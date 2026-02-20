Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Prerelease Guide
Your next mutation is nearly at hand! Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is poised to bring decades of crime-stopping, shell-shocking, Foot Clan-fighting action to your games of Magic. You can experience turtle power for the first time with Prerelease events at local game stores beginning February 27.
When you register for a Prerelease event, you'll receive a Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Prerelease Pack. Each Prerelease Pack contains the following:
- 6 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Play Boosters
- 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare card
- 1 Deck box
- 1 Spindown die
You'll construct a 40-card sealed deck from the contents of your Prerelease Pack and any number of basic lands. This is your first chance to play with all the new cards in this release, which makes it a perfect learning experience for any new Magic player. Everyone will be on equal footing, which means everyone can walk away a winner (or at least play with some sweet new cards).
If you're looking to get a leg up at your local game store's Prerelease, you've come to the right place! We've got your guide to the key cards and strategies of Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Register for your local game store's Prerelease today, then study up on the ins and outs of Magic's latest set!
Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Prerelease events begin on February 27. The set releases on March 6 and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
Building Your Prerelease Deck
Your sealed deck should be two colors, meaning you'll play cards from two of Magic's five colors. When building your deck, start by opening the six Play Boosters in your Prerelease Pack, sorting the cards by color and noting the most exciting cards you open. Your most exciting cards will often be powerful threats that can win the game on their own. These cards should massively advance your game plan or present a must-answer threat to your opponent. These threats will likely be rare or mythic rare cards, so keep an eye out for those.
These cards will help push you toward one of your deck's colors. For example, a powerful red card like
Once you've found your best threats, it's time to put a stop to your foes' threats with removal spells. These cards can put a stop to your opponents' cards, either by taking them off the board or preventing them from casting those cards in the first place. Removal spells tend to be uncommon and common cards, so you'll have more removal spells than threats.
We've included a list of key removal spells in Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles below. You can reference this list while building your deck or while playing. For example, if your opponent has conspicuously left two black mana open, they could be preparing to cast
If your first color is dictated by your best threats and your second color is dictated by your best removal spells, that gives you the two colors you need to build a sealed deck! The rest of your deck should support these key cards. To figure out what those supportive cards should be, you can follow the template of the mana curve.
The Mana Curve in Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The mana curve, simply put, helps you balance the average mana value of your cards. It ensures you have low-cost spells to cast early on and high-cost spells that can win the game. Your sealed deck's mana curve should look something like this:
- 1 Mana: 1–2 cards
- 2 Mana: 7–8 cards
- 3 Mana: 5–6 cards
- 4 Mana: 3–4 cards
- 5 Mana: 2–3 cards
- 6 Mana: 0–1 card
- and 17 lands!
If you build your sealed deck with this mana curve in mind, you'll set yourself up for success in your Prerelease games. To get a feel for your deck, try drawing a random hand of seven cards. If most of your sample hands have two to three lands, a few creatures, and a spell, that's a sign you've built a solid deck.
Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Draft Archetypes
Once you've decided on the shape of your deck and picked your colors, it's time to look inward. Each Magic set has a series of strategies that extend across the various color pairs. These strategies are called draft archetypes, and they're a great way to give your deck a cohesive strategy.
In Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, there are five key draft archetypes, one for each enemy-color pair. Find the draft archetype that best suits your sealed pool, build a deck with that in mind, and pave a path to turtle-tastic victory!
White-Black Sneaky Ninjas
A true ninja knows when to be sneaky—and when to strike hard! The sneak mechanic lets you bounce an unblocked creature to your hand, so keep an eye out for cheap and evasive creatures like
Blue-Red Machines
Control, alt, defeat your opponents with an army of artifact creatures! Keep an eye out for cards that care about artifact creatures, like
Black-Green Disappear
One pizza-flavored archetype with plenty of power-packed toppings, coming right up! The disappear mechanic cares about permanents you control leaving the battlefield. That works great with Food tokens, the sneak mechanic, and good old-fashioned sacrifice effects.
Red-White Alliance
Harnessing turtle power is about more than just muscle. You also need an alliance of the strangest and strongest creatures! Cards that create tokens when they enter, such as
Green-Blue Mutagen
This green-blue draft archetype unites the artifact synergies of blue with the counter synergies of green, creating a powerful mutation of the set's sweetest cards. Play
No matter what deck you end up building, Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles promises mutated fun for your entire found family. As you level up your skills, don't be afraid to try new strategies and get out of your shell. There are plenty of cards to explore, and you can find them all in the Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Card Image Gallery.
Your trip out of the sewers begins on February 27, 2026, at your local game store's Prerelease events. Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is available for preorder now at your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold. Cowabunga, Magic fans! We'll see you at your local Prerelease.