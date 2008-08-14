The Vanguard supplements consist of oversized cards that modify the game. A Vanguard card is selected before the game begins, adjusting a player's starting and maximum hand size and starting life total. Any abilities printed on a Vanguard card are played exactly like those of an in-play Magic card; however, these abilities have no color, and damage from them isn't damage from a permanent of any type or a source of any color. A Vanguard card isn't a Magic card, so it can't be affected by spells or abilities.

Your starting life may be higher or lower than 20, depending on the card.

Your starting and maximum hand size may be higher or lower than seven, depending on the card.

Here's the fun part: Each Vanguard card gives you some benefit that might be considered "ba-roken" in normal Magic play. For example, your creatures are unaffected by summoning sickness, or you draw an extra card each turn.

Popular variants include each player randomly choosing a Vanguard card to play, or rotating Vanguard cards at determined intervals during a multiplayer game. But, of course, you can use Vanguard cards any way you want.

These cards were used in several Arena seasons (starting in 1997), and were later available as part of a gift box. If you look around, you can find them at card shops and for sale online today.