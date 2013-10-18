Eternal Bargain

Creature (27)
1 Ajani's Pridemate 1 Augury Adept 1 Azorius Herald 1 Disciple of Griselbrand 1 Diviner Spirit 1 Divinity of Pride 1 Filigree Angel 1 Hooded Horror 1 Kongming, "Sleeping Dragon" 1 Marrow Bats 1 Myr Battlesphere 1 Phyrexian Delver 1 Phyrexian Gargantua 1 Raven Familiar 1 Razor Hippogriff 1 Serene Master 1 Serra Avatar 1 Sharding Sphinx 1 Sharuum the Hegemon 1 Sphinx of the Steel Wind 1 Stormscape Battlemage 1 Sydri, Galvanic Genius 1 Tidal Force 1 Tidehollow Strix 1 Tower Gargoyle 1 Vizkopa Guildmage 1 Wall of Reverence
Sorcery (8)
1 Brilliant Plan 1 Death Grasp 1 Deep Analysis 1 Famine 1 Order of Succession 1 Survival Cache 1 Tempt with Immortality 1 Toxic Deluge
Instant (4)
1 Dromar's Charm 1 Lim-Dûl's Vault 1 Reckless Spite 1 Spinal Embrace
Artifact (10)
1 Crawlspace 1 Nevinyrral's Disk 1 Nihil Spellbomb 1 Obelisk of Esper 1 Pristine Talisman 1 Sol Ring 1 Sun Droplet 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Thopter Foundry 1 Well of Lost Dreams
Enchantment (9)
1 Act of Authority 1 Cradle of Vitality 1 Curse of Inertia 1 Curse of Shallow Graves 1 Curse of the Forsaken 1 Darksteel Mutation 1 Greed 1 Phyrexian Reclamation 1 Sanguine Bond
Land (41)
1 Arcane Sanctum 1 Azorius Chancery 1 Azorius Guildgate 1 Barren Moor 1 Command Tower 1 Dimir Guildgate 1 Esper Panorama 1 Evolving Wilds 6 Island 1 Jwar Isle Refuge 1 Lonely Sandbar 1 Opal Palace 1 Orzhov Basilica 1 Orzhov Guildgate 9 Plains 1 Rupture Spire 1 Springjack Pasture 9 Swamp 1 Temple of the False God 1 Transguild Promenade
100 Cards
Nature of the Beast

Creature (22)
1 Archangel 1 Avenger of Zendikar 1 Baloth Woodcrasher 1 Crater Hellion 1 Deadwood Treefolk 1 Drumhunter 1 Eternal Dragon 1 Gahiji, Honored One 1 Grazing Gladehart 1 Krosan Tusker 1 Krosan Warchief 1 Magus of the Arena 1 Mayael the Anima 1 Mold Shambler 1 Naya Soulbeast 1 Rakeclaw Gargantuan 1 Rampaging Baloths 1 Ravenous Baloth 1 Spellbreaker Behemoth 1 Spitebellows 1 Terra Ravager 1 Valley Rannet
Sorcery (13)
1 Cultivate 1 Fiery Justice 1 Fireball 1 From the Ashes 1 Harmonize 1 Hull Breach 1 One Dozen Eyes 1 Rain of Thorns 1 Restore 1 Savage Twister 1 Slice and Dice 1 Tempt with Discovery 1 Wrath of God
Instant (5)
1 Boros Charm 1 Naya Charm 1 Slice in Twain 1 Sprouting Vines 1 Street Spasm
Artifact (6)
1 Behemoth Sledge 1 Druidic Satchel 1 Seer's Sundial 1 Sol Ring 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Tower of Fortunes
Enchantment (11)
1 Curse of Chaos 1 Curse of Predation 1 Curse of the Forsaken 1 Darksteel Mutation 1 Fires of Yavimaya 1 Mystic Barrier 1 Spawning Grounds 1 War Cadence 1 Warstorm Surge 1 Where Ancients Tread 1 Witch Hunt
Land (42)
1 Boros Garrison 1 Boros Guildgate 1 Command Tower 1 Contested Cliffs 1 Drifting Meadow 1 Evolving Wilds 8 Forest 1 Forgotten Cave 1 Gruul Guildgate 1 Homeward Path 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Khalni Garden 1 Mosswort Bridge 5 Mountain 1 Naya Panorama 1 New Benalia 1 Opal Palace 4 Plains 1 Rupture Spire 1 Secluded Steppe 1 Selesnya Guildgate 1 Selesnya Sanctuary 1 Slippery Karst 1 Smoldering Crater 1 Temple of the False God 1 Tranquil Thicket 1 Vitu-Ghazi, the City-Tree 1 Vivid Crag
100 Cards
Power Hungry

