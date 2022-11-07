Compiled by Jess Dunks

Document last modified Date: October 14, 2022

PDF Download Links:

English | 中国话,汉语;中文 | Français | Deutsch

Italiano | Português | Español | 日本語

The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" sections include information about card legality and explain some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

THE BROTHERS' WAR GENERAL NOTES

Card Legality

The Brothers' War cards with the BRO set code, regardless of their collector number, are permitted in the Standard, Pioneer, and Modern formats, as well as in Commander and other formats. At release, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, Innistrad: Crimson Vow, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, Streets of New Capenna, Dominaria United, and The Brothers' War.

The Brothers' War Commander cards with the BRC set code and numbered 1–28 (and their alternate versions numbered 41–67) are permitted in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. They are not permitted in the Standard, Pioneer, or Modern formats. Reprinted cards with the BRC set code are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

The Brothers' War release also includes Retro Frame Artifact reprints with the BRR set code. These cards are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted. These cards can be found in draft boosters, set boosters, and collector boosters.

Finally, set boosters and collector boosters of The Brothers' War may also contain Universes Beyond Transformers Cards with printed set code BOT. These new cards are permitted in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. They are not permitted in the Standard, Pioneer, or Modern formats.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Formats for a complete list of formats and their permitted card sets and banned lists.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Commander for more information on the Commander variant.

Go to Locator.Wizards.com to find an event or store near you.

New Mechanic: Prototype Cards

The Brothers' War features prototype cards, which have a mechanic that represents an artificer's work in different stages of development. Each prototype card is an artifact creature which has a secondary set of mana cost, power, and toughness characteristics that are inset in the top of its text box. (When the complete rules text is displayed as text, the inset text appears after the card's other rules text, following the "//" characters.) It can be cast using either its normal characteristics or it can be cast as a smaller "prototyped" version of itself that uses the secondary characteristics instead.

Blitz Automaton

{7}

Artifact Creature — Construct

6/4

Haste

//

{2}{R}

Prototype (You may cast this spell with different mana cost, color, and size. It keeps its abilities and types.)

3/2

You can cast Blitz Automaton normally by paying {7}. In that case, it remains a colorless 6/4 Construct artifact creature with haste, and its mana value is 7. What if you don't have seven mana yet? Well, you can cast a prototyped Blitz Automaton instead by paying its {2}{R} mana cost. If you do, it becomes a red 3/2 Construct artifact creature with haste, and its mana value is 3. The different characteristics apply both to the creature spell on the stack and the permanent on the battlefield.

Other Prototype Notes:

A prototype card is a colorless card in every zone except the stack or the battlefield, as well as while on the stack or the battlefield if not cast as a prototyped spell. Ignore its alternative characteristics in those cases. For example, while it's in your graveyard, Blitz Automaton is a colorless creature card with mana value 7. It can't be the target of Recommission, a spell that targets an artifact or creature card with mana value 3 or less in your graveyard.

When cast as a prototyped spell, that spell has the mana cost, power, and toughness characteristics shown in its colored, secondary text box rather than the normal values of those characteristics. Its color and mana value are determined by that mana cost. The permanent that spell becomes as it resolves has the same characteristics. If the spell leaves the stack in any other way, or the permanent it becomes leaves the battlefield, it immediately resumes using its normal characteristics.

Regardless of how it was cast, a prototype card always has the same name, abilities, types, and so on. Only the mana cost, mana value, color, power, and toughness change depending on whether the card was cast as a prototyped spell.

The prototype ability functions in any zone that the spell could be cast from. For example, if an effect allows you to cast artifact spells from your graveyard, you could cast a prototyped Blitz Automaton from your graveyard.

Casting a prototyped spell isn't the same as casting it for an alternative cost, and an alternative cost may be applied to a spell cast this way. For example, if an effect allows you to cast an artifact card without paying its mana cost, you could either cast Blitz Automaton normally, or as a prototyped spell.

When casting a prototyped spell, use only its prototype characteristics to determine whether it's legal to cast it. For example, if Blitz Automaton is exiled with the last ability of Chandra, Dressed to Kill, you would be able to cast it for {2}{R} (because it's a red spell), even though you wouldn't be able to cast it as a colorless spell for its normal cost.

If an effect copies a prototyped spell, that copy (as well as the token it becomes on the battlefield) will have the same characteristics as the prototyped spell. Similarly, if an effect creates a token that's a copy of a prototyped permanent or causes another permanent to become a copy of it, the copy would have the same characteristics as the prototyped permanent.

Returning Mechanic: Meld Cards

Magic cards often combine together in powerful ways, but some cards meld together in a more literal manner, becoming a single permanent represented by two cards.

The two cards in the meld pair below are Argoth, Sanctum of Nature and Titania, Voice of Gaea. These cards behave like normal Magic cards most of the time, but if you own and control both halves of this meld pair on the battlefield when Titania, Voice of Gaea's last ability resolves, they'll combine into an oversized card: Titania, Gaea Incarnate. The top half of Titania, Gaea Incarnate is printed on the back of Titania, Voice of Gaea's card. The bottom half is printed on the back of Argoth, Sanctum of Nature's card.

Turn Over Turn Over

Argoth, Sanctum of Nature

Land

Argoth, Sanctum of Nature enters the battlefield tapped unless you control a legendary green creature.

{T}: Add {G}.

{2}{G}{G}, {T}: Create a 2/2 green Bear creature token, then mill three cards. Activate only as a sorcery.

(Melds with Titania, Voice of Gaea.)

////

Titania, Voice of Gaea

{1}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elemental

3/4

Reach

Whenever one or more land cards are put into your graveyard from anywhere, you gain 2 life.

At the beginning of your upkeep, if there are four or more land cards in your graveyard and you both own and control Titania, Voice of Gaea and a land named Argoth, Sanctum of Nature, exile them, then meld them into Titania, Gaea Incarnate.

////

Titania, Gaea Incarnate

Color indicator: green

Legendary Creature — Elemental Avatar

*/*

Vigilance, reach, trample, haste

Titania, Gaea Incarnate's power and toughness are each equal to the number of lands you control.

When Titania enters the battlefield, return all land cards from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

{3}{G}: Put four +1/+1 counters on target land you control. It becomes a 0/0 Elemental creature with haste. It's still a land.

When Titania, Voice of Gaea and Argoth, Sanctum of Nature are melded, the result is a single creature—Titania, Gaea Incarnate—that's represented by two cards. If the melded creature dies, both cards are put into your graveyard. As it leaves the battlefield, both of those cards are turned face up again. If the cards are put on the top or bottom of your library, you choose their relative order.

One card in each pair of meld cards has an ability that instructs you to exile the two cards and meld them. If you control more than one object with one of those names, you select one object with that name to exile.

When two cards are exiled and melded, they each leave the battlefield, then return together as one new object with no relation to either of the objects that left the battlefield. Counters, Auras, Equipment, and other effects that affected those two cards don't affect the melded permanent.

Only two cards belonging to the same meld pair can be melded. Tokens, cards that aren't meld cards, or meld cards that don't form a meld pair can't be melded. If an effect instructs a player to meld cards that can't be melded, those cards remain in exile.

While a meld card is in any zone other than the battlefield, it has only the characteristics of its front face. The same is true while it's on the battlefield with its front face up.

While a melded permanent is on the battlefield, it has only the characteristics of its combined back face. Any effects that modify how the new object enters the battlefield will consider only the combined back face.

Note that the permanent represented by the combined back faces has a color indicator.

The mana value of a melded permanent is the sum of the mana values of its front faces. A creature that becomes a copy of a melded permanent has only the characteristics of that combined back face, and its mana value is 0.

A player prompted to name a card may name the combined back face, and each player has the right to know that combined back face's characteristics at all times.

If an effect moves a melded permanent to a new zone and then affects "that card," it affects both cards.

In the Commander variant, a meld card's color identity is determined only by the mana costs and mana symbols in the rules text of its front face. No symbols or rules text of the permanent it melds into are considered.

Returning Mechanic: Unearth

Casting powerful spells is great, but sometimes excavating the past can be just as useful. Unearth is a returning mechanic that lets some permanent cards return to the battlefield one last time. Previously, unearth has appeared mostly on creature cards, but The Brothers' War features the mechanic on some artifact cards too.

Ashnod's Harvester

{2}

Artifact Creature — Construct

3/1

Whenever Ashnod's Harvester attacks, exile target card from a graveyard.

Unearth {1}{B} ({1}{B}: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains haste. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step or if it would leave the battlefield. Unearth only as a sorcery.)

Mishra's Research Desk

{1}

Artifact

{1}, {T}, Sacrifice Mishra's Research Desk: Exile the top two cards of your library. Choose one of them. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

Unearth {1}{R} ({1}{R}: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step or if it would leave the battlefield. Unearth only as a sorcery.)

If you activate a card's unearth ability but that card is removed from your graveyard before the ability resolves, that unearth ability will do nothing as it resolves.

Activating a card's unearth ability isn't the same as casting that card. The unearth ability is put on the stack, but the card is not. Spells and abilities that interact with activated abilities (such as Defabricate's second mode) will interact with unearth, but spells and abilities that interact with spells (such as Scatter Ray) will not.

At the beginning of the next end step, a permanent returned to the battlefield with unearth is exiled. This is a delayed triggered ability, and it can be countered by effects such as Defabricate that counter triggered abilities. If the ability is countered, the permanent will stay on the battlefield and the delayed triggered ability won't trigger again. However, the replacement effect will still exile the permanent if it eventually leaves the battlefield.

Unearth grants haste to the permanent that's returned to the battlefield (even if it's not a creature card). However, neither of the "exile" abilities is granted to that permanent. If that permanent loses all its abilities, it will still be exiled at the beginning of the next end step, and if it would leave the battlefield, it is still exiled instead.

If a permanent returned to the battlefield with unearth would leave the battlefield for any reason, it's exiled instead—unless the spell or ability that's causing the permanent to leave the battlefield is actually trying to exile it! In that case, it succeeds at exiling it. If that spell or ability later returns the card to the battlefield (as Static Net might, for example), the permanent card will return to the battlefield as a new object with no relation to its previous existence. The unearth effects will no longer apply to it.

Returning Mechanic: Powerstone Tokens

First appearing on a few cards in Dominaria United, Powerstone tokens are predefined tokens that are returning with greater frequency in The Brothers' War. They can be tapped for colorless mana that can be spent on anything except casting a nonartifact spell.

Fallaji Excavation

{3}{G}{G}

Sorcery

Create three tapped Powerstone tokens. You gain 3 life. (The tokens are artifacts with "{T}: Add {C}. This mana can't be spent to cast a nonartifact spell.")

Powerstone tokens are a kind of predefined token. Each one has the artifact subtype "Powerstone" and the ability "{T}: Add {C}. This mana can't be spent to cast a nonartifact spell."

You can use the {C} added by a Powerstone token on anything that isn't a nonartifact spell. This includes paying costs to activate abilities of both artifact and nonartifact permanents, paying ward costs, and so on.

Although all the cards in The Brothers' War that create Powerstone tokens create a tapped Powerstone token, entering the battlefield tapped isn't part of the token's definition. Notably, if you create a token that is a copy of a Powerstone token, the token copy won't enter the battlefield tapped.

Returning Mechanic: Stun Counters

Stun counters were introduced in the Dominaria United release. They're a special kind of counter that stops tapped permanents from untapping.

Involuntary Cooldown

{3}{U}

Sorcery

Tap up to two target artifacts and/or creatures. Put two stun counters on each of them. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

If a tapped permanent with a stun counter on it would become untapped, a stun counter will be removed from it instead. This is a replacement effect.

Stun counters replace untapping for any reason, including players untapping tapped permanents during their untap steps.

If a permanent has more than one stun counter on it, only one will be removed each time it would become untapped.

Abilities that trigger when a permanent "becomes untapped" won't trigger if a stun counter is removed instead.

If untapping a permanent is part of a cost (such as that of Halo Fountain's first ability), you may pay that cost by "untapping" a tapped permanent with a stun counter on it. The stun counter will be removed and the creature will remain tapped. However, the cost will still be paid.

On the other hand, if untapping multiple permanents is part of a cost (such as that of Halo Fountain's last two abilities), you can't "untap" the same permanent more than once to pay that cost.

Stun counters exist independently of the effects that created them. If a permanent has no stun counters on it, it will untap as normal.

Stun counters are not keyword counters, and they don't cause the permanents they're on to gain any abilities. They won't be affected by effects that cause permanents to lose all abilities.

