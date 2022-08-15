It's time for Dominaria United previews! To help our readers and preview seekers, we've created this handy guide to preview season.

August 18 at 9 a.m. PT is when everything begins with Wizards Presents.

Be sure to tune in to the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel or twitch.tv/magic to get your first deep dive into the cards, mechanics, and big reveals of Dominaria United ahead of the global release September 9!

Then we'll show you even more to come right here on DailyMTG—and beyond—with new cards being shared across the Magic world.

This page will help you follow along with everything coming by giving you the outlets where upcoming Dominaria United previews are planned on each day. The goal is to help you find what you're looking for every day and avoid engaging in previews if you choose.

Below, you'll find a list of dates as well as any outlets previewing a card on that date. Once the previews are live, we'll update this article so that you can easily find them. If the link simply goes to the front of a website or social media site, that means they probably haven't previewed the card yet.

And if you just want to see all the cards that have been officially previewed in one place, you can always check out our Card Image Gallery, Variant Card Image Gallery, and Commander Card Image Gallery. Note that these galleries are updated every morning, Monday through Friday, so they contain all cards previewed the previous day (and earlier), but not the day of.

For the most up-to-date listings, bookmark this page and check back regularly for all the latest previews from Dominaria United!

If you just can't wait to get your hands on these incredible cards, you can find Dominaria United products available for preorder at your local game store and online at Amazon.