Creature (30)
1 Brooding Saurian 1 Capricious Efreet 1 Charnelhoard Wurm 1 Deathbringer Thoctar 1 Deepfire Elemental 1 Elvish Skysweeper 1 Endless Cockroaches 1 Endrek Sahr, Master Breeder 1 Fell Shepherd 1 Goblin Sharpshooter 1 Golgari Guildmage 1 Hooded Horror 1 Hua Tuo, Honored Physician 1 Hunted Troll 1 Inferno Titan 1 Jade Mage 1 Ophiomancer 1 Quagmire Druid 1 Sakura-Tribe Elder 1 Scarland Thrinax 1 Sek'Kuar, Deathkeeper 1 Shattergang Brothers 1 Silklash Spider 1 Sprouting Thrinax 1 Stalking Vengeance 1 Stronghold Assassin 1 Terra Ravager 1 Viscera Seer 1 Walker of the Grove 1 Wight of Precinct Six
Sorcery (7)
1 Dirge of Dread 1 Mass Mutiny 1 Restore 1 Rough // Tumble 1 Spoils of Victory 1 Sudden Demise 1 Tempt with Vengeance
Instant (2)
1 Jund Charm 1 Reincarnation
Artifact (8)
1 Armillary Sphere 1 Carnage Altar 1 Jar of Eyeballs 1 Obelisk of Jund 1 Plague Boiler 1 Sol Ring 1 Spine of Ish Sah 1 Swiftfoot Boots
Enchantment (13)
1 Blood Rites 1 Curse of Chaos 1 Curse of Predation 1 Curse of Shallow Graves 1 Fecundity 1 Foster 1 Furnace Celebration 1 Goblin Bombardment 1 Night Soil 1 Primal Vigor 1 Tooth and Claw 1 Vile Requiem 1 Widespread Panic
Land (38)
1 Akoum Refuge 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 7 Forest 1 Golgari Guildgate 1 Golgari Rot Farm 1 Grim Backwoods 1 Gruul Guildgate 1 Jund Panorama 1 Kazandu Refuge 1 Khalni Garden 1 Kher Keep 1 Llanowar Reborn 7 Mountain 1 Opal Palace 1 Rakdos Guildgate 1 Rupture Spire 6 Swamp 1 Temple of the False God 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Vivid Grove
99 Cards
Mind Seize

Creature (21)
1 Augur of Bolas 1 Baleful Force 1 Baleful Strix 1 Charmbreaker Devils 1 Diviner Spirit 1 Echo Mage 1 Fog Bank 1 Guard Gomazoa 1 Guttersnipe 1 Hooded Horror 1 Jace's Archivist 1 Mnemonic Wall 1 Nekusar, the Mindrazer 1 Nightscape Familiar 1 Nivix Guildmage 1 Terra Ravager 1 Thraximundar 1 True-Name Nemesis 1 Uyo, Silent Prophet 1 Vampire Nighthawk 1 Viseling
Sorcery (12)
1 Army of the Damned 1 Cruel Ultimatum 1 Decree of Pain 1 Fissure Vent 1 Incendiary Command 1 Infest 1 Molten Disaster 1 Phthisis 1 Prosperity 1 Skyscribing 1 Strategic Planning 1 Tempt with Reflections
Instant (11)
1 Annihilate 1 Crosis's Charm 1 Dismiss 1 Grixis Charm 1 Illusionist's Gambit 1 Opportunity 1 Soul Manipulation 1 Starstorm 1 Sudden Spoiling 1 Vision Skeins 1 Wild Ricochet
Artifact (8)
1 Armillary Sphere 1 Eye of Doom 1 Mirari 1 Obelisk of Grixis 1 Sol Ring 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Temple Bell 1 Wayfarer's Bauble
Enchantment (7)
1 Arcane Melee 1 Curse of Chaos 1 Curse of Inertia 1 Curse of Shallow Graves 1 Price of Knowledge 1 Propaganda 1 Spiteful Visions
Land (40)
1 Akoum Refuge 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Crumbling Necropolis 1 Dimir Guildgate 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Grixis Panorama 9 Island 1 Izzet Boilerworks 1 Izzet Guildgate 1 Molten Slagheap 5 Mountain 1 Opal Palace 1 Rakdos Carnarium 1 Rakdos Guildgate 1 Rupture Spire 8 Swamp 1 Temple of the False God 1 Urza's Factory 1 Vivid Creek 1 Vivid Marsh
100 Cards
Evasive Maneuvers

Creature (29)
1 Acidic Slime 1 Aerie Mystics 1 Angel of Finality 1 Azami, Lady of Scrolls 1 Bane of Progress 1 Deceiver Exarch 1 Diviner Spirit 1 Djinn of Infinite Deceits 1 Dungeon Geists 1 Farhaven Elf 1 Fiend Hunter 1 Flickerwisp 1 Hada Spy Patrol 1 Karmic Guide 1 Kazandu Tuskcaller 1 Lu Xun, Scholar General 1 Mirror Entity 1 Mistmeadow Witch 1 Murkfiend Liege 1 Phantom Nantuko 1 Pilgrim's Eye 1 Roon of the Hidden Realm 1 Rubinia Soulsinger 1 Selesnya Guildmage 1 Skyward Eye Prophets 1 Stonecloaker 1 Thornwind Faeries 1 Winged Coatl 1 Wonder
Sorcery (5)
1 Borrowing 100,000 Arrows 1 Kirtar's Wrath 1 Restore 1 Tempt with Glory 1 Wash Out
Instant (6)
1 Aethermage's Touch 1 Arcane Denial 1 Blue Sun's Zenith 1 Krosan Grip 1 Selesnya Charm 1 Unexpectedly Absent
Artifact (13)
1 Azorius Keyrune 1 Basalt Monolith 1 Conjurer's Closet 1 Darksteel Ingot 1 Leonin Bladetrap 1 Selesnya Signet 1 Simic Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Surveyor's Scope 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Sword of the Paruns 1 Thousand-Year Elixir 1 Thunderstaff
Enchantment (8)
1 Control Magic 1 Curse of Inertia 1 Curse of Predation 1 Curse of the Forsaken 1 Darksteel Mutation 1 Flickerform 1 Leafdrake Roost 1 Presence of Gond
Land (38)
1 Azorius Chancery 1 Azorius Guildgate 1 Bant Panorama 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Faerie Conclave 6 Forest 7 Island 1 Opal Palace 7 Plains 1 Rupture Spire 1 Saltcrusted Steppe 1 Seaside Citadel 1 Secluded Steppe 1 Sejiri Refuge 1 Selesnya Guildgate 1 Selesnya Sanctuary 1 Simic Guildgate 1 Temple of the False God 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Transguild Promenade
100 Cards