New Keyword Action: Convert

New Keyword Ability: More Than Meets the Eye

New Keyword Ability: Living Metal

Universes Beyond Transformers Cards introduce some new mechanics that are found only on these cards. Each Transformers double-faced card is a Robot artifact creature on its front face and a noncreature artifact (usually a Vehicle) on its back face, and it changes form on the battlefield whenever an ability instructs you to convert it. Each one can also be cast converted by paying the More Than Meets the Eye cost on its front face. Finally, each of the faces that are Vehicles have living metal, an ability that makes it a creature during its controller's turn.

Turn Over

Arcee, Sharpshooter

{1}{R}{W}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot

2/2

More Than Meets the Eye {R}{W} (You may cast this card converted for {R}{W}.)

First strike

{1}, Remove one or more +1/+1 counters from Arcee: It deals that much damage to target creature. Convert Arcee.

////

Arcee, Acrobatic Coupe

Color indicator: red, white

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

2/2

Living metal (As long as it's your turn, this Vehicle is also a creature.)

Whenever you cast a spell that targets one or more creatures or Vehicles you control, put that many +1/+1 counters on Arcee. Convert Arcee.

Convert notes:

The convert keyword action functions the same way as the transform keyword action found on some other cards; to convert a permanent on the battlefield, turn it over so that its other face is up.

The mana value of a converted permanent on the battlefield is equal to the mana value of the card's front face, no matter which face is up.

Converting a permanent doesn't affect any Auras or Equipment that are attached to it. Similarly, any counters on the permanent will remain on that permanent after it converts. Any continuous effects from a resolved spell or ability will continue to affect it. Any spells or abilities on the stack that target a permanent continue to do so after that permanent converts.

Any triggered ability of another card that triggers whenever a permanent transforms will also trigger whenever a permanent converts.

Similarly, an ability of another card that instructs you to "transform" one of these cards will cause you to convert it, even if that ability doesn't use the word "convert."

More Than Meets the Eye notes:

"More Than Meets the Eye [cost]" means "You may cast this card converted by paying [cost] rather than its mana cost." It functions in any zone from which the spell can be cast.

The cost is an alternative cost, so it can't be combined with any other alternative costs. It can be combined with any applicable additional costs.

When you cast a spell using its More Than Meets the Eye ability, the card is put onto the stack with its back face up. The resulting spell has all characteristics of that face.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a More Than Meets the Eye cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of a spell cast using More Than Meets the Eye is determined by the mana cost on the front face of the card, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

A spell cast this way enters the battlefield with its back face up.

If you copy a permanent spell cast this way, the copy has the characteristics of the card's back face, even though it isn't itself a double-faced card.

Living metal notes:

"Living metal" means "As long as it's your turn, this permanent is an artifact creature in addition to its other types."

While it's a creature, the Vehicle has its printed power and toughness.

If a static ability of another permanent applies only to noncreature permanents, that ability applies to a Vehicle with living metal only during your opponents' turns. For example, if you control Arcee, Acrobatic Coupe and March of the Machines, Arcee will be a 2/2 artifact creature during your turn and a 3/3 artifact creature (because its mana value is 3) during each opponent's turn.

THE BROTHERS' WAR MAIN SET CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

Alloy Animist

{G}

Creature — Human Druid

1/1

{2}{G}: Until end of turn, target noncreature artifact you control becomes a 4/4 artifact creature.

As Alloy Animist's ability resolves, the target permanent keeps any other types and subtypes it had before it became an artifact creature.

Arcane Proxy

{7}

Artifact Creature — Wizard

4/3

When Arcane Proxy enters the battlefield, if you cast it, exile target instant or sorcery card with mana value less than or equal to Arcane Proxy's power from your graveyard. Copy that card. You may cast the copy without paying its mana cost.

//

{1}{U}{U}

Prototype (You may cast this spell with different mana cost, color, and size. It keeps its abilities and types.)

2/1

You cast the copy while the ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't pay any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

If the spell you cast has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X.

If you don't want to cast the copy, you can choose not to; the copy ceases to exist the next time state-based actions are checked.

If another effect causes Arcane Proxy's power to be less than the mana value of the target card as the ability tries to resolve, the target is illegal. The card won't be exiled, and you won't get to cast a copy.

Turn Over Turn Over

Argoth, Sanctum of Nature

Land

Argoth, Sanctum of Nature enters the battlefield tapped unless you control a legendary green creature.

{T}: Add {G}.

{2}{G}{G}, {T}: Create a 2/2 green Bear creature token, then mill three cards. Activate only as a sorcery.

(Melds with Titania, Voice of Gaea.)

////

Titania, Voice of Gaea

{1}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elemental

3/4

Reach

Whenever one or more land cards are put into your graveyard from anywhere, you gain 2 life.

At the beginning of your upkeep, if there are four or more land cards in your graveyard and you both own and control Titania, Voice of Gaea and a land named Argoth, Sanctum of Nature, exile them, then meld them into Titania, Gaea Incarnate.

////

Titania, Gaea Incarnate

Color indicator: green

Legendary Creature — Elemental Avatar

*/*

Vigilance, reach, trample, haste

Titania, Gaea Incarnate's power and toughness are each equal to the number of lands you control.

When Titania enters the battlefield, return all land cards from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

{3}{G}: Put four +1/+1 counters on target land you control. It becomes a 0/0 Elemental creature with haste. It's still a land.

Titania, Gaea Incarnate's last ability doesn't have a duration, which means that the land remains a creature indefinitely.

You can activate the ability multiple times targeting the same land to add more counters.

Arms Race

{3}{R}

Enchantment

{3}{R}: You may put an artifact card from your hand onto the battlefield. That artifact gains haste. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.

You sacrifice the artifact only if you still control it at the beginning of the next end step. If that artifact has left the battlefield, even if it later came back, you don't sacrifice it.

Audacity

{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +2/+0 and has trample.

When Audacity is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, draw a card.

If the creature Audacity would enchant is an illegal target by the time the Aura spell resolves, the entire spell doesn't resolve. It's put into your graveyard from the stack, not the battlefield, so its last ability won't trigger.

Blast Zone

Land

Blast Zone enters the battlefield with a charge counter on it.

{T}: Add {C}.

{X}{X}, {T}: Put X charge counters on Blast Zone.

{3}, {T}, Sacrifice Blast Zone: Destroy each nonland permanent with mana value equal to the number of charge counters on Blast Zone.

An activation cost of {X}{X} means that you pay twice X. If you want X to be 3, you pay {6} to activate Blast Zone's ability.

Tokens that aren't a copy of something else don't have a mana cost. Anything without a mana cost normally has a mana value of 0.

If a permanent has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Boulderbranch Golem

{7}

Artifact Creature — Golem

6/5

When Boulderbranch Golem enters the battlefield, you gain life equal to its power.

//

{3}{G}

Prototype (You may cast this spell with different mana cost, color, and size. It keeps its abilities and types.)

3/3

If Boulderbranch Golem leaves the battlefield before its enters-the-battlefield triggered ability resolves, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how much life is gained, not its power in the zone it moved to.

Citanul Stalwart

{G}

Creature — Elf Druid Soldier

1/1

{T}, Tap an untapped artifact or creature you control: Add one mana of any color.

You can tap any untapped artifact or creature you control, including a creature you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn, to pay the cost of Citanul Stalwart's activated ability. However, you must have controlled Citanul Stalwart continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn.

Cityscape Leveler

{8}

Artifact Creature — Construct

8/8

Trample

When you cast this spell and whenever Cityscape Leveler attacks, destroy up to one target nonland permanent. Its controller creates a tapped Powerstone token.

Unearth {8}

Cityscape Leveler's triggered ability won't trigger when you activate its unearth ability from your graveyard. It will, however, trigger when you attack with Cityscape Leveler that turn.

Corrupt

{5}{B}

Sorcery

Corrupt deals damage to any target equal to the number of Swamps you control. You gain life equal to the damage dealt this way.

Corrupt counts any land you control with the subtype Swamp, not just ones named Swamp.

Defabricate

{1}{U}

Instant

Choose one —

• Counter target artifact or enchantment spell. If a spell is countered this way, exile it instead of putting it into its owner's graveyard.

• Counter target activated or triggered ability.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as equip and unearth) are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]."

Turn-based actions and special actions like the normal card draw, combat damage, or turning a face-down creature face up can't be targeted. Mana abilities also can't be targeted.

The last mode can target delayed triggered abilities. Notably, it can target the delayed triggered ability that exiles an unearthed permanent at the beginning of the next end step. If that delayed triggered ability is countered, the unearthed permanent remains on the battlefield indefinitely. It will still be exiled, however, if it would die or otherwise leave the battlefield for any other reason.

Demolition Field

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{2}, {T}, Sacrifice Demolition Field: Destroy target nonbasic land an opponent controls. That land's controller may search their library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle. You may search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle.

If the targeted land is an illegal target by the time Demolition Field's ability resolves, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. Neither player will get to search for a basic land card.

The target land's controller gets to search for a basic land card even if that land wasn't destroyed by Demolition Field's ability. This may happen because the land has indestructible.

Desynchronize

{4}{U}

Instant

Target nonland permanent's owner puts it on the top or bottom of their library. Scry 2.

The permanent's owner chooses whether to put it on the top or bottom of their library. If multiple cards are put into the library this way (such as when the spell targets a melded permanent), that permanent's owner puts all the cards on top or all the cards on the bottom. They put them in whatever order they wish, and do not need to reveal the order.

Diabolic Intent

{1}{B}

Sorcery

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature.

Search your library for a card, put that card into your hand, then shuffle.

You must sacrifice exactly one creature to cast this spell; you cannot cast it without sacrificing a creature, and you cannot sacrifice additional creatures.

Players can only respond once this spell has been cast and all its costs have been paid. No one can try to destroy the creature you sacrificed to prevent you from casting this spell.

Draconic Destiny

{1}{R}{R}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has flying, haste, and "{1}: This creature gets +1/+0 until end of turn." It's a Dragon in addition to its other types.

When enchanted creature dies, return Draconic Destiny to its owner's hand.

Being a Dragon isn't part of the activated ability the enchanted creature has. It's a Dragon in addition to its other types whether or not that ability has been activated.

Drafna, Founder of Lat-Nam

{1}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer Advisor

2/1

{1}{U}: Return target artifact you control to its owner's hand.

{3}, {T}: Copy target artifact spell you control. (The copy becomes a token.)

A resolving copy of a permanent spell becomes a token, so the token isn't "created." Effects that care about a token being created won't interact with a token that enters the battlefield because the triggered ability copied a permanent spell.

If an effect copies a prototyped spell, that copy (as well as the token it becomes on the battlefield) will have the same characteristics as the prototyped spell.

Dreams of Steel and Oil

{B}

Sorcery

Target opponent reveals their hand. You choose an artifact or creature card from it, then choose an artifact or creature card from their graveyard. Exile the chosen cards.

You must choose an artifact or creature card from their hand if they reveal one. Similarly, you must choose an artifact or creature card from their graveyard if one exists there.

If the opponent has no artifact or creature cards in their hand, you must still choose an artifact or creature card from their graveyard to exile.

Dwarven Forge-Chanter

{1}{R}

Creature — Dwarf Wizard

1/3

Ward—Pay 2 life. (Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays 2 life.)

Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

Any spell you cast that doesn't have the type creature will cause prowess to trigger. If a spell has multiple types, and one of those types is creature (such as an artifact creature), casting it won't cause prowess to trigger. Playing a land also won't cause prowess to trigger.

Prowess goes on the stack on top of the spell that caused it to trigger. It will resolve before that spell.

Once it triggers, prowess isn't connected to the spell that caused it to trigger. If that spell is countered, prowess will still resolve.

Emergency Weld

{1}{B}

Sorcery

Return target artifact or creature card from your graveyard to your hand. Create a 1/1 colorless Soldier artifact creature token.

You can't cast Emergency Weld without an artifact or creature card in your graveyard to target.

If the card in your graveyard is an illegal target as Emergency Weld tries to resolve, Emergency Weld is removed from the stack and you won't create a token.

Epic Confrontation

{1}{G}

Sorcery

Target creature you control gets +1/+2 until end of turn. It fights target creature you don't control. (Each deals damage equal to its power to the other.)

You can't cast Epic Confrontation unless you choose both a creature you control and a creature you don't control as targets.

If the creature you control is an illegal target as Epic Confrontation tries to resolve, the creature you control won't get +1/+2. If that creature is a legal target but the creature you don't control isn't, your creature will still get +1/+2. In both cases, neither creature will deal or be dealt damage.

