The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes information about card legality and explains some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

General Notes

Card Legality

Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cards with the TMT set code are permitted in the Standard, Pioneer, and Modern formats, as well as in Commander and other formats. At release, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations, Wilds of Eldraine, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Murders at Karlov Manor, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, The Big Score, Bloomburrow, Duskmourn: House of Horror, Aetherdrift, Tarkir: Dragonstorm, Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™, Edge of Eternities, Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man, Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™, Lorwyn Eclipsed, and Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

New Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Commander cards with the TMC set code are permitted in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. Previously printed cards with the TMC set code are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

The Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles release also includes borderless source material cards with the PZA set code. These returning cards are legal for play in any format that already allows those cards.

New Keyword Ability: Sneak

Ninja training isn't easy, but it has plenty of benefits. The skills learned by the Ninja Turtles and other characters practiced in similar techniques are represented in this release in the form of the sneak ability. Sneak allows spells to be cast at an unexpected time, often for a lesser cost, with the additional cost of returning an unblocked attacker you control to its owner's hand. Creatures cast for their sneak costs enter attacking, and some spells may have additional effects when cast for their sneak costs!

0079_MTGTMT_Main: Splinter, Hamato Yoshi

Splinter, Hamato Yoshi

{1}{B}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Rat

1/3

Sneak {B} (You may cast this spell for {B} if you also return an unblocked attacker you control to hand during the declare blockers step. He enters tapped and attacking.)

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Other Ninjas you control get +1/+1.

0018_MTGTMT_Main: Leonardo's Technique

Leonardo's Technique

{3}{W}

Sorcery

Sneak {1}{W} (You may cast this spell for {1}{W} if you also return an unblocked attacker you control to hand during the declare blockers step.)

Return one or two target creature cards each with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Spells can only be cast for their sneak costs any time you could play an instant during the declare blockers step on your turn (after your opponent has decided whether to block).

If a creature spell's sneak cost was paid, the creature it becomes enters tapped and attacking the same player, planeswalker, or battle as the creature that was returned to its owner's hand to pay its sneak cost. This is a rule specific to sneak; in other cases, when a creature is put onto the battlefield attacking, that creature's controller chooses which player, planeswalker, or battle it's attacking.

Although a creature put onto the battlefield this way is attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when that creature enters attacking.

New Ability Word: Disappear

The sudden appearance of an enemy during a battle is always cause for concern, but their sudden disappearance can be just as worrisome. The disappear ability word groups abilities that care if a permanent left the battlefield under your control this turn.

0063_MTGTMT_Main: Foot Mystic

Foot Mystic

{3}{B}

Creature — Human Ninja Warlock

2/4

Lifelink

Disappear — When this creature enters, if a permanent left the battlefield under your control this turn, create a 1/1 black Ninja creature token.

0118_MTGTMT_Main: Michelangelo, Game Master

Michelangelo, Game Master

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle

3/3

Disappear — At the beginning of your end step, if a permanent left the battlefield under your control this turn, put a +1/+1 counter on Michelangelo.

Some disappear abilities, such as those of the above cards, are triggered abilities with intervening if clauses. If a permanent hasn't left the battlefield under your control that turn by the time the disappear ability would trigger, it won't trigger at all.

New Predefined Token: Mutagen

There are tons of Mutants in this release (including the Ninja Turtles themselves), and most of them wouldn't be Mutants if it wasn't for mutagen! Mutagen tokens represent the substance that made many of these characters who they are today.

0033_MTGTMT_Main: Crustacean Commando

Crustacean Commando

{1}{U}

Creature — Crab Mutant Soldier

0/3

When this creature enters, create a Mutagen token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. Activate only as a sorcery.")

0125_MTGTMT_Main: Mutant Chain Reaction

Mutant Chain Reaction

{2}{G}

Sorcery

Destroy up to one target artifact, enchantment, or creature with flying. Create a Mutagen token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. Activate only as a sorcery.")

Mutagen tokens are a kind of predefined token. Each one is a colorless artifact with the artifact subtype Mutagen and the ability " , , Sacrifice this token: Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. Activate only as a sorcery."

, , Sacrifice this token: Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. Activate only as a sorcery." Some spells and abilities that create Mutagen tokens require targets. If each target chosen is an illegal target as that spell or ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve. The Mutagen token won't be created.

Returning Mechanic: Food

The Ninja Turtles love food. In particular, they love pizza, including pizza with nontraditional toppings. The Food artifact type appears on some printed cards in this release as well as on Food tokens, which are artifact tokens with " , , Sacrifice this token: You gain 3 life."

0109_MTGTMT_Main: Spicy Oatmeal Pizza

Spicy Oatmeal Pizza

{2}{R}

Artifact — Food

When this artifact enters, it deals 4 damage to any target and 3 damage to you.

{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.

0006_MTGTMT_Main: Featherbrained Filcher

Featherbrained Filcher

{W}

Creature — Bird Mutant

0/2

Flying

When this creature leaves the battlefield, create a Food token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: You gain 3 life.")

Food is an artifact type. Even though it appears on some creatures, it's never a creature type.

If an effect refers to a Food, it means any Food artifact, not just a Food artifact token. For example, you can sacrifice Pizza Face (a Legendary Artifact Creature — Food Mutant) to activate Maraleaf Rider's ability (an ability with "Sacrifice a Food" in its cost). You can't sacrifice a Food to pay multiple costs. For example, you can't sacrifice a Food token to activate its own ability and also to activate Maraleaf Rider's ability.

Some spells and abilities that create Food tokens may require targets. If each target chosen is an illegal target as that spell or ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve. You won't create any Food tokens.

Whatever you do, don't eat the cards. (Also, don't make the pizzas pictured on the cards. You don't have the digestive system of a Ninja Turtle.)

Returning Enchantment Type: Class

This release includes a cycle of Class enchantments that show off some of the many talents possessed by the Ninja Turtles (and, in one case, one of their associates). Each one starts with a single ability, and with hard work, determination, and okay, yes, some mana, you can level them up to level 2 and level 3 to access additional powerful abilities!

0013_MTGTMT_Main: Leader's Talent

Leader's Talent

{1}{W}

Enchantment — Class

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

Whenever you attack, put a +1/+1 counter on target attacking creature.

{2}{W}: Level 2

Whenever a creature you control leaves the battlefield, if it had a counter on it, you gain 2 life.

{3}{W}: Level 3

Whenever you cast a spell, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

0089_MTGTMT_Main: Cool but Rude

Cool but Rude

{1}{R}

Enchantment — Class

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

Whenever you attack, you may discard a card. If you do, draw a card.

{1}{R}: Level 2

Whenever you discard a card, this Class deals 2 damage to each opponent.

{1}{R}: Level 3

When this Class becomes level 3, search your library for a card, put it into your hand, shuffle, then discard a card at random.

Class cards have multiple text box sections. Other than the top section, each section contains a class level bar that includes a cost and a level number. Each represents an activated ability with the listed cost that advances the Class to the level listed in that bar.

that includes a cost and a level number. Each represents an activated ability with the listed cost that advances the Class to the level listed in that bar. Each Class starts at level 1 and has the abilities in the top section of its text box. Once a Class advances to level 2 or level 3, it has all of the abilities listed in the associated section of its text box as well.

Gaining a level won't remove abilities that a Class had at a previous level.

An ability that advances a Class to a higher level is a normal activated ability. It uses the stack and can be responded to.

You can't activate an ability that advances a Class to a particular level if that Class is already that level or higher. For example, if a Class is already level 2, you can't activate the ability that advances it to level 2 again.

There's no restriction on how many Class permanents you can control, whether they're the same or different classes. Each Class permanent tracks its own level separately.

Returning Mechanic: Partner (with a new variant)

Six cards in this release's Commander deck have the "Partner—Character select" ability. This is a variant of the partner ability that allows you to have two commanders if both of them have the same variant listed after the partner ability. Have fun mixing and matching!

0001_MTGTMT_CmdrFace: Leonardo, the Balance

Leonardo, the Balance

{3}{W}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle

3/3

Whenever a token you control enters, you may put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control. Do this only once each turn.

{W}{U}{B}{R}{G}: Creatures you control gain menace, trample, and lifelink until end of turn.

Partner—Character select (You can have two commanders if both have this ability.)

0002_MTGTMT_CmdrFace: Donatello, the Brains

Donatello, the Brains

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle

2/4

If one or more tokens would be created under your control, those tokens plus a Mutagen token are created instead.

Partner—Character select (You can have two commanders if both have this ability.)

You can have two commanders if each one has "Partner—Character select." You can't mix and match them with cards that have other partner abilities.

If your Commander deck has two commanders, you can only include cards whose own color identities are also found in your commanders' combined color identities. If Donatello, the Brains and Splinter, the Mentor are your commanders, your deck may contain cards with blue and/or black in their color identity, but not cards with red, green, or white. (If Leonardo, the Balance is one of your commanders, your deck may contain cards with any color or combination of colors in their color identity, regardless of who your other commander is.)

Both commanders start in the command zone, and the remaining 98 cards of your deck are shuffled to become your library.

To have two commanders, both must have appropriate partner abilities as the game begins. Losing the ability during the game doesn't cause either to cease to be your commander.

Once the game begins, your two commanders are tracked separately. If you cast one, you won't have to pay an additional {2} the first time you cast the other. A player loses the game after having been dealt 21 damage from any one of them, not from both of them combined.

If something refers to your commander while you have two commanders, it refers to one of them of your choice. If you are instructed to perform an action on your commander (e.g. put it from the command zone into your hand due to Command Beacon), you choose one of your commanders at the time the effect happens.

An effect that checks whether you control your commander is satisfied if you control one or both of your two commanders.

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Main Set Card-Specific Notes

0001_MTGTMT_Main: Action News Crew

Action News Crew

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Citizen

2/2

Vigilance

Channel — {6}, Discard this card: Put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control. Draw a card.

Discarding the card is part of the cost to activate a channel ability.

0029_MTGTMT_Main: April O'Neil, Hacktivist

April O'Neil, Hacktivist

{3}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Scientist

1/5

At the beginning of your end step, draw a card for each card type among spells you've cast this turn.

The card types in Magic include artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, instant, kindred, land, planeswalker, and sorcery. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types; Human and Scientist are subtypes, not card types.

0003_MTGTMT_Main: April O'Neil, Kunoichi Trainee

April O'Neil, Kunoichi Trainee

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Ninja

2/2

When April O'Neil enters, scry 2. (Look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them on the bottom and the rest on top in any order.)

April O'Neil can't be blocked by creatures with power 3 or greater.

Once April has been blocked, changing the blocking creature's power to 3 or greater won't cause April to become unblocked.

0085_MTGTMT_Main: Bot Bashing Time

Bot Bashing Time

{3}{R}

Sorcery

Bot Bashing Time deals 6 damage to target creature. If that creature would die this turn, exile it instead.

The replacement effect of Bot Bashing Time will exile the target creature if it would die this turn for any reason, not just due to lethal damage.

0141_MTGTMT_Main: Brilliance Unleashed

Brilliance Unleashed

{4}{U}{R}

Sorcery

Choose one or both —

• Brilliance Unleashed deals 5 damage to target creature.

• Choose target artifact card in your graveyard. Return it to the battlefield if it's an artifact creature card. Otherwise, return it to the battlefield and it's a 3/3 Robot artifact creature with flying.

The last mode of Brilliance Unleashed doesn't remove any abilities the artifact has.

0172_MTGTMT_Main: Chrome Dome

Chrome Dome

{2}

Artifact Creature — Robot Ninja

1/3

Other artifact creatures you control get +1/+0.

