then search your library for a creature card that's exactly that many colors plus one. Exile that card, then shuffle. You may cast the exiled card. Activate only as a sorcery.

Evolving Door's ability instructs you to count the number of colors, but it doesn't track what those colors were. For example, if you sacrifice a creature that is green and no other colors, you'll search for any creature card that is exactly two colors, even if the card you search for isn't green.

If you sacrifice a colorless creature, you must search your library for a creature card with exactly one color. If you sacrifice a creature that is all five colors, you won't be able to find any creatures because there are no creature cards in Magic with six colors.

You must pay all costs for a spell you cast this way.

If you choose to cast the spell, you must cast it as Evolving Door's ability resolves. You cannot wait and cast it later.

You count the colors of the sacrificed creature as it last existed on the battlefield. Notably, if it was a double-faced card or a copy of another creature, that may be different from what its colors are in the graveyard.

Extract the Truth

{1}{B}

Sorcery

Choose one —

• Target opponent reveals their hand. You may choose a creature, enchantment, or planeswalker card from it. That player discards that card.

• Target opponent sacrifices an enchantment.

For the first mode, you don't have to choose a card if you don't want to, even if the opponent has a creature, enchantment, or planeswalker card in their hand.

Extraction Specialist

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Rogue

3/2

Lifelink

When Extraction Specialist enters the battlefield, return target creature card with mana value 2 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield. That creature can't attack or block for as long as you control Extraction Specialist.

Once Extraction Specialist leaves the battlefield, the creature that is returned can attack and block as normal. If Extraction Specialist leaves the battlefield before its ability resolves, the creature that is returned will be able to attack and block as normal right away.

Fake Your Own Death

{1}{B}

Instant

Until end of turn, target creature gets +2/+0 and gains "When this creature dies, return it to the battlefield tapped under its owner's control and you create a Treasure token." (It's an artifact with "{T}, Sacrifice this artifact: Add one mana of any color.")

The Treasure token is created by the creature's controller, who may be different from Fake Your Own Death's controller and may be different from the creature's owner.

If the target creature is a token, the ability still triggers when it dies. Its controller won't return the token to the battlefield, but they will creature a Treasure token.

Falco Spara, Pactweaver

{1}{G}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Bird Demon

3/3

Flying, trample

Falco Spara, Pactweaver enters the battlefield with a shield counter on it.

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

You may cast spells from the top of your library by removing a counter from a creature you control in addition to paying their other costs.

Removing a counter from a creature is an additional cost of casting the spell and may be combined with other additional costs or alternative costs that spell may have, such as casualty.

If you cast a spell with casualty this way, you can pay the costs in any order, which means that you may remove a counter from a creature then sacrifice it to pay the casualty cost. Bear in mind that removing a +1/+1 counter this way will reduce a creature's power, which might prevent you from paying the casualty cost with that creature.

Fatal Grudge

{B}{R}

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a nonland permanent.

Each opponent chooses a permanent they control that shares a type with the sacrificed permanent and sacrifices it.

Draw a card.

If an effect allows a player to cast Fatal Grudge without paying its mana cost, that player must still pay the additional cost of sacrificing a nonland permanent.

If a player copies Fatal Grudge, the characteristics of the permanent that was sacrificed to pay for the original spell are used to determine which permanents each opponent may choose.

Gala Greeters

{1}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid

1/1

Alliance — Whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control, choose one that hasn't been chosen this turn —

• Put a +1/+1 counter on Gala Greeters.

• Create a tapped Treasure token.

• You gain 2 life.

If multiple creatures enter the battlefield simultaneously, you must still choose different modes for each instance of the triggered ability that's put onto the stack. If more than three creatures enter the battlefield simultaneously, that choice is made only for the first three.

Giada, Font of Hope

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Angel

2/2

Flying, vigilance

Each other Angel you control enters the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter on it for each Angel you already control.

{T}: Add {W}. Spend this mana only to cast an Angel spell.

"Each Angel you already control" means each Angel you control other than the Angel entering the battlefield, including Giada. It doesn't matter if some or all of the Angels on the battlefield entered the battlefield after Giada did.

Glamorous Outlaw

{3}{U}{B}{R}

Creature — Vampire Rogue

4/5

When Glamorous Outlaw enters the battlefield, it deals 2 damage to each opponent and you scry 2.

{2}, Exile Glamorous Outlaw from your hand: Target land gains "{T}: Add {U}, {B}, or {R}" until Glamorous Outlaw is cast from exile. You may cast Glamorous Outlaw for as long as it remains exiled.

You may use the mana ability Glamorous Outlaw grants to the land while casting Glamorous Outlaw from exile.

If Glamorous Outlaw is removed from exile without being cast, the land will continue to have this ability..

Goldhound

{R}

Artifact Creature — Treasure Dog

1/1

First strike

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

{T}, Sacrifice Goldhound: Add one mana of any color.

If an effect refers to a Treasure, it means any Treasure artifact, not just a Treasure artifact token.

Even when it is on a creature, Treasure is an artifact type and not a creature type. Similarly, Dog is always a creature type and not an artifact type.

Since Goldhound is a creature, its {T} ability can't be activated the turn that it enters the battlefield or the turn a player gains control of it unless it has haste.

Graveyard Shift

{4}{B}

Sorcery

This spell has flash as long as there are five or more mana values among cards in your graveyard.

Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

The game checks whether it is legal to cast a spell before costs are determined or mana abilities are activated while casting it. If cards are removed from your graveyard after that point, such as by exiling Jack-o'-Lantern from your graveyard to pay for its mana ability, this won't affect whether you can legally cast Graveyard Shift, even if that reduces the number of mana values in your graveyard to below five.

If an effect allows you to cast Graveyard Shift from your graveyard, you may cast it any time you could cast an instant if you have five or more mana values among cards in your graveyard immediately before you begin to cast it, even if moving it to the stack would reduce that number to four.

"Five or more mana values among cards in your graveyard" means there are at least five mana values among those cards.

The mana value of a split card in the graveyard is the total mana value of both halves of that card. It does not have two mana values.

The mana value of a double-faced card in your graveyard is always the mana value of the front face.

X is 0 when determining the mana value of a card in your graveyard.

The mana value of a land card is 0.

Grisly Sigil

{B}

Sorcery

Casualty 1 (As you cast this spell, you may sacrifice a creature with power 1 or greater. When you do, copy this spell and you may choose a new target for the copy.)

Choose target creature or planeswalker. If it was dealt noncombat damage this turn, Grisly Sigil deals 3 damage to it and you gain 3 life. Otherwise, Grisly Sigil deals 1 damage to it and you gain 1 life.

If you cast Grisly Sigil targeting a creature or planeswalker that hasn't been dealt noncombat damage this turn, choose to pay its casualty cost, and choose not to change the target, the copy will deal 1 damage and you will gain 1 life. Then, the original spell will resolve. It will deal 3 damage, and you will gain 3 life.

Halo Fountain

{2}{W}

Artifact

{W}, {T}, Untap a tapped creature you control: Create a 1/1 green and white Citizen creature token.

{W}{W}, {T}, Untap two tapped creatures you control: Draw a card.

{W}{W}{W}{W}{W}, {T}, Untap fifteen tapped creatures you control: You win the game.

Untapping creatures is part of the cost of all of Halo Fountain's abilities. Once you've begun activating an ability, other players can't take actions until you have finished activating it, including paying its costs. Notably, players can't take actions to remove the creatures from the battlefield to prevent you from untapping them to pay for the ability.

Activating mana abilities is done before paying costs when activating an ability. This means that if you control a creature which can be tapped for mana, such as Avacyn's Pilgrim, you may both tap it for mana and untap it to pay costs for Halo Fountain's activated abilities.

Hold for Ransom

{1}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature can't attack or block and has "{7}: Hold for Ransom's controller sacrifices it and draws a card. Activate only as a sorcery."

The ability Hold for Ransom grants to the enchanted creature can be activated only by that creature's controller, who is usually not the same player who controls Hold for Ransom.

Jaxis, the Troublemaker

{3}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

2/3

{R}, {T}, Discard a card: Create a token that's a copy of another target creature you control. It gains haste and "When this creature dies, draw a card." Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.

