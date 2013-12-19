Some iPad users have been encountering performance issues with Magic 2014—Duels of the Planeswalkers. We recommend that those players visit the iTunes App Store to download the latest version of Magic 2014, which was released this week. This version addresses the crash problems that were affecting the iPad Air and iPad Mini devices.

Magic 2014 is a high-performance game. To ensure an optimal experience, we recommend closing other apps and ensuring there are no active downloads before launching the game.

We appreciate your patience while we investigate and address known issues. We also encourage you to share feedback on any issues you have experienced playing Magic 2014. Please post any details, along with your device and version (if known), to our dedicated community thread.

As with any purchase you make from Wizards of the Coast, if you have concerns or questions, please feel free to contact Game Support (at http://company.wizards.com/contactus or (425) 226-6500). We are happy to assist you so as to improve your overall experience.

Download Magic 2014 on the iTunes App Store

Known Issues

4-Player Free-for-All and 2-Headed Giant Modes



Some players using an iPad 2 or iPad mini (original) with iOS 7 may encounter long load times, choppy video, or game crashes while playing 4-player Free-for-All or 2-Headed Giant game modes

Achievements



Player achievements are not displaying correctly in the player status screen

Achievements are not lost, however, and are still displayed correctly in Game Center

Traditional Chinese Language Version