{5}: Create a token that's a copy of another target artifact you control. That token gains haste. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original artifact (unless that artifact is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that artifact is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it, or any Auras or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, power and toughness, and so on.

If the copied artifact has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. If the copied artifact is a token, the new token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token.

If the copied artifact is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that artifact copied.

If the artifact copied by the token had any "when [this artifact] enters" abilities, the token also has those abilities, and they'll trigger when it's created. Similarly, any "as [this artifact] enters" or "[this artifact] enters with" abilities that the token has copied will also work.

0060_MTGTMT_Main: The Cloning of Shredder

The Cloning of Shredder

{4}{B}{B}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Exile target creature card from your graveyard. Create a token that's a copy of it, except it isn't legendary and is a Mutant in addition to its other types.

II, III — Create a token that's a copy of a card exiled with this Saga, except it isn't legendary and is a Mutant in addition to its other types.

Except for the listed exceptions, the token created by one of The Cloning of Shredder's chapter abilities copies exactly what was printed on the original card and nothing else. It doesn't copy information about the object that card was before it was put into that graveyard or before it was exiled.

The token isn't legendary and is a Mutant in addition to its other creature types. This is a copiable value of the token that other effects may copy.

If a card copied by the token had any "when this creature enters" abilities, the appropriate token also has those abilities and will trigger them when it's created. Similarly, any "as this creature enters" or "this creature enters with" abilities that the token has copied will also work.

0061_MTGTMT_Main: Death in the Family

Death in the Family

{1}{B}

Instant

Exile target creature with mana value 3 or less.

If a creature has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0004_MTGTMT_Main: Dimensional Exile

Dimensional Exile

{1}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant basic land you control

When this Aura enters, exile target creature an opponent controls until this Aura leaves the battlefield.

If Dimensional Exile leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target creature won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0034_MTGTMT_Main: Does Machines

Does Machines

{1}{U}

Enchantment — Class

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

When this Class enters, mill two cards, draw two cards, then discard two cards.

{1}{U}: Level 2

When this Class becomes level 2, return up to two target artifact cards from your graveyard to your hand.

{4}{U}: Level 3

At the beginning of combat on your turn, put three +1/+1 counters on target artifact you control. If it isn't a creature, it becomes a 0/0 Robot creature in addition to its other types.

Does Machines's level 3 ability doesn't remove any abilities the target artifact has.

The artifact retains any types, subtypes, or supertypes it has.

If the target artifact is an attached Equipment, it becomes unattached. If an Equipment without reconfigure becomes an artifact creature, it can't be attached to another creature.

If the target artifact is a Vehicle, its base power and toughness will be set to 0/0. Crewing that Vehicle will not restore its power and toughness.

If the target artifact has station, its base power and toughness will be set to 0/0. Adding charge counters to that artifact won't restore the power and toughness printed in any of its striations.

The resulting artifact creature will be able to attack on your turn if it's been under your control continuously since the turn began. That is, it doesn't matter how long it's been a creature, just how long it's been on the battlefield.

0143_MTGTMT_Main: Don & Leo, Problem Solvers

Don & Leo, Problem Solvers

{3}{W/U}{W/U}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle

4/6

Vigilance

At the beginning of your end step, exile up to one target artifact you control and up to one target creature you control. Then return them to the battlefield under their owners' control.

Once a permanent exiled this way returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled permanent will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0144_MTGTMT_Main: Don & Raph, Hard Science

Don & Raph, Hard Science

{1}{U/R}{U/R}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle

2/4

Menace

Whenever Don & Raph attack, the next noncreature spell you cast this turn has affinity for artifacts. (It costs {1} less to cast for each artifact you control.)

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as affinity for artifacts). The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

In the rare case where Don & Raph's last ability resolves more than once in the same turn (probably because there were multiple combat phases), a single noncreature spell might have multiple instances of affinity for artifacts. Those abilities are cumulative. For example, if you attacked twice with Don & Raph in the same turn without casting any noncreature spells in between those attacks, the next noncreature spell you cast that turn would cost less to cast for each artifact you controlled.

0035_MTGTMT_Main: Donatello, Gadget Master

Donatello, Gadget Master

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle

3/2

Sneak {1}{U} (You may cast this spell for {1}{U} if you also return an unblocked attacker you control to hand during the declare blockers step. He enters tapped and attacking.)

Whenever Donatello deals combat damage to a player, create a token that's a copy of target artifact you control.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original artifact (unless that artifact is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that artifact is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it, or any Auras or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, power and toughness, and so on.

If the copied artifact has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. If the copied artifact is a token, the new token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token.

If the copied artifact is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that artifact copied.

If the artifact copied by the token had any "when [this artifact] enters" abilities, the token also has those abilities, and they'll trigger when it's created. Similarly, any "as [this artifact] enters" or "[this artifact] enters with" abilities that the token has copied will also work.

0036_MTGTMT_Main: Donatello, Mutant Mechanic

Donatello, Mutant Mechanic

{3}{U}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle

3/5

{T}: Put three +1/+1 counters on target artifact you control. If it isn't a creature, it becomes a 0/0 Robot creature in addition to its other types. Activate only as a sorcery.

Whenever an artifact you control is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, if it had counters on it, put those counters on up to one target artifact or creature you control.

Donatello's first ability doesn't remove any abilities the target artifact has.

The artifact retains any types, subtypes, or supertypes it has.

If the target artifact is an attached Equipment, it becomes unattached. If an Equipment without reconfigure becomes an artifact creature, it can't be attached to another creature.

If the target artifact is a Vehicle, its base power and toughness will be set to 0/0. Crewing that Vehicle will not restore its power and toughness.

If the target artifact has station, its base power and toughness will be set to 0/0. Adding charge counters to that artifact won't restore the power and toughness printed in any of its striations.

The resulting artifact creature will be able to attack on your turn if it's been under your control continuously since the turn began. That is, it doesn't matter how long it's been a creature, just how long it's been on the battlefield.

0037_MTGTMT_Main: Donatello, Turtle Techie

Donatello, Turtle Techie

{3}{U}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle

3/4

When Donatello enters, if you control an artifact, draw a card.

When Donatello enters the battlefield, his triggered ability will check to see if you control an artifact. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. If the ability does trigger, it will check again as it tries to resolve. If you no longer control any artifacts, the ability won't do anything.

0184_MTGTMT_Main: Escape Tunnel

Escape Tunnel

Land

{T}, Sacrifice this land: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

{T}, Sacrifice this land: Target creature with power 2 or less can't be blocked this turn.

If the target creature's power is increased to 3 or greater after Escape Tunnel's last ability is activated but before it resolves, the ability doesn't resolve. However, if instead the creature's power is increased to 3 or greater after the ability resolves, it still can't be blocked that turn.

Once a creature with power 2 or less has been blocked, Escape Tunnel's last ability won't cause it to become unblocked.

0040_MTGTMT_Main: Fugitive Droid

Fugitive Droid

{U}

Artifact Creature — Robot Scientist

1/1

This creature can't be blocked if an artifact entered the battlefield under your control this turn.

{U}, Sacrifice this creature: Counter target spell that targets an artifact or creature you control.

Fugitive Droid's activated ability can target a spell that has multiple targets, as long as at least one of those targets is an artifact or creature you control.

If the artifact or creature you control targeted by the target spell leaves the battlefield, that spell is no longer a legal target for Fugitive Droid's activated ability. On the other hand, if that targeted artifact or creature becomes an illegal target for the target spell but remains on the battlefield under your control, the target spell is still a legal target for Fugitive Droid's activated ability.

0090_MTGTMT_Main: General Traag, Heart of Stone

General Traag, Heart of Stone

{3}{R}{R}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Elemental Soldier

4/3

Trample

When General Traag enters, you may sacrifice another artifact. When you do, General Traag deals 4 damage to target creature.

You don't choose a target for General Traag's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you sacrifice another artifact this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0149_MTGTMT_Main: Go Ninja Go

Go Ninja Go

{R}{W}

Sorcery

Choose one or both —

• Exile target creature you control, then return it to the battlefield under its owner's control.

• Go Ninja Go deals damage equal to the greatest power among creatures you control to target creature an opponent controls.

Once the exiled creature returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0115_MTGTMT_Main: Groundchuck & Dirtbag

Groundchuck & Dirtbag

{4}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Ox Mole Mutant

8/8

Trample

Whenever you tap a land for mana, add {G}.

Groundchuck & Dirtbag's last ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

0007_MTGTMT_Main: Grounded for Life

Grounded for Life

{4}{W}

Instant

This spell costs {3} less to cast if it targets a tapped creature.

Destroy target creature.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Grounded for Life's first ability). The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0174_MTGTMT_Main: Henchbots

Henchbots

{4}

Artifact Creature — Robot

2/3

When this creature enters, exile target tapped creature an opponent controls until this creature leaves the battlefield.

If Henchbots leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target creature won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0092_MTGTMT_Main: Improvised Arsenal

Improvised Arsenal

{1}{R}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +1/+0 for each artifact you control.

{4}{R}: Create a token that's a copy of this Equipment.

Equip {R}

The token copy will have Improvised Arsenal's abilities and will be able to create copies of itself.

The token doesn't copy whether Improvised Arsenal is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, and so on.

If Improvised Arsenal leaves the battlefield before its second ability resolves, the token will still enter as a copy of Improvised Arsenal, using Improvised Arsenal's copiable values from when it was last on the battlefield.

In the unusual case where Improvised Arsenal becomes a copy of something else while its second ability is on the stack but before it resolves, the token will enter as a copy of whatever Improvised Arsenal is copying. (This is the rules equivalent of "yes, and.")

0041_MTGTMT_Main: Kitsune, Dragon's Daughter

Kitsune, Dragon's Daughter

{4}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Fox Warlock Avatar

6/6

Vigilance

Whenever Kitsune enters or deals combat damage to a player, you may exchange control of two other target creatures controlled by different players.

If one of the targets is an illegal target when Kitsune's last ability resolves, the exchange won't happen.

Gaining control of a creature doesn't cause you to gain control of any Auras or Equipment attached to it.

0011_MTGTMT_Main: Koya, Death from Above

Koya, Death from Above

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Bird

2/1

Flying

When Koya enters, exile up to one other target creature. At the beginning of the next end step, you may pay {3}{B}. If you don't, return that card to the battlefield under its owner's control.

If Koya leaves the battlefield before the delayed triggered ability goes on the stack at the beginning of the next end step, the delayed triggered ability will still resolve as normal. You'll still get the chance to pay {3}{B}, and if you don't, the exiled card will still return under its owner's control.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. If the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0153_MTGTMT_Main: Krang & Shredder

Krang & Shredder

{4}{U/B}{U/B}

Legendary Creature — Utrom Human Ninja

6/7

Whenever Krang & Shredder enter or attack, each opponent exiles cards from the top of their library until they exile a nonland card.

Disappear — At the beginning of your end step, if a permanent left the battlefield under your control this turn, you may cast a card exiled with Krang & Shredder without paying its mana cost.

You cast the card while Krang & Shredder's last ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to play it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on its types are ignored.

If a spell has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost. If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

0043_MTGTMT_Main: Krang, Master Mind

Krang, Master Mind

{6}{U}{U}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Utrom Warrior

1/4

Affinity for artifacts (This spell costs {1} less to cast for each artifact you control.)

When Krang enters, if you have fewer than four cards in hand, draw cards equal to the difference.

Krang gets +1/+0 for each other artifact you control.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as affinity for artifacts). The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

If you have four or more cards in hand when Krang enters, his second ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you have four or more card in hand at that time, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

0154_MTGTMT_Main: The Last Ronin

The Last Ronin

{4}{B}{G}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Destroy all creatures.