Blitz {1}{R} (If you cast this spell for its blitz cost, it gains haste and "When this creature dies, draw a card." Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.)

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless it's copying a creature that's a token or that's copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether the creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and/or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on. Most notably, if the target creature isn't normally a creature, the copy won't be a creature.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If a copied creature is copying something else, the token you create will use the copiable values of the target creature. In most cases, it will just be a copy of whatever that creature is copying.

If a copied creature is a token that isn't a copy of something else, the copy copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created it.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied creature card will also work.

If another creature becomes a copy of, or enters the battlefield as a copy of, the token, that creature will copy the creature card the token is copying. However, it won't have either haste or "When this creature dies, draw a card," and you won't sacrifice the new copy at the beginning of the next end step.

If Jaxis, the Troublemaker's ability creates multiple tokens due to a replacement effect (such as the one Doubling Season creates), you'll sacrifice each of them at the beginning of the next end step.

Jetmir, Nexus of Revels

{1}{R}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Cat Demon

5/4

Creatures you control get +1/+0 and have vigilance as long as you control three or more creatures.

Creatures you control also get +1/+0 and have trample as long as you control six or more creatures.

Creatures you control also get +1/+0 and have double strike as long as you control nine or more creatures.

If a creature with double strike loses double strike after dealing damage during the first combat damage step but before dealing damage in the second combat damage step, it will not deal damage during that second combat damage step. Notably, this means that if your ninth creature dies in the first combat damage step, the rest of your creatures won't deal combat damage again unless something else is granting them double strike.

Jinnie Fay, Jetmir's Second

{R/G}{G}{G/W}

Legendary Creature — Elf Druid

3/3

If you would create one or more tokens, you may instead create that many 2/2 green Cat creature tokens with haste or that many 3/1 green Dog creature tokens with vigilance.

The tokens' characteristics are entirely replaced by either 2/2 green Cat creature token with haste or 3/1 green Dog creature token with vigilance. They don't have any other abilities the tokens would have been created with. Anything else specified in the effect creating the tokens (such as tapped, attacking, "That token gains haste," or "Exile that token at end of combat") still applies.

Lagrella, the Magpie

{G}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

2/3

When Lagrella, the Magpie enters the battlefield, exile any number of other target creatures controlled by different players until Lagrella leaves the battlefield. When an exiled card enters the battlefield under your control this way, put two +1/+1 counters on it.

"This way" refers to cards entering the battlefield as a result of Lagrella leaving the battlefield.

The last part of Lagrella's ability is a delayed triggered ability that is set up as its enters-the-battlefield ability resolves. It will trigger when Lagrella leaves the battlefield even if it's somehow lost its abilities or become a copy of something else.

Ledger Shredder

{1}{U}

Creature — Bird Advisor

1/3

Flying

Whenever a player casts their second spell each turn, Ledger Shredder connives. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

Spells that were cast before Ledger Shredder entered the battlefield count. If Ledger Shredder was the first spell you cast this turn, the next spell you cast this turn is your second spell.

Don't play with this card near any important paperwork. We can't take responsibility for what happens.

Luxior, Giada's Gift

{1}

Legendary Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +1/+1 for each counter on it.

Equipped permanent isn't a planeswalker and is a creature in addition to its other types. (Loyalty abilities can still be activated.)

Equip planeswalker {1}

Equip {3}

"Equip planeswalker" is a variant of the equip ability. "Equip planeswalker [cost]" means "[Cost]: Attach this permanent to target planeswalker you control as though that planeswalker were a creature. Activate only as a sorcery."

Unless another effect is making that planeswalker a creature with a power and toughness, the equipped planeswalker has base power and toughness 0/0.

Maestros Ascendancy

{U}{B}{R}

Enchantment

Once during each of your turns, you may cast an instant or sorcery spell from your graveyard by sacrificing a creature in addition to paying its other costs. If a spell cast this way would be put into your graveyard, exile it instead.

If you cast an Adventure spell from your graveyard this way, it's exiled as it resolves with the replacement effect created by the Adventure rules and you may cast the creature card from exile later.

Maestros Diabolist

{U}{B}{R}

Creature — Vampire Warrior

1/4

Deathtouch, haste

Whenever Maestros Diabolist attacks, if you don't control a Devil token, create a tapped and attacking 1/1 red Devil creature token with "When this creature dies, it deals 1 damage to any target."

Maestros Diabolist's triggered ability has an "intervening 'if'" clause. This means that it checks to see if you control a Devil token both when the ability triggers and when it resolves. Notably, this means that attacking with two Maestros Diabolists will normally cause you to create only one Devil token.

Maestros Initiate

{2}{B}

Creature — Human Citizen

3/1

{4}{U/R}, Exile Maestros Initiate from your graveyard: Draw two cards, then discard a card.

Exiling Maestros Initiate from your graveyard is part of paying the cost of its ability. This means that no player can respond to the ability by removing it from your graveyard before you can pay the cost.

Majestic Metamorphosis

{2}{U}

Instant

Until end of turn, target artifact or creature becomes a 4/4 Angel artifact creature and gains flying.

Draw a card.

Majestic Metamorphosis overwrites all previous effects that set the creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply after Majestic Metamorphosis resolves will overwrite this effect.

The target artifact or creature retains its original abilities and colors, if any.

Masked Bandits

{3}{B}{R}{G}

Creature — Raccoon Rogue

5/5

Vigilance

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

{2}, Exile Masked Bandits from your hand: Target land gains "{T}: Add {B}, {R}, or {G}" until Masked Bandits is cast from exile. You may cast Masked Bandits for as long as it remains exiled.

You may use the mana ability Masked Bandits grants to the land while casting Masked Bandits from exile.

If Masked Bandits is removed from exile without being cast, the land will continue to have this ability.

Meeting of the Five

{3}{W}{U}{B}{R}{G}

Sorcery

Exile the top ten cards of your library. You may cast spells with exactly three colors from among them this turn. Add {W}{W}{U}{U}{B}{B}{R}{R}{G}{G}. Spend this mana only to cast spells with exactly three colors.

You may cast any spells that have exactly three colors from among the cards exiled this way, even if they aren't the same three colors. For example, you could cast a spell that is white, blue, and black, then cast a spell that is black, red, and green.

The mana created by Meeting of the Five can be spent on any portion of the cost for a spell with exactly three colors, including any generic cost component or additional costs it has.

Metropolis Angel

{2}{W}{U}

Creature — Angel Soldier

3/1

Flying

Whenever you attack with one or more creatures with counters on them, draw a card.

Metropolis Angel's last ability triggers whenever you attack with at least one creature that has at least one counter on it. You draw exactly one card as it resolves, no matter how many attacking creatures had counters on them.

Mr. Orfeo, the Boulder

{1}{B}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Rhino Warrior

2/4

Whenever you attack, double target creature's power until end of turn.

To double a creature's power, that creature gets +X/+0, where X is that creature's power as Mr. Orfeo's triggered ability resolves.

Nimble Larcenist

{W}{U}{B}

Creature — Bird Rogue

2/1

Flying

When Nimble Larcenist enters the battlefield, target opponent reveals their hand. You choose an artifact, instant, or sorcery card from it and exile that card.

You must choose a card for the target player to exile if at least one card revealed this way is an artifact, instant, or sorcery card.

Ob Nixilis, the Adversary

{1}{B}{R}

Legendary Planeswalker — Nixilis

3

Casualty X. The copy isn't legendary and has starting loyalty X. (As you cast this spell, you may sacrifice a creature with power X. When you do, copy this spell. The copy becomes a token.)

+1: Each opponent loses 2 life unless they discard a card. If you control a Demon or Devil, you gain 2 life.

−2: Create a 1/1 red Devil creature token with "When this creature dies, it deals 1 damage to any target."

−7: Target player draws seven cards and loses 7 life.

As you cast a spell with casualty X, you choose whether to pay its casualty cost and what the value of X will be.

The copied spell from Ob Nixilis, the Adversary's triggered ability copies exactly what is printed on Ob Nixilis, except its starting loyalty is equal to the chosen value of X and it isn't legendary. The copy becomes a token as it resolves.

