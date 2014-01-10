Magic: The Gathering Collector Coins
Front Back
Each coin will be packaged in a display case and will come with an individually numbered certificate of authenticity.
Since this item will make use of real silver in each coin, the pricing will be finalized once we get closer to launch. If you are a retailer interested in finding out more about purchasing these collector items, visit this page on the New Zealand Mint's website and complete their form to sign up. If you're an individual interested in purchasing one of these coins, visit this page on NZMint.com.