Fateful Handoff

{3}{B}

Sorcery

Draw cards equal to the mana value of target artifact or creature you control. An opponent gains control of that permanent.

The mana value of an artifact creature that was cast as a prototype is based on the prototype mana cost rather than the card's usual mana cost.

If an artifact or creature on the battlefield has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

Feldon, Ronom Excavator

{1}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

2/2

Haste

Feldon, Ronom Excavator can't block.

Whenever Feldon is dealt damage, exile that many cards from the top of your library. Choose one of them. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

You must pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules when casting a spell this way.

Giant Cindermaw

{2}{R}

Creature — Dinosaur Beast

4/3

Trample

Players can't gain life.

Spells and abilities that cause players to gain life still resolve while Giant Cindermaw is on the battlefield. No player will gain life, but any other effects of that spell or ability will happen.

If an effect says to set a player's life total to a number that's higher than the player's current life total while Giant Cindermaw is on the battlefield, the player's life total doesn't change.

Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor

{1}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Phyrexian Praetor

3/3

Whenever a creature deals combat damage to one of your opponents, its controller may pay 1 life. If they do, they draw a card.

{4}{B}{B}{B}, Discard X cards: Exile the top X cards of target opponent's library. You may play lands and cast spells from among cards exiled this way without paying their mana costs.

You must play the cards as you resolve the last ability. You can't wait and play them later.

You may play a land this way only during your own turn and only if you have not yet played a land this turn.

If a spell you cast this way has an {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 for X.

Gix's Command

{3}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Choose two —

• Put two +1/+1 counters on up to one creature. It gains lifelink until end of turn.

• Destroy each creature with power 2 or less.

• Return up to two creature cards from your graveyard to your hand.

• Each opponent sacrifices a creature with the highest power among creatures they control.

Since none of the modes have targets, you don't have to choose which creature is getting the counters or which cards you're returning until Gix's Command resolves.

Gixian Skullflayer

{2}{B}

Creature — Phyrexian Human Assassin

2/3

At the beginning of your upkeep, if there are three or more creature cards in your graveyard, put a +1/+1 counter on Gixian Skullflayer.

Gixian Skullflayer's triggered ability checks the number of cards in your graveyard both when it triggers and when it resolves. If there aren't three or more creature cards in your graveyard each time, you won't put a +1/+1 counter it.

Go for the Throat

{1}{B}

Instant

Destroy target nonartifact creature.

If the targeted creature is also an artifact when Go for the Throat tries to resolve, it won't resolve.

Goblin Blast-Runner

{R}

Creature — Goblin

1/2

Goblin Blast-Runner gets +2/+0 and has menace as long as you sacrificed a permanent this turn.

Goblin Blast-Runner doesn't need to have been on the battlefield at the time the permanent was sacrificed in order to get the bonus.

Hostile Negotiations

{3}{B}

Instant

Exile the top three cards of your library in a face-down pile, then exile the top three cards of your library in another face-down pile. Look at the cards in each pile, then turn a pile of your choice face up. An opponent chooses one of those piles. Put that pile into your hand and the other into your graveyard. You lose 3 life.

If you have fewer than six cards in your library, the second pile will be smaller than the first. If you have fewer than four cards in your library, only the first pile will have cards in it at all, and the second pile will be empty. You may choose to turn the empty pile face up, but your opponent will probably choose to give you the empty pile regardless, unless they're feeling especially generous.

Hulking Metamorph

{9}

Artifact Creature — Shapeshifter

7/7

You may have Hulking Metamorph enter the battlefield as a copy of an artifact or creature you control, except it's an artifact creature in addition to its other types, and its power and toughness are equal to Hulking Metamorph's power and toughness.

//

{2}{U}{U}

Prototype (You may cast this spell with different mana cost, color, and size. It keeps its abilities and types.)

3/3

Except for also being an artifact creature and having a different power and toughness, Hulking Metamorph copies exactly what was printed on the original permanent and nothing more (unless that permanent is itself copying something or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, or any noncopy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

Use the appropriate printed power and toughness (either 7/7 or 3/3) to determine the result of Hulking Metamorph's copy effect.

If the chosen permanent has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the chosen permanent is copying something else (for example, if the chosen permanent is a Clone), then your Hulking Metamorph enters the battlefield as whatever the chosen permanent copied, with the stated exceptions.

If the chosen permanent is a token, Hulking Metamorph copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that put the token onto the battlefield, with the listed exceptions. Hulking Metamorph does not become a token.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when Hulking Metamorph enters the battlefield. Any "as [this] enters the battlefield" or "[this] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the chosen permanent will also work.

If Hulking Metamorph somehow enters the battlefield at the same time as another permanent, Hulking Metamorph can't become a copy of that permanent. You may choose only a permanent that's already on the battlefield.

You can choose not to copy anything. In that case, Hulking Metamorph simply enters the battlefield as a 7/7 (or 3/3) artifact creature.

Hurkyl, Master Wizard

{1}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard Advisor

2/4

At the beginning of your end step, if you've cast a noncreature spell this turn, reveal the top five cards of your library. For each card type among noncreature spells you've cast this turn, you may put a card of that type from among the revealed cards into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Hurkyl need not have been on the battlefield at the time the noncreature spells were cast for the ability to trigger or for the spells to be counted.

The card types that a noncreature spell can have are artifact, enchantment, instant, planeswalker, sorcery, and tribal. Subtypes, like Human and Equipment, and supertypes, like snow and legendary, aren't card types.

In the Trenches

{1}{W}{W}

Enchantment

Creatures you control get +1/+1.

{5}{W}: Exile target nonland permanent you don't control until In the Trenches leaves the battlefield. Activate only as a sorcery and only once.

The activated ability is a single ability that creates two one-shot effects: one that exiles the permanent when the ability resolves, and another that returns the exiled card to the battlefield immediately after In the Trenches leaves the battlefield.

If In the Trenches leaves the battlefield before its activated ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to an exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled, it ceases to exist. It won't be returned to the battlefield.

In a multiplayer game, if the owner of In the Trenches leaves the game, the exiled card will return to the battlefield. Because the one-shot effect that returns the card isn't an ability that goes on the stack, it won't cease to exist along with the leaving player's spells and abilities on the stack.

The activated ability can only be activated once per game. If the ability is countered or otherwise fails to resolve after being activated, it can't be activated again.

If In the Trenches leaves the battlefield and later returns to the battlefield, it is a new object on the battlefield with no memory of the last time it was there. Its ability may be activated, even if it was activated a previous time it was on the battlefield.

Kayla's Command

{1}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Choose two —

• Create a 2/2 colorless Construct artifact creature token.

• Put a +1/+1 counter on a creature you control. It gains double strike until end of turn.

• Search your library for a basic Plains card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

• You gain 2 life and scry 2.

None of the modes have any targets. Notably, this means that you don't have to choose a creature for the second mode until the spell resolves.

Kayla's Reconstruction

{X}{W}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Look at the top seven cards of your library. Put up to X artifact and/or creature cards with mana value 3 or less from among them onto the battlefield. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Each of the cards needs to have mana value 3 or less. It's not the total mana value of the cards.

Legions to Ashes

{1}{W}{B}

Sorcery

Exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls and all tokens that player controls with the same name as that permanent.

The target permanent need not be a token. In that case, it will still be exiled.

If the target is illegal as Legions to Ashes tries to resolve, it will be removed from the stack and do nothing, even if there are tokens with that name still on the battlefield.

Liberator, Urza's Battlethopter

{3}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Thopter

1/2

Flash

Flying

You may cast colorless spells and artifact spells as though they had flash.

Whenever you cast a spell, if the amount of mana spent to cast that spell is greater than Liberator, Urza's Battlethopter's power, put a +1/+1 counter on Liberator.

The third ability applies only to casting spells. It does not, for example, change when you may activate abilities that can be activated "only as a sorcery."

The last ability cares only about the amount of mana that was actually spent to cast the spell, regardless of its mana cost.

Mechanized Warfare

{1}{R}{R}

Enchantment

If a red or artifact source you control would deal damage to an opponent or a permanent an opponent controls, it deals that much damage plus 1 instead.

The additional 1 damage is dealt by the original source of damage. The additional damage isn't dealt by Mechanized Warfare.

If another effect modifies how much damage a source would deal to an opponent or a permanent they control, including preventing some of it, the player being dealt damage or the controller of the permanent being dealt damage chooses an order in which to apply those effects. If all of the damage is prevented, Mechanized Warfare's effect no longer applies.

If damage dealt by a red or artifact source you control is being divided or assigned among multiple opponents and/or permanents opponents' control, divide the original amount before adding 1. For example, if you cast a red spell that deals 4 damage divided among any number of targets and you choose to have it deal 2 damage to a creature and 2 damage to that creature's controller, that spell will deal 3 damage to each of them instead.

Meticulous Excavation

{W}

Enchantment

{2}{W}: Return target permanent you control to its owner's hand. If it has unearth, instead exile it, then return that card to its owner's hand. Activate only during your turn.

If the target permanent has unearth and was put onto the battlefield using its unearth ability, this effect can still exile it and return it to its owner's hand.

Mightstone's Animation

{3}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant artifact

When Mightstone's Animation enters the battlefield, draw a card.

Enchanted artifact is a creature with base power and toughness 4/4 in addition to its other types.

The artifact retains any types, subtypes, or supertypes it has. Notably, an Equipment that becomes an artifact creature usually can't be attached to another creature. If it was attached to a creature, it becomes unattached.

If the artifact was already a creature, its base power and toughness will each become 4. This overwrites any previous effects that set the creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply after Mightstone's Animation becomes attached to the artifact will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify a creature's power and/or toughness, such as the ones created by Giant Growth, will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for any counters that change its power and/or toughness and effects that switch power and toughness.

The resulting artifact creature will be able to attack on your turn if it's been under your control continuously since the turn began. That is, it doesn't matter how long it's been a creature, just how long it's been on the battlefield.

Mine Worker

{2}

Artifact Creature — Assembly-Worker

2/1

{T}: You gain 1 life. If you control creatures named Power Plant Worker and Tower Worker, you gain 3 life instead.

You will gain 3 life instead of 1 if, at the time the ability resolves, you control at least one creature named Power Plant Worker and at least one creature named Tower Worker.

Misery's Shadow

{1}{B}

Creature — Shade

2/2

If a creature an opponent controls would die, exile it instead.

{1}: Misery's Shadow gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

Because creatures controlled by opponents aren't being put into a graveyard, any "when [this creature] dies" triggered abilities those creatures have won't trigger.

Turn Over Turn Over

Mishra, Claimed by Gix

{2}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Phyrexian Human Artificer

3/5

Whenever you attack, each opponent loses X life and you gain X life, where X is the number of attacking creatures. If Mishra, Claimed by Gix and a creature named Phyrexian Dragon Engine are attacking, and you both own and control them, exile them, then meld them into Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia. It enters the battlefield tapped and attacking.

////

Phyrexian Dragon Engine

{3}

Artifact Creature — Phyrexian Dragon

2/2

Double strike

When Phyrexian Dragon Engine enters the battlefield from your graveyard, you may discard your hand. If you do, draw three cards.

Unearth {3}{R}{R}

(Melds with Mishra, Claimed by Gix.)

////

Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia

Color indicator: black, red

Legendary Artifact Creature — Phyrexian Artificer

9/9

Whenever Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia enters the battlefield or attacks, choose three —

• Target opponent discards two cards.

• Mishra deals 3 damage to any target.

• Destroy target artifact or planeswalker.

• Creatures you control gain menace and trample until end of turn.

• Creatures you don't control get -1/-1 until end of turn.

• Create two tapped Powerstone tokens.

Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia enters the battlefield tapped and attacking, but since it wasn't declared as an attacker, no abilities that trigger when a creature attacks will trigger.

You choose which player or planeswalker Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia is attacking as it enters the battlefield.

Mishra, Excavation Prodigy

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

2/1

Haste

{1}, {T}, Discard a card: Draw a card.

Whenever you discard one or more artifact cards, add {R}{R}. This ability triggers only once each turn.

The last ability will trigger if you discard artifact cards for any reason, not just due to its activated ability.

Mishra, Tamer of Mak Fawa

{3}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

4/4

Permanents you control have "Ward—Sacrifice a permanent."

Each artifact card in your graveyard has unearth {1}{B}{R}. ({1}{B}{R}: Return the card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains haste. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step or if it would leave the battlefield. Unearth only as a sorcery.)

Despite the appearance of the reminder text, the unearth abilities that Mishra, Tamer of Mak Fawa grants are activated abilities of each individual artifact card in your graveyard. They're not activated abilities of Mishra.