You can control exactly one legendary Ob Nixilis, the Adversary and any number of nonlegendary copies of Ob Nixilis, the Adversary.

Obscura Ascendancy

{W}{U}{B}

Enchantment

Whenever you cast a spell, if its mana value is equal to 1 plus the number of soul counters on Obscura Ascendancy, put a soul counter on Obscura Ascendancy, then create a 2/2 white Spirit creature token with flying.

As long as there are five or more soul counters on Obscura Ascendancy, Spirits you control get +3/+3.

If there are no soul counters on Obscura Ascendancy, its ability triggers if you cast a spell with mana value 1. If there is one counter, its ability triggers if you cast a spell with mana value 2, and so on.

Obscura Ascendancy's triggered ability has an "intervening 'if'" clause. This means that it checks the number of counters both when the ability triggers and when it resolves. Notably, this means that casting two instants in a row with mana value 1 will never cause a player to create two tokens or put two counters on Obscura Ascendancy.

Obscura Interceptor

{1}{W}{U}{B}

Creature — Cephalid Wizard

3/1

Flash

Lifelink

When Obscura Interceptor enters the battlefield, it connives. When it connives this way, return up to one target spell to its owner's hand. (To have a creature connive, draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on that creature.)

If a resolving spell or ability instructs a specific creature to connive but that creature has left the battlefield, the creature still connives. Abilities that trigger "when [that creature] connives," such as that of Obscura Interceptor, will trigger.

Paragon of Modernity

{4}

Artifact Creature — Angel Warrior

2/2

Flying

{3}: Paragon of Modernity gets +1/+1 until end of turn. If exactly three colors of mana were spent to activate this ability, put a +1/+1 counter on it instead.

Colorless is not a color. Similarly, colorless mana isn't counted when determining the number of colors that were spent on an ability.

Psychic Pickpocket

{4}{U}

Creature — Cephalid Rogue

3/2

When Psychic Pickpocket enters the battlefield, it connives. When it connives this way, return up to one target nonland permanent to its owner's hand. (To have a creature connive, draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on that creature.)

If a resolving spell or ability instructs a specific creature to connive but that creature has left the battlefield, the creature still connives. Abilities that trigger "when [that creature] connives, such as that of Psychic Pickpocket, will trigger.

The target permanent to return is chosen after Psychic Pickpocket connives.

Quick-Draw Dagger

{3}

Artifact — Equipment

Flash

When Quick-Draw Dagger enters the battlefield, attach it to target creature you control. That creature gains first strike until end of turn.

Equipped creature gets +1/+1.

Equip {1} ({1}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

Quick-Draw Dagger doesn't enter the battlefield attached to a creature. Instead, the Equipment enters the battlefield and then a triggered ability attaches it to a creature. You may cast Quick-Draw Dagger even if you don't control any creatures.

Raffine's Silencer

{2}{B}

Creature — Human Assassin

1/1

When Raffine's Silencer enters the battlefield, it connives. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

When Raffine's Silencer dies, target creature an opponent controls gets -X/-X until end of turn, where X is Raffine's Silencer's power.

Use Raffine's Silencer's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X.

Rakish Revelers

{2}{R}{G}{W}

Creature — Elf Druid Rogue

5/3

When Rakish Revelers enters the battlefield, create a 1/1 green and white Citizen creature token.

{2}, Exile Rakish Revelers from your hand: Target land gains "{T}: Add {R}, {G}, or {W}" until Rakish Revelers is cast from exile. You may cast Rakish Revelers for as long as it remains exiled.

You may use the mana ability Rakish Revelers grants to the land while casting Rakish Revelers from exile.

If Rakish Revelers is removed from exile without being cast, the land will continue to have this ability.

Reservoir Kraken

{2}{U}{U}

Creature — Kraken

6/6

Trample, ward {2}

At the beginning of each combat, if Reservoir Kraken is untapped, any opponent may tap an untapped creature they control. If they do, tap Reservoir Kraken and create a 1/1 blue Fish creature token with "This creature can't be blocked."

Players won't know which player or planeswalker Reservoir Kraken will attack, if any, when deciding whether to tap an untapped creature for its triggered ability.

Each opponent in turn order may choose to tap an untapped creature as Reservoir Kraken's triggered ability resolves, even if a player earlier in the turn order already chose to tap a creature. Reservoir Kraken's controller will create a maximum of one Fish creature token each combat, no matter how many creatures were tapped.

Rhox Pummeler

{5}{G}

Creature — Rhino Soldier

6/3

Rhox Pummeler enters the battlefield with a shield counter on it. (If it would be dealt damage or destroyed, remove a shield counter from it instead.)

Rhox Pummeler has trample as long as it has a shield counter on it.

Combat damage is assigned to creatures and players and then dealt simultaneously. Notably, this means blocking a Rhox Pummeler with a shield counter on it won't normally prevent Rhox Pummeler from dealing damage to the defending player due to its trample ability.

If an attacking Rhox Pummeler with one shield counter on it is blocked by a creature with first strike, the shield counter will be removed in the first combat damage step. In that case, Rhox Pummeler won't have trample when it deals combat damage in the second combat damage step.

Riveteers Ascendancy

{B}{R}{G}

Enchantment

Whenever you sacrifice a creature, you may return target creature card with lesser mana value from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped. Do this only once each turn.

"Do this only once each turn" refers to returning a creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield using the triggered ability. As long as you haven't yet chosen to do that this turn, all instances of sacrificing a creature will cause Riveteers Ascendancy's ability to trigger.

"Do this only once each turn" refers only to the ability it is attached to, not other instances of the same ability. In other words, if you control multiple copies of Riveteers Ascendancy, you will be able to do this once for each of them.

Once you have chosen to return a creature to the battlefield, further instances of sacrificing creatures the same turn will not cause the ability to trigger.

If multiple instances of the ability are on the stack, you will be able to return a creature to the battlefield for only one of those instances. Once you do that, other instances will do nothing as they resolve.

Riveteers Charm

{B}{R}{G}

Instant

Choose one —

• Target opponent sacrifices a creature or planeswalker they control with the highest mana value among creatures and planeswalkers they control.

• Exile the top three cards of your library. Until your next end step, you may play those cards.

• Exile target player's graveyard.

For Riveteers Charm's first mode, if the target opponent controls more than one creature or planeswalker with the highest mana value among creatures and planeswalkers they control, that player chooses which one to sacrifice as Riveteers Charm resolves.

For the second mode, you must pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played this way. For example, you may play lands this way only during your main phase while no spells or abilities are on the stack and only if you haven't played a land yet this turn.

Rob the Archives

{1}{R}

Sorcery

Casualty 1 (As you cast this spell, you may sacrifice a creature with power 1 or greater. When you do, copy this spell.)

Exile the top two cards of your library. You may play those cards this turn.

You must pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played this way. For example, you may play lands this way only during your main phase while no spells or abilities are on the stack and only if you haven't played a land yet this turn.

Rocco, Cabaretti Caterer

{X}{R}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Elf Druid

3/1

When Rocco, Cabaretti Caterer enters the battlefield, if you cast it, you may search your library for a creature card with mana value X or less, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle.

If an effect allows you to cast Rocco without paying its mana cost, X is 0.

Run Out of Town

{3}{U}

Instant

The owner of target nonland permanent puts it on the top or bottom of their library.

That permanent's owner chooses whether to put it on the top or bottom of the library. If the target permanent is made up of multiple cards (due to mutate or meld, for example), that permanent's owner puts all of them on the top or all of them on the bottom. They do not need to reveal the order those cards were put into the library this way.

Sanctuary Warden

{4}{W}{W}

Creature — Angel Soldier

5/5

Flying

Sanctuary Warden enters the battlefield with two shield counters on it.

Whenever Sanctuary Warden enters the battlefield or attacks, you may remove a counter from a creature or planeswalker you control. If you do, draw a card and create a 1/1 green and white Citizen creature token.

Sanctuary Warden's triggered ability allows you to remove any kind of counter, not just a shield counter.

