IM Conversation With: White White: Maro?

Maro: Oh, hello, the color White.

Maro: One of the many abstract concepts that I like to talk to by instant message.

Maro: What's shakin'?

White: I'm just tweaking some numbers in my spreadsheets.

White: Later, I'm going to oppress people who don't think the way I do.

Maro: Sounds like a wild night.

White: Are you busy?

Maro: Sort of. I'm writing my column.

Maro: In it, I outline some of the techniques I use to be more creative.

White: In list form?

Maro: But of course.

White: w00t!

White: I mean, this pleases me.

Maro: Technique #1 is Wait for Divine Inspiration.

Maro: If you stare at a blank screen long enough, an old man from outer space will eventually tell you what to do.

White: Is that even true?

Maro: In my experience, yes.

White: All my god ever seems to do is destroy all of my little men.

Maro: I guess I'm just lucky. Mine supplies me with article gimmicks.

IM Conversation With: Roderick Van Ouch Roderick Van Ouch: Maro, how are things?

Maro: Things are good.

Maro: I'm working on an article about how to be more creative.

Roderick Van Ouch: That's great to hear.

Roderick Van Ouch: I've noticed that in recent weeks you haven't mentioned my classic guide to creativity A Roundhouse Kick to the Chops, nor its increasingly violent but equally enlightening follow-ups An Elbow to the Solar Plexus and A Football in the Groin.

Roderick Van Ouch: You remember our deal.

Maro: You won't let me forget it.

Roderick Van Ouch: If you don't mention my books soon, I'll have to self-publish another one. I'm going to call it A Slap Across Your Face.

Roderick Van Ouch: Early reviews are unfavorable.

Maro: I don't know what that means, but I'll mention them this week.

IM Conversation With: White Maro: Oh, White, I've been meaning to ask you something.

Maro: How did that party go a few weeks ago?

White: It was a disaster. Everyone left in tears.

Maro: That's too bad. Sorry I had to duck out early.

Maro: Magic needed ruining and it couldn't wait.

IM Conversation With: Evil Mark Rosewater Evil Mark Rosewater: Bro?

Maro: What do you want?

Evil Mark Rosewater: Don't be like that. Who says I want something?

Maro: Just a hunch.

Evil Mark Rosewater: We've been twins for, what? Two, three months?

Maro: All our lives.

Evil Mark Rosewater: Right. And in all that time, have I ever once asked you for a favor?

Maro: No, but you've demanded them.

Evil Mark Rosewater: You say, "Tomato," I say, "Give me that tomato or I'll cut you."

IM Conversation With: White White: I just hooked up with red and black.

Maro: Both of them?

White: Yeah. What can I say? I have a thing for dwarves and nasty-looking old ladies.

Maro: Do they know you're two-timing?

White: Not yet.

Maro: What about your sense of honor? What about chivalry?

White: I'm sure they will kick in eventually.

White: That's why the relationships won't last. I give them three months, tops.

IM Conversation With: Evil Mark Rosewater Maro: Maybe you can help me, too. I'm writing about creativity.

Evil Mark Rosewater: Great. My least favorite subject.

Maro: I'm at Technique #2: Steal!

Evil Mark Rosewater: Now you're talking my language.

Evil Mark Rosewater: As I famously said, "Talent borrows. Genius steals."

Maro: That was my line!

Evil Mark Rosewater: Philosophy in action, folks.

IM Conversation With: White White: I need some more advice.

Maro: Really? After how things went last time?

Maro: I'm not sure if I should be playing matchmaker.

White: I'm having a crisis of faith.

Maro: Oh?

White: All I ever do is ruin other people's fun.

White: It's always prevent this, destroy that. Players can't do X, Y, or Z.

White: I'm the biggest stick-in-the-mud in all of Magic.

Maro: I'll keep that in mind.

IM Conversation With: Evil Mark Rosewater Maro: "Steal!" is just a dramatic way of saying, "Draw inspiration from anywhere."

Evil Mark Rosewater: You mean like the time you "drew inspiration" from my diary and created Yawgmoth's Bargain?

Maro: You made Yawgmoth's Bargain!

