Due to some later changes based on internal balance testing, several Alchemy: Tarkir cards were previewed using an earlier card design. The card images have been updated in the Tarkir: Dragonstorm Card Image Gallery and are also listed below:

97054_Y25-TDM: Hardened Bonds 97064_Y25-TDM: Territorial Strike 97066_Y25-TDM: Xho Cai, Flickering Talon