Sanguine Spy

{2}{B}

Creature — Vampire Rogue

2/3

Menace, lifelink

{1}, Sacrifice another creature: Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card into your graveyard.

At the beginning of your end step, if there are five or more mana values among cards in your graveyard, you may pay 2 life. If you do, draw a card.

Sanguine Spy's triggered ability checks the number of mana values among cards in your graveyard both when the ability triggers and when it resolves. If you no longer have five or more mana values among those cards when the ability resolves, you may not pay 2 life.

"Five or more mana values among cards in your graveyard" means there are at least five different mana values among those cards.

The mana value of a split card in the graveyard is the total mana value of both halves of that card. It does not have two mana values.

The mana value of a double-faced card in your graveyard is always the mana value of the front face.

X is 0 when determining the mana value of a card in your graveyard.

The mana value of a land card is 0.

Scheming Fence

{W}{U}

Creature — Human Citizen

2/3

As Scheming Fence enters the battlefield, you may choose a nonland permanent.

Activated abilities of the chosen permanent can't be activated.

Scheming Fence has all activated abilities of the chosen permanent except for loyalty abilities. You may spend mana as though it were mana of any color to activate those abilities.

Scheming Fence gains only activated abilities. It doesn't gain keyword abilities (unless those keyword abilities are activated), triggered abilities, or static abilities.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keywords are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text.

Some activated abilities won't do anything when activated by Scheming Fence. For example, if the chosen permanent is an Equipment with an equip ability, activating that equip ability will not cause Scheming Fence to become attached because it isn't one of the subtypes which can be attached to permanents (Aura, Equipment, and Fortification).

If an ability that Scheming Fence gains refers to the permanent it is on by name, the ability Scheming Fence has refers to Scheming Fence instead.

Sewer Crocodile

{5}{U}

Creature — Crocodile

4/6

{3}{U}: Sewer Crocodile can't be blocked this turn. This ability costs {3} less to activate if there are five or more mana values among cards in your graveyard.

Costs to activate an ability are determined only once, before mana abilities are activated. If cards are removed from your graveyard after that point, such as by exiling Jack-o'-Lantern from your graveyard to pay for its mana ability, this won't affect the cost of activating Sewer Crocodile, even if that reduces the number of mana values in your graveyard to below five.

"Five or more mana values among cards in your graveyard" means there are at least five different mana values among those cards.

The mana value of a split card in the graveyard is the total mana value of both halves of that card. It does not have two mana values.

The mana value of a double-faced card in your graveyard is always the mana value of the front face.

X is 0 when determining the mana value of a card in your graveyard.

The mana value of a land card is 0.

Shadow of Mortality

{13}{B}{B}

Creature — Avatar

7/7

If your life total is less than your starting life total, this spell costs {X} less to cast, where X is the difference.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, your starting life total is the life total your team started at, and your current life total is your team's current life total.

Shattered Seraph

{4}{W}{U}{B}

Creature — Angel Rogue

4/4

Flying

When Shattered Seraph enters the battlefield, you gain 3 life.

{2}, Exile Shattered Seraph from your hand: Target land gains "{T}: Add {W}, {U}, or {B}" until Shattered Seraph is cast from exile. You may cast Shattered Seraph for as long as it remains exiled.

You may use the mana ability Shattered Seraph grants to the land while casting Shattered Seraph from exile.

If Shattered Seraph is removed from exile without being cast, the land will continue to have this ability.

Sleep with the Fishes

{2}{U}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

When Sleep with the Fishes enters the battlefield, tap enchanted creature and you create a 1/1 blue Fish creature token with "This creature can't be blocked."

Enchanted creature doesn't untap during its controller's untap step.

If the creature targeted by Sleep with the Fishes isn't a legal target at the time it would resolve, Sleep with the Fishes is put into its owner's graveyard from the stack. It's not put onto the battlefield and then put into their graveyard. Notably, this means that its controller will not create a Fish token.

Slip Out the Back

{U}

Instant

Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. It phases out. (Treat it and anything attached to it as though they don't exist until its controller's next turn.)

Phased-out permanents are treated as though they don't exist. They can't be the target of spells or abilities, their static abilities have no effect on the game, their triggered abilities can't trigger, they can't attack or block, and so on.

As a creature is phased out, Auras and Equipment attached to it also phase out at the same time. Those Auras and Equipment will phase in at the same time that creature does, and they'll phase in still attached to that creature.

Permanents phase back in during their controller's untap step, immediately before that player untaps their permanents. Creatures that phase in this way are able to attack and pay a cost of {T} during that turn. If a permanent had counters on it when it phased out, it will have those counters when it phases back in.

An attacking or blocking creature that phases out is removed from combat.

Phasing out doesn't cause any "leaves the battlefield" abilities to trigger. Similarly, phasing in won't cause any "enters the battlefield" abilities to trigger.

Any continuous effects with a "for as long as" duration, such as that of Extraction Specialist, ignore phased-out objects. If ignoring those objects causes the effect's conditions to no longer be met, the duration will expire.

Choices made for permanents as they entered the battlefield are remembered when they phase in.

Snooping Newsie

{U}{B}

Creature — Human Rogue

2/2

When Snooping Newsie enters the battlefield, mill two cards. (Put the top two cards of your library into your graveyard.)

As long as there are five or more mana values among cards in your graveyard, Snooping Newsie gets +1/+1 and has lifelink.

If you have five or more mana values among cards in your graveyard and then some of them are removed such that you have fewer than five mana values among those cards, Snooping Newsie loses its bonus to power and toughness immediately. Notably, this may cause it to die if it now has damage marked on it greater than its toughness.

"Five or more mana values among cards in your graveyard" means there are at least five different mana values among those cards.

The mana value of a split card in the graveyard is the total mana value of both halves of that card. It does not have two mana values.

The mana value of a double-faced card in your graveyard is always the mana value of the front face.

X is 0 when determining the mana value of a card in your graveyard.

The mana value of a land card is 0.

Soul of Emancipation

{4}{G}{W}{U}

Creature — Avatar

5/7

When Soul of Emancipation enters the battlefield, destroy up to three other target nonland permanents. For each of those permanents, its controller creates a 3/3 white Angel creature token with flying.

If a permanent is no longer a legal target as Soul of Emancipation's triggered ability resolves, that target's controller will not create an Angel for that permanent.

If a permanent is still a legal target as Soul of Emancipation's triggered ability resolves but it isn't destroyed, perhaps because it had a shield counter, its controller will create an Angel token for that permanent.

Spara's Adjudicators

{2}{G}{W}{U}

Creature — Cat Citizen

4/4

When Spara's Adjudicators enters the battlefield, target creature an opponent controls can't attack or block until your next turn.

{2}, Exile Spara's Adjudicators from your hand: Target land gains "{T}: Add {G}, {W}, or {U}" until Spara's Adjudicators is cast from exile. You may cast Spara's Adjudicators for as long as it remains exiled.

You may use the mana ability Spara's Adjudicators grants to the land while casting Spara's Adjudicators from exile.

If Spara's Adjudicators is removed from exile without being cast, the land will continue to have this ability.

Structural Assault

{3}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Destroy all artifacts, then Structural Assault deals damage to each creature equal to the number of artifacts that were put into graveyards from the battlefield this turn.

Structural Assault counts the number of artifacts that were put into graveyards from the battlefield this turn for any reason, not just because they were destroyed by Structural Assault.

If a player controls an artifact creature with a shield counter on it as Structural Assault destroys all artifacts, a shield counter will be removed before Structural Assault deals damage to each creature. Unless that artifact creature has another shield counter on it, the damage won't be prevented.

Syndicate Infiltrator

{2}{U}{B}

Creature — Vampire Wizard

3/3

Flying

As long as there are five or more mana values among cards in your graveyard, Syndicate Infiltrator gets +2/+2.

If you have five or more mana values among cards in your graveyard and then some of them are removed such that you have fewer than five mana values among those cards, Syndicate Infiltrator loses its bonus to power and toughness. Notably, this may cause it to die if it now has damage marked on it greater than its toughness.

"Five or more mana values among cards in your graveyard" means there are at least five different mana values among those cards.

The mana value of a split card in the graveyard is the total mana value of both halves of that card. It does not have two mana values.