Mishra's Foundry

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{2}: Mishra's Foundry becomes a 2/2 Assembly-Worker artifact creature until end of turn. It's still a land.

{1}, {T}: Target attacking Assembly-Worker gets +2/+2 until end of turn.

If Mishra's Foundry becomes a creature and you haven't controlled it continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn, you won't be able to activate its first or last abilities, and it won't be able to attack (unless it somehow gains haste).

If Mishra's Foundry is already a creature, activating the second ability will override any previous effects that set its power and/or toughness to specific values. Other effects that are affecting its power and/or toughness, including +1/+1 counters and the effects of spells like Giant Growth, will continue to apply.

Mishra's Juggernaut

{5}

Artifact Creature — Juggernaut

5/3

Trample

Mishra's Juggernaut attacks each combat if able.

Unearth {5}{R} ({5}{R}: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains haste. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step or if it would leave the battlefield. Unearth only as a sorcery.)

If Mishra's Juggernaut can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, its controller isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

Mishra's Research Desk

{1}

Artifact

{1}, {T}, Sacrifice Mishra's Research Desk: Exile the top two cards of your library. Choose one of them. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

Unearth {1}{R} ({1}{R}: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step or if it would leave the battlefield. Unearth only as a sorcery.)

You must pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for spells cast using the first ability of Mishra's Research Desk.

Myrel, Shield of Argive

{3}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

3/4

During your turn, your opponents can't cast spells or activate abilities of artifacts, creatures, or enchantments.

Whenever Myrel, Shield of Argive attacks, create X 1/1 colorless Soldier artifact creature tokens, where X is the number of Soldiers you control.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as equip and unearth) are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text.

Myrel, Shield of Argive's first ability prevents opponents from activating abilities of permanents on the battlefield that are artifacts, creatures, and/or enchantments. It doesn't prevent activated abilities from cards in any zone other than the battlefield. Notably, this means that your opponents may still activate abilities of cards in their graveyard (such as unearth).

No One Left Behind

{4}{B}

Sorcery

This spell costs {3} less to cast if it targets a creature card with mana value 3 or less.

Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

If the targeted creature card has an {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

Obliterating Bolt

{1}{R}

Sorcery

Obliterating Bolt deals 4 damage to target creature or planeswalker. If that creature or planeswalker would die this turn, exile it instead.

That creature doesn't necessarily have to be dealt damage by Obliterating Bolt to be exiled. If it would die for any reason that turn, it will be exiled instead.

Obstinate Baloth

{2}{G}{G}

Creature — Beast

4/4

When Obstinate Baloth enters the battlefield, you gain 4 life.

If a spell or ability an opponent controls causes you to discard Obstinate Baloth, put it onto the battlefield instead of putting it into your graveyard.

If a spell or ability an opponent controls causes you to discard Obstinate Baloth, and both Obstinate Baloth's ability and another ability (such as that of an opponent's Leyline of the Void) instruct you to put Obstinate Baloth somewhere else instead of putting it into your graveyard, you choose which one to apply.

If you discard Obstinate Baloth and put it onto the battlefield, you've still discarded it. Abilities that trigger when you discard a card will still trigger.

One with the Multiverse

{6}{U}{U}

Enchantment

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

You may play lands and cast spells from the top of your library.

Once during each of your turns, you may cast a spell from your hand or the top of your library without paying its mana cost.

You must follow all normal timing rules for spells cast and lands played using the middle ability and must pay all costs for spells cast this way. To cast a spell this way, you may choose to pay any alternative costs or optional additional costs the spell may have (such as a kicker cost). You must pay any mandatory additional costs.

While casting a spell without paying its mana cost using the last ability, you can't pay alternative costs, but you may choose to pay any optional additional costs the spell may have (such as a kicker cost). You still must pay any mandatory additional costs.

While casting a card with the prototype ability using the last ability of One with the Multiverse, you can either choose to cast it normally or choose to cast it as a prototyped spell. In either case, you won't pay its mana cost.

If One with the Multiverse leaves the battlefield and later returns to the battlefield (or you play a second one), it's considered a new object and you may cast a spell using its last ability regardless of whether or not you did so earlier this turn using the enchantment that was on the battlefield before.

Similarly, if you control more than one One with the Multiverse (Two with the Multiverse, if you will), each one's last ability applies independently, and you may cast a spell without paying its mana cost once for each of them during each of your turns. In this case, you will need to track which enchantment's permission you are using to cast a spell this way (due to the possibility that one of them might leave the battlefield before you use its permission that turn).

Overwhelming Remorse

{4}{B}

Instant

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each creature card in your graveyard.

Exile target creature or planeswalker.

Overwhelming Remorse's first ability doesn't change its mana cost or mana value. It just reduces the cost to cast the spell.

Overwhelming Remorse's first ability can't reduce its cost to less than {B}.

Painful Quandary

{3}{B}{B}

Enchantment

Whenever an opponent casts a spell, that player loses 5 life unless they discard a card.

Whenever an opponent casts a spell, Painful Quandary's ability triggers and goes on the stack on top of it. It will resolve before the spell does.

Perennial Behemoth

{5}

Artifact Creature — Beast

2/7

You may play lands from your graveyard.

Unearth {G}{G} ({G}{G}: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains haste. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step or if it would leave the battlefield. Unearth only as a sorcery.)

Perennial Behemoth doesn't change the times when you can play those land cards. You can still play only one land per turn, and only during your main phase when you have priority and the stack is empty.

Perennial Behemoth doesn't allow you to activate abilities (such as cycling) of land cards in your graveyard.

Phyrexian Fleshgorger

{7}

Artifact Creature — Phyrexian Wurm

7/5

Menace, lifelink

Ward—Pay life equal to Phyrexian Fleshgorger's power.

//

{1}{B}{B}

Prototype (You may cast this spell with different mana cost, color, and size. It keeps its abilities and types.)

3/3

The amount of life an opponent needs to pay for that spell or ability to resolve is equal to Phyrexian Fleshgorger's power at the time the ward ability resolves, which may be different from its power when the ward ability triggered. If Phyrexian Fleshgorger is no longer on the battlefield at the time the ward ability resolves, use the power it had the last time it was on the battlefield to determine how much life that player must pay (though if Phyrexian Fleshgorger was the only target, the spell has no legal targets anymore and hence it would not resolve even if they pay the life).

Platoon Dispenser

{5}

Artifact Creature — Construct

4/6

At the beginning of your end step, if you control two or more other creatures, draw a card.

{3}{W}: Create a 1/1 colorless Soldier artifact creature token.

Unearth {2}{W}{W}

You must control two or more other creatures both when the first ability triggers and when it resolves. If you control fewer than two other creatures at either time, you won't draw a card.

Power Plant Worker

{5}

Artifact Creature — Assembly-Worker

4/4

{3}: Power Plant Worker gets +2/+2 until end of turn. If you control creatures named Mine Worker and Tower Worker, put two +1/+1 counters on Power Plant Worker instead. Activate only once each turn.

Power Plant Worker will get two +1/+1 counters instead of getting +2/+2 if, at the time the ability resolves, you control at least one creature named Mine Worker and at least one creature named Tower Worker.

Prison Sentence

{2}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

When Prison Sentence enters the battlefield, scry 2.

Enchanted creature can't attack or block, and its activated abilities can't be activated.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as equip and unearth) are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text.

Pyrrhic Blast

{3}{R}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice a creature.

Pyrrhic Blast deals damage equal to the sacrificed creature's power to any target. Draw a card.

The sacrificed creature's last known existence on the battlefield is checked to determine its power.

You must sacrifice exactly one creature to cast this spell; you can't cast it without sacrificing a creature, and you can't sacrifice additional creatures.

Players can only respond once this spell has been cast and all its costs have been paid. No one can try to interfere with the creature you sacrificed to prevent you from casting this spell.

Queen Kayla bin-Kroog

{1}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble

2/3

{4}, {T}: Discard all the cards in your hand, then draw that many cards. You may choose an artifact or creature card with mana value 1 you discarded this way, then do the same for artifact or creature cards with mana values 2 and 3. Return those cards to the battlefield. Activate only as a sorcery.

From among the discarded cards, you may choose an artifact or creature card with mana value 1, you may choose an artifact or creature card with mana value 2, and you may choose an artifact or creature card with mana value 3. Then put all the chosen cards onto the battlefield simultaneously.

If a replacement effect causes cards you discard this way to be exiled rather than go to the graveyard, Queen Kayla bin-Kroog's ability can still find those cards in exile. You can still put cards discarded this way onto the battlefield with Queen Kayla's ability.

Ravenous Gigamole

{3}{B}

Creature — Mole Horror

2/3

When Ravenous Gigamole enters the battlefield, mill three cards. You may put a creature card from among the cards milled this way into your hand. If you don't, put a +1/+1 counter on Ravenous Gigamole. (To mill a card, put the top card of your library into your graveyard.)

You put a +1/+1 counter on Ravenous Gigamole if you don't put a creature card into your hand with its ability, even if there wasn't a creature card among the milled cards.

If a replacement effect causes the milled cards to be exiled rather than go to the graveyard, this effect can still apply to the cards "milled this way" in exile.

Raze to the Ground

{2}{R}

Sorcery

This spell can't be countered.

Destroy target artifact. If its mana value was 1 or less, draw a card.

"This spell can't be countered" means it can't be countered even by the ward keyword ability. The spell's controller may still pay the ward cost if it targets an artifact with ward, but Raze to the Ground won't be countered if they don't.

Recommission

{1}{W}

Sorcery

Return target artifact or creature card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield. If a creature enters the battlefield this way, it enters with an additional +1/+1 counter on it.

If a noncreature artifact is returned to the battlefield this way and another effect would cause that artifact to be a creature while it is on the battlefield (such as the ability of March of the Machines), that artifact will enter the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter.

Rootwire Amalgam

{5}

Artifact Creature — Golem

5/5

{3}{G}{G}, Sacrifice Rootwire Amalgam: Create an X/X colorless Golem artifact creature token, where X is three times Rootwire Amalgam's power. It gains haste until end of turn. Activate only as a sorcery.

//

{1}{G}

Prototype (You may cast this spell with different mana cost, color, and size. It keeps its abilities and types.)

2/3

Use Rootwire Amalgam's power as it existed the last time it was on the battlefield (not the power of the creature card in the graveyard) to determine the value of X.

Saheeli, Filigree Master

{2}{U}{R}

Legendary Planeswalker — Saheeli

3

+1: Scry 1. You may tap an untapped artifact you control. If you do, draw a card.

−2: Create two 1/1 colorless Thopter artifact creature tokens with flying. They gain haste until end of turn.

−4: You get an emblem with "Artifact creatures you control get +1/+1" and "Artifact spells you cast cost {1} less to cast."

For the first ability, you don't choose which artifact to tap until the ability resolves.

If you manage to activate Saheeli's last ability multiple times, each emblem you get is applied independently. For example, if you have two of those emblems, artifact creatures you control get +2/+2 and artifact spells you cast cost {2} less.

The cost reduction provided by Saheeli's emblem can never reduce the colored mana costs of an artifact spell.

Sarinth Greatwurm

{4}{R}{G}

Creature — Wurm

7/6

Trample

Whenever a land enters the battlefield, create a tapped Powerstone token. (It's an artifact with "{T}: Add {C}. This mana can't be spent to cast a nonartifact spell.")

Sarinth Greatwurm's second ability triggers whenever a land enters the battlefield under any player's control, not just under your control.

Sarinth Steelseeker

{1}{G}

Creature — Human Artificer Scout

1/2

Whenever an artifact enters the battlefield under your control, look at the top card of your library. If it's a land card, you may reveal it and put it into your hand. If you don't put the card into your hand, you may put it into your graveyard.

You don't have to reveal the card if it's a land card. You may choose not to reveal it and instead put it into your graveyard.

Siege Veteran

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

2/2

At the beginning of combat on your turn, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.

Whenever another nontoken Soldier you control dies, create a 1/1 colorless Soldier artifact creature token.

If Siege Veteran dies at the same time as one or more other nontoken Soldier creatures, its second ability will trigger for each of them.

Skitterbeam Battalion

{9}

Artifact Creature — Construct

4/4

Trample, haste

When Skitterbeam Battalion enters the battlefield, if you cast it, create two tokens that are copies of it.

//

{3}{R}{R}

Prototype (You may cast this spell with different mana cost, color, and size. It keeps its abilities and types.)

2/2

The copies will have the same mana cost, mana value, color, power, and toughness as Skitterbeam Battalion, which vary depending on whether it was cast as a prototyped spell.