II — Mill four cards. When you do, return target creature card from your graveyard to your hand.

III — Whenever a creature you control attacks alone this turn, put three +1/+1 counters on it. It gains trample, lifelink, and indestructible until end of turn.

You don't choose a target for The Last Ronin's second chapter ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you mill four cards this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0012_MTGTMT_Main: The Last Ronin's Technique

The Last Ronin's Technique

{3}{W}

Instant

Sneak {1}{W} (You may cast this spell for {1}{W} if you also return an unblocked attacker you control to hand during the declare blockers step.)

Create three 1/1 white Ninja Turtle Spirit creature tokens. If this spell's sneak cost was paid, they enter tapped and attacking.

You choose the player, planeswalker, or battle each token is attacking. Each token can enter attacking a different player, planeswalker, or battle. They don't need to be the same player, planeswalker, or battle that the creature returned to pay The Last Ronin's Technique's sneak cost was attacking.

Although the tokens enter attacking if The Last Ronin's Technique's sneak cost was paid, those tokens were never declared as attacking creatures. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when those tokens enter attacking.

0013_MTGTMT_Main: Leader's Talent

Leader's Talent

{1}{W}

Enchantment — Class

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

Whenever you attack, put a +1/+1 counter on target attacking creature.

{2}{W}: Level 2

Whenever a creature you control leaves the battlefield, if it had a counter on it, you gain 2 life.

{3}{W}: Level 3

Whenever you cast a spell, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

Leader's Talent's level 3 ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0117_MTGTMT_Main: Leatherhead, Swamp Stalker

Leatherhead, Swamp Stalker

{2}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Crocodile Mutant Rogue

5/4

Trample

Leatherhead enters with a hexproof counter on her.

Whenever Leatherhead deals combat damage to a player, you may remove a counter from her. When you do, destroy target artifact or enchantment that player controls.

You don't choose a target for Leatherhead's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you remove a counter from Leatherhead this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0015_MTGTMT_Main: Leonardo, Cutting Edge

Leonardo, Cutting Edge

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle

1/1

Sneak {W} (You may cast this spell for {W} if you also return an unblocked attacker you control to hand during the declare blockers step. He enters tapped and attacking.)

Lifelink

Whenever you gain life, put a +1/+1 counter on Leonardo.

Leonardo's last ability triggers just once for each life-gaining event, whether it's 1 life from Illegitimate Business or 3 life from Guac & Marshmallow Pizza.

If Leonardo is dealt lethal damage at the same time that you gain life, he won't receive a counter from his last ability in time to save him.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Leonardo's last ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, planeswalkers, and/or battles at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something or "equal to the number" of something, that life is gained as one event and Leonardo's last ability triggers only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause Leonardo's last ability to trigger, even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

0017_MTGTMT_Main: Leonardo, Sewer Samurai

Leonardo, Sewer Samurai

{3}{W}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle Samurai

3/3

Sneak {2}{W}{W}

Double strike

During your turn, you may cast creature spells with power or toughness 1 or less from your graveyard. If you cast a spell this way, that creature enters with a finality counter on it. (If a creature with a finality counter on it would die, exile it instead.)

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played with the permission granted by Leonardo's last ability.

Finality counters work on any permanent, not only creatures. If a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it instead.

Finality counters don't stop permanents from going to zones other than the graveyard from the battlefield. For example, if a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into its owner's hand from the battlefield, it does so normally.

Finality counters aren't keyword counters, and a finality counter doesn't give any abilities to the permanent it's on. If that permanent loses its abilities and then would go to a graveyard, it will still be exiled instead.

Multiple finality counters on a single permanent are redundant.

0018_MTGTMT_Main: Leonardo's Technique

Leonardo's Technique

{3}{W}

Sorcery

Sneak {1}{W} (You may cast this spell for {1}{W} if you also return an unblocked attacker you control to hand during the declare blockers step.)

Return one or two target creature cards each with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

If a card in a graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0155_MTGTMT_Main: Lessons from Life

Lessons from Life

{2}{G}{U}

Sorcery

Draw three cards. You may put a land card from your hand onto the battlefield tapped.

Lessons from Life's effect doesn't count as playing a land. It can put a land card onto the battlefield even if you've already played your land for the turn.

0019_MTGTMT_Main: Lita, Little Orphan Amphibian

Lita, Little Orphan Amphibian

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle

2/1

Alliance — Whenever another creature you control enters, choose one that hasn't been chosen this turn.

• Put a +1/+1 counter on Lita.

• Create a Food token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: You gain 3 life.")

• Scry 1.

If Lita enters at the same time as one or more other creatures you control, Lita's ability will trigger for each of those other creatures.

If multiple other creatures you control enter simultaneously, you must still choose different modes for each instance of the triggered ability that's put onto the stack. If more than three other creatures you control enter simultaneously, that choice is made only for the first three.

If you can't legally choose a mode because all three have been chosen that turn, that instance of the ability is removed from the stack with no effect.

If you somehow control two or more Lita, Little Orphan Amphibians, track which modes have been chosen each turn for each one's ability separately.

0066_MTGTMT_Main: Madame Null, Power Broker

Madame Null, Power Broker

{2}{B}

Legendary Creature — Demon Advisor

1/3

Deathtouch

Whenever another creature you control enters, you may pay life equal to its power. If you do, put that many +1/+1 counters on it.

Use the creature's power as Madame Null's last ability resolves to determine how much life you may pay. If that creature is no longer on the battlefield, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield. (You probably won't want to pay life in that case, though.)

0094_MTGTMT_Main: Manhole Missile

Manhole Missile

{1}{R}

Instant

Manhole Missile deals 3 damage to target creature. You may put a card from your hand on the bottom of your library. If you do, draw a card.

If the target creature is an illegal target at the time Manhole Missile tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't get to put a card from your hand on the bottom of your library, and you won't draw a card.

0119_MTGTMT_Main: Michelangelo, Improviser

Michelangelo, Improviser

{3}{G}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle

4/4

Sneak {2}{G}{G} (You may cast this spell for {2}{G}{G} if you also return an unblocked attacker you control to hand during the declare blockers step. He enters tapped and attacking.)

Whenever Michelangelo deals combat damage to a player, you may put a creature card and/or a land card from your hand onto the battlefield.

Putting a land card onto the battlefield with Michelangelo's last ability doesn't count as playing a land. You can put a land card onto the battlefield this way even if you've already played a land for the turn.

0120_MTGTMT_Main: Michelangelo, Mutant BFF

Michelangelo, Mutant BFF

{2}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle

4/4

Each creature you control with a counter on it can't be blocked by more than one creature.

Whenever Michelangelo enters or attacks, create a Mutagen token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. Activate only as a sorcery.")

Once a creature you control has been blocked, putting a counter on that creature won't cause it to stop being blocked.

0121_MTGTMT_Main: Michelangelo, Weirdness to 11

Michelangelo, Weirdness to 11

{1}{G}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle

1/1

When Michelangelo enters, create a Mutagen token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. Activate only as a sorcery.")

If one or more +1/+1 counters would be put on a creature you control, that many plus one +1/+1 counters are put on it instead.

If a creature you control would enter the battlefield with a number of +1/+1 counters on it, it enters with that many plus one instead.

If two or more effects attempt to modify how many counters would be put on a creature you control, you choose the order to apply those effects, no matter who controls the sources of those effects.

In the unusual case where you control more than one Michelangelo, Weirdness to 11, each one you control will increase the number of +1/+1 counters placed on a creature you control by one.

0122_MTGTMT_Main: Michelangelo's Technique

Michelangelo's Technique

{4}{G}

Sorcery

Sneak {3}{G} (You may cast this spell for {3}{G} if you also return an unblocked attacker you control to hand during the declare blockers step.)

Look at the top eight cards of your library. Put up to two creature cards with total mana value 6 or less from among them onto the battlefield and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

If a card in your library has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0157_MTGTMT_Main: Mikey & Don, Party Planners

Mikey & Don, Party Planners

{2}{G/U}{G/U}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle

3/3

Ward {2}

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

You may play lands and cast Mutant, Ninja, or Turtle spells from the top of your library. If you cast a creature spell this way, that creature enters with an additional +1/+1 counter on it.

Mikey & Don's second ability lets you look at the top card of your library whenever you want (with one restriction—see below), even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what that card is becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, activating an ability, or taking a special action, you can't look at the new top card until you finish doing so. This means that if you cast the top card of your library, you can't look at the next one until you're done paying for that spell.

Mikey & Don's last ability allows you to cast the top card of your library if the resulting spell is a Mutant, Ninja, or Turtle spell. You pay all required costs, and timing restrictions apply. If that spell is an instant (most likely a kindred instant) or has flash, you'll be able to cast it any time you could cast an instant, even on an opponent's turn.

0045_MTGTMT_Main: Mind Transfer Protocol

Mind Transfer Protocol

{2}{U}

Instant

Until end of turn, target artifact or creature becomes an artifact creature with base power and toughness 4/5.

Draw a card.

Mind Transfer Protocol overwrites all previous effects that set the creature or artifact's base power and toughness to specific Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply afterward will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify the creature's power and/or toughness, such as the effect of Karai's Technique, will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for counters that change its power and/or toughness and effects that switch its power and toughness.

0123_MTGTMT_Main: Mona Lisa, Science Geek

Mona Lisa, Science Geek

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Lizard Mutant

1/3

Reach

{T}: Add X mana of any one color, where X is Mona Lisa's power.

Mona Lisa's last ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

0046_MTGTMT_Main: Mondo Gecko

Mondo Gecko

{1}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Lizard Mutant

2/3

{1}, Discard a card: Until end of turn, Mondo Gecko becomes the color of your choice and gains hexproof from that color.

Whenever Mondo Gecko deals combat damage to a player, draw a card for each color among permanents you control.

Mondo Gecko's first ability causes it to become only the chosen color. It will no longer be the color or colors it was previously. (It will still have hexproof from any other colors chosen that turn.)

The five colors are white, blue, black, red, and green. Colorless is not a color.

0159_MTGTMT_Main: Mouser Mark III

Mouser Mark III

{1}{U/R}

Artifact Creature — Robot

2/3

This creature can't attack unless you control another artifact.

Once Mouser Mark III is attacking, it will remain attacking even if you no longer control any other artifacts.

0124_MTGTMT_Main: Mutagen Man, Living Ooze

Mutagen Man, Living Ooze

{X}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Ooze Mutant

2/3

Trample

Activated abilities of artifact tokens you control cost {1} less to activate.

When Mutagen Man enters, create X Mutagen tokens. (They're artifacts with "{1}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. Activate only as a sorcery.")

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text.

Mutagen Man's second ability can cause the mana component of the cost to activate an ability of an artifact token to be .

0047_MTGTMT_Main: Negate

Negate

{1}{U}

Instant

Counter target noncreature spell.

A "creature spell" is any spell with the creature type, even if it has other types such as artifact or enchantment.

0160_MTGTMT_Main: The Neutrinos

The Neutrinos

{2}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Elf Rebel

2/4

Flying

Alliance — Whenever another creature you control enters, The Neutrinos get +1/+0 until end of turn.

Whenever The Neutrinos attack, exile up to one target creature you own, then return it to the battlefield under your control tapped and attacking.

Once a creature exiled this way returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled permanent will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

You choose the player, planeswalker, or battle the returned creature is attacking. It doesn't need to be the same player, planeswalker, or battle that The Neutrinos or any other attacking creatures are attacking.

Although the creature you put onto the battlefield is attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when that creature enters attacking. (Any abilities that triggered before The Neutrinos exiled the creature are unaffected, and the source of those abilities is that creature as it last existed on the battlefield, not the creature that's attacking now.)

