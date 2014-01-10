T oday we are announcing our partnership with the New Zealand Mint to produce a series of Magic: The Gathering collector coins! Each coin is a one ounce 0.999 silver coin featuring iconic Magic art. Our first coin will feature the artwork of none other than Jace, the Mind Sculptor by Jason Chan.

Each coin will be packaged in a display case and will come with an individually numbered certificate of authenticity.

Since this item will make use of real silver in each coin, the pricing will be finalized once we get closer to launch. If you are a retailer interested in finding out more about purchasing these collector items, visit this page on the New Zealand Mint's website and complete their form to sign up. If you're an individual interested in purchasing one of these coins, visit this page on NZMint.com.