Skyfisher Spider

{2}{B}{G}

Creature — Spider

3/3

Reach

When Skyfisher Spider enters the battlefield, you may sacrifice another creature. When you do, destroy target nonland permanent.

When Skyfisher Spider dies, you may gain 1 life for each creature card in your graveyard. If you do, exile Skyfisher Spider from your graveyard.

Skyfisher Spider's first triggered ability doesn't have any targets. If you choose to sacrifice another creature, a second triggered ability (called a "reflexive" triggered ability) goes on the stack and you choose a target nonland permanent at that time. Players may respond to that second ability as normal.

Notably, this means that players won't get to know what nonland permanent you plan to target before you choose whether to sacrifice a creature.

Skystrike Officer

{2}{U}

Creature — Human Soldier

2/3

Flying

Whenever Skystrike Officer attacks, create a 1/1 colorless Soldier artifact creature token.

Tap three untapped Soldiers you control: Draw a card.

Since Skystrike Officer's activated ability doesn't have a tap symbol in its cost, you can tap creatures that haven't been under your control since your most recent turn began (including Skystrike Officer itself if you'd like) to pay the cost.

Slagstone Refinery

{4}

Artifact

Whenever Slagstone Refinery or another nontoken artifact you control is put into a graveyard from the battlefield or is put into exile from the battlefield, create a tapped Powerstone token. (It's an artifact with "{T}: Add {C}. This mana can't be spent to cast a nonartifact spell.")

If Slagstone Refinery is put into a graveyard from the battlefield or exiled from the battlefield at the same time that one or more other nontoken artifacts controlled by the same player are put into a graveyard from the battlefield and/or exiled from the battlefield, its triggered ability will trigger once for each of them plus once for itself.

Soul Partition

{1}{W}

Instant

Exile target nonland permanent. For as long as that card remains exiled, its owner may play it. A spell cast by an opponent this way costs {2} more to cast.

Playing the exiled card follows all normal timing rules for a card of that type, and its owner must pay all costs (including the additional {2} if applicable) to cast it this way.

Spotter Thopter

{8}

Artifact Creature — Thopter

4/5

Flying

When Spotter Thopter enters the battlefield, scry X, where X is its power.

//

{3}{U}

Prototype (You may cast this spell with different mana cost, color, and size. It keeps its abilities and types.)

2/3

Use Spotter Thopter's power at the time its triggered ability resolves (not the time it triggered) to determine the value of X. If Spotter Thopter is no longer on the battlefield at the time the ability resolves, use its power as it existed the last time it was on the battlefield.

The Stasis Coffin

{3}

Legendary Artifact

{2}, {T}, Exile The Stasis Coffin: You gain protection from everything until your next turn.

If a player has protection from everything, it means three things: (1) All damage that would be dealt to that player is prevented. (2) Auras can't be attached to that player. (3) That player can't be the target of spells or abilities.

Nothing other than the specified events are prevented or illegal. An effect that doesn't target you could still cause you to discard cards, for example. Creatures can still attack you while you have protection from everything, although combat damage that they would deal to you will be prevented.

If an effect says that damage can't be prevented, you can still take damage from untargeted sources, such as attacking creatures or spells that deal damage to each player.

Gaining protection from everything causes a spell or ability on the stack to have an illegal target if it targets you. As a spell or ability tries to resolve, if all its targets are illegal, that spell or ability doesn't resolve and none of its effects happen, including effects unrelated to the target. If at least one target is still legal, the spell or ability does as much as it can to the remaining legal targets, and its other effects still happen.

Static Net

{3}{W}

Enchantment

When Static Net enters the battlefield, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until Static Net leaves the battlefield.

When Static Net enters the battlefield, you gain 2 life and create a tapped Powerstone token. (It's an artifact with "{T}: Add {C}. This mana can't be spent to cast a nonartifact spell.")

Static Net's first ability creates two one-shot effects: one that exiles the permanent when the ability resolves, and another that returns the exiled card to the battlefield immediately after Static Net leaves the battlefield.

If Static Net leaves the battlefield before its first ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to an exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled, it ceases to exist. It won't be returned to the battlefield.

In a multiplayer game, if Static Net's owner leaves the game, the exiled card will return to the battlefield. Because the one-shot effect that returns the card isn't an ability that goes on the stack, it won't cease to exist along with the leaving player's spells and abilities on the stack.

Steel Seraph

{6}

Artifact Creature — Angel

5/4

Flying

At the beginning of combat on your turn, target creature you control gains your choice of flying, vigilance, or lifelink until end of turn.

//

{1}{W}{W}

Prototype (You may cast this spell with different mana cost, color, and size. It keeps its abilities and types.)

3/3

You choose the target creature as you put Steel Seraph's triggered ability on the stack. You choose which ability that creature gains as the ability resolves.

The Stone Brain

{2}

Legendary Artifact

{2}, {T}, Exile The Stone Brain: Choose a card name. Search target opponent's graveyard, hand, and library for up to four cards with that name and exile them. That player shuffles, then draws a card for each card exiled from their hand this way. Activate only as a sorcery.

You target a player as The Stone Brain's activated ability is put on the stack, but you don't name a card until it resolves. Notably, this means that players don't get to respond to the ability knowing what card you will name.

The ability has no effect on permanents with the chosen name that are on the battlefield.

You don't have to choose the name of a card that you've already seen this game; you may guess at a card you think your opponent might have in their deck, if you'd like.

Unlike most effects of this kind, The Stone Brain's ability allows its controller to choose the name of a basic land. Note that you may only search for up to four copies of that card, even if you find more of them.

You don't have to exile each card you find with that name. If you want to leave one in their graveyard, for example, you may.

Surge Engine

{2}

Artifact Creature — Construct

3/2

Defender

{U}: Surge Engine loses defender and gains "This creature can't be blocked."

{2}{U}: Surge Engine becomes blue and has base power and toughness 5/4. Activate only if Surge Engine doesn't have defender.

{4}{U}{U}: Draw three cards. Activate only if Surge Engine is blue and only once.

If Surge Engine loses defender in some way other than its first ability, its second ability may still be activated. Likewise, if it becomes blue in some way other than its second ability, its last ability may still be activated. Note that an effect that allows a creature to "attack as though it didn't have defender" doesn't actually cause it to lose defender.

Surge Engine's last ability can be activated only once per game, not once per turn.

If a Surge Engine whose last ability has been activated leaves the battlefield and comes back, it's a new object on the battlefield and its last ability can be activated again (once it's blue, of course).

Symmetry Matrix

{4}

Artifact

Whenever a creature with power equal to its toughness enters the battlefield under your control, you may pay {1}. If you do, draw a card.

If one or more static abilities that apply to a creature entering the battlefield change its power or toughness, those abilities are considered when determining whether or not Symmetry Matrix's ability triggers. The same is true for replacement effects that apply to it, such as entering the battlefield with one or more +1/+1 counters or entering the battlefield as a copy of another creature.

Tawnos, the Toymaker

{3}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

3/5

Whenever you cast a Beast or Bird creature spell, you may copy it, except the copy is an artifact in addition to its other types. (The copy becomes a token.)

A resolving copy of a permanent spell becomes a token, so the token isn't "created." Effects that care about a token being created won't interact with a token that enters the battlefield from Tawnos, the Toymaker's ability.

The copy remembers any decisions that were made for the original spell as it was cast, including values chosen for X in its mana cost and whether any alternative or additional costs were chosen. For example, if the original creature spell had kicker and its kicker cost was paid, the copy will also be kicked.

Tawnos's Tinkering

{3}{G}

Instant

Put two +1/+1 counters on target artifact, creature, or land you control. Untap that permanent. If it isn't a creature, it becomes a 0/0 creature in addition to its other types.

Tawnos's Tinkering doesn't grant haste, so if a noncreature permanent that entered the battlefield since the beginning of your upkeep becomes a creature this way, it can't attack until your next turn. Any activated abilities that it has with a {T} symbol in their cost also can't be activated until your next upkeep step. Notably, this means a land that entered the battlefield after your last upkeep can't be tapped for mana if it becomes a creature this way.

If an artifact or land that becomes a creature this way has been on the battlefield since the beginning of your upkeep (even if it wasn't a creature at the time), it can attack during your turn and its abilities may be activated.

The Temporal Anchor

{3}{U}{U}{U}

Legendary Artifact

At the beginning of your upkeep, scry 2.

Whenever you choose to put one or more cards on the bottom of your library while scrying, exile that many cards from the bottom of your library.

During your turn, you may play cards exiled with The Temporal Anchor.

You must follow all normal timing rules for a card you play using The Temporal Anchor's last ability and, if it's a spell, you must pay its costs to cast it.

Terisian Mindbreaker

{7}

Artifact Creature — Juggernaut

6/4

Whenever Terisian Mindbreaker attacks, defending player mills half their library, rounded up.

Unearth {1}{U}{U}{U} ({1}{U}{U}{U}: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains haste. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step or if it would leave the battlefield. Unearth only as a sorcery.)

If you attack the same player with two Terisian Mindbreakers, that player will mill half their library as the first Mindbreaker's ability resolves. Then they will mill half of what remains in their library as the second Mindbreaker's ability resolves. They do not mill their entire library unless their library only had three or fewer cards to begin with.

Titania's Command

{4}{G}{G}

Sorcery

Choose two —

• Exile target player's graveyard. You gain 1 life for each card exiled this way.

• Search your library for up to two land cards, put them onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

• Create two 2/2 green Bear creature tokens.

• Put two +1/+1 counters on each creature you control.

If you choose the first mode and that player is an illegal target by the time Titania's Command would resolve, the spell is removed from the stack and none of its effects happen.

Tomakul Scrapsmith

{2}{R}

Creature — Human Artificer

2/1

When Tomakul Scrapsmith enters the battlefield, mill three cards. You may put an artifact card from among the cards milled this way into your hand. If you don't, put a +1/+1 counter on Tomakul Scrapsmith. (To mill a card, put the top card of your library into your graveyard.)

You put a +1/+1 counter on Tomakul Scrapsmith if you don't put an artifact card into your hand with its ability, even if there wasn't an artifact card among the milled cards.

If a replacement effect causes the milled cards to be exiled instead of going to the graveyard, this effect can still apply to the cards "milled this way" in exile.

Tower Worker

{3}

Artifact Creature — Assembly-Worker

1/3

Reach

{T}: Add {C}. If you control creatures named Mine Worker and Power Plant Worker, add {C}{C}{C} instead.

You will add {C}{C}{C} instead of {C} if you control at least one creature named Mine Worker and at least one creature named Power Plant Worker.

Trench Stalker

{4}{B}

Creature — Beast Horror

4/5

As long as you've drawn two or more cards this turn, Trench Stalker has deathtouch and lifelink.

Trench Stalker doesn't need to have been on the battlefield when you drew the cards. If you draw two cards, then play Trench Stalker, it has deathtouch and lifelink this turn.

Turn Over Turn Over

Urza, Lord Protector

{1}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

2/4

Artifact, instant, and sorcery spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

{7}: If you both own and control Urza, Lord Protector and an artifact named The Mightstone and Weakstone, exile them, then meld them into Urza, Planeswalker. Activate only as a sorcery.

////

The Mightstone and Weakstone

{5}

Legendary Artifact — Powerstone

When The Mightstone and Weakstone enters the battlefield, choose one —

• Draw two cards.

• Target creature gets -5/-5 until end of turn.

{T}: Add {C}{C}. This mana can't be spent to cast nonartifact spells.

(Melds with Urza, Lord Protector.)

////

Urza, Planeswalker

Color indicator: white, blue

Legendary Planeswalker — Urza

7

You may activate the loyalty abilities of Urza, Planeswalker twice each turn rather than only once.

+2: Artifact, instant, and sorcery spells you cast this turn cost {2} less to cast. You gain 2 life.

+1: Draw two cards, then discard a card.

0: Create two 1/1 colorless Soldier artifact creature tokens.

−3: Exile target nonland permanent.

−10: Artifacts and planeswalkers you control gain indestructible until end of turn. Destroy all nonland permanents.

Urza, Lord Protector's first ability can't reduce the colored mana costs of spells you cast.

During each of your turns, you may activate Urza, Planeswalker's loyalty abilities twice, whether that's activating the same ability two times, or activating two different abilities once each.

Urza, Prince of Kroog

{2}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

2/3

Artifact creatures you control get +2/+2.

{6}: Create a token that's a copy of target artifact you control, except it's a 1/1 Soldier creature in addition to its other types.