0067_MTGTMT_Main: Ninja Teen

Ninja Teen

{2}{B}

Enchantment — Class

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

Whenever a creature you control leaves the battlefield, each opponent loses 1 life.

{1}{B}: Level 2

Creatures you control get +1/+0 and have menace.

{B}: Level 3

Creature cards in your graveyard have sneak {3}{B}.

You may cast creature spells from your graveyard using their sneak abilities.

Casting creature spells from your graveyard using their sneak abilities with the permission granted by Ninja Teen's first level 3 ability doesn't change when you can cast them. You'll only be able to cast them this way during the declare blockers step on your turn when you could play an instant, and you'll still have to pay the sneak cost, including returning an unblocked attacking creature you control to its owner's hand.

If a creature card in your graveyard has multiple sneak abilities, you can cast it from your graveyard using any of those sneak abilities with the permission granted by Ninja Teen's second level 3 ability.

0161_MTGTMT_Main: Nobody

Nobody

{1}{U/R}{U/R}

Artifact Creature — Human Hero

3/2

When this creature enters, return up to one other target artifact you control to its owner's hand. Scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom.)

You don't have to choose a target for Nobody's ability. However, if you do and the target is illegal as the ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't scry.

0162_MTGTMT_Main: North Wind Avatar

North Wind Avatar

{2}{U}{U}{R}

Creature — Dragon Spirit Avatar

5/5

Flying

When this creature enters, if you cast it, you may put a card you own from outside the game into your hand.

In a casual game, a card you choose from outside the game comes from your personal collection. In a tournament event, a card you choose from outside the game must come from your sideboard. In Limited events, your sideboard also includes an arbitrary number of basic lands. You may look at your sideboard at any time.

0188_MTGTMT_Main: Northampton Farm

Northampton Farm

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{1}, {T}: Exile target creature you own.

{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this land: Return a creature card exiled with this land to the battlefield under your control. Return each other card exiled with this land to its owner's hand.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. If the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist. It won't return to the battlefield or its owner's hand.

0127_MTGTMT_Main: Novel Nunchaku

Novel Nunchaku

{2}{G}

Artifact — Equipment

When this Equipment enters, attach it to target creature you control. When you do, equipped creature fights up to one target creature an opponent controls. (Each deals damage equal to its power to the other.)

Equipped creature gets +1/+1 and has trample.

Equip {3} ({3}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

You don't choose a target creature an opponent controls for Novel Nunchaku's first ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when Novel Nunchaku is attached to the target creature you control this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0099_MTGTMT_Main: Old Hob, Alleycat Blues

Old Hob, Alleycat Blues

{4}{R}

Legendary Creature — Cat Mutant Rebel

4/4

At the beginning of combat on your turn, create a 2/2 red Mutant creature token. It gains haste until end of turn. Destroy it at the beginning of the next end step.

{1}{W}: Target attacking creature token gains indestructible until end of turn.

In the case where the Mutant creature token isn't destroyed by the delayed triggered ability (probably because it gained indestructible due to Old Hob's last ability), that delayed triggered ability won't trigger again.

0177_MTGTMT_Main: The Ooze

The Ooze

{2}

Legendary Artifact

Whenever a creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it leaves the battlefield, create a Mutagen token for each +1/+1 counter on it. (A Mutagen token is an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. Activate only as a sorcery.")

{T}: Exile target card from a graveyard. Create a Mutagen token.

If enough -1/-1 counters are put on a creature you control at the same time to make its toughness 0 or less (or the damage marked on it to be lethal), the number of +1/+1 counters on it before it got any -1/-1 counters will be used to determine how many Mutagen tokens you get. For example, if there are three +1/+1 counters on a creature and it gets four -1/-1 counters, you'll get three Mutagen tokens. That's because The Ooze's triggered ability checks the creature's existence just before it leaves the battlefield, and it still has all those counters on it at that point.

0069_MTGTMT_Main: Pain 101

Pain 101

{1}{B}

Instant

Until end of turn, target creature gains deathtouch and "When this creature dies, return it to the battlefield tapped under its owner's control."

If the target creature is a token, the granted ability will still trigger when it dies, but you won't return the token to the battlefield.

0070_MTGTMT_Main: Paramecia Coloniex

Paramecia Coloniex

{1}{B}

Creature — Zombie Worm

2/2

When this creature enters, mill three cards. (Put the top three cards of your library into your graveyard.)

When this creature dies, you may exile it. When you do, put target creature card from your graveyard on top of your library.

You don't choose a target for Paramecia Coloniex's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you exile Paramecia Coloniex this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0128_MTGTMT_Main: Party Dude

Party Dude

{G}

Enchantment — Class

(Gain the next level as a sorcery to add its ability.)

When this Class enters, each player creates a Food token.

{1}{G}: Level 2

Whenever an artifact an opponent controls is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, draw a card.

{4}{G}: Level 3

Whenever one or more of your opponents are attacked, up to one target attacking creature gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of cards in your hand.

The value of X is calculated each time Party Dude's last ability resolves. Changing the number of cards in your hand after the ability resolves won't change the bonus granted to that creature that turn.

0163_MTGTMT_Main: Pizza Face, Gastromancer

Pizza Face, Gastromancer

{3}{B}{G}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Food Mutant

2/4

When Pizza Face enters, create a Food token.

Disappear — At the beginning of your end step, if a permanent left the battlefield under your control this turn, put three +1/+1 counters on up to one other target artifact or creature. If it isn't a creature, it becomes a 0/0 Mutant creature in addition to its other types.

{10}, {T}, Sacrifice Pizza Face: You gain 15 life.

Pizza Face's second ability doesn't remove any abilities the target permanent has.

The target permanent retains any types, subtypes, or supertypes it has.

If the target permanent is an attached Equipment, it becomes unattached. If an Equipment without reconfigure becomes an artifact creature, it can't be attached to another creature.

If the target permanent is a Vehicle, its base power and toughness will be set to 0/0. Crewing that Vehicle will not restore its power and toughness.

If the target permanent has station, its base power and toughness will be set to 0/0. Adding charge counters to that permanent won't restore the power and toughness printed in any of its striations.

The resulting creature will be able to attack on your turn if it's been under your control continuously since the turn began. That is, it doesn't matter how long it's been a creature, just how long it's been on the battlefield.

0022_MTGTMT_Main: Prehistoric Pet

Prehistoric Pet

{W}

Creature — Dinosaur Ninja

1/2

This creature can't be blocked by creatures with greater power.

{1}{W}, {T}: Return another target creature you control to its owner's hand. Activate only during your turn.

Once Prehistoric Pet has been blocked, changing its power or the power of a blocking creature won't cause it to become unblocked.

0100_MTGTMT_Main: Purple Dragon Punks

Purple Dragon Punks

{1}{R}

Creature — Human Rogue

2/2

{T}: Add {R}. Spend this mana only to cast an artifact spell or to activate an ability.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text.

0167_MTGTMT_Main: Raph & Mikey, Troublemakers

Raph & Mikey, Troublemakers

{5}{R/G}{R/G}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle

7/7

Trample, haste

Whenever Raph & Mikey attack, reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal a creature card. Put that card onto the battlefield tapped and attacking and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

You choose the player, planeswalker, or battle the creature you put onto the battlefield is attacking. It doesn't have to be the same player, planeswalker, or battle that Raph & Mikey or any other attacking creatures are attacking.

Although the creature you put onto the battlefield is attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when that creature enters attacking.

0101_MTGTMT_Main: Raphael, Most Attitude

Raphael, Most Attitude

{3}{R}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle

4/3

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Alliance — Whenever another creature you control enters, you may exile the top card of your library.

Whenever Raphael attacks, until end of turn, you may play a card exiled with Raphael.

If Raphael, Most Attitude leaves the battlefield, and later another Raphael, Most Attitude enters the battlefield, it is a new object (even if the two were represented by the same card). You can't play cards exiled by the original Raphael, Most Attitude with the permission granted by the last ability of the new Raphael, Most Attitude.

To play a card using the permission granted by Raphael's last ability, you must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions, including those based on the card's type. For instance, you can play a land from exile this way only during your main phase while the stack is empty and only if you have an available land play remaining for the turn.

0102_MTGTMT_Main: Raphael, Ninja Destroyer

Raphael, Ninja Destroyer

{2}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle

4/4

Raphael must be blocked if able.

Enrage — Whenever Raphael is dealt damage, add that much {R}. Until end of turn, you don't lose this mana as steps and phases end.

If multiple sources deal damage to Raphael at the same time, most likely because multiple creatures blocked him, his enrage ability will trigger only once.

If lethal damage is dealt to Raphael, his enrage ability will still trigger.

0105_MTGTMT_Main: Raphael's Technique

Raphael's Technique

{4}{R}{R}

Instant

Sneak {2}{R} (You may cast this spell for {2}{R} if you also return an unblocked attacker you control to hand during the declare blockers step.)

Each player may discard their hand and draw seven cards.

A player may choose to discard their hand even if their hand contains zero cards.

0051_MTGTMT_Main: Retro-Mutation

Retro-Mutation

{2}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature is a Turtle with base power and toughness 0/1. It can't attack and loses all abilities. (It also loses all other creature types.)

Retro-Mutation overwrites all previous effects that set the creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply afterward will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify the creature's power and/or toughness, such as the effect of Karai's Technique, will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for counters that change its power and/or toughness and effects that switch its power and toughness.

0131_MTGTMT_Main: Rocksteady, Crash Courser

Rocksteady, Crash Courser

{4}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Rhino Mutant

7/7

Rocksteady can't be blocked by more than one creature.

Boars you control can't be blocked by more than one creature.

Forestcycling {2} ({2}, Discard this card: Search your library for a Forest card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.)

A creature with menace and "This creature can't be blocked by more than one creature" can't be blocked at all.

0024_MTGTMT_Main: Sally Pride, Lioness Leader

Sally Pride, Lioness Leader

{3}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Cat Mutant Rebel

2/4

When Sally Pride enters, create X 2/2 red Mutant creature tokens, where X is the number of nontoken creatures you control.

Whenever Sally Pride attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Sally Pride's first ability resolves.

0072_MTGTMT_Main: Savanti Romero, Time's Exile

Savanti Romero, Time's Exile

{3}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Demon Wizard

4/4

Trample

At the beginning of combat on your turn, put a +1/+1 counter on Savanti Romero. Then you draw X cards and lose X life, where X is the number of counters on Savanti Romero.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Savanti Romero's last ability resolves.

Savanti Romero's last ability counts all counters on Savanti Romero, not just +1/+1 counters.

0073_MTGTMT_Main: Shark Shredder, Killer Clone

Shark Shredder, Killer Clone

{2}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Shark Octopus Ninja

4/4

Sneak {3}{B}{B}

First strike

Whenever Shark Shredder deals combat damage to a player, put up to one target creature card from that player's graveyard onto the battlefield under your control. It enters tapped and attacking that player.

If Shark Shredder deals combat damage to a player during the first strike combat damage step and its last ability returns a creature with first strike, the returned creature will still deal combat damage during the regular combat damage step. If the returned creature has double strike, it will deal combat damage only once during that regular combat damage step.

In the case where Shark Shredder deals combat damage to a player during the regular combat damage step (probably because another effect granted Shark Shredder double strike), the creature returned with Shark Shredder's last ability won't deal combat damage at all during that combat phase.

0078_MTGTMT_Main: South Wind Avatar

South Wind Avatar

{3}{B}

Creature — Snake Spirit Avatar

3/4

Deathtouch

Whenever another creature you control dies, you gain life equal to its toughness.