The mana value of a double-faced card in your graveyard is always the mana value of the front face.

X is 0 when determining the mana value of a card in your graveyard.

The mana value of a land card is 0.

Tainted Indulgence

{U}{B}

Instant

Draw two cards. Then discard a card unless there are five or more mana values among cards in your graveyard.

"Five or more mana values among cards in your graveyard" means there are at least five different mana values among those cards.

The mana value of a split card in the graveyard is the total mana value of both halves of that card. It does not have two mana values.

The mana value of a double-faced card in your graveyard is always the mana value of the front face.

X is 0 when determining the mana value of a card in your graveyard.

The mana value of a land card is 0.

Titan of Industry

{4}{G}{G}{G}

Creature — Elemental

7/7

Reach, trample

When Titan of Industry enters the battlefield, choose two —

• Destroy target artifact or enchantment.

• Target player gains 5 life.

• Create a 4/4 green Rhino Warrior creature token.

• Put a shield counter on a creature you control.

Only the first and second modes of Titan of Industry's triggered ability have a target. If one of those modes is chosen with either the third or fourth mode and the only target is an illegal target when the ability would resolve, the ability does not resolve and the other chosen mode has no effect.

Unleash the Inferno

{1}{B}{R}{G}

Instant

Unleash the Inferno deals 7 damage to target creature or planeswalker. When it deals excess damage this way, destroy target artifact or enchantment an opponent controls with mana value less than or equal to that amount of excess damage.

Excess damage has been dealt to a creature if the damage dealt to it is greater than lethal damage. Usually, this means damage greater than its toughness, although damage already marked on the creature is taken into account.

Excess damage has been dealt to a planeswalker if the amount of damage dealt to it is greater than the number of loyalty counters that it had remaining when the damage was dealt.

A permanent cannot be dealt 0 excess damage.

Unlicensed Hearse

{2}

Artifact — Vehicle

*/*

{T}: Exile up to two target cards from a single graveyard.

Unlicensed Hearse's power and toughness are each equal to the number of cards exiled with it.

Crew 2

If you activated the crew ability of Unlicensed Hearse before exiling any cards with its first ability, its power and toughness will be 0/0. Unless there is another effect increasing its toughness, it will be put into its owner's graveyard as a state-based action.

Unlucky Witness

{R}

Creature — Human Citizen

1/1

When Unlucky Witness dies, exile the top two cards of your library. Until your next end step, you may play one of those cards.

You must pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for a card played this way. For example, you may play a land card this way only during a main phase of your own turn when the stack is empty, and only if you haven't yet played a land this turn.

Urabrask, Heretic Praetor

{3}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Phyrexian Praetor

4/4

Haste

At the beginning of your upkeep, exile the top card of your library. You may play it this turn.

At the beginning of each opponent's upkeep, the next time they would draw a card this turn, instead they exile the top card of their library. They may play it this turn.

Players must pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played this way. For example, players may play a land card this way only during a main phase of their own turn when the stack is empty, and only if they haven't yet played a land this turn.

Vivien on the Hunt

{4}{G}{G}

Legendary Planeswalker — Vivien

4

+2: You may sacrifice a creature. If you do, search your library for a creature card with mana value equal to 1 plus the sacrificed creature's mana value, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle.

+1: Mill five cards, then put any number of creature cards milled this way into your hand.

−1: Create a 4/4 green Rhino Warrior creature token.

You may activate Vivien on the Hunt's first ability without sacrificing a creature. If you do, the ability does nothing.

Widespread Thieving

{2}{R}

Enchantment

Hideaway 5 (When this enchantment enters the battlefield, look at the top five cards of your library, exile one face down, then put the rest on the bottom in a random order.)

Whenever you cast a multicolored spell, create a Treasure token. Then you may pay {W}{U}{B}{R}{G}. If you do, you may play the exiled card without paying its mana cost.

You may use the Treasure token created by the first part of Widespread Thieving's last ability to pay part of the {W}{U}{B}{R}{G} cost in the second part of that ability.

Witness Protection

{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature loses all abilities and is a green and white Citizen creature with base power and toughness 1/1 named Legitimate Businessperson. (It loses all other colors, card types, creature types, and names.)

If the enchanted creature had any subtypes other than creature types, such as Equipment, Vehicle, or Shrine, it loses those as well.

If an effect instructs a player to choose a card name, that player may not name "Legitimate Businessperson," even if a creature currently has that name.

Ziatora, the Incinerator

{3}{B}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Demon Dragon

6/6

Flying

At the beginning of your end step, you may sacrifice another creature. When you do, Ziatora, the Incinerator deals damage equal to that creature's power to any target and you create three Treasure tokens.

Use the creature's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage Ziatora deals.

Ziatora's Envoy

{1}{B}{R}{G}

Creature — Viashino Warrior

5/4

Trample

Whenever Ziatora's Envoy deals combat damage to a player, look at the top card of your library. You may play a land from the top of your library or cast a spell with mana value less than or equal to the damage dealt from the top of your library without paying its mana cost. If you don't, put that card into your hand.

Blitz {2}{B}{R}{G}

"If you don't" in the second ability refers to whether you played a land or cast a spell from the top of your library, not just whether or not you cast a spell.

STREETS OF NEW CAPENNA COMMANDER CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

Agent's Toolkit

{1}{G}{U}

Artifact — Clue

Agent's Toolkit enters the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter, a flying counter, a deathtouch counter, and a shield counter on it. (If it would be dealt damage or destroyed, remove a shield counter from it instead.)

Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, you may move a counter from Agent's Toolkit onto that creature.

{2}, Sacrifice Agent's Toolkit: Draw a card.

The shield counter on Agent's Toolkit won't prevent its controller from sacrificing it.

If Agent's Toolkit somehow ends up with counters on it other than the ones it entered with, those may also be moved from it by its triggered ability.

Aven Courier

{1}{U}

Creature — Bird Advisor

1/1

Flying

Whenever Aven Courier attacks, choose a counter on a permanent you control. Put a counter of that kind on target permanent you control if it doesn't have a counter of that kind on it.

You choose the target permanent to put a counter on as you put the triggered ability of Aven Courier on the stack. You choose the kind of counter from a permanent as that ability resolves.

Bess, Soul Nourisher

{1}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Citizen

1/1

Whenever one or more other creatures with base power and toughness 1/1 enter the battlefield under your control, put a +1/+1 counter on Bess, Soul Nourisher.

Whenever Bess attacks, each other creature you control with base power and toughness 1/1 gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of +1/+1 counters on Bess.

Normally, a creature's base power and toughness are the power and toughness printed on the card or, for a token, the power and toughness set by the effect that created it. If another effect sets a creature's power and toughness to specific numbers or values, those become its base power and toughness. If an effect modifies a creature's power and/or toughness without setting them, that is not included when determining its base power and toughness.

If a creature has a characteristic-defining ability that sets its power and toughness, indicated with a */* or similar in the power and toughness box, that ability is taken into account when determining its base power and toughness.

Some creatures have base power and toughness 0/0 and an ability that gives them a bonus based on some criteria. Those are not characteristic-defining abilities, and that ability doesn't change its base power and toughness.

Boxing Ring

{1}{G}

Artifact

Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, it fights up to one target creature you don't control with the same mana value.

{T}: Create a Treasure token. Activate only if you control a creature that fought this turn.

You may activate Boxing Ring's last ability if you control a creature that fought due to any effect, not just a creature that fought in the Boxing Ring.

If the only creature you controlled that fought this turn died due to that fight, you can't activate Boxing Ring's last ability. Only winners get prizes!

Bribe Taker

{5}{G}

Creature — Rhino Warrior

6/6

Trample

When Bribe Taker enters the battlefield, for each kind of counter on permanents you control, you may put your choice of a +1/+1 counter or a counter of that kind on Bribe Taker.

Bribe Taker counts the number of different kinds of counters on permanents, not the total number of counters. For example, if a creature has two shield counters on it as Bribe Taker's triggered ability resolves, Bribe Taker's controller may put only one counter on it, either a +1/+1 counter or a shield counter.