For Urza, Prince of Kroog's activated ability, the token copies exactly what was printed on the original permanent, with the listed exceptions, and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

The token is a Soldier creature in addition to its other types. Its base power and toughness is 1/1. These are the copiable values of the token's characteristics that other effects may copy.

If the copied permanent has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

If the copied permanent is copying something else, then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that permanent copied, with the listed exceptions.

If the copied permanent is a token, the token created with Urza copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token, with the listed exceptions.

Urza's Command

{2}{U}{U}

Instant

Choose two —

• Creatures you don't control get -2/-0 until end of turn.

• Create a tapped Powerstone token.

• Create a tapped 0/0 colorless Construct artifact creature token with "This creature gets +1/+1 for each artifact you control."

• Scry 1, then draw a card.

The ability of that Construct token does count the Construct itself, so it'll be at least 1/1.

Urza's Sylex

{3}

Legendary Artifact

{2}{W}{W}, {T}, Exile Urza's Sylex: Each player chooses six lands they control. Destroy all other permanents. Activate only as a sorcery.

When Urza's Sylex is put into exile from the battlefield, you may pay {2}. If you do, search your library for a planeswalker card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

The triggered ability of Urza's Sylex will resolve before the activated ability. This means that you choose whether to pay {2} and search your library before any player chooses lands. Notably, this means that the other players will get to know which planeswalker card you searched for before choosing any lands.

Visions of Phyrexia

{2}{R}{R}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your upkeep, exile the top card of your library. You may play that card this turn.

At the beginning of your end step, if you didn't play a card from exile this turn, create a tapped Powerstone token. (It's an artifact with "{T}: Add {C}. This mana can't be spent to cast a nonartifact spell.")

You must follow all normal timing rules for a card you play using Visions of Phyrexia's first ability and, if it's a spell, you must pay its costs to cast it.

If you played a card from exile for any reason, the ability won't trigger, even if it wasn't the card you exiled with the first ability.

If the card you exiled with the first ability is an instant, you may play it during your end step after Visions of Phyrexia's last ability has already resolved and created a Powerstone token. We call this having your cake and compleating it too.

Wasteful Harvest

{2}{G}

Instant

Mill five cards. You may put a permanent card from among the cards milled this way into your hand. (To mill a card, put the top card of your library into your graveyard.)

If a replacement effect causes the milled cards to be exiled instead of going to the graveyard, this effect can still apply to the cards "milled this way" in exile.

Weakstone's Subjugation

{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant artifact or creature

When Weakstone's Subjugation enters the battlefield, you may pay {3}. If you do, tap enchanted permanent.

Enchanted permanent doesn't untap during its controller's untap step.

The enchanted permanent doesn't untap during its controller's untap step even if you didn't pay {3}.

Wing Commando

{2}{U}

Creature — Human Soldier

2/2

Flying

Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

Any spell you cast that doesn't have the type creature will cause prowess to trigger. If a spell has multiple types, and one of those types is creature (such as an artifact creature), casting it won't cause prowess to trigger. Playing a land also won't cause prowess to trigger.

Prowess goes on the stack on top of the spell that caused it to trigger. It will resolve before that spell.

Once it triggers, prowess isn't connected to the spell that caused it to trigger. If that spell is countered, prowess will still resolve.

THE BROTHERS' WAR JUMPSTART CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

Artificer's Dragon

{6}

Artifact Creature — Dragon

4/4

Flying

{R}: Artifact creatures you control get +1/+0 until end of turn.

Unearth {3}{R}{R} ({3}{R}{R}: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains haste. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step or if it would leave the battlefield. Unearth only as a sorcery.)

The first activated ability affects only artifact creatures you control at the time it resolves. Any artifact creatures that come under your control later in the turn won't be affected.

Rescue Retriever

{3}{W}{W}

Creature — Dog Soldier

3/3

Flash

When Rescue Retriever enters the battlefield, put a +1/+1 counter on each other Soldier you control.

Prevent all damage that would be dealt to other attacking Soldiers you control.

Rescue Retriever prevents damage to other attacking Soldiers even if it isn't also attacking.

If Rescue Retriever leaves the battlefield before combat damage is dealt to your other attacking Soldiers, they will take damage as normal. Notably, this means it is usually a bad idea to attack with Rescue Retriever if your opponent could block it with a creature that has first strike and enough power to kill it.

Terror Ballista

{7}

Artifact Creature — Construct

5/3

Menace

Whenever Terror Ballista attacks, you may sacrifice another creature. When you do, destroy target creature an opponent controls.

Unearth {3}{B}{B} ({3}{B}{B}: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains haste. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step or if it would leave the battlefield. Unearth only as a sorcery.)

You don't choose a target for Terror Ballista's triggered ability when it attacks. If you choose to sacrifice a creature, a second triggered ability triggers and you choose a target for that second ability. Players may respond as normal to this second ability.

Woodcaller Automaton

{10}

Artifact Creature — Construct

8/8

When Woodcaller Automaton enters the battlefield, if you cast it, untap target land you control. It becomes a Treefolk creature with haste and base power and toughness equal to Woodcaller Automaton's power and toughness. It's still a land.

//

{2}{G}{G}

Prototype (You may cast this spell with different mana cost, color, and size. It keeps its abilities and types.)

3/3

Use Woodcaller Automaton's power and toughness at the time its triggered ability resolves to determine the base power and toughness of the Treefolk creature land. If Woodcaller Automaton is no longer on the battlefield, use the power and toughness it had the last time it was on the battlefield.

THE BROTHERS' WAR COMMANDER CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

The Archimandrite

{2}{U}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Advisor

0/5

At the beginning of your upkeep, you gain X life, where X is the number of cards in your hand minus 4.

Whenever you gain life, each Advisor, Artificer, and Monk you control gains vigilance and gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is the amount of life you gained.

Tap three untapped Advisors, Artificers, and/or Monks you control: Draw a card.

You can't gain negative amounts of life. If you have fewer than four cards in hand as the first ability resolves, you won't gain any life, but you won't lose any life either.

Since The Archimandrite's activated ability doesn't have a tap symbol in its cost, you can tap creatures that haven't been under your control since your most recent turn began (including The Archimandrite itself) to pay the cost.

Ashnod the Uncaring

{2}{U}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

1/4

Deathtouch

Whenever you activate an ability of an artifact or creature that isn't a mana ability, if one or more permanents were sacrificed to activate it, you may copy that ability. You may choose new targets for the copy. (Sacrificing an artifact for mana to activate an ability doesn't count.)

"Sacrificed to activate it" means that a permanent was sacrificed to pay the ability's costs. Sacrificing an artifact, such as a Treasure token, to create mana that you used to pay an activation cost doesn't count.

Blast-Furnace Hellkite

{7}{R}{R}

Creature — Dragon

5/5

Artifact offering (You may cast this spell as thought it had flash by sacrificing an artifact and paying the difference in mana costs between this and the sacrificed artifact. Mana cost includes color.)

Flying, double strike

Creatures attacking your opponents have double strike.

When you cast a spell with offering by sacrificing a permanent, generic mana in the sacrificed permanent's mana cost reduces only generic mana in the spell's total cost. Colored and colorless mana in the sacrificed permanent's mana cost reduces mana of the same type in spell's total cost, and any excess reduces the spell's total cost by that much generic mana. The total cost of the spell can't be reduced to less than {0}.

Blast-Furnace Hellkite's last ability applies to any creature that is attacking one of your opponents, even if another opponent controls that creature.

Disciple of Caelus Nin

{4}{W}

Creature — Human Wizard

3/4

When Disciple of Caelus Nin enters the battlefield, starting with you, each player chooses up to five permanents they control. All permanents other than Disciple of Caelus Nin that weren't chosen this way phase out.

Permanents can't phase in.

The last ability means that no permanents phase in under any player's control as long as Disciple of Caelus Nin is on the battlefield. This includes permanents that phase out in ways other than the first ability, and even permanents that are phased out already when it enters the battlefield. Once it leaves the battlefield, each phased out permanent will phase in normally during its controller's untap step, with one exception (see below).

If an effect causes a permanent to phase out "until" some event occurs, and that event occurs while Disciple of Caelus Nin is still on the battlefield, the phased out permanent stays phased out forever.

If Disciple of Caelus Nin itself phases out, other phased out permanents can phase back in normally while it is phased out. During its controller's untap step, Caelus Nin and all other phased out permanents that player controls phase in at the same time.

While a permanent is phased out, it's treated as though it doesn't exist. It can't be the target of spells or abilities, its static abilities have no effect on the game, its triggered abilities can't trigger, it can't attack or block, and so on.

Phasing out doesn't cause any "leaves the battlefield" abilities to trigger. Similarly, phasing in won't cause any "enters the battlefield" abilities to trigger.

Any one-shot effects that are waiting "until [this] leaves the battlefield," such as that of Banisher Priest, won't happen when a permanent phases out.

Any continuous effects with a "for as long as" duration, such as that of Vodalian Mindsinger, ignore phased-out objects. Any such effects will expire if their conditions are no longer met after ignoring the phased-out objects.

Each Aura and Equipment attached to a permanent that's phasing out also phases out. They will phase in with that permanent and still be attached to it. Similarly, permanents that phase out with counters phase in with those counters.

Choices made for permanents as they entered the battlefield are remembered when they phase in.

Farid, Enterprising Salvager

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

3/3

Whenever a nontoken artifact you control is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, create a colorless artifact token named Scrap.

{1}{R}, Sacrifice an artifact: Choose one —

• Put a +1/+1 counter on Farid. It gains menace until end of turn.

• Goad target creature.

• Discard a card, then draw a card.

The token's name is Scrap, and it has no abilities.

If, during a player's declare attackers step, a creature that player controls that's been goaded is tapped, is affected by a spell or ability that says it can't attack, or hasn't been under that player's control continuously since the turn began (and doesn't have haste), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having a creature attack a player, its controller isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack that player.

If the creature doesn't meet any of the above exceptions and can attack, it must attack a player other than the controller of the spell or ability that goaded it if able. If the creature can't attack any of those players but could otherwise attack, it must attack an opposing planeswalker (controlled by any opponent) or the player that goaded it.

Being goaded isn't an ability the creature has. Once it's been goaded, it must attack as detailed above even if it loses all abilities.

Attacking with a goaded creature doesn't cause it to stop being goaded. If there is an additional combat phase that turn, or if another player gains control of it before it stops being goaded, it must attack again if able.

If a creature you control has been goaded by multiple opponents, it must attack one of your opponents that hasn't goaded it, as that fulfills the maximum number of goad requirements. If a creature you control has been goaded by each of your opponents, you choose which opponent it attacks.

Glint Raker

{3}{U}

Creature — Drake

1/3

Flying

Glint Raker gets +X/+0, where X is the highest mana value among artifacts you control.

Whenever Glint Raker deals combat damage to a player, you may reveal that many cards from the top of your library. Put an artifact card revealed this way into your hand and the rest into your graveyard.

If an artifact on the battlefield has an {X} in its mana cost, that X is 0.

Kayla's Music Box

{2}

Legendary Artifact

{W}, {T}: Look at the top card of your library, then exile it face down. (You may look at it any time.)

{T}: Until end of turn, you may play cards you own exiled with Kayla's Music Box.

No other player may look at the face-down cards you own exiled with Kayla's Music Box, even if another player takes control of it.

Machine God's Effigy

{4}

Artifact

You may have Machine God's Effigy enter the battlefield as a copy of any creature on the battlefield, except it's an artifact and it has "{T}: Add {U}." (It's not a creature.)

{T}: Add {U}.

The ability of Machine God's Effigy doesn't target the creature.

Except for its types and non-artifact subtypes, Machine God's Effigy copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing more (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below), and it will have "{T}:Add {U}." It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, and so on.

Machine God's Effigy will not copy any types (such as creature or enchantment) or non-artifact subtypes (such as Phyrexian or Elf) that creature had, but it will copy any supertypes, such as legendary, and artifact subtypes (such as Treasure or Vehicle). It also has the same name, so if you copy a legendary creature you control, you will need to choose one of them to put in your graveyard due to the legend rule.

If Machine God's Effigy copies a planeswalker that became a creature due to an effect, Machine God's Effigy will have that planeswalker's loyalty abilities but its only card type is artifact (it will still be legendary in most cases). Because it isn't a planeswalker itself, it won't enter the battlefield with any loyalty counters, but it also won't die because due to not having any. Similarly, it can't be attacked and damage can't be dealt to it. You may activate only one loyalty ability of that permanent per turn. If it later becomes a creature and damage is dealt to it, that damage won't remove any loyalty counters.

