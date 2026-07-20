Set out with an adventurous spirit and your thirteen closest Dwarven friends for Magic: The Gathering® | The Hobbit™ events! Magic's return to Middle-earth is full of wonder and whimsy, and you can experience all those joys in person at your local game store and more. There's something for every player, so join us at the events that speak to you!

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit releases worldwide on August 14, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit at Gen Con

(July 30–August 2)

Enter the story-rich halls of Indianapolis and experience Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit at Gen Con! This is your first chance to play with the set and see everything our return to Middle-earth has to offer. Join us for Pre Prerelease events featuring Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Sealed, including a special family brunch event.

0005_MTGHOB_EventPrm: Tom, Bert, and William

Players who participate in a Pre Prerelease event at Gen Con will receive a traditional foil Tom, Bert, and William promo card with art by Narendra Bintara Adi while supplies last. Players can also obtain this through other challenges taking place on-site. More details will be found at the Gen Con website! Beyond your usual play events, we'll also be hosting several learn-to-play demos for new players, a behind-the-scenes panel featuring the set's designers, and much more! There are experiences for Humans, Hobbits, and Elves of all ages, so bring your friends and family along for the fun.

If you're headed to Gen Con, register for these events today.

Prerelease Events

(August 7–13)

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit

Prerelease Pack

They say a Wizard is never early, but you can play with this set ahead of schedule at Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Prerelease events! Held at local game stores ahead of the set's official tabletop release, Prerelease events are a casual, friendly environment where players of all skill levels can gather to celebrate a new release.

You'll receive a Prerelease Pack and construct a 40-card sealed deck from its contents and any number of basic lands. Then, you'll play casual games of Magic against your fellow attendees. Don't worry about playing the most precise, optimized deck. This is about having fun and finding what speaks to you! Talk to your fellow Prerelease players, learn about their favorite parts of Middle-earth, and by the end of the event, you'll walk away with new cards and possibly new friends!

We'll publish a guide to building a Prerelease deck for Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit before events kick off at local games stores on August 7, 2026. Register for your store's Prerelease event today and secure your spot in the battle for Middle-earth!

Learn to Play with Magic Academy

(August 14–September 24)

Take your friends and family on an unforgettable adventure by teaching them to play Magic! You don't need an ancient Wizard to guide you—all you need is your local game store's Magic Academy events. Held at local game stores, these events will give brave adventurers the tools and knowledge they need to start playing Magic—or if they're returning to the game after a break, reignite their love for the world's premier trading card game.

Welcome Deck

(White) Welcome Deck

(Blue) Welcome Deck

(Black) Welcome Deck

(Red) Welcome Deck

(Green)

There are two types of Magic Academy events. Learn to Play events are for players who are just starting to play Magic. These events use the Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Welcome Decks, featuring all your favorite Hobbits, Dwarves, and more. Deck Building events teach players to construct a deck of out of six Play Boosters. They'll watch a short tutorial video at the start of the event, then they'll build a deck of your own from the contents of their Play Boosters.

If you have someone in your life who you know would love Magic, this is your chance to show them the best parts of this game. Contact your local game store for more information on their Magic Academy events and how you can teach your friends to play Magic!

Two-Headed Giant Commander Night

(August 14–September 24)

A journey with a friend is twice as exciting, and we're bringing that spirit of companionship to Two-Headed Giant Commander Nights! Register with a friend or be paired with a fellow attendee at your local game store, and you can start playing casual multiplayer games of Commander.

0002_MTGHOB_EventPrm: Bilbo, Luckwearer

Participants will receive a Bilbo, Luckwearer promo card with art by Yigit Koroglu while supplies last. Non-foil copies will be available at most WPN retailers, while traditional foil copies will be available at WPN Premium locations. Additional prizes will be awarded at your local game store's discretion, so contact them for more details.

Standard Showdown

(August 14–September 24)

Do you think you have what it takes to triumph over unfathomable odds? Bring your finest Standard deck and heroic spirit to your local game store's Standard Showdown for a chance at glory and a special promo card! These events feature Standard Constructed and cultivate a more competitive environment than your average event.

0004_MTGHOB_EventPrm: Wood Elves

Wood Elves is back in Standard! We're celebrating the return of this land-fetching friend with this season's Standard Showdown promo card. The winner of each Standard Showdown event will receive a traditional foil Wood Elves promo card with art by Ramza Psyru while supplies last. Contact your local game store for more information on their Standard Showdown events.

Commander Party

(August 21–27, September 18–24)

For those brave (or foolish) enough to tempt Dragon Smaug's wrath, head to your local game store's Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Commander Party events! These events combine the gameplay of Commander that you know and love with a special set of rules that will take your games into Middle-earth.

When the game begins, you and your party of adventurers will encounter notable locations from The Hobbit. You'll be able to make a choice at each of these locations, reaping special rewards to assist you in the game. Once you reach The Lonely Mountain, you'll start stealing from the hoard of Dragon Smaug, slowly accruing value while risking his wrath.