Brokers Confluence

{2}{G}{W}{U}

Instant

Choose three. You may choose the same mode more than once.

• Proliferate. (Choose any number of permanents and/or players, then give each another counter of each kind already there.)

• Target creature phases out. (Treat it and anything attached to it as though they don't exist until its controller's next turn.)

• Counter target activated or triggered ability.

If you choose the first mode and also the second or third mode as you cast Brokers Confluence and all targets are illegal as it attempts to resolve, you won't get to proliferate.

Cabaretti Confluence

{3}{R}{G}{W}

Sorcery

Choose three. You may choose the same mode more than once.

• Create a token that's a copy of target creature you control. It gains haste. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.

• Exile target artifact or enchantment.

• Creatures target player controls get +1/+1 and gain first strike until end of turn.

If you choose the first and third mode, the creature tokens will enter the battlefield before the creatures target player controls get +1/+1 and gain first strike. If you target yourself with the third mode, the tokens will get that bonus.

Change of Plans

{X}{1}{U}

Instant

Each of X target creatures you control connive. You may have any number of them phase out. (To have a creature connive, draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on that creature. Treat phased out permanents and anything attached to them as though they don't exist until their controller's next turn.)

If multiple creatures are instructed to connive simultaneously, they connive one at a time in the order of their controller's choice.

You choose which creatures to phase out after all of those creatures have connived.

Contractual Safeguard

{2}{W}

Instant

Addendum — If you cast this spell during your main phase, put a shield counter on a creature you control. (If it would be dealt damage or destroyed, remove a shield counter from it instead.)

Choose a kind of counter on a creature you control. Put a counter of that kind on each other creature you control.

If you cast this spell during your main phase, you may choose the shield counter for the second part of the spell.

Crash the Party

{5}{G}

Instant

Create a tapped 4/4 green Rhino Warrior creature token for each tapped creature you control.

The tokens created by Crash the Party don't enter the battlefield attacking.

Cryptic Pursuit

{2}{U}{R}

Enchantment

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell from your hand, manifest the top card of your library. (Put that card onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

Whenever a face-down creature you control dies, exile it if it's an instant or sorcery card. You may cast that card until the end of your next turn.

The face-down permanent is a 2/2 creature with no name, mana cost, creature types, or abilities. It's colorless and has a mana value of 0. Other effects that apply to the permanent can still grant or change any of these characteristics.

Any time you have priority, you may turn a manifested creature face up by revealing that it's a creature card (ignoring any copy effects or type-changing effects that might be applying to it) and paying its mana cost. This is a special action. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

If a manifested creature would have morph if it were face up, you may also turn it face up by paying its morph cost.

Unlike a face-down creature that was cast using the morph ability, a manifested creature may still be turned face up after it loses its abilities if it's a creature card.

Because the permanent is on the battlefield both before and after it's turned face up, turning a permanent face up doesn't cause any enters-the-battlefield abilities to trigger.

Because face-down creatures don't have names, they can't have the same name as any other creature, even another face-down creature.

A permanent that turns face up or face down changes characteristics but is otherwise the same permanent. Spells and abilities that were targeting that permanent, as well as Auras and Equipment that were attached to the permanent, aren't affected.

Turning a permanent face up or face down doesn't change whether that permanent is tapped or untapped.

You can look at a face-down permanent you control any time. You can't look at face-down permanents you don't control unless an effect allows you to or instructs you to.

If a face-down permanent you control leaves the battlefield, you must reveal it. You must also reveal all face-down spells and permanents you control if you leave the game or if the game ends.

You must ensure that your face-down spells and permanents can easily be differentiated from each other. You're not allowed to mix up the cards that represent them on the battlefield to confuse other players. The order they entered the battlefield should remain clear. Common methods for indicating this include using markers or dice, or simply placing them in order on the battlefield. You must also track how each became face down (manifested, cast face down using the morph ability, and so on).

There are no cards in this set that would turn a face-down instant or sorcery card on the battlefield face up, but some older cards can try to do this. If something tries to turn a face-down instant or sorcery card on the battlefield face up, reveal that card to show all players it's an instant or sorcery card. The permanent remains on the battlefield face down. Abilities that trigger when a permanent turns face up won't trigger, because even though you revealed the card, it never turned face up.

If a double-faced card is manifested, it will be put onto the battlefield face down. While face down, it can't transform. If the front face of the card is a creature card, you can turn it face up by paying its mana cost. If you do, its front face will be up.

Denry Klin, Editor in Chief

{2}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Cat Advisor

2/2

Denry Klin, Editor in Chief enters the battlefield with your choice of a +1/+1, first strike, or vigilance counter on it.

Whenever a nontoken creature enters the battlefield under your control, if Denry has counters on it, put the same number of each kind of counter on that creature.

Denry Klin, Editor in Chief was printed with a nonstandard wording, and its Oracle text has been updated for consistency. Specifically, its last ability now says "Whenever a nontoken creature enters the battlefield under your control, if Denry has counters on it, put the same number of each kind of counter on that creature." This is not a functional change.

Determined Iteration

{1}{R}

Enchantment

At the beginning of combat on your turn, populate. The token created this way gains haste. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step. (To populate, create a token that's a copy of a creature token you control.)

If you choose to copy a creature token that's a copy of another creature, the new creature token will copy the characteristics of whatever the original token is copying.

The new creature token copies the characteristics of the original token as determined by the effect that put the original token onto the battlefield or by the characteristics of the copied permanent spell that became that token.

The new token doesn't copy whether the original token is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any noncopy effects that have changed its power, toughness, color, and so on.

Any "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[this creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the new token will work.

If you control no creature tokens when you populate, nothing will happen.

Dodgy Jalopy

{2}{G}

Artifact — Vehicle

*/5

Trample

Dodgy Jalopy's power is equal to the highest mana value among creatures you control.

Crew 3

Scavenge {2}{G} ({2}{G}, Exile this card from your graveyard: Put a number of +1/+1 counters equal to this card's power on target creature. Scavenge only as a sorcery.)

Exiling the card with scavenge is part of the cost of activating the scavenge ability. Once the ability is activated and the cost is paid, it's too late to stop the ability from being activated by trying to remove the card from the graveyard.

The ability that defines Dodgy Jalopy's power works in all zones, not just on the battlefield.

The number of counters given by Dodgy Jalopy's scavenge ability is its power as it last existed in your graveyard before exiling it. Players can't change how many counters it gives out after you've activated the ability by destroying the creature you control with the highest mana value.

Dogged Detective

{1}{B}

Creature — Human Rogue

2/1

When Dogged Detective enters the battlefield, surveil 2. (Look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)

Whenever an opponent draws their second card each turn, you may return Dogged Detective from your graveyard to your hand.

Dogged Detective doesn't need to be in the graveyard when the first card is drawn for its last ability to trigger. As long as it is in the graveyard when an opponent draws their second card in a turn, it will trigger.

Family's Favor

{2}{G}

Enchantment

Whenever you attack, put a shield counter on target attacking creature. Until end of turn, it gains "Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, remove a shield counter from it. If you do, draw a card." (If a creature with a shield counter on it would be dealt damage or destroyed, remove a shield counter from it instead.)

If the attacking creature loses its last shield counter at the same time it deals combat damage to a player (for example, if the attacking creature has trample and would be dealt damage by a blocker), then you will not be able to pay the cost of removing a counter when the triggered ability resolves.

Neither the triggered ability that puts a shield counter on a target attacking creature nor the triggered ability that removes a shield counter from it are optional.

Flawless Forgery

{3}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Casualty 3 (As you cast this spell, you may sacrifice a creature with power 3 or greater. When you do, copy this spell and you may choose a new target for the copy.)

Exile target instant or sorcery card from an opponent's graveyard. Copy that card. You may cast the copy without paying its mana cost.

After Flawless Forgery resolves, the exiled card remains exiled.

Grime Gorger

{2}{B}{G}

Creature — Horror

3/3

Menace

Whenever Grime Gorger attacks, exile up to one card of each card type from defending player's graveyard. Put a +1/+1 counter on Grime Gorger for each card exiled this way.