If Machine God's Effigy copies a Saga that has become a creature due to an effect, it will have that Saga's chapter abilities, but it won't get a lore counter every turn because it isn't itself a Saga since its only card type is artifact. Unless it has the read ahead ability found on some Saga cards in the Dominaria United set, it also won't enter the battlefield with any counters. If you do find a way to put lore counters on it, the appropriate ability or abilities will trigger. It will not be sacrificed after it has lore counters equal to its final chapter number.

If Machine God's Effigy copies a land with a basic land type that has become a creature due to an effect, it will not have any mana abilities that land had due to its land types (it will have the one it gives itself, though). For example, if a basic Forest became a creature due to some effect, and Machine God's Effigy entered the battlefield as a copy of it, it would be a basic artifact named Forest and have "{T}: Add {U}," but not the intrinsic ability "{T}: Add {G}."

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the chosen creature is copying something else, then Machine God's Effigy enters the battlefield as whatever the chosen creature is copying (with the listed exceptions).

If the chosen creature is a token, Machine God's Effigy copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token, plus the listed exceptions. Machine God's Effigy is not a token, even when copying one.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when Machine God's Effigy enters the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[this creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the chosen creature will also work. Note that some of these effects may function correctly only if it is a creature, and will not do anything productive since the copy is an artifact, not a creature.

If Machine God's Effigy somehow enters the battlefield at the same time as another creature, it can't become a copy of that creature. You may choose only a creature that's already on the battlefield.

March of Progress

{2}{U}

Sorcery

Choose target artifact creature you control. For each creature chosen this way, create a token that's a copy of it.

Overload {6}{U} (You may cast this spell for its overload cost. If you do, change its text by replacing all instances of "target" with "each.")

Each token copies exactly what was printed on the original artifact creature and nothing more (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below. It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied artifact creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the chosen artifact creature is copying something else, then the token enters the battlefield as whatever the chosen creature is copying.

If the chosen artifact creature is itself a token, the token March of Progress creates copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied artifact creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[this creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the chosen creature will also work.

If you don't pay the overload cost of a spell, that spell will have a single target. If you pay the overload cost, the spell won't have any targets.

Because a spell with overload doesn't target when its overload cost is paid, it may affect permanents with hexproof or with protection from the appropriate color.

Overload doesn't change when you can cast the spell.

Casting a spell with overload doesn't change that spell's mana cost. You just pay the overload cost instead.

Effects that cause you to pay more or less for a spell will cause you to pay that much more or less while casting it for its overload cost, too.

If you are instructed to cast a spell with overload "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to pay its overload cost instead.

Mishra, Eminent One

{2}{U}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

5/4

At the beginning of combat on your turn, create a token that's a copy of target noncreature artifact you control, except its name is Mishra's Warform and it's a 4/4 Construct artifact creature in addition to its other types. It gains haste until end of turn. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.

Except for name, power, toughness, and types, the token copies exactly what was printed on the original permanent and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else or it is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, and so on.

If the copied permanent has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied permanent is a token, the new token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token (with the listed exceptions).

If the copied permanent is copying something else, then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that permanent copied (with the listed exceptions).

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the target permanent will also work.

Rootpath Purifier

{3}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid

3/4

Lands you control and land cards in your library are basic.

Being basic doesn't grant any abilities to a land that it didn't already have, and doesn't remove any card types, subtypes, or supertypes. For example, a land card that is legendary will be both basic and legendary while on the battlefield or in your library.

Notably, becoming basic also doesn't grant any of the basic land types. If an effect instructs you to search your library for a basic land while you control Rootpath Purifier, you may search for any land card in your library. However, if an effect instructs you to search your library for a card with a basic land type, you must search for a land that is a Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, or Forest, regardless of whether or not the land is basic.

Lands that become basic are no longer nonbasic lands. This may change what effects can apply to them. For example, if an opponent controls Blood Moon, an enchantment which says "Nonbasic lands are Mountains," and you play Rootpath Purifier, Blood Moon can no longer apply to the lands you control because they are all basic.

Sanwell, Avenger Ace

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Pilot

3/1

As long as an artifact creature you control is attacking, prevent all damage that would be dealt to Sanwell, Avenger Ace.

Whenever Sanwell becomes tapped, exile the top six cards of your library. You may cast a Vehicle or artifact creature spell from among them. Then put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

If Sanwell, Avenger Ace is somehow an artifact creature, its first ability will see itself while it is attacking.

You must pay all costs for a spell cast using Sanwell's last ability.

If you choose not to cast a spell this way, it goes to the bottom of the library with the other exiled cards. You can't wait and cast it later.

Scholar of New Horizons

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Scout

1/1

Scholar of New Horizons enters the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter on it.

{T}, Remove a counter from a permanent you control: Search your library for a Plains card and reveal it. If an opponent controls more lands than you, you may put that card onto the battlefield tapped. If you don't put the card onto the battlefield, put it into your hand. Then shuffle.

You may choose to put the card into your hand rather than onto the battlefield even if an opponent controls more lands than you.

Smelting Vat

{4}

Artifact

{1}, {T}, Sacrifice another artifact: Reveal the top eight cards of your library. Put up to two noncreature artifact cards with total mana value less than or equal to the sacrificed artifact's mana value from among them onto the battlefield and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

If an artifact revealed this way has an {X} is its mana cost, X is 0.

Staff of Titania

{2}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +X/+X, where X is the number of Forests you control.

Whenever equipped creature attacks, create a 1/1 green Forest Dryad land creature token. (It's affected by summoning sickness.)

Equip {3}

Forest is a land subtype. Dryad is a creature subtype. If an effect causes the token to have a different land subtype, that won't affect its creature subtypes (or color), and vice versa.

Tawnos, Solemn Survivor

{1}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

1/3

{2}, {T}: Create a token that's a copy of up to one target artifact token you control. Mill two cards.

{1}{W}{U}{B}, {T}, Sacrifice two artifact tokens, Exile an artifact or creature card from your graveyard: Create a token that's a copy of the exiled card, except it's an artifact in addition to its other types. Activate only as a sorcery.

The token you create with the first ability copies the original characteristics of the token it's copying as stated by the effect that created that token. The newly created token doesn't copy whether the original token is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it, whether it has any Auras and/or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the original token is copying something else, the token you create will use the copiable values of the original token. In most cases, it will be a copy of whatever the original token is copying.

For both abilities, if a token is created copying a token or card with {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the token you create will trigger when it enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied token or card will also work.

Titania, Nature's Force

{4}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elemental

6/6

You may play Forests from your graveyard.

Whenever a Forest enters the battlefield under your control, create a 5/3 green Elemental creature token.

Whenever an Elemental you control dies, you may mill three cards.

Titania, Nature's Force doesn't change the times when you can play those Forests. You can still play only one land per turn, and only during your main phase when you have priority and the stack is empty.

Urza, Chief Artificer

{3}{W}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

4/5

Affinity for artifact creatures (This spell costs {1} less to cast for each artifact creature you control.)

Artifact creatures you control have menace.

At the beginning of your end step, create a 0/0 colorless Construct artifact creature token with "This creature gets +1/+1 for each artifact you control."

The ability of that Construct token does count the Construct itself, so it'll be at least 1/1.

Wire Surgeons

{4}{B}{B}

Creature — Human Artificer

6/5

Fear (This creature can't be blocked except by artifact creatures and/or black creatures.)

Each artifact creature card in your graveyard has encore. Its encore cost is equal to its mana cost. (Exile it and pay its mana cost: For each opponent, create a token copy that attacks that opponent this turn if able. They gain haste. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step. Activate only as a sorcery.)

Exiling the card with encore is a cost to activate the ability. Once you announce that you're activating it, no player may take actions until you've finished. They can't try to remove the card from your graveyard to stop you from paying the cost.

Opponents who have left the game aren't counted when determining how many tokens to create.

The tokens copy only what's on the original card. Effects that modified that creature when it was previously on the battlefield won't be copied.

Each token must attack the appropriate player if able.

If one of the tokens can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, you aren't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

If an effect stops a token from attacking a specific player, that token can attack any player or planeswalker, or not attack at all. If the effect stops the token from attacking a specific player unless a cost is paid, you don't have to pay that cost unless you want to attack that player.

If one of the tokens somehow is under another player's control as the delayed triggered ability resolves, you can't sacrifice that token. It remains on the battlefield indefinitely, even if you regain control of it later.

Wondrous Crucible

{7}

Artifact

Permanents you control have ward {2}.

At the beginning of your end step, mill two cards, then exile a nonland card at random from your graveyard. Copy it. You may cast the copy without paying its mana cost. (A copy of a permanent spell becomes a token.)

If you don't cast the copy (perhaps because there are no legal targets available or you don't want to), the copy will cease to exist.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't pay any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

If the copy has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X.

The card remains exiled no matter what happens to the copy.

UNIVERSES BEYOND TRANSFORMERS CARDS CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

Turn Over Blaster, Combat DJ

Blaster, Combat DJ

{3}{R}{G}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot

3/3

More Than Meets the Eye {1}{R}{G} (You may cast this card converted for {1}{R}{G}.)

Other nontoken artifact creatures and Vehicles you control have modular 1. (They enter the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter on them. When they die, you may put their +1/+1 counters on target artifact creature.)

Whenever you put one or more +1/+1 counters on Blaster, convert it.

////

Blaster, Morale Booster

Color indicator: red, green

Legendary Artifact

Modular 3

{X}, {T}: Move X +1/+1 counters from Blaster onto another target artifact. That artifact gains haste until end of turn. If Blaster has no +1/+1 counters on it, convert it. Activate only as a sorcery.

If Blaster, Combat DJ somehow enters the battlefield at the same time as one or more other artifact creatures or Vehicles, none of those creatures or Vehicles will have modular 1 due to Blaster's ability until after they have entered, so they will not enter with the additional +1/+1 counter.

If Blaster, Combat DJ dies at the same time as one or more artifact creatures or Vehicles, the modular abilities it was granting to each of them will trigger.

If a creature with one or more +1/+1 counters on it gets enough -1/-1 counters put on it to cause it to die, it leaves the battlefield with all those counters on it. The modular ability will put a number of +1/+1 counters on the target artifact creature equal to the number of +1/+1 counters on this creature before it left the battlefield.

Converting into Blaster, Morale Booster from Blaster, Combat DJ does not cause it to get counters from its modular ability.

If Blaster, Morale Booster has fewer than X +1/+1 counters on it as its activated ability resolves, all of its +1/+1 counters are moved.

Turn Over Blitzwing, Cruel Tormentor

Blitzwing, Cruel Tormentor

{5}{B}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot

6/5

More Than Meets the Eye {3}{B} (You may cast this card converted for {3}{B}.)

At the beginning of your end step, target opponent loses life equal to the life that player lost this turn. If no life is lost this way, convert Blitzwing.

////

Blitzwing, Adaptive Assailant

Color indicator: black

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

3/5

Living metal (As long as it's your turn, this Vehicle is also a creature.)

At the beginning of combat on your turn, choose flying or indestructible at random. Blitzwing gains that ability until end of turn.

Whenever Blitzwing deals combat damage to a player, convert it.

After Blitzwing, Adaptive Assailant converts into Blitzwing, Cruel Tormentor, it's still an attacking creature in combat. It will still have any gained abilities, including the ability it gained at the beginning of combat. Notably, if it has somehow gained double strike, it will convert before dealing combat damage in the regular combat damage step.

Turn Over Cyclonus, the Saboteur

Cyclonus, the Saboteur

{2}{U}{B}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot

2/5

More Than Meets the Eye {5}{U}{B} (You may cast this card converted for {5}{U}{B}.)

Flying

Whenever Cyclonus deals combat damage to a player, it connives. Then if Cyclonus's power is 5 or greater, convert it. (To have a creature connive, draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on that creature.)

////

Cyclonus, Cybertronian Fighter

Color indicator: blue, black

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

5/5

Living metal (As long as it's your turn, this Vehicle is also a creature.)

Flying

Whenever Cyclonus deals combat damage to a player, convert it. If you do, there is an additional beginning phase after this phase. (The beginning phase includes the untap, upkeep, and draw steps.)

After Cyclonus, Cybertronian Fighter converts into Cyclonus, the Saboteur, it's still an attacking creature in combat, and will still have any gained abilities. Notably, if it has somehow gained double strike, it will convert before dealing combat damage in the regular combat damage step. This may cause it to convert again when it deals combat damage to a player a second time.