Whenever you gain life, each opponent loses 1 life.

Use the creature's toughness as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much life you gain with South Wind Avatar's second ability.

South Wind Avatar's last ability triggers just once for each life-gaining event, whether it's 1 life from Illegitimate Business or 3 life from Guac & Marshmallow Pizza.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, South Wind Avatar's last ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, planeswalkers, and/or battles at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something or "equal to the number" of something, that life is gained as one event and South Wind Avatar's last ability will trigger only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause South Wind Avatar's last ability to trigger, even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

0109_MTGTMT_Main: Spicy Oatmeal Pizza

Spicy Oatmeal Pizza

{2}{R}

Artifact — Food

When this artifact enters, it deals 4 damage to any target and 3 damage to you.

{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.

If the target of Spicy Oatmeal Pizza's first ability is illegal as the ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't be dealt damage. (You can just tell your friends it wasn't that)

0169_MTGTMT_Main: Splinter, Radical Rat

Splinter, Radical Rat

{1}{W/B}{W/B}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Rat

2/4

If an ability of a Ninja creature you control triggers, that ability triggers an additional time.

{1}{U}: Target Ninja can't be blocked this turn.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text.

Splinter's first ability doesn't copy the triggered ability; it just causes the ability to trigger an additional time. Any choices made as you put the ability onto the stack, such as modes and targets, are made separately for each instance of the ability. Any choices made on resolution, such as whether to put counters on a permanent, are also made individually.

If a triggered ability is linked to a second ability, additional instances of that triggered ability are also linked to that second ability. If the second ability refers to "the exiled card," it refers to all cards exiled by instances of the triggered ability.

In some cases involving linked abilities, an ability requires information about "the exiled card." When this happens, the ability gets multiple answers. If these answers are being used to determine the value of a variable, the sum is used. For example, if Elite Arcanist's enters ability triggers twice (probably because it entered as a Ninja due to another effect), two cards are exiled. The value of X in the activation cost of Elite Arcanist's other ability is the sum of the two cards' mana values. As the ability resolves, you create copies of both cards and can cast none, one, or both of the copies in any order.

0082_MTGTMT_Main: Stomped by the Foot

Stomped by the Foot

{1}{B}

Instant

Kicker—Sacrifice an artifact or creature. (You may sacrifice an artifact or creature in addition to any other costs as you cast this spell.)

Target creature gets -2/-2 until end of turn. If this spell was kicked, that creature gets -5/-5 until end of turn instead.

If a spell's kicker cost was paid, the spell is "kicked."

The kicker ability doesn't let you pay a kicker cost more than once.

If you copy a kicked spell on the stack, the copy is also kicked. If the copied spell is a permanent spell, the token the copy of that spell becomes when it enters is also kicked.

To determine a spell's total cost, start with the mana cost (or an alternative cost if another card's effect allows you to pay one instead), add any cost increases (such as kicker), then apply any cost reductions. The spell's mana value remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0170_MTGTMT_Main: Tainted Treats

Tainted Treats

{1}{B}{G}

Instant

Destroy target artifact or creature. If its mana value was 4 or less, create a Food token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: You gain 3 life.")

Use the mana cost of the artifact or creature as it last existed on the battlefield to determine whether its mana value is 4 or less. If it had in its cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0179_MTGTMT_Main: Technodrome

Technodrome

{2}

Artifact Creature — Construct

3/3

Reach, trample

This creature can't attack or block unless its power is 6 or greater.

{T}, Sacrifice another artifact: Draw a card. Put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Once Technodrome is attacking or blocking, lowering its power won't cause it to stop attacking or blocking.

0133_MTGTMT_Main: Tenderize

Tenderize

{1}{G}

Instant

Target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to target creature an opponent controls.

If either target is an illegal target as Tenderize resolves, the creature you control won't deal damage.

0171_MTGTMT_Main: Tokka & Rahzar, Terrible Twos

Tokka & Rahzar, Terrible Twos

{B/R}{B/R}

Legendary Creature — Turtle Wolf Mutant

3/2

This spell can't be countered.

Menace

Whenever a player casts a spell, if the amount of mana spent to cast it was less than its mana value, Tokka & Rahzar deal 3 damage to that player.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

Tokka & Rahzar's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

For spells with in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's mana value.

in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's mana value. If the spell is no longer on the stack when Tokka & Rahzar's last ability resolves, use its mana value as it last existed on the stack.

0026_MTGTMT_Main: Turncoat Kunoichi

Turncoat Kunoichi

{2}{W}

Creature — Mutant Ninja Fox

3/2

Sneak {2}{W}{B} (You may cast this spell for {2}{W}{B} if you also return an unblocked attacker you control to hand during the declare blockers step. It enters tapped and attacking.)

When this creature enters, choose target creature an opponent controls. Exile that creature until this creature leaves the battlefield. If this creature's sneak cost was paid, instead exile the chosen creature.

If Turncoat Kunoichi's sneak cost wasn't paid and it leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target creature won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. If the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0190_MTGTMT_Main: Turtle Lair

Turtle Lair

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}: Add one mana of any color. Spend this mana only to cast a Ninja or Turtle spell.

{3}, {T}: Target Ninja or Turtle can't be blocked this turn.

Once a Ninja or Turtle creature has been blocked, activating Turtle Lair's last ability targeting that creature won't cause it to become unblocked.

0181_MTGTMT_Main: Turtle Van

Turtle Van

{3}

Artifact — Vehicle

4/4

Whenever this Vehicle attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature that crewed it this turn. Then if that creature is a Mutant, Ninja, or Turtle, double the number of +1/+1 counters on it.

Crew 1 (Tap any number of creatures you control with total power 1 or more: This Vehicle becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.)

To double the number of +1/+1 counters on a creature, put a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the number it already has. Other cards that interact with putting counters on it will interact with this effect accordingly.

0027_MTGTMT_Main: Turtles Forever

Turtles Forever

{3}{W}

Instant

Search your library and/or outside the game for exactly four legendary creature cards you own with different names, then reveal those cards. An opponent chooses two of them. Put the chosen cards into your hand and shuffle the rest into your library.

In a casual game, a card you choose from outside the game comes from your personal collection. In a tournament event, a card you choose from outside the game must come from your sideboard. You may look at your sideboard at any time.

0055_MTGTMT_Main: Turtles in Time

Turtles in Time

{5}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Return all creatures to their owners' hands. Each player may shuffle their hand and graveyard into their library, then each player who does draws seven cards.

Exile Turtles in Time.

Players decide and announce in turn order, starting with the active player, whether or not they want to shuffle their hand and graveyard into their library. Then, all players who chose to do so shuffle their hands and graveyards into their libraries and draw seven cards. Players later in the turn order will know the choices made by players before them.

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Borderless Source Material Card-Specific Notes

0008_MTGTMT_PartSM: All Will Be One

All Will Be One

{3}{R}{R}

Enchantment

Whenever you put one or more counters on a permanent or player, this enchantment deals that much damage to target opponent, creature an opponent controls, or planeswalker an opponent controls.

All Will Be One's ability will trigger any time you put one or more counters on a permanent or player. This might be due to a spell or ability resolving, a permanent you control entering the battlefield with counters, or combat damage from a source with toxic, infect, or wither.

If more than one creature with toxic deals combat damage to a player at the same time, those counters are placed as a single event, and the ability triggers one time.

0014_MTGTMT_PartSM: Arcbound Ravager

Arcbound Ravager

{2}

Artifact Creature — Beast

0/0

Sacrifice an artifact: Put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Modular 1

"Modular N" means "This permanent enters with N +1/+1 counters on it" and "When this permanent is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, you may put a +1/+1 counter on target artifact creature for each +1/+1 counter on this permanent."

If this creature gets enough -1/-1 counters put on it to cause its toughness to be 0 or less (or the damage marked on it to be lethal), modular will put a number of +1/+1 counters on the target artifact creature equal to the number of +1/+1 counters on this creature before it left the battlefield.

0006_MTGTMT_PartSM: Ashcoat of the Shadow Swarm

Ashcoat of the Shadow Swarm (Splinter of the Shadows)

{3}{B}

Legendary Creature — Rat Warlock

3/4

Whenever Splinter attacks or blocks, other Rats you control get +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of Rats you control.

At the beginning of your end step, you may mill four cards. If you do, return up to two Rat creature cards from your graveyard to your hand.

The value of X is locked in as the first ability resolves. The bonus it grants won't change after that point, even if the number of Rats you control does.

You choose which Rat creature cards to return to your hand as the last ability resolves. You may choose Rat creature cards milled with this ability.

0004_MTGTMT_PartSM: Brainstorm

Brainstorm

{U}

Instant

Draw three cards, then put two cards from your hand on top of your library in any order.

You draw three cards and put two cards back all while Brainstorm is resolving. Nothing can happen between the two, and no player may choose to take actions.

0015_MTGTMT_PartSM: Conqueror's Flail

Conqueror's Flail (Ronin's Arsenal)

{2}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +1/+1 for each color among permanents you control.

As long as this Equipment is attached to a creature, your opponents can't cast spells during your turn.

Equip {2}

The first ability of Conqueror's Flail constantly updates as the number of colors among permanents you control changes. If the number of colors decreases and the damage that was marked on the equipped creature earlier in the turn is now lethal damage, that creature is destroyed. Similarly, if its toughness becomes 0, that creature is put into its owner's graveyard.

The five colors are white, blue, black, red, and green. Conqueror's Flail can't give a creature more than +5/+5. (Gold, artifact, and colorless aren't colors.)

If Conqueror's Flail is attached to a creature you control and you activate its equip ability targeting another creature you control, there's no time in between activating that ability and the resolution of that ability during which it's not attached to a creature. Assuming it's your turn, your opponents won't be able to cast spells.

0005_MTGTMT_PartSM: Cytoplast Manipulator

Cytoplast Manipulator

{2}{U}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard Mutant

0/0

Graft 2

{U}, {T}: Gain control of target creature with a +1/+1 counter on it for as long as this creature remains on the battlefield.

"Graft N" means "This permanent enters with N +1/+1 counters on it" and "Whenever another creature enters, if this permanent has a +1/+1 counter on it, you may move a +1/+1 counter from this permanent onto that creature."

The control change lasts as long as Cytoplast Manipulator is on the battlefield. It doesn't end if the creature loses all its +1/+1 counters, it stops being a creature, or Cytoplast Manipulator becomes untapped.

If the ability is activated and Cytoplast Manipulator leaves the battlefield before it resolves, the ability does nothing. The target creature will remain under its current controller's control.

0011_MTGTMT_PartSM: Doubling Season

Doubling Season

{4}{G}

Enchantment

If an effect would create one or more tokens under your control, it creates twice that many of those tokens instead.

If an effect would put one or more counters on a permanent you control, it puts twice that many of those counters on that permanent instead.

Everything that is specified by the effect creating the original token or tokens will also be true about the additional token or tokens created by Doubling Season's replacement effect. For example, if an effect tells you to create a token "tapped and attacking," the additional tokens will also be tapped and attacking.

Doubling Season affects permanents that enter with counters.

Planeswalkers will enter with double the normal number of loyalty counters. However, if you activate an ability whose cost has you put loyalty counters on a planeswalker, the number you put on isn't doubled. This is because those counters are put on as a cost, not as an effect.

Battles will enter with double the normal number of defense counters.

If there are two Doubling Seasons on the battlefield, then the number of tokens or counters is four times the original number. If there are three on the battlefield, then the number of tokens or counters is eight times the original number, and so on.