Maro: Then you snuck it into the set while I was out breeding creativity with an old pair of restrictions!

Evil Mark Rosewater: Oh, yeah. Right. What do you mean, then?

Maro: I'll give you an example.

IM Conversation With: White White: I just need to loosen up a bit.

White: Take off my hair and let down my glasses.

Maro: Live a little.

White: Yeah. That's why I want to hook up with Timmy at tonight's party.

Maro: Timmy, the player psychographic?

White: Yeah. I get a real adrenaline rush whenever we're together.

White: I feel so calm and free, like nothing else matters.

White: Do you think there's a chance?

Maro: Why not?

IM Conversation With: Evil Mark Rosewater Maro: One morning, several years ago, I was sitting in my kitchen, eating a piping-hot bowl of cream of wheat.

Evil Mark Rosewater: You live a life of danger!

Maro: As I stared into this mushy glob of tastelessness, I became inspired.

Maro: I asked myself, "Self, if cream of wheat was a Magic card, what would it look like?"

Evil Mark Rosewater: And?

Maro: Long story short, that's how Mercadian Masques came to be.

IM Conversation With: Ga'Aark Ga'Aark: Brains.

Maro: Oh, hi, Ga'Aark. I haven't heard from you in a while.

Maro: What's on your mind?

Ga'Aark: Brains.

Maro: Same here. I'm fascinated by how our brains work.

Maro: In fact, I'm writing a column about how to be more creative.

Ga'Aark: Brains.

Maro: Yes, by using our brains!

Maro: So far, I'm up to Technique #3: Resurrect Old Ideas.

Maro: If it's been rotting in a hole in the ground for years, it's gotta be good.

Maro: I'm sure you can appreciate that one.

IM Conversation With: Evil Mark Rosewater Evil Mark Rosewater: Enough with this "creativity" crap.

Maro: What do you want to talk about, then?

Evil Mark Rosewater: I think I'm in love with a Goblin.

Maro: A Goblin? Which one?

Evil Mark Rosewater: You know which one.

Maro: Steamflogger Boss.

Evil Mark Rosewater: Obviously. It's a cruel taskmaster and its meaningless ability might cause the end of Magic as we know it.

Maro: I can see why you like it.

Evil Mark Rosewater: There's a party tonight. S.B.'s going to be there.

Evil Mark Rosewater: Would you put in a good word for me?

Maro: I'll see what I can do.

IM Conversation With: The Swordfish The Swordfish: Maro, I need you to pick me up in 20 minutes.

Maro: What, again?

The Swordfish: Yeah. And this time, don't leave me alone with some Armani-suited psycho who wants to eat me for lunch. I barely swashbuckled my way out of that one.

Maro: Sorry.

The Swordfish: Don't worry about it. The person who's really got to worry is that guy in the Armani suit. If I ever see him again, it'll be for the last time. This scimitar stuck to my beak isn't just for show, you know.

Maro: It is very pointy.

Maro: Do you remember what Mr. Armani looks like?

The Swordfish: Not really.

The Swordfish: Anyway, I've got to get to this party. Pick me up.

IM Conversation With: Roderick Van Ouch Maro: Are you going to this party too?

Roderick Van Ouch: Unfortunately, I can't go. I'm too busy trying to figure out what a box of raisins has in common with parliamentary democracy.

Maro: Why?

Roderick Van Ouch: I'm giving a seminar on Micronesian Macroeconomics.

Maro: Oh, of course.

Roderick Van Ouch: Or is it Macronesian Microeconomics?

Maro: I wouldn't know. But good luck.

Roderick Van Ouch: Thanks. Better get back to these raisins...

IM Conversation With: The Swordfish Maro: Why don't you drive there yourself?

The Swordfish: You know my flippers can't reach the pedals.

The Swordfish: Plus, I've had too many adult beverages.

Maro: You drink like a fish.

The Swordfish: ...

The Swordfish: That was embarrassing.

Maro: All right. See you in twenty.

IM Conversation With: Ga'Aark Ga'Aark: Brains.

Maro: By the way, I'm really sorry that we haven't been making many Zombies lately.