The card types that might appear in a player's graveyard are artifact, creature, enchantment, instant, land, planeswalker, sorcery, and tribal (a card type that appears on some older cards). Supertypes (such as legendary and basic) and subtypes (such as Human and Equipment) are not card types.

Henzie "Toolbox" Torre

{B}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Devil Rogue

3/3

Each creature spell you cast with mana value 4 or greater has blitz. The blitz cost is equal to its mana cost. (You may choose to cast that spell for its blitz cost. If you do it gains haste and "When this creature dies, draw a card." Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.)

Blitz costs you pay cost {1} less for each time you've cast your commander from the command zone this game.

If the back face of a modal double-faced card is a creature with mana value 4 or greater, you may cast it using the blitz ability granted by Henzie.

In Too Deep

{U}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Split second (As long as this spell is on the stack, players can't cast spells or activate abilities that aren't mana abilities.)

Enchant creature, planeswalker, or Clue

Enchanted permanent is a colorless Clue artifact with "{2}, Sacrifice this artifact: Draw a card" and loses all other abilities. (It's no longer a creature or planeswalker.)

Split second doesn't allow players to cast the spell it's on at times when they otherwise wouldn't be able to cast it. An enchantment with split second may still be cast only during its controller's main phase when the stack is empty.

Players may turn face-down creatures face up while a spell with split second is on the stack.

Players still get priority while a card with split second is on the stack; their options are just limited to mana abilities and certain special actions.

Split second doesn't stop triggered abilities from triggering, such as that of Chalice of the Void. If one does, its controller puts it on the stack and chooses targets for it, if any. Those abilities will resolve as normal.

Casting a spell with split second won't affect spells and abilities that are already on the stack.

If the resolution of a triggered ability involves casting a spell, that spell can't be cast if a spell with split second is on the stack.

After a spell with split second resolves (or otherwise leaves the stack), players may again cast spells and activate abilities before the next object on the stack resolves.

Indulge

{2}{R}

Sorcery

Whenever a creature you control attacks this turn, create a 1/1 green and white Citizen creature token that's tapped and attacking.

///

Excess

{1}{R}

Sorcery

Aftermath (Cast this spell only from your graveyard. Then exile it.)

Create a Treasure token for each creature you controlled that dealt combat damage to a player this turn.

Excess counts the number of creatures you controlled that dealt combat damage to a player even if you no longer control one or more of those creatures as it resolves.

All split cards have two card faces on a single card, and you put a split card onto the stack with only the half you're casting. The characteristics of the half you didn't cast are ignored while the spell is on the stack.

Each split card is a single card. For example, if you discard one, you've discarded one card, not two. If an effect counts the number of sorcery cards in your graveyard, Indulge /// Excess counts once, not twice.

Each split card has two names. If an effect instructs you to choose a card name, you may choose one, but not both.

While not on the stack, the characteristics of a split card are the combination of its two halves. For example, Indulge /// Excess has a mana value of 5.

If you cast the first half of a split card with aftermath during your turn, you'll have priority immediately after it resolves. You can cast the half with aftermath from your graveyard before any player can take any other action if it's legal for you to do so.

If another effect allows you to cast a split card with aftermath from any zone other than a graveyard, you can't cast the half with aftermath.

If another effect allows you to cast a split card with aftermath from a graveyard, you may cast either half. If you cast the half that has aftermath, you'll exile the card if it would leave the stack.

A spell with aftermath cast from a graveyard will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, it's countered, or it leaves the stack in some other way.

Once you've started to cast a spell with aftermath from your graveyard, the card is immediately moved to the stack. Opponents can't try to stop the ability by exiling the card with another effect.

Jailbreak

{1}{W}

Sorcery

Return target permanent card in an opponent's graveyard to the battlefield under their control. When that permanent enters the battlefield, return up to one target permanent card with equal or lesser mana value from your graveyard to the battlefield.

You don't choose a target from your own graveyard until after the permanent card from your opponent's graveyard has entered the battlefield. If that card doesn't enter the battlefield for some reason, you will not be able to target and return a card from your own graveyard.

Killer Service

{2}{G}

Enchantment

When Killer Service enters the battlefield, create a number of Food tokens equal to the number of opponents you have. (They're artifacts with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.")

At the beginning of your end step, you may pay {2} and sacrifice a token. If you do, create a 4/4 green Rhino Warrior creature token.

As Killer Service's second ability resolves, you may sacrifice any token, not just a Food token.

Lethal Scheme

{2}{B}{B}

Instant

Convoke (Your creatures can help cast this spell. Each creature you tap while casting this spell pays for {1} or one mana of that creature's color.)

Destroy target creature or planeswalker. Each creature that convoked Lethal Scheme connives. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on that creature.)

You can't tap more creatures to convoke Lethal Scheme than it takes to pay for its total cost. This means that normally no more than four creatures can convoke it.

You can tap an untapped creature you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn to convoke a spell.

Convoke doesn't change a spell's mana cost or mana value.

When calculating a spell's total cost, include any alternative costs, additional costs, or anything else that increases or reduces the cost to cast the spell. Convoke applies after the total cost is calculated.

Because convoke isn't an alternative cost, it can be used in conjunction with alternative costs.

Tapping a multicolored creature using convoke will pay for {1} or one mana of your choice of any of that creature's colors.

If a creature you control has a mana ability with {T} in the cost, activating that ability while casting a spell with convoke will result in the creature being tapped before you pay the spell's costs. You won't be able to tap it again for convoke. Similarly, if you sacrifice a creature to activate a mana ability while casting a spell with convoke, that creature won't be on the battlefield when you pay the spell's costs, so you won't be able to tap it for convoke.

When multiple creatures are instructed to connive simultaneously, they connive one at a time in the order of their controller's choice.

Life Insurance

{3}{W}{B}

Enchantment

Extort (Whenever you cast a spell, you may pay {W/B}. If you do, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain that much life.)

Whenever a nontoken creature dies, you lose 1 life and create a Treasure token.

You may pay {W/B} a maximum of one time for each extort triggered ability. You decide whether to pay when the ability resolves.

The amount of life you gain from extort is based on the total amount of life lost, not necessarily the number of opponents you have. For example, if your opponent's life total can't change (perhaps because that player controls Platinum Emperion), you won't gain any life.

The extort ability doesn't target any player.

Life of the Party

{3}{R}

Creature — Elemental

0/1

First strike, trample, haste

Whenever Life of the Party attacks, it gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is the number of creatures you control.

When Life of the Party enters the battlefield, if it's not a token, each opponent creates a token that's a copy of it. The tokens are goaded for the rest of the game. (They attack each combat if able and attack a player other than you if able.)

If something is goaded but the player who goaded it has left the game, it still must attack one of the other players if able.

Make an Example

{3}{B}

Sorcery

Each opponent separates the creatures they control into two piles. For each opponent, you choose one of their piles. Each opponent sacrifices the creatures in their chosen pile. (Piles can be empty.)

"Their chosen pile" means the pile of their permanents that you chose; it doesn't mean that they get to choose a pile.

Mezzio Mugger

{4}{R}

Creature — Viashino Rogue

3/3

Whenever Mezzio Mugger attacks, exile the top card of each player's library. You may play those cards this turn, and you may spend mana as though it were mana of any color to cast those spells.

Blitz {2}{R} (If you cast this spell for its blitz cost, it gains haste and "When this creature dies, draw a card." Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.)

You must follow all normal timing rules for cards played this way. For example, you may play lands this way only during your main phase while no spells or abilities are on the stack and only if you haven't played a land yet this turn.

Misfortune Teller

{3}{B}

Creature — Human Warlock

3/1

Deathtouch

Whenever Misfortune Teller enters the battlefield or deals combat damage to a player, exile target card from a graveyard. If it was a creature card, create a 2/2 black Rogue creature token. If it was a land card, create a Treasure token. Otherwise, you gain 3 life.

If the card was both a land and a creature (such as Dryad Arbor), you will create both a Rogue token and a Treasure token.

Oskar, Rubbish Reclaimer

{3}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

3/3

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each different mana value among cards in your graveyard.

Whenever you discard a nonland card, you may cast it from your graveyard.

The mana value of a split card in the graveyard is the total mana value of both halves of that card. It does not have two mana values.

