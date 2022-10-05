Our next round of Alchemy and Historic balance changes is scheduled to arrive in MTG Arena on Thursday, October 6! These include changes to Historic-only rebalanced cards, as well as additional changes to Streets of New Capenna Limited play.

Below is the full list of card changes you can look forward to playing with on MTG Arena once the October 6 update is live!

Historic Card Rebalancing

As part of the Alchemy: Dominaria game update, the original tabletop versions of these cards will be returned to Historic. More information can be found in this month's State of the Game.

Standard Card Rebalancing

After reviewing the Streets of New Capenna Limited data collected over the past few months, we found three issues with the format that we want to address and solve:

Encourage Three-Color Decks

We feel that there is not enough incentive to draft the three-color families over the more streamlined ally two-color decks. We are addressing this by reducing the cost of the three-color common "mana-fixing" creatures like Ominous Parcel, while increasing the rate of some of the three-color payoffs like Mr. Orfeo, the Boulder; Queza, Auguar of Agonies; and Cabaretti Charm.

Slow Down the Pace of Games

We want to make removal and blocking more successful against shield counters, blitz, and aggressive decks. Incriminate being more cost effective, Psionic Snoop and Midnight Assassin being better blockers, and Deal Gone Bad gaining life should help players catch up when behind and interact more successfully with creatures with shield counters.

Make More Cards Viable Draft Picks

We want to increase the strength of some of the cards that haven't been seeing play. We believe that this will make drafting and deck building more interesting while increasing the likelihood that you're able to draft enough playable cards while also prioritizing fixing.

Speakeasy Server

Changed "you gain 1 life for each other creature you control" to "you gain 1 life for each creature you control."

Celebrity Fencer

Now 3/3 (from 3/2)

Buy Your Silence

Card type now instant (from sorcery)

Sewer Crocodile

Now 4/7 (from 4/6)

Psionic Snoop

Now 0/4 (from 0/3)

Public Enemy

Changed "When enchanted creature dies, draw a card" to "When enchanted creature dies, draw two cards."

Case the Joint

Costs 4U (from 3U)

Card type now sorcery (from instant)

Changed "Draw two cards" to "Draw three cards"

Demon's Due

Redesigned to look at four cards and pick two: "Look at the top four cards of your library. Put two of them into your hand and the rest into your graveyard. You lose 2 life."

Vampire Scrivener

Costs 3B (from 4B)

Midnight Assassin

Now 1/3 (from 1/2)

Graveyard Shift

Creature enters the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter on it.

Incriminate

Costs B (from 1B)

Deal Gone Bad

Add "You gain 3 life."

Revel Ruiner

Now 3/2 (from 3/1)

Exhibition Magician

Now 2/2 (from 2/1)

Jackhammer

Costs R (from 1R)

Ready to Rumble

Card type now instant (from sorcery)

Add "Damage can't be prevented this turn."

Sizzling Soloist

Now 4/2 (from 3/2)

Pyre-Sledge Arsonist

Now 2/3 (from 2/2)

Warm Welcome

Costs 3G (from 2G)

Card type now sorcery (from instant)

Changed "Create a 1/1 green and white Citizen creature token" to "Create two 1/1 green and white Citizen creature tokens."

Most Wanted

Changed "Enchanted creature gets +2/+1" to "Enchanted creature gets +2/+2."

Social Climber

Now 4/2 (from 3/2)

Capenna Express

Now 7/7 (from 6/6)

High-Rise Sawjack

Now 1/4 (from 2/3)

Changed "High-Rise Sawjack gets +2/+0 until end of turn" to "High-Rise Sawjack gets +3/+0 until end of turn."

Glittermonger

Now 2/4 (from 1/4)

Paragon of Modernity

Now 2/3 (from 2/2)

Ominous Parcel

First activated ability cost now 1, T (from 2, T)

Glamorous Outlaw

Add "you gain 2 life"

Activated ability cost now 1 (from 2)

Masked Bandits

Now 5/6 (from 5/5)

Activated ability cost now 1 (from 2)

Rakish Revelers

Activated ability cost now 1 (from 2)

Shattered Seraph

Now 4/5 (from 4/4)

Activated ability cost now 1 (from 2)

Spara's Adjudicators

Activated ability cost now 1 (from 2)

Stimulus Package

Add "Scry 1" to second activated ability

Cabaretti Charm

Changed "deals damage equal to the number of creatures you control" to "deals damage equal to twice the number of creatures you control"

Riveteers Initiate

Activated ability cost now H (from 1H)

Security Rhox

Now 5/5 (from 5/4)

Mr. Orfeo, the Boulder

Now 3/4 (from 2/4)

Forge Boss

Now 4/4 (from 3/4)

Syndicate Infiltrator

Gains ward 2

Queza, Augur of Agonies

Gains vigilance

Additional Changes

Celestial Regulator

Now 1/4 (from 2/3)

Civil Servant

Changed "Civil Servant gets +1/+0 and gains lifelink until end of turn" to "Civil Servant gets +1/+0 and gains trample until end of turn."

Metropolis Angel