0016_MTGTMT_PartSM: Metallic Mimic

Metallic Mimic

{2}

Artifact Creature — Shapeshifter

2/1

As this creature enters, choose a creature type.

This creature is the chosen type in addition to its other types.

Each other creature you control of the chosen type enters with an additional +1/+1 counter on it.

The choice of creature type is made as Metallic Mimic enters the battlefield. Players can't respond to this choice. Metallic Mimic's second ability starts applying immediately.

You must choose an existing creature type. "Artifact" and "Vehicle" aren't creature types.

Creatures of the chosen type that enter the battlefield at the same time as Metallic Mimic won't enter with an additional +1/+1 counter.

Even though Metallic Mimic is a Shapeshifter, other Shapeshifter creatures you control won't get a +1/+1 counter unless you chose Shapeshifter as Metallic Mimic entered the battlefield. If you do, that creature must be entering the battlefield as a Shapeshifter to get a +1/+1 counter. It won't get a +1/+1 counter if it enters the battlefield as a copy of a non-Shapeshifter creature.

0001_MTGTMT_PartSM: Path to Exile

Path to Exile

{W}

Instant

Exile target creature. Its controller may search their library for a basic land card, put that card onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Path to Exile tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. The creature's controller won't search for a basic land card.

The controller of the exiled creature isn't required to search their library for a basic land. If that player doesn't, the player won't shuffle their library.

0007_MTGTMT_PartSM: Plague of Vermin

Plague of Vermin

{6}{B}

Sorcery

Starting with you, each player may pay any amount of life. Repeat this process until no one pays life. Each player creates a 1/1 black Rat creature token for each 1 life they paid this way.

In a game of N players, the process ends when all N players in sequence (starting with you) choose not to pay life. It doesn't end the first time a player chooses not to pay life. If a player chooses not to pay life but the process continues, that player may pay life the next time the process gets around to them.

The amount of life a player may spend must be equal to or less than that player's life total; you can't spend life you haven't got.

If a player chooses to spend life, their life total goes down immediately. This will affect how much life that player can spend the next time the process gets around to them. If a player chooses to pay life three different times during this process, for example, that counts as three separate instances of losing life, not as one.

After the process stops, the total amount of life each player paid this way is calculated. That's how many tokens each player gets. All the tokens enter at the same time.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, each player on a team gets a chance to pay life. The team's life total is adjusted in between.

0012_MTGTMT_PartSM: Rhythm of the Wild

Rhythm of the Wild

{1}{R}{G}

Enchantment

Creature spells you control can't be countered.

Nontoken creatures you control have riot.

"Riot" means "You may have this permanent enter with an additional +1/+1 counter on it. If you don't, it gains haste."

If Rhythm of the Wild leaves the battlefield at the same time that a nontoken creature enters (most likely because that creature has a replacement effect that modifies how it enters, such as Rescuer Sphinx from the War of the Spark release), that creature still gets a +1/+1 counter or haste.

0017_MTGTMT_PartSM: Shadowspear

Shadowspear (Donnie's Bō)

{1}

Legendary Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +1/+1 and has trample and lifelink.

{1}: Permanents your opponents control lose hexproof and indestructible until end of turn.

Equip {2}

You can activate Shadowspear's second ability whether or not it's equipped to a creature.

If a permanent enters the battlefield under an opponent's control with hexproof or indestructible after Shadowspear's second ability resolves, it won't lose that ability unless you activate Shadowspear's second ability again. The same is true if an opponent's permanent gains indestructible or hexproof after Shadowspear's second ability resolves.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, damage previously dealt to a creature with indestructible may cause it to be destroyed if Shadowspear's second ability resolves during that turn.

0009_MTGTMT_PartSM: Silverclad Ferocidons

Silverclad Ferocidons

{5}{R}{R}

Creature — Dinosaur

8/5

Enrage — Whenever this creature is dealt damage, each opponent sacrifices a permanent of their choice.

If multiple sources deal damage to a creature with an enrage ability at the same time, most likely because multiple creatures blocked that creature, the enrage ability triggers only once.

If lethal damage is dealt to Silverclad Ferocidons, its enrage ability still triggers.

0018_MTGTMT_PartSM: Sword of Sinew and Steel

Sword of Sinew and Steel (Leo's Katana)

{3}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +2/+2 and has protection from black and from red.

Whenever equipped creature deals combat damage to a player, destroy up to one target planeswalker and up to one target artifact.

Equip {2}

Protection from a color means that the equipped creature can't be blocked by creatures of that color, can't be the target of spells of that color or abilities from sources of that color, can't be enchanted or equipped by Auras or Equipment of that color, and all damage that sources of that color would deal to it is prevented. Nothing other than these events is prevented or illegal.

0002_MTGTMT_PartSM: Teleportation Circle

Teleportation Circle

{3}{W}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your end step, exile up to one target artifact or creature you control, then return that card to the battlefield under its owner's control.

Once a permanent exiled this way returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled permanent will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0003_MTGTMT_PartSM: Trouble in Pairs

Trouble in Pairs

{2}{W}{W}

Enchantment

If an opponent would begin an extra turn, that player skips that turn instead.

Whenever an opponent attacks you with two or more creatures, draws their second card each turn, or casts their second spell each turn, you draw a card.

An "extra turn" is any turn created by a spell or ability. Notably, it doesn't include additional turns taken in tournaments after time expires for a round.

Extra turns can still be created while Trouble in Pairs is on the battlefield. They're not skipped until they would begin, so if Trouble in Pairs leaves the battlefield before that happens, the extra turns will be unaffected.

Trouble in Pairs's last ability can trigger multiple times per opponent per turn. For example, if an opponent draws a second card, casts a second spell, and attacks you with two or more creatures in a single turn, Trouble in Pairs's last ability will trigger once when each of those events occurs, for a total of three times.

If an opponent attacks you with two or more creatures more than once in a turn (probably because they've generated extra combat phases), Trouble in Pairs's last ability will trigger each time that happens.

Trouble in Pairs doesn't have to be on the battlefield to see the first card an opponent draws in a turn or the first spell they cast in a turn. As long as it's already on the battlefield when they draw their second card or cast their second spell in a turn, its last ability will trigger.

Trouble in Pairs counts spells that were cast even if they didn't resolve. This means it still counts spells that were countered.

0019_MTGTMT_PartSM: Umezawa's Jitte

Umezawa's Jitte (Raph's Jitte)

{2}

Legendary Artifact — Equipment

Whenever equipped creature deals combat damage, put two charge counters on Raph's Jitte.

Remove a charge counter from Raph's Jitte: Choose one —

• Equipped creature gets +2/+2 until end of turn.

• Target creature gets -1/-1 until end of turn.

• You gain 2 life.

Equip {2}

Choosing the "Equipped creature gets +2/+2 until end of turn" mode does nothing if the Jitte isn't equipped to a creature when the ability resolves.

If the Jitte is moved after the "+2/+2" mode is announced but before it resolves, the bonus is given to the creature that it's attached to when the ability resolves.

If the Jitte leaves the battlefield after the "+2/+2" mode is announced but before it resolves, the bonus when the ability resolves is given to the creature Umezawa's Jitte was attached to when it left the battlefield.

0010_MTGTMT_PartSM: Underworld Breach

Underworld Breach

{1}{R}

Enchantment

Each nonland card in your graveyard has escape. The escape cost is equal to the card's mana cost plus exile three other cards from your graveyard.

At the beginning of the end step, sacrifice this enchantment.

"Escape [cost]" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard by paying [cost] rather than paying its mana cost."

Escape's permission doesn't change when you may cast the spell from your graveyard.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an escape cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was and no matter whether an alternative cost was paid.

After an escaped spell resolves, it returns to its owner's graveyard if it's not a permanent spell. If it is a permanent spell, it enters the battlefield and will return to its owner's graveyard if it dies later. Perhaps it will escape again—good underworld security is so hard to come by these days.

If a card has multiple abilities giving you permission to cast it, such as two escape abilities or an escape ability and a flashback ability, you choose which one to apply. The others have no effect.

If you cast a spell with its escape permission, you can't choose to apply any other alternative costs or to cast it without paying its mana cost. If it has any additional costs, you must pay those.

If a card with escape is put into your graveyard during your turn, you'll be able to cast it right away if it's legal to do so, before an opponent can take any actions.

Once you begin casting a spell with escape, it immediately moves to the stack. Players can't take any other actions until you're done casting the spell.

0013_MTGTMT_PartSM: Waves of Aggression

Waves of Aggression

{3}{R/W}{R/W}

Sorcery

Untap all creatures that attacked this turn. After this main phase, there is an additional combat phase followed by an additional main phase.

Retrace

Waves of Aggression untaps all creatures that attacked this turn, not just those that attacked during the most recent combat phase.

If it's somehow not a main phase when Waves of Aggression resolves, all it does is untap all creatures that attacked that turn. No new phases are created.

"Retrace" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard by discarding a land card as an additional cost to cast it."

Casting a card by using its retrace ability works just like casting any other spell, with two exceptions: You're casting it from your graveyard rather than your hand, and you must discard a land card in addition to any other costs.

A retrace card cast from your graveyard follows the normal timing rules for its card type.

When a retrace spell you cast from your graveyard resolves, fails to resolve, or is countered, it's put back into your graveyard. You may use the retrace ability to cast it again.

If the active player casts a spell that has retrace, that player may cast that card again after it resolves, before another player can remove the card from the graveyard. The active player has priority after the spell resolves, so they can immediately cast a new spell. Since casting a card with retrace from the graveyard moves that card onto the stack, no one else would have the chance to affect it while it's still in the graveyard.

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Commander Card-Specific Notes

0036_MTGTMT_CmrNew: Arcade Cabinet

Arcade Cabinet

{3}

Artifact

When this artifact enters, put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to four target creatures.

{2}, {T}, Sacrifice a token: Double the number of each kind of counter on target creature.

To double the number of a kind of counters on a permanent, put a number of that kind of counters on it equal to the number it already has. Other cards that interact with putting counters on it will interact with this effect accordingly.

0015_MTGTMT_CmrNew: Bebop, Skull & Crossbones

Bebop, Skull & Crossbones

{1}{B}

Legendary Creature — Boar Mutant

2/1

Partner with Rocksteady, Mutant Marauder (When this creature enters, target player may put Rocksteady into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

Deathtouch

Whenever Bebop deals combat damage to a player, you may draw X cards, where X is the number of counters on Bebop. If you do, you lose X life.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Bebop's last ability resolves.

"Partner with [name]" represents two abilities. The first is a triggered ability: "When this permanent enters, target player may search their library for a card named [name], reveal it, put it into their hand, then shuffle."

Note that the target player searches their library (which may be affected by effects such as that of Stranglehold) and that the card they find is revealed, even though these words aren't included in the ability's reminder text.

The second ability represented by the "partner with [name]" keyword modifies the rules for deck construction in the Commander variant and has no function outside of that variant. If a legendary creature card with "partner with [name]" is designated as your commander, the named legendary creature card can also be designated as your commander.

If your Commander deck has two commanders, you can only include cards whose own color identities are also found in your commanders' combined color identities. If Bebop, Skull and Crossbones and Rocksteady, Mutant Marauder are your commanders, your deck may contain cards with black and/or green in their color identities, but not white, blue, or red.

Both commanders start in the command zone, and the remaining 98 cards of your deck are shuffled to become your library.

To have two commanders, both must have the partner ability or corresponding "partner with" abilities as the game begins. A creature with a "partner with" ability can't partner with any creature other than its designated partner. Losing a partner ability during the game doesn't cause either to cease to be your commander.