Maro: It's just that the creative demands of recent sets haven't been very accommodating to corpsekind.

Maro: I guess you'll always have Onslaught Block, though, huh?

Ga'Aark: Brians.

Maro: Yes, I believe both Brian Schneider and Brian Tinsman had a hand in making some of your undead compatriots from that era.

Ga'Aark: That was a typo.

IM Conversation With: Steamflogger Boss Steamflogger Boss: Maro, how's tricks?

Maro: Oh, it's you. Let me guess. You're going to a party tonight.

Steamflogger Boss: How did you know?

Maro: Let's just say a little birdie told me.

Maro: Plus, I'm writing all this dialogue.

IM Conversation With: Ga'Aark Ga'Aark: What's a guy got to do to get some brains around here?

Maro: Might I suggest prying open a human skull.

Ga'Aark: Too easy.

Ga'Aark: I like when they play hard to get.

IM Conversation With: Steamflogger Boss Steamflogger Boss: All of the unloved cards are going to be at this party.

Steamflogger Boss: Me and Squire and the entire graduating class from Homelands High.

Steamflogger Boss: If you're not busy, you should come.

IM Conversation With: Ga'Aark Ga'Aark: I have a confession to make.

Maro: Oh?

Ga'Aark: Promise you won't be mad.

Maro: I promise.

Ga'Aark: I have a crush on your evil twin brother.

Maro: ...

Maro: I guess he does have a lot of brains, being my twin and all.

Ga'Aark: Precisely.

Maro: It's just that they're evil brains.

Ga'Aark: That only makes them even more delicious.

IM Conversation With: Grok Grok: Maro, what's up?

Maro: Grok! My most empathetic imaginary friend.

Grok: Got a sec?

Maro: I'm writing a column, but a little procrastination never hurt anybody.

IM Conversation With: Steamflogger Boss Maro: I do have a column to write. It's about different ways to be creative.

Maro: I just got to Technique #4: Beat a Dead Horse.

Steamflogger Boss: Can it be a dead Goblin?

Maro: Sure. It's only a metaphor.

Steamflogger Boss: Oh. Never mind, then.

Maro: The point is that sometimes that horse isn't quite as dead as you think it is.

IM Conversation With: Grok Grok: I'm going to a party later and I need some advice.

Maro: Shoot.

Grok: Do you think there's a chance that Ga'Aark and I could get together?

Maro: You mean as a couple?

Grok: Yeah.

Maro: A union between a Zombie and, uh, whatever it is that you are is a little unorthodox.

Grok: I know, but I think it could work.

Maro: Anything's possible. Just look at Julia Roberts and Lyle Lovett.

Grok: Very topical, Mark.

IM Conversation With: Steamflogger Boss Steamflogger Boss: I like to flog things, but with steam.

Steamflogger Boss: Don't ask me how it works, though.

Maro: Why, trade secret?

Steamflogger Boss: No, it just makes no sense.

IM Conversation With: Grok Grok: I'm tired of dating regular humans. They're just too complex.

Maro: Yeah, especially their brains.

Maro: Did I mention I'm writing a column about creativity?

Maro: In case you're wondering, Technique #5 is Sleep On It.

Maro: For example, Einstein came up with the Theory of Relativity after a long nap.

Grok: I find that highly suspect.

Maro: And I wrote entire episodes of Roseanne while in a somnambulistic trance.

Grok: That I believe.

IM Conversation With: Steamflogger Boss Steamflogger Boss: I've been a little frustrated lately.

Maro: How so?

Steamflogger Boss: Just...irritable at work, you know? Grumpy.

Maro: Go on.

Steamflogger Boss: What I'm trying to say is that I didn't flog my way up to middle-management only to have to spend my days wrangling a pack of rock-eating morons.

Maro: Isn't that what middle-management does?

Steamflogger Boss: Touché.

IM Conversation With: Timmy Timmy: Maro, you around?

Maro: Yeah, Timmy. Just putting the finishing touches on my column.

Timmy: I need to ask you a question.

Maro: Fire away.

Timmy: Why does everybody hate me?

Maro: Everybody doesn't hate you.

