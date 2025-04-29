Alchemy: Tarkir Card Corrections
Due to some later changes based on internal balance testing, several Alchemy: Tarkir cards were previewed using an earlier card design. The card images have been updated in the Tarkir: Dragonstorm Card Image Gallery and are also listed below:
- Hardened Bonds rarity has been corrected to rare, rather than uncommon. Additionally, the rules text has been updated to reflect the still-strong-but-less-busted "perpetually gets +1/+1" given to the creature rather than granting a +1/+1 counter.
- Territorial Strike is the proper name of this card, not Betor's Edict.
- Xho Cai, Flickering Talon's mana cost is
, not .