Alchemy: Tarkir Spellbooks
Take flight alongside one of five clans in Alchemy: Tarkir, an MTG Arena-only release filled with new Magic cards for digital-only formats. The full set of 30 cards releases on April 29, 2025, and you can browse all of these sweet new designs in the Tarkir: Dragonstorm Card Image Gallery.
There are two cards with spellbooks in Alchemy: Tarkir that allow you to draft additional cards during play. Here are the details for those and the cards in their spellbooks.
Spellbooks
Dragon Typhoon
Thunderbreak Regent Stormscale Scion Magmatic Hellkite Boltwing Marauder Neriv, Heart of the Storm Caldera Pyremaw Thundermane Dragon
Dragonweave Tapestry
Purging Stormbrood Twinmaw Stormbrood Runescale Stormbrood Disruptive Stormbrood Whirlwing Stormbrood