Once the game begins, your two commanders are tracked separately. If you cast one, you won't have to pay an additional the first time you cast the other. A player loses the game after having been dealt 21 damage from one of them, not from both of them combined. Command Beacon's effect puts one into your hand from the command zone, not both.

the first time you cast the other. A player loses the game after having been dealt 21 damage from one of them, not from both of them combined. Command Beacon's effect puts one into your hand from the command zone, not both. An effect that checks whether you control your commander is satisfied if you control one or both of your two commanders.

The triggered ability of the "partner with" keyword still triggers in a Commander game. If your other commander has somehow ended up in your library, you can find it. You can also target another player, whether or not they have that card in their library.

0037_MTGTMT_CmrNew: Big Mother Mouser

Big Mother Mouser

{4}

Artifact Creature — Robot

0/0

This creature enters with two +1/+1 counters on it.

Whenever this creature attacks, double the number of +1/+1 counters on it.

When this creature dies, create a number of 1/1 colorless Robot artifact creature tokens equal to the number of +1/+1 counters on this creature.

To double the number of +1/+1 counters on a creature, put a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the number it already has. Other cards that interact with putting counters on it will interact with this effect accordingly.

If enough -1/-1 counters are put on Big Mother Mouser at the same time to make its toughness 0 or less (or the damage marked on it to be lethal), the number of +1/+1 counters on it before it got any -1/-1 counters will be used to determine how many Robot tokens you get. For example, if there are three +1/+1 counters on Big Mother Mouser and it gets four -1/-1 counters, you'll get three Robot tokens. That's because Big Mother Mouser's last ability checks Big Mother Mouser's existence just before it leaves the battlefield, and it still has all those counters on it at that point.

0016_MTGTMT_CmrNew: Dimension X Pizzasaur

Dimension X Pizzasaur

{3}{B}

Artifact Creature — Food Alien Mutant

2/1

When this creature enters, put two +1/+1 counters on target creature. When you do, destroy up to one target creature with mana value less than or equal to the number of counters among permanents you control.

{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this creature: You gain 3 life and each opponent loses 3 life.

You don't choose a second target for Dimension X Pizzasaur's first ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you put two +1/+1 counters on the target creature this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0002_MTGTMT_CmdrFace: Donatello, the Brains

Donatello, the Brains

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle

2/4

If one or more tokens would be created under your control, those tokens plus a Mutagen token are created instead.

Partner—Character select (You can have two commanders if both have this ability.)

The additional Mutagen token won't have any abilities the other tokens were created with. Anything else specified in the effect creating the token (such as tapped or "Exile that token at end of combat") applies to both the original tokens and the Mutagen token.

You don't need to control the spell or ability that creates the tokens, but you do have to be the one creating the tokens for Donatello's first ability to apply.

0035_MTGTMT_CmrNew: Double Jump // Flying Kick

Double Jump

{1}{U}

Instant

Put a flying counter on target creature you control. Until end of turn, it has base power and toughness 5/5.

//

Flying Kick

{1}{R}

Instant

Target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to target creature an opponent controls.

//

Fuse (You may cast one or both halves of this card from your hand.)

Double Jump overwrites all previous effects that set the creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply afterward will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify the creature's power and/or toughness, such as the effect of Karai's Technique, will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for counters that change its power and/or toughness and effects that switch its power and toughness.

If either target is an illegal target as Flying Kick resolves, the creature you control won't deal damage.

If you're casting a split card with fuse from any zone other than your hand, you can't cast both halves. You'll only be able to cast one half or the other.

To cast a fused split spell, pay both of its mana costs. While the spell is on the stack, its mana value is the total amount of mana in both costs.

When resolving a fused split spell with multiple targets, treat it as you would any spell with multiple targets. If all targets are illegal when the spell tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve and none of its effects happen. If at least one target is still legal at that time, the spell resolves, but an illegal target can't perform any actions or have any actions performed on it.

When a fused split spell resolves, follow the instructions of the left half first, then the instructions on the right half.

On the stack, a split spell that hasn't been fused has only that half's characteristics and mana value. The other half is treated as though it didn't exist.

Some split cards with fuse have two monocolor halves of different colors. If such a card is cast as a fused split spell, the resulting spell is multicolored. If only one half is cast, the spell is the color of that half. While not on the stack, such a card is multicolored.

If a player is instructed to choose a card name, the player may choose the name of either half of a split card, but not both. A split card has the chosen name if one of its two names matches the chosen name.

If you cast a split card with fuse from your hand without paying its mana cost, you can choose to use its fuse ability and cast both halves without paying their mana costs.

0008_MTGTMT_CmrNew: Endless Foot Assault

Endless Foot Assault

{2}{W}

Enchantment

Squad {1}{W} (As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may pay {1}{W} any number of times. When this enchantment enters, create that many tokens that are copies of it.)

Whenever you attack, for each opponent, create a 1/1 black Ninja creature token that's tapped and attacking that player.

You may pay the squad cost any number of times. You will create a token that is a copy of that permanent for each time you paid the squad cost. If you paid the squad cost multiple times, the tokens will all enter the battlefield simultaneously.

If the spell is countered, the squad ability will not trigger, and no tokens will be created.

If the spell resolves but the permanent with squad leaves the battlefield before its squad ability resolves, you'll still create the token copies.

The tokens created by the squad ability aren't "cast," so any abilities that trigger when a spell is cast won't trigger for the copies.

If, for some reason, the permanent doesn't have the squad ability when it's on the battlefield, the ability won't trigger, even if you've paid the squad cost one or more times.

Tokens will be created for each of your opponents, not just opponents that you attacked.

Although the tokens created by the last ability are attacking, they were never declared as attacking creatures. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when those tokens enter attacking.

0024_MTGTMT_CmrNew: Fast Forward

Fast Forward

{4}{R}

Sorcery

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each opponent you attacked this turn.

Goad all creatures your opponents control. (Until your next turn, those creatures attack each combat if able and attack a player other than you if able.)

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Fast Forward's first ability). The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

If, during a player's declare attackers step, a creature that player controls that's been goaded is tapped, is affected by a spell or ability that says it can't attack, or hasn't been under that player's control continuously since the turn began (and doesn't have haste), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having a creature attack a player, its controller isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack that player.

If the creature doesn't meet any of the above exceptions and can attack, it must attack a player other than the controller of the spell or ability that goaded it if able. If the creature can't attack any of those players but could otherwise attack, it must attack a planeswalker an opponent controls, a battle an opponent protects, or the player that goaded it.

Being goaded isn't an ability the creature has. Once it's been goaded, it must attack as detailed above even if it loses all abilities.

Attacking with a goaded creature doesn't cause it to stop being goaded. If there is an additional combat phase that turn, or if another player gains control of it before it stops being goaded, it must attack again if able.

If a creature you control has been goaded by multiple opponents, it must attack one of your opponents that hasn't goaded it, as that fulfills the maximum number of goad requirements. If a creature you control has been goaded by each of your opponents, the creature must attack an opponent (rather than a planeswalker or battle), but you choose which opponent it attacks.

0017_MTGTMT_CmrNew: Foot Chopper

Foot Chopper

{1}{B}

Artifact — Equipment

When this Equipment enters, create a 1/1 black Ninja creature token, then attach this Equipment to it.

Equipped creature has flying.

Whenever equipped creature deals combat damage to a player, you may sacrifice it. If you do, draw cards equal to its power.

Equip {2}

Use the sacrificed creature's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how many cards to draw with Foot Chopper's third ability.

0011_MTGTMT_CmrNew: Here Comes a New Hero!

Here Comes a New Hero!

{X}{2}{U}

Sorcery

Target player draws X cards. Create a token that's a copy of up to one target creature with mana value X or less.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or any Auras or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, power and toughness, and so on.

If the copied creature has in its mana cost, X is 0. This is also true when calculating the mana value of a creature on the battlefield in order to determine whether or not the creature is a legal target for this spell.

in its mana cost, X is 0. This is also true when calculating the mana value of a creature on the battlefield in order to determine whether or not the creature is a legal target for this spell. If the copied creature is a token, the new token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied.

If the creature copied by the token had any "when [this creature] enters" abilities, the token also has those abilities, and they'll trigger when it's created. Similarly, any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities that the token has copied will also work.

0006_MTGTMT_CmdrFace: Heroes in a Half Shell

Heroes in a Half Shell

{W}{U}{B}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle

5/5

Vigilance, menace, trample, haste

Whenever one or more Mutants, Ninjas, and/or Turtles you control deal combat damage to a player, put a +1/+1 counter on each of those creatures and draw a card.

If creatures you control deal combat damage to multiple players at the same time, Heroes in a Half Shell's last ability will trigger for each of those players. When one of those abilities resolves, it will put counters only on Mutants, Ninjas, and/or Turtles that dealt combat damage to the appropriate player.

0043_MTGTMT_CmrNew: Hidden Hideout

Hidden Hideout

Land

This land enters tapped.

{T}: Add one mana of any color in your commander's color identity.

{2}, {T}: Target creature you control with a counter on it gains lifelink until end of turn.

If you have two commanders, Hidden Hideout's first ability adds one mana of any color in their combined color identities.

If your commander is a card that has no colors in its color identity, Hidden Hideout's first ability produces no mana. It doesn't produce .

. If you don't have a commander, Hidden Hideout's first ability produces no mana.

0029_MTGTMT_CmrNew: High Score

High Score

{2}{G}

Enchantment

If one or more +1/+1 counters would be put on a creature you control, that many plus one +1/+1 counters are put on it instead.

At the beginning of your end step, draw a card if you control a creature with the greatest power among creatures on the battlefield.

If a creature you control would enter the battlefield with a number of +1/+1 counters on it, it enters with that many plus one instead.

If two or more effects attempt to modify how many counters would be put on a creature you control, you choose the order to apply those effects, no matter who controls the sources of those effects.

In the case where you control more than one High Score, each one you control will increase the number of +1/+1 counters placed on a creature you control by one. (Leave some room on the leaderboard for the rest of us!)

0012_MTGTMT_CmrNew: Irma, Part-Time Mutant

Irma, Part-Time Mutant

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Mutant Shapeshifter

1/1

At the beginning of combat on your turn, Irma becomes a copy of up to one other target creature you control, except her name is Irma, Part-Time Mutant and she has this ability. Then put a +1/+1 counter on her.

You don't have to choose a target for Irma's ability. However, if you do and the target creature is an illegal target as Irma's ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. Irma won't become a copy of anything else, and you won't put a +1/+1 counter on her.

Irma copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else, with the listed exceptions (unless that creature is copying something else; see below). She doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, and so on.

If the copied creature has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. If the copied creature is copying something else, then Irma becomes a copy of whatever that creature copied (with the listed exceptions).

Because Irma isn't entering the battlefield when she becomes a copy of another creature, any "When [this creature] enters" or "[This creature] enters with" abilities of the copied creature won't apply.

0013_MTGTMT_CmrNew: Krang, the All-Powerful

Krang, the All-Powerful

{4}{U}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Utrom Robot

3/3

If a player drawing a card causes a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.

Whenever a player draws their second card each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on Krang.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text.

Krang's first ability doesn't copy the triggered ability; it just causes the ability to trigger an additional time. Any choices made as you put the ability onto the stack, such as modes and targets, are made separately for each instance of the ability. Any choices made on resolution, such as whether to put counters on a permanent, are also made individually.

If a triggered ability is linked to a second ability, additional instances of that triggered ability are also linked to that second ability. If the second ability refers to "the exiled card," it refers to all cards exiled by instances of the triggered ability.

0031_MTGTMT_CmrNew: Level Up

Level Up

{1}{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

When this Aura enters, put a +1/+1 counter on enchanted creature.

