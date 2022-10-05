Our next round of Alchemy and Historic balance changes is scheduled to arrive in MTG Arena on Thursday, October 6! These include changes to Historic-only rebalanced cards, as well as additional changes to Streets of New Capenna Limited play.

Below is the full list of card changes you can look forward to playing with on MTG Arena once the October 6 update is live!

Historic Card Rebalancing

As part of the Alchemy: Dominaria game update, the original tabletop versions of these cards will be returned to Historic. More information can be found in this month's State of the Game.

Divide by ZeroEsika's ChariotFaceless Haven

Goldspan DragonLuminarch Aspirant

Standard Card Rebalancing

After reviewing the Streets of New Capenna Limited data collected over the past few months, we found three issues with the format that we want to address and solve:

Encourage Three-Color Decks

We feel that there is not enough incentive to draft the three-color families over the more streamlined ally two-color decks. We are addressing this by reducing the cost of the three-color common "mana-fixing" creatures like Ominous Parcel, while increasing the rate of some of the three-color payoffs like Mr. Orfeo, the Boulder; Queza, Auguar of Agonies; and Cabaretti Charm.

Slow Down the Pace of Games

We want to make removal and blocking more successful against shield counters, blitz, and aggressive decks. Incriminate being more cost effective, Psionic Snoop and Midnight Assassin being better blockers, and Deal Gone Bad gaining life should help players catch up when behind and interact more successfully with creatures with shield counters.

Make More Cards Viable Draft Picks

We want to increase the strength of some of the cards that haven't been seeing play. We believe that this will make drafting and deck building more interesting while increasing the likelihood that you're able to draft enough playable cards while also prioritizing fixing.

Speakeasy Server
Changed "you gain 1 life for each other creature you control" to "you gain 1 life for each creature you control."

Speakeasy Server

Celebrity Fencer
Now 3/3 (from 3/2)

Celebrity Fencer

Buy Your Silence
Card type now instant (from sorcery)

Buy Your Silence

Sewer Crocodile
Now 4/7 (from 4/6)

Sewer Crocodile

Psionic Snoop
Now 0/4 (from 0/3)

Psionic Snoop

Public Enemy
Changed "When enchanted creature dies, draw a card" to "When enchanted creature dies, draw two cards."

Public Enemy

Case the Joint

  • Costs 4U (from 3U)
  • Card type now sorcery (from instant)
  • Changed "Draw two cards" to "Draw three cards"

Case the Joint

Demon's Due
Redesigned to look at four cards and pick two: "Look at the top four cards of your library. Put two of them into your hand and the rest into your graveyard. You lose 2 life."

Demon's Due

Vampire Scrivener
Costs 3B (from 4B)

Vampire Scrivener

Midnight Assassin
Now 1/3 (from 1/2)

Midnight Assassin

Graveyard Shift
Creature enters the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter on it.

Graveyard Shift

Incriminate
Costs B (from 1B)

Incriminate

Deal Gone Bad
Add "You gain 3 life."

Deal Gone Bad

Revel Ruiner
Now 3/2 (from 3/1)

Revel Ruiner

Exhibition Magician
Now 2/2 (from 2/1)

Exhibition Magician

Jackhammer
Costs R (from 1R)

Jackhammer

Ready to Rumble

  • Card type now instant (from sorcery)
  • Add "Damage can't be prevented this turn."

Ready to Rumble

Sizzling Soloist
Now 4/2 (from 3/2)

Sizzling Soloist

Pyre-Sledge Arsonist
Now 2/3 (from 2/2)

Pyre-Sledge Arsonist

Warm Welcome

  • Costs 3G (from 2G)
  • Card type now sorcery (from instant)
  • Changed "Create a 1/1 green and white Citizen creature token" to "Create two 1/1 green and white Citizen creature tokens."

Warm Welcome

Most Wanted
Changed "Enchanted creature gets +2/+1" to "Enchanted creature gets +2/+2."

Most Wanted

Social Climber
Now 4/2 (from 3/2)

Social Climber

Capenna Express
Now 7/7 (from 6/6)

Capenna Express

High-Rise Sawjack

  • Now 1/4 (from 2/3)
  • Changed "High-Rise Sawjack gets +2/+0 until end of turn" to "High-Rise Sawjack gets +3/+0 until end of turn."

High-Rise Sawjack

Glittermonger
Now 2/4 (from 1/4)

Glittermonger

Paragon of Modernity
Now 2/3 (from 2/2)

Paragon of Modernity

Ominous Parcel
First activated ability cost now 1, T (from 2, T)

Ominous Parcel

Glamorous Outlaw

  • Add "you gain 2 life"
  • Activated ability cost now 1 (from 2)

Glamorous Outlaw

Masked Bandits

  • Now 5/6 (from 5/5)
  • Activated ability cost now 1 (from 2)

Masked Bandits

Rakish Revelers
Activated ability cost now 1 (from 2)

Rakish Revelers

Shattered Seraph

  • Now 4/5 (from 4/4)
  • Activated ability cost now 1 (from 2)

Shattered Seraph

Spara's Adjudicators
Activated ability cost now 1 (from 2)

Spara's Adjudicators

Stimulus Package
Add "Scry 1" to second activated ability

Stimulus Package

Cabaretti Charm
Changed "deals damage equal to the number of creatures you control" to "deals damage equal to twice the number of creatures you control"

Cabaretti Charm

Riveteers Initiate
Activated ability cost now H (from 1H)

Riveteers Initiate

Security Rhox
Now 5/5 (from 5/4)

Security Rhox

Mr. Orfeo, the Boulder
Now 3/4 (from 2/4)

Mr. Orfeo, the Boulder

Forge Boss
Now 4/4 (from 3/4)

Forge Boss

Syndicate Infiltrator
Gains ward 2

Syndicate Infiltrator

Queza, Augur of Agonies
Gains vigilance

Queza, Augur of Agonies

Additional Changes

Celestial Regulator
Now 1/4 (from 2/3)

Celestial Regulator

Civil Servant
Changed "Civil Servant gets +1/+0 and gains lifelink until end of turn" to "Civil Servant gets +1/+0 and gains trample until end of turn."

Civil Servant

Metropolis Angel

  • Costs 3WU (from 2WU)
  • Now 3/3 (from 3/1)

Metropolis Angel