The mana value of a double-faced card in your graveyard is always the mana value of the front face.

X is 0 when determining the mana value of a card in your graveyard.

The mana value of a land card is 0.

You may cast the spell immediately. You must pay all costs for a spell cast this way.

Park Heights Maverick

{2}{G}

Creature — Human Soldier

2/2

Dethrone (Whenever this creature attacks the player with the most life or tied for the most life, put a +1/+1 counter on it.)

Park Heights Maverick can't be blocked by creatures with power 2 or less.

Whenever Park Heights Maverick deals combat damage to a player or dies, proliferate.

To proliferate, you can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents, and you can choose any player who has a counter, including opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them.

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter, only the ones you want to add another counter to. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

While proliferating, if you choose a permanent or player with multiple kinds of counters, the permanent or player gets another counter of each kind, not just one kind. This change from the original proliferate rules was introduced in a previous set.

Players can respond to a spell or ability whose effect includes proliferating. Once that spell or ability starts to resolve, however, and its controller chooses which permanents and players will get new counters, it's too late for anyone to respond.

If Park Heights Maverick has a +1/+1 counter on it and is dealt lethal damage, it will die before its triggered ability resolves and you proliferate. You won't be able to add a +1/+1 counter to it in time to save it.

Shield Broker

{3}{U}{U}

Creature — Cephalid Advisor

3/4

When Shield Broker enters the battlefield, put a shield counter on target noncommander creature you don't control. You gain control of that creature for as long as it has a shield counter on it. (If it would be dealt damage or destroyed, remove a shield counter from it instead.)

If the creature loses its shield counter during combat, it will be removed from combat when it changes controllers. If it hasn't already assigned combat damage by that time, it won't get to deal combat damage.

Skyway Robber

{3}{U}

Creature — Bird Rogue

3/3

Flying

Escape—{3}{U}, Exile five other cards from your graveyard. (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its escape cost.)

Skyway Robber escapes with "Whenever Skyway Robber deals combat damage to a player, you may cast an artifact, instant, or sorcery spell from among cards exiled with Skyway Robber without paying its mana cost."

The ability Skyway Robber escapes with only allows you to cast cards exiled with its escape ability the last time it escaped. If it dies and escapes again later, or if it moves to another zone and returns to the battlefield, you won't be able to cast any of the cards exiled with it before.

Escape's permission doesn't change when you may cast the spell from your graveyard.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an escape cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was and no matter whether an alternative cost was paid.

After an escaped spell resolves, it returns to its owner's graveyard if it's not a permanent spell. If it is a permanent spell, it enters the battlefield and will return to its owner's graveyard if it dies later.

If a card has multiple abilities giving you permission to cast it, such as two escape abilities or an escape ability and a flashback ability, you choose which one to apply. The others have no effect.

If you cast a spell with its escape permission, you can't choose to apply any other alternative costs or to cast it without paying its mana cost. If it has any additional costs, you must pay those.

If a card with escape is put into your graveyard during your turn, you'll be able to cast it right away if it's legal to do so, before an opponent can take any actions.

Once you begin casting a spell with escape, it immediately moves to the stack. Players can't take any other actions until you're done casting the spell.

Swindler's Scheme

{2}{U}

Enchantment

Whenever an opponent casts a spell from their hand, you may reveal the top card of your library. If it shares a card type with that spell, counter that spell and that opponent may cast the revealed card without paying its mana cost.

You don't get to look at the top card of your library before choosing whether to reveal it.

Syrix, Carrier of the Flame

{2}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Phoenix

3/3

Flying, haste

At the beginning of each end step, if a creature card left your graveyard this turn, target Phoenix you control deals damage equal to its power to any target.

Whenever another Phoenix you control dies, you may cast Syrix, Carrier of the Flame from your graveyard.

The damage dealt by the target Phoenix as Syrix's first triggered ability resolves is equal to its own power, not the power of the creature card that left the graveyard this turn.

If Syrix dies at the same time as another Phoenix, its last ability won't trigger. It must be in the graveyard already at the time that the other Phoenix dies.

You must pay all costs for Syrix when you cast it using its last ability and you must cast it as the ability resolves. You may not wait and cast it later in the turn (unless of course the ability triggers and resolves again).

Threefold Signal

{3}

Artifact

When Threefold Signal enters the battlefield, scry 3.

Each spell you cast that's exactly three colors has replicate {3}. (When you cast it, copy it for each time you paid its replicate cost. You may choose new targets for the copies. A copy of a permanent spell becomes a token.)

If you cast a spell that already has replicate while you have this permanent on the battlefield, the spell will have two replicate abilities: one with a replicate cost as printed on it, and one with a replicate cost of {3}. You may use either ability, or both abilities, to replicate the spell.

Tivit, Seller of Secrets

{3}{W}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Sphinx Rogue

6/6

Flying, ward {3}

Council's dilemma — Whenever Tivit enters the battlefield or deals combat damage to a player, starting with you, each player votes for evidence or bribery. For each evidence vote, investigate. For each bribery vote, create a Treasure token.

While voting, you may vote an additional time. (The votes can be for different choices or for the same choice.)

You make all your votes at the same time. Players who vote after you will know all of your votes when making their own.

Abilities that allow players to vote an additional time are cumulative. For example, if you control two permanents with this ability, you can vote up to three times.

The ability only affects spells and abilities that use the word "vote." Other cards that involve choices, such as Archangel of Strife, are unaffected.

You must make your initial vote, even if you decline to vote an additional time.

Waste Management

{2}{B}

Instant

Kicker {3}{B} (You may pay an additional {3}{B} as you cast this spell.)

Exile up to two target cards from a single graveyard. If this spell was kicked, instead exile target player's graveyard. Create a 2/2 black Rogue creature token for each creature card exiled this way.

Waste Management's controller will create a 2/2 black Rogue creature token for each creature card exiled this way whether it was kicked or not.

Writ of Return

{3}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

Cipher (Then you may exile this spell card encoded on a creature you control. Whenever that creature deals combat damage to a player, its controller may cast a copy of the encoded card without paying its mana cost.)

The spell with cipher is encoded on the creature as part of that spell's resolution, just after the spell's other effects. That card goes directly from the stack to exile. It never goes to the graveyard.

You choose the creature as the spell resolves. The cipher ability doesn't target that creature.

If the spell with cipher doesn't resolve, none of its effects will happen, including cipher. The card will go to its owner's graveyard and won't be encoded on a creature.

If the creature leaves the battlefield, the exiled card will no longer be encoded on any creature. It will stay exiled.

You can choose only a creature to encode the card onto.

The copy of the card with cipher is created in and cast from exile.

You cast the copy of the card with cipher during the resolution of the triggered ability. Ignore timing restrictions based on the card's type.

If you choose not to cast the copy, or you can't cast it (perhaps because there are no legal targets available), the copy will cease to exist the next time state-based actions are performed. You won't get a chance to cast the copy at a later time.

The exiled card with cipher grants a triggered ability to the creature it's encoded on. If that creature loses that ability and subsequently deals combat damage to a player, the triggered ability won't trigger. However, the exiled card will continue to be encoded on that creature.

If another player gains control of the creature, that player will control the triggered ability. That player will create a copy of the encoded card and may cast it.

If a creature with an encoded card deals combat damage to more than one player simultaneously (perhaps because some of the combat damage was redirected), the triggered ability will trigger once for each player it deals combat damage to. Each ability will create a copy of the exiled card and allow you to cast it.

Xander's Pact

{4}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Casualty 2 (As you cast this spell, you may sacrifice a creature with power 2 or greater. When you do, copy this spell.)

Each opponent exiles the top card of their library. You may cast spells from among those cards this turn. If you cast a spell this way, pay life equal to that spell's mana value rather than pay its mana cost.

If you cast a spell for another cost "rather than pay its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs such as a blitz cost. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as a casualty cost. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast it.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Magic: The Gathering, Magic, New Capenna, Strixhaven: School of Mages, Kaldheim, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, Innistrad, and Kamigawa are trademarks of Wizards of the Coast LLC in the USA and other countries. ©2022 Wizards.