Enchanted creature has "Whenever this creature attacks, double the number of +1/+1 counters on it. Then if it has power 10 or greater, draw a card."

To double the number of +1/+1 counters on a creature, put a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the number it already has. Other cards that interact with putting counters on it will interact with this effect accordingly.

0004_MTGTMT_CmdrFace: Raphael, the Muscle

Raphael, the Muscle

{4}{R}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle

4/4

Double all damage that creatures you control with counters on them would deal.

When Raphael enters, create a Mutagen token.

Partner—Character select (You can have two commanders if both have this ability.)

The damage is dealt by the same source as the original source of damage. The doubled damage isn't dealt by Raphael unless he was the original source of damage.

If other effects modify how much damage a creature you control with counters on it would deal—by preventing some of it, for example—the player being dealt damage or the controller of the permanent being dealt damage chooses the order in which any such effects (including Raphael's) apply. If all of the damage is prevented, Raphael's effect no longer applies.

If damage dealt by a creature you control with counters on it is being divided or assigned among multiple permanents and/or players, that damage is divided or assigned before doubling. For example, if you attack with a 5/5 creature with trample and it's blocked by a 2/2 creature, you can assign 2 damage to the blocker and 3 damage to the defending player. Those amounts are then doubled to 4 and 6, respectively.

0014_MTGTMT_CmrNew: Ray Fillet, Wave Warrior

Ray Fillet, Wave Warrior

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Fish Mutant

0/2

Flying

Evolve (Whenever a creature you control enters, if that creature has greater power or toughness than this creature, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

Whenever a creature you control with a counter on it deals combat damage to a player, draw a card.

When comparing the stats of the two creatures for evolve, you always compare power to power and toughness to toughness.

Whenever a creature you control enters check its power and toughness against the power and toughness of the creature with evolve. If neither stat of the new creature is greater, evolve won't trigger at all.

If evolve triggers, the stat comparison will happen again when the ability tries to resolve. If neither stat of the new creature is greater, the ability will do nothing. If the creature that entered the battlefield leaves the battlefield before evolve tries to resolve, use its last known power and toughness to compare the stats.

If a creature enters with +1/+1 counters on it, consider those counters when determining if evolve will trigger. For example, a 1/1 creature that enters with two +1/+1 counters on it will cause the evolve ability of a 2/2 creature to trigger.

If multiple creatures enter at the same time, evolve may trigger multiple times, although the stat comparison will take place each time one of those abilities tries to resolve. For example, if you control a 2/2 creature with evolve and two 3/3 creatures you control enter, evolve will trigger twice. The first ability will resolve and put a +1/+1 counter on the creature with evolve. When the second ability tries to resolve, neither the power nor the toughness of the new creature is greater than that of the creature with evolve, so that ability does nothing.

When comparing the stats as the evolve ability resolves, it's possible that the stat that's greater changes from power to toughness or vice versa. If this happens, the ability will still resolve and you'll put a +1/+1 counter on the creature with evolve. For example, if you control a 2/2 creature with evolve and a 1/3 creature you control enters, its toughness is greater, so evolve will trigger. In response, the 1/3 creature gets +2/-2. When the evolve trigger tries to resolve, its power is greater. You'll put a +1/+1 counter on the creature with evolve.

0041_MTGTMT_CmrNew: Roadkill Rodney

Roadkill Rodney

{2}

Artifact Creature — Robot

2/1

Squad {3} (As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may pay {3} any number of times. When this creature enters, create that many tokens that are copies of it.)

Deathtouch

Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, create a Mutagen token.

You may pay the squad cost any number of times. You will create a token that is a copy of that permanent for each time you paid the squad cost. If you paid the squad cost multiple times, the tokens will all enter the battlefield simultaneously.

If the spell is countered, the squad ability will not trigger, and no tokens will be created.

If the spell resolves but the permanent with squad leaves the battlefield before its squad ability resolves, you'll still create the token copies.

The tokens created by the squad ability aren't "cast," so any abilities that trigger when a spell is cast won't trigger for the copies.

If, for some reason, the permanent doesn't have the squad ability when it's on the battlefield, the ability won't trigger, even if you've paid the squad cost one or more times.

0033_MTGTMT_CmrNew: Rocksteady, Mutant Marauder

Rocksteady, Mutant Marauder

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Rhino Mutant

3/3

Partner with Bebop, Skull & Crossbones (When this creature enters, target player may put Bebop into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

Trample

Whenever another nontoken creature you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

"Partner with [name]" represents two abilities. The first is a triggered ability: "When this permanent enters, target player may search their library for a card named [name], reveal it, put it into their hand, then shuffle."

Note that the target player searches their library (which may be affected by effects such as that of Stranglehold) and that the card they find is revealed, even though these words aren't included in the ability's reminder text.

The second ability represented by the "partner with [name]" keyword modifies the rules for deck construction in the Commander variant and has no function outside of that variant. If a legendary creature card with "partner with [name]" is designated as your commander, the named legendary creature card can also be designated as your commander.

If your Commander deck has two commanders, you can only include cards whose own color identities are also found in your commanders' combined color identities. If Bebop, Skull and Crossbones and Rocksteady, Mutant Marauder are your commanders, your deck may contain cards with black and/or green in their color identities, but not white, blue, or red.

Both commanders start in the command zone, and the remaining 98 cards your deck are shuffled to become your library.

To have two commanders, both must have the partner ability or corresponding "partner with" abilities as the game begins. A creature with a "partner with" ability can't partner with any creature other than its designated partner. Losing a partner ability during the game doesn't cause either to cease to be your commander.

Once the game begins, your two commanders are tracked separately. If you cast one, you won't have to pay an additional the first time you cast the other. A player loses the game after having been dealt 21 damage from one of them, not from both of them combined. Command Beacon's effect puts one into your hand from the command zone, not both.

the first time you cast the other. A player loses the game after having been dealt 21 damage from one of them, not from both of them combined. Command Beacon's effect puts one into your hand from the command zone, not both. An effect that checks whether you control your commander is satisfied if you control one or both of your two commanders.

The triggered ability of the "partner with" keyword still triggers in a Commander game. If your other commander has somehow ended up in your library, you can find it. You can also target another player, whether or not they have that card in their library.

0020_MTGTMT_CmrNew: Shredder, Shadow Master

Shredder, Shadow Master

{3}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Ninja

5/5

Whenever Shredder attacks a player, for each other opponent, create a token that's a copy of Shredder tapped and attacking that player, except it isn't legendary. Sacrifice those tokens at end of combat.

Whenever Shredder deals combat damage to a player, that player loses half their life, rounded up.

The token copies will have Shredder's abilities.

The tokens don't copy whether Shredder is tapped or untapped, whether he has any counters on him or Auras attached to him, or any non-copy effects that have changed his types, color, and so on.

If Shredder leaves the battlefield before his last ability resolves, the tokens will still enter as a copy of Shredder, using Shredder's copiable values from when he was last on the battlefield.

In the unusual case where Shredder becomes a copy of something else while his last ability is on the stack but before it resolves, the tokens will enter as a copy of whatever Shredder is copying.

Although the token copies created by Shredder's first ability enter attacking, they were never declared as attacking creatures. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when those tokens enter attacking.

0034_MTGTMT_CmrNew: Super Combo

Super Combo

{1}{G}

Sorcery

Replicate {2} (When you cast this spell, copy it for each time you paid its replicate cost. You may choose new targets for the copies.)

Target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to target creature an opponent controls.

A copy of a spell can be countered like any other spell, but it must be countered individually. Countering a spell with replicate won't affect the copies.

If either target is an illegal target as Super Combo resolves, the creature you control won't deal damage due to the effect of that copy of Super Combo.

0027_MTGTMT_CmrNew: Tempestra, Dame of Games

Tempestra, Dame of Games

{1}{R}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Illusion

1/3

{2}{R}, {T}, Sacrifice an artifact: Create a token that's a copy of another target creature you control, except it isn't legendary. It gains haste. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature, with the listed exception (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or any Auras or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, power and toughness, and so on.

If the copied creature has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. If the copied creature is a token, the new token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied (with the listed exception).

If the creature copied by the token had any "when [this creature] enters" abilities, the token also has those abilities, and they'll trigger when it's created. Similarly, any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities that the token has copied will also work.

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Turtle Team-Up Card-Specific Notes

0107_MTGTMT_CoopNew: April O'Neil, Human Element

April O'Neil, Human Element

{3}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Detective

2/5

Whenever a player casts an artifact, instant, or sorcery spell, you create a Mutagen token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. Activate only as a sorcery.")

April's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0114_MTGTMT_CoopNew: Casey & Raph, Hotheads

Casey & Raph, Hotheads

{4}{R}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Human Turtle

4/4

When Casey & Raph enter, choose one or both. Each mode must target a different player.

• Target player exiles the top card of their library. Until that player's next end step, they may play that card without paying its mana cost.

• Target player creates two Treasure tokens.

The target of the first mode must follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, they may play it only during their main phase while the stack is empty and only if they have an available land play remaining.

If a spell has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when playing it without paying its mana cost.

in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when playing it without paying its mana cost. If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

0115_MTGTMT_CoopNew: Casey Jones, Asphalt Hooligan

Casey Jones, Asphalt Hooligan

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Berserker

2/2

Double strike (This creature deals both first-strike and regular combat damage.)

{4}: Double Casey Jones's power until end of turn. Any player may activate this ability.

To double Casey Jones's power, he gets +X/+0, where X is his power when his last ability resolves.

0101_MTGTMT_CoopNew: Leonardo, Worldly Warrior

Leonardo, Worldly Warrior

{7}{W}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle

5/5

Affinity for creatures (This spell costs {1} less to cast for each creature you control.)

Double strike (This creature deals both first-strike and regular combat damage.)

This card has received an update to its Oracle text. Specifically, its first ability is now affinity for creatures, as written above.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Leonardo's first ability). The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0126_MTGTMT_CoopNew: Mona Lisa, Ever Adaptable

Mona Lisa, Ever Adaptable

{3}{G}

Legendary Creature — Lizard Mutant

4/4

Whenever a player casts a creature spell, you create a Mutagen token. (It's an artifact with "{1}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. Activate only as a sorcery.")

Mona Lisa's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0127_MTGTMT_CoopNew: Prehistoric Turtlesaurus

Prehistoric Turtlesaurus

{4}{G}

Creature — Mutant Ninja Turtle Dinosaur

4/5

This spell costs {1} less to cast if you control a creature with a +1/+1 counter on it.

Vigilance (Attacking doesn't cause this creature to tap.)

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Prehistoric Turtlesaurus's first ability). The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0104_MTGTMT_CoopNew: Splinter, Aging Champion

Splinter, Aging Champion

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Ninja Rat

2/2

When Splinter enters, destroy up to one target tapped creature.

When Splinter leaves the battlefield, you and another target player each draw a card.

If the target player is an illegal target when Splinter's last ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

0128_MTGTMT_CoopNew: Study the Classics

Study the Classics

{2}{G}

Sorcery

Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature, then double the number of +1/+1 counters on it. You gain life equal to the number of +1/+1 counters on that creature.

To double the number of +1/+1 counters on a creature, put a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the number it already has. Other cards that interact with putting counters on it will interact with this effect accordingly.

0113_MTGTMT_CoopNew: Utrom Monitor

Utrom Monitor

{4}{U}

Artifact Creature — Utrom Scientist

3/3

Affinity for artifacts (This spell costs {1} less to cast for each artifact you control.)

Flying (This creature can't be blocked except by creatures with flying or reach.)

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as affinity for artifacts). The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