Maro: Only the overwhelming majority of people hate you.

Timmy: I think it's because people don't understand me.

Timmy: They think I'm some kind of idiot, but I'm not.

Maro: I know, Timmy.

Timmy: I just have different priorities.

IM Conversation With: Grok Grok: I want someone with uncomplicated motivations.

Grok: Ga'Aark is someone who knows exactly what he wants.

Maro: You mean brains.

Grok: Right. I just don't know how to go about getting to know him.

Maro: You need to find some common ground.

Grok: I don't understand.

Maro: Look for values you share, activities you can do together.

Grok: No comprende, amigo.

Maro: Try to figure out if something that you're passionate about, something that you love to do, lines up with Ga'Aark's passions.

Grok: I'm not sure I follow.

Maro: Let me put it this way: Do you like to eat brains?

Grok: I don't know. A little.

Maro: Go with that.

IM Conversation With: Timmy Timmy: I'm thinking of changing my name.

Maro: Really? To what?

Timmy: I don't know yet. To something a little more grown-up.

Timmy: Maybe Tim or Timothy.

Timmy: What do you think of Timbaland?

Maro: I think it's taken.

IM Conversation With: Steamflogger Boss Steamflogger Boss: Productivity is way down, our margins are shrinking.

Steamflogger Boss: My employees eat half of our raw materials.

Steamflogger Boss: What I need is a reliable work-force, one that can coexist peacefully and work together as a team towards a common goal, one that can follow directions.

Steamflogger Boss: What I need is White.

IM Conversation With: Assistant Steamflogger Boss Assistant Steamflogger Boss: No, you don't! I can right this ship!

IM Conversation With: Steamflogger Boss Steamflogger Boss: Tell him to shut up.

Maro: How did you know he sent me a message?

Steamflogger Boss: The omniscient narrator.

Steamflogger Boss: And that guy's not the Assistant Steamflogger Boss.

IM Conversation With: Assistant to the Steamflogger Boss Assistant to the Steamflogger Boss: Fine. I still think I can right this ship.

IM Conversation With: Timmy Timmy: You know who does understand me? Grok.

Timmy: Grok really gets what I'm about.

Timmy: I can be myself around Grok, slinging spells for the sheer thrill of it.

Timmy: Win or lose, it doesn't matter.

IM Conversation With: White Maro: This might be a little awkward.

White: What do you mean?

Maro: Well, have you ever thought of hitting on Steamflogger Boss?

White: No, not once. In fact, the idea disgusts me.

IM Conversation With: Evil Mark Rosewater Maro: Do you have a Plan B for tonight? What about Ga'Aark?

Evil Mark Rosewater: That is possibly the dumbest thing you've ever said.

IM Conversation With: Timmy Maro: Timmy, I'm just wondering something.

Maro: Would you consider making a move on White?

Timmy: Are you kidding? White's about as fun as a whack on the side of the head.

IM Conversation With: Mistform Ultimus Mistform Ultimus: Hey, Maro.

Maro: You're like a bad penny.

IM Conversation With: Steamflogger Boss Maro: What do you think of my evil twin brother? Any romantic interest?

Steamflogger Boss: You can't be serious.

IM Conversation With: Mistform Ultimus Mistform Ultimus: I'm going to this party tonight.

Maro: And you need some advice.

Mistform Ultimus: Yeah. What should I be?

Maro: Well, you have a lot of options.

IM Conversation With: Grok Maro: If Ga'Aark isn't interested, maybe you should direct your attention to Timmy.

Grok: Timmy? That lamer? I'd rather Terror myself with a rusty Terror.

IM Conversation With: Mistform Ultimus Mistform Ultimus: I was thinking of going as a Giant Dwarf.

Maro: People love the oxymorons.

Mistform Ultimus: Or maybe a Treefolk Splinter.

Maro: Cute. How about just being a Pest?

Maro: I think you can pull it off.

IM Conversation With: Ga'Aark Maro: Hey, Ga'Aark, if things don't pan out with my brother, how do you feel about Grok?

Ga'Aark: Brains.

Maro: Oh, I give up.

Maro: This is going to be painful.