Turn Over Flamewar, Brash Veteran

Flamewar, Brash Veteran

{1}{B}{R}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot

3/2

More Than Meets the Eye {B}{R} (You may cast this card converted for {B}{R}.)

Sacrifice another artifact: Put a +1/+1 counter on Flamewar and convert it. Activate only as a sorcery.

{1}, Discard your hand: Put all exiled cards you own with intel counters on them into your hand.

////

Flamewar, Streetwise Operative

Color indicator: black, red

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

2/1

Living metal (As long as it's your turn, this Vehicle is also a creature.)

Menace, deathtouch

Whenever Flamewar deals combat damage to a player, exile that many cards from the top of your library face down. Put an intel counter on each of them. Convert Flamewar.

You don't get to look at the cards exiled by Flamewar, Streetwise Operative's triggered ability.

Turn Over Goldbug, Humanity's Ally

Goldbug, Humanity's Ally

{1}{W}{U}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot

3/3

More Than Meets the Eye {W}{U} (You may cast this card converted for {W}{U}.)

Prevent all combat damage that would be dealt to attacking Humans you control.

Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, convert Goldbug.

////

Goldbug, Scrappy Scout

Color indicator: white, blue

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

1/3

Living metal (As long as it's your turn, this Vehicle is also a creature.)

Human spells you control can't be countered.

Whenever Goldbug and at least one Human attack, draw a card and convert Goldbug.

If Goldbug, Humanity's Ally dies before combat damage is dealt to attacking Humans, the damage won't be prevented. For example, this can occur if Goldbug is blocked by a creature with first strike.

The same is true if it converts before combat damage, so be careful with that second spell!

Turn Over Jetfire, Ingenious Scientist

Jetfire, Ingenious Scientist

{4}{U}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot

3/4

More Than Meets the Eye {3}{U} (You may cast this card converted for {3}{U}.)

Flying

Remove one or more +1/+1 counters from among artifacts you control: Target player adds that much {C}. This mana can't be spent to cast nonartifact spells. Convert Jetfire.

////

Jetfire, Air Guardian

Color indicator: blue

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

3/4

Living metal (As long as it's your turn, this Vehicle is also a creature.)

Flying

{U}{U}{U}: Convert Jetfire, then adapt 3. (If it has no +1/+1 counters on it, put three +1/+1 counters on it.)

Mana that you add with Jetfire, Ingenious Scientist's activated ability can be used on anything that isn't a nonartifact spell. This includes paying costs to activate abilities of both artifact and nonartifact permanents, paying ward costs, and so on.

Because it has a target, Jetfire, Ingenious Scientist's activated ability isn't a mana ability. It uses the stack and can be responded to.

Turn Over Megatron, Tyrant

Megatron, Tyrant

{3}{R}{W}{B}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot

7/5

More Than Meets the Eye {1}{R}{W}{B} (You may cast this card converted for {1}{R}{W}{B}.)

Your opponents can't cast spells during combat.

At the beginning of your postcombat main phase, you may convert Megatron. If you do, add {C} for each 1 life your opponents have lost this turn.

////

Megatron, Destructive Force

Color indicator: red, white, black

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

4/5

Living metal (As long as it's your turn, this Vehicle is also a creature.)

Whenever Megatron attacks, you may sacrifice another artifact. When you do, Megatron deals damage equal to the sacrificed artifact's mana value to target creature. If excess damage would be dealt to that creature this way, instead that damage is dealt to that creature's controller and you convert Megatron.

Determining what excess damage would be dealt to a creature is similar to how combat damage from a creature with trample is handled. Start with the amount of damage being dealt to the creature and determine what is "lethal." This is usually the creature's toughness minus the amount of damage that it already has marked on it, but ignoring any replacement or prevention effects that will modify this damage. Also ignore whether the creature has an ability such as indestructible that will result in it not being destroyed by this damage.

Once you've determined that there would be excess damage and how much damage is excess, Megatron simultaneously deals damage to the creature and to that creature's controller, then converts. The damage may be modified by replacement or prevention effects.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time the reflexive triggered ability tries to resolve, the ability won't resolve. It won't deal damage to any player.

If Megatron has deathtouch as the reflexive triggered ability resolves, 1 damage is lethal damage, and any amount beyond that is excess damage.

Turn Over Optimus Prime, Hero

Optimus Prime, Hero

{3}{U}{R}{W}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot

4/8

More Than Meets the Eye {2}{U}{R}{W} (You may cast this card converted for {2}{U}{R}{W}.)

At the beginning of each end step, bolster 1. (Choose a creature with the least toughness among creatures you control and put a +1/+1 counter on it.)

When Optimus Prime dies, return it to the battlefield converted under its owner's control.

////

Optimus Prime, Autobot Leader

Color indicator: blue, red, white

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

6/8

Living metal (As long as it's your turn, this Vehicle is also a creature.)

Trample

Whenever you attack, bolster 2. The chosen creature gains trample until end of turn. When that creature deals combat damage to a player this turn, convert Optimus Prime.

To bolster 2, put two +1/+1 counters on the creature with the least toughness among creatures you control. If more than one creature is tied for the least toughness, choose one of them.

Bolster doesn't target; you choose the creature to put the counters on as the attack triggered ability resolves.

Turn Over Prowl, Stoic Strategist

Prowl, Stoic Strategist

{3}{W}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot

3/3

More Than Meets the Eye {2}{W} (You may cast this card converted for {2}{W}.)

Whenever Prowl attacks, exile up to one other target tapped creature or Vehicle. For as long as that card remains exiled, its owner may play it.

Whenever a player plays a card exiled with Prowl, you draw a card and convert Prowl.

////

Prowl, Pursuit Vehicle

Color indicator: white

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

2/3

Living metal (As long as it's your turn, this Vehicle is also a creature.)

Whenever another creature or Vehicle enters the battlefield under your control, put a +1/+1 counter on Prowl. If this is the second time this ability has resolved this turn, convert Prowl.

The exiled cards' owners may play them for as long as they remain exiled, but the triggered ability that causes you to draw a card will trigger only if Prowl is still on the battlefield as Prowl, Stoic Strategist.

Players must pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules to play cards they own that were exiled by Prowl, Stoic Strategist.

Turn Over Ratchet, Field Medic

Ratchet, Field Medic

{2}{W}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot

2/4

More Than Meets the Eye {1}{W} (You may cast this card converted for {1}{W}.)

Lifelink

Whenever you gain life, you may convert Ratchet. When you do, return target artifact card with mana value less than or equal to the amount of life you gained this turn from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

////

Ratchet, Rescue Racer

Color indicator: white

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

1/4

Living metal (As long as it's your turn, this Vehicle is also a creature.)

Lifelink

Whenever one or more nontoken artifacts you control are put into a graveyard from the battlefield, convert Ratchet. This ability triggers only once each turn.

Ratchet, Field Medic's last ability doesn't require a target. If you convert Ratchet as it resolves, a second ability triggers and you choose a target for it. Players may respond to this new triggered ability as normal.

Multiple instances of gaining life that happen at the same time will cause Ratchet, Field Medic's last ability to trigger that many times. However, it can convert only once when that happens. Once it has converted due to that triggered ability, the rest of the abilities will resolve and do nothing.

Turn Over Slicer, Hired Muscle

Slicer, Hired Muscle

{4}{R}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot

3/4

More Than Meets the Eye {2}{R} (You may cast this card converted for {2}{R}.)

Double strike, haste

At the beginning of each opponent's upkeep, you may have that player gain control of Slicer until end of turn. If you do, untap Slicer, goad it, and it can't be sacrificed this turn. If you don't, convert it.

////

Slicer, High-Speed Antagonist

Color indicator: red

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

3/2

Living metal (As long as it's your turn, this Vehicle is also a creature.)

First strike, haste

Whenever Slicer deals combat damage to a player, convert it at end of combat.

When you goad a creature, that creature must attack each combat if able and must attack a player other than you if able. It stays goaded until your next turn.

Turn Over Soundwave, Sonic Spy

Soundwave, Sonic Spy

{1}{W}{U}{B}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot

5/4

More Than Meets the Eye {2}{W}{U}{B} (You may cast this card converted for {2}{W}{U}{B}.)

Whenever one or more creature tokens you control deal combat damage to a player, exile target instant or sorcery card with mana value equal to the damage dealt from their graveyard. Copy it. You may cast the copy without paying its mana cost. If you do, convert Soundwave.

////

Soundwave, Superior Captain

Color indicator: white, blue, black

Legendary Artifact

Whenever you cast a spell with an odd mana value, convert Soundwave. If you do, create Ravage, a legendary 3/3 black Robot artifact creature token with menace and deathtouch.

Whenever you cast a spell with an even mana value, convert Soundwave. If you do, create Laserbeak, a legendary 2/2 blue Robot artifact creature token with flying and hexproof.

Soundwave, Sonic Spy's triggered ability can target only an instant or sorcery card with mana value exactly equal to the amount of damage dealt to the player by creature tokens you control.

If you don't cast the copy, it ceases to exist the next time state-based actions are checked. The exiled card stays exiled whether you cast the copy or not.

If a spell you cast without paying its mana cost has an {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X.

For Soundwave, Superior Captain's abilities, if a spell you are casting has an {X} in its mana cost, use the value chosen for X to determine its total mana value.

Zero is even.

Turn Over Starscream, Power Hungry

Starscream, Power Hungry

{3}{B}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot

2/3

More Than Meets the Eye {2}{B} (You may cast this card converted for {2}{B}.)

Flying

Whenever you draw a card, if you're the monarch, target opponent loses 2 life.

Whenever one or more creatures deal combat damage to you, convert Starscream.

////

Starscream, Seeker Leader

Color indicator: black

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

2/3

Living metal (As long as it's your turn, this Vehicle is also a creature.)

Flying, menace, haste

Whenever Starscream deals combat damage to a player, if there is no monarch, that player becomes the monarch.

Whenever you become the monarch, convert Starscream.

The game starts with no monarch. Once an effect makes one player the monarch, the game will have exactly one monarch from that point forward. As a player becomes the monarch, the current monarch (if any) ceases being the monarch.

There are two inherent triggered abilities associated with being the monarch. These triggered abilities have no source and are controlled by the player who was the monarch at the time the abilities triggered. The full texts of these abilities are "At the beginning of the monarch's end step, that player draws a card" and "Whenever a creature deals combat damage to the monarch, its controller becomes the monarch."

If the triggered ability that causes the monarch to draw a card goes on the stack and a different player becomes the monarch before that ability resolves, the first player will still draw the card.

If the monarch leaves the game during another player's turn, that player becomes the monarch. If the monarch leaves the game during their turn, the next player in turn order becomes the monarch.

If combat damage dealt to the monarch causes that player to lose the game, the triggered ability that causes the controller of the attacking creature to become the monarch doesn't resolve. In most cases, the controller of the attacking creature will still become the monarch as it is likely their turn.

Turn Over Ultra Magnus, Tactician

Ultra Magnus, Tactician

{4}{R}{G}{W}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot

7/7

More Than Meets the Eye {2}{R}{G}{W} (You may cast this card converted for {2}{R}{G}{W}.)

Ward {2}

Whenever Ultra Magnus attacks, you may put an artifact creature card from your hand onto the battlefield tapped and attacking. If you do, convert Ultra Magnus at end of combat.

////

Ultra Magnus, Armored Carrier

Color indicator: red, green, white

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

4/7

Living metal (As long as it's your turn, this Vehicle is also a creature.)

Haste

Formidable — Whenever Ultra Magnus attacks, attacking creatures you control gain indestructible until end of turn. If those creatures have total power 8 or greater, convert Ultra Magnus.

An artifact creature card put onto the battlefield by Ultra Magnus, Tactician's last ability is an attacking creature, but since it wasn't declared as an attacker, it never "attacked," and this will not cause abilities that trigger when a creature attacks to trigger.

Ultra Magnus's controller chooses which player or planeswalker the artifact creature is attacking. It doesn't have to be the same player or planeswalker that Ultra Magnus is attacking.

Magic: The Gathering, Magic, Innistrad, Kamigawa, New Capenna, Dominaria, and The Brothers' War are trademarks of Wizards of the Coast LLC in the USA and other countries. ©2022 Wizards.

© TOMY「トランスフォーマー」、「TRANSFORMERS」は株式会社タカラトミーの登録商標です。TRANSFORMER is a trademark of TOMY Company, Ltd. and used under license. In Japan only.

HASBRO and TRANSFORMERS and all related trademarks, characters, logos, names and storylines are owned by Hasbro, Inc. © 2022 Hasbro.