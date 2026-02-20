Your next mutation is nearly at hand! Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is poised to bring decades of crime-stopping, shell-shocking, Foot Clan-fighting action to your games of Magic. You can experience turtle power for the first time with Prerelease events at local game stores beginning February 27.

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Prerelease Pack

When you register for a Prerelease event, you'll receive a Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Prerelease Pack. Each Prerelease Pack contains the following:

6 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare card

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die

You'll construct a 40-card sealed deck from the contents of your Prerelease Pack and any number of basic lands. This is your first chance to play with all the new cards in this release, which makes it a perfect learning experience for any new Magic player. Everyone will be on equal footing, which means everyone can walk away a winner (or at least play with some sweet new cards).

If you're looking to get a leg up at your local game store's Prerelease, you've come to the right place! We've got your guide to the key cards and strategies of Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Register for your local game store's Prerelease today, then study up on the ins and outs of Magic's latest set!

Building Your Prerelease Deck

Your sealed deck should be two colors, meaning you'll play cards from two of Magic's five colors. When building your deck, start by opening the six Play Boosters in your Prerelease Pack, sorting the cards by color and noting the most exciting cards you open. Your most exciting cards will often be powerful threats that can win the game on their own. These cards should massively advance your game plan or present a must-answer threat to your opponent. These threats will likely be rare or mythic rare cards, so keep an eye out for those.

0043_MTGTMT_Main: Krang, Master Mind 0166_MTGTMT_Main: Raph & Leo, Sibling Rivals

These cards will help push you toward one of your deck's colors. For example, a powerful red card like Ravenous Robots is a great reason to play red. You can treat cards with hybrid mana costs as either color. You could play Raph & Leo, Sibling Rivals in a deck with red cards, a deck with white cards, or a deck with red and white cards.

0020_MTGTMT_Main: Make Your Move 0031_MTGTMT_Main: Bespoke Bō 0127_MTGTMT_Main: Novel Nunchaku

Once you've found your best threats, it's time to put a stop to your foes' threats with removal spells. These cards can put a stop to your opponents' cards, either by taking them off the board or preventing them from casting those cards in the first place. Removal spells tend to be uncommon and common cards, so you'll have more removal spells than threats.

We've included a list of key removal spells in Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles below. You can reference this list while building your deck or while playing. For example, if your opponent has conspicuously left two black mana open, they could be preparing to cast Death in the Family . If you can predict what your opponent will cast, you'll be well on your way to winning the game.

| | | |

Select a mana symbol to see key removal spells.

0004_MTGTMT_Main: Dimensional Exile 0007_MTGTMT_Main: Grounded for Life 0020_MTGTMT_Main: Make Your Move 0028_MTGTMT_Main: Uneasy Alliance

0031_MTGTMT_Main: Bespoke Bō 0044_MTGTMT_Main: Metalhead 0048_MTGTMT_Main: Ooze Spill 0051_MTGTMT_Main: Retro-Mutation

0057_MTGTMT_Main: Anchovy & Banana Pizza 0061_MTGTMT_Main: Death in the Family 0077_MTGTMT_Main: Shredder's Technique 0082_MTGTMT_Main: Stomped by the Foot

0085_MTGTMT_Main: Bot Bashing Time 0090_MTGTMT_Main: General Traag, Heart of Stone 0093_MTGTMT_Main: Jennika's Technique 0094_MTGTMT_Main: Manhole Missile 0107_MTGTMT_Main: Rock Soldiers 0109_MTGTMT_Main: Spicy Oatmeal Pizza

0125_MTGTMT_Main: Mutant Chain Reaction 0127_MTGTMT_Main: Novel Nunchaku 0133_MTGTMT_Main: Tenderize

If your first color is dictated by your best threats and your second color is dictated by your best removal spells, that gives you the two colors you need to build a sealed deck! The rest of your deck should support these key cards. To figure out what those supportive cards should be, you can follow the template of the mana curve.

The Mana Curve in Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The mana curve, simply put, helps you balance the average mana value of your cards. It ensures you have low-cost spells to cast early on and high-cost spells that can win the game. Your sealed deck's mana curve should look something like this:

1 Mana: 1–2 cards

2 Mana: 7–8 cards

3 Mana: 5–6 cards

4 Mana: 3–4 cards

5 Mana: 2–3 cards

6 Mana: 0–1 card

and 17 lands!

If you build your sealed deck with this mana curve in mind, you'll set yourself up for success in your Prerelease games. To get a feel for your deck, try drawing a random hand of seven cards. If most of your sample hands have two to three lands, a few creatures, and a spell, that's a sign you've built a solid deck.

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Draft Archetypes

Once you've decided on the shape of your deck and picked your colors, it's time to look inward. Each Magic set has a series of strategies that extend across the various color pairs. These strategies are called draft archetypes, and they're a great way to give your deck a cohesive strategy.

In Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, there are five key draft archetypes, one for each enemy-color pair. Find the draft archetype that best suits your sealed pool, build a deck with that in mind, and pave a path to turtle-tastic victory!

White-Black Sneaky Ninjas

0151_MTGTMT_Main: Karai, Future of the Foot

A true ninja knows when to be sneaky—and when to strike hard! The sneak mechanic lets you bounce an unblocked creature to your hand, so keep an eye out for cheap and evasive creatures like Featherbrained Filcher and Dream Beavers . Then bounce them back to your hand to unleash Karai, Future of the Foot .

Blue-Red Machines

0139_MTGTMT_Main: Baxter Stockman

Control, alt, defeat your opponents with an army of artifact creatures! Keep an eye out for cards that care about artifact creatures, like Baxter Stockman , and cards that care about artifacts in general. Mutagen tokens from Crustacean Commando and company are a great way to trigger Donatello, Way with Machines , then you can cash those tokens in for even more counters.

Black-Green Disappear

0163_MTGTMT_Main: Pizza Face, Gastromancer

One pizza-flavored archetype with plenty of power-packed toppings, coming right up! The disappear mechanic cares about permanents you control leaving the battlefield. That works great with Food tokens, the sneak mechanic, and good old-fashioned sacrifice effects. Pizza Face, Gastromancer and Tainted Treats all synergize with disappear while creating Food tokens to continually fuel your deck.

Red-White Alliance

0160_MTGTMT_Main: The Neutrinos

Harnessing turtle power is about more than just muscle. You also need an alliance of the strangest and strongest creatures! Cards that create tokens when they enter, such as Mighty Mutanimals , get additional value when you blink them with The Neutrinos . After just a few turns, you'll have a horde of creatures that can take on any foe.

Green-Blue Mutagen

0148_MTGTMT_Main: Genghis Frog

This green-blue draft archetype unites the artifact synergies of blue with the counter synergies of green, creating a powerful mutation of the set's sweetest cards. Play Genghis Frog early on, then generate a steady stream of Mutagen tokens as the game goes on. There's no shortage of Mutants to fuel Genghis Frog 's abilities, so play your favorites and leap into victory.

No matter what deck you end up building, Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles promises mutated fun for your entire found family. As you level up your skills, don't be afraid to try new strategies and get out of your shell. There are plenty of cards to explore, and you can find them all in the Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Card Image Gallery.

