Only One Week Left to Preorder Aetherdrift

We're a week out from the release of Aetherdrift on MTG Arena, and that means you have just one week to grab a preorder bundle before they're gone for good. Pick the ones that'll give you a boost off the starting line when the set launches!

Chandra Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Chandra Pack Bundle Chandra Sleeve Chandra, Spark Hunter Available at purchase: Chandra sleeve Available at release (February 11): 50 Aetherdrift packs

packs 5 Golden Packs

Chandra, Spark Hunter card

Chandra, Spark Hunter depth art card style

Loot Play Bundle $24.99 USD Preorder the Loot Play Bundle Loot Sleeve Loot, the Pathfinder Spikeshell Servo Companion Available at purchase: Loot sleeve

Spikeshell Servo companion Available at release (February 11): 2 Player Draft tokens

1 Sealed token

5 Play-In Points

Loot, the Pathfinder card

Loot, the Pathfinder depth art card style

Sita Varma Pass Bundle $14.99 USD Preorder the Sita Varma Pass Bundle Sita Varma Sleeve Sita Varma, Masked Racer Available at purchase: Sita Varma sleeve Available at release (February 11): Aetherdrift Mastery Pass

Mastery Pass Sita Varma, Masked Racer card

Sita Varma, Masked Racer depth art card style

Be sure to check out the Aetherdrift Card Image Gallery to see all the cards in the set.

Magic Streamers Take Aetherdrift Out for a Test Drive

Your favorite streamers are ready to kick the tires on Aetherdrift this Wednesday, February 5, beginning at 10 a.m. PT! Watch some of the best Magic content creators open Aetherdrift packs, talk about cards, discuss strategies, and, of course, play matches with the new set. You can catch them on YouTube and Twitch.tv throughout the day until Thursday, February 6, at 10 a.m. PT!

Introducing Achievements on MTG Arena!

We're excited to announce achievements and titles are coming to MTG Arena with the release of Aetherdrift on February 11! Check out Principle Game Designer Grant Reid's article introducing the achievement and titles system along with peeks at how it will look.

We'll have more details on achievements and titles coming next week before the launch, so stay tuned for that.

Pre-Banning Chrome Mox in Historic

0092_MTGDFT_Special: Chrome Mox

Chrome Mox is—putting it lightly—an infamous card. Moxen are generally dangerous in fair formats, so we're cautious about where we allow them to be played. Since Chrome Mox is one of Aetherdrift's Special Guests cards, we decided to preemptively ban it in Historic …

… But not in Timeless! It also won't be restricted in Timeless, so get ready to show your moxie in this wide-open format. We will be keeping a close eye on how it affects the format, but for now, we want to see how you cook!

Crafting Aetherdrift's Special Guests with Wildcards

Speaking of Special Guests cards, we wanted to update you on the rarities of these cards on MTG Arena. We'll be adjusting the rarities of some of Aetherdrift's Special Guests cards to help with collecting. This won't change how often they appear in packs, just what wildcards you need to craft them. We'll have more to share on those adjusted rarities soon.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

February 4–5: Golden Pack Sealed

February 11–13: Jump into Aetherdrift

February 18–20: Aetherdrift Constructed

Constructed February 25–27: Standard Pauper

Quick Draft

February 1–15: Bloomburrow

February 16–25: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Other Events

February 4–11: March of the Machine

January 28–February 11: Chromatic Cube Drafts, Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

Drafts, Best-of-One and Best-of-Three February 21–23: Historic Metagame Challenge

February Qualifier Events – Historic

February 15: Best-of-One Play-In

February 21: Best-of-Three Play-In

February 22–23: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

February

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

February 15, 6 a.m. PT–February 16, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic

February 15, 6 a.m. PT–February 16, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

February 21, 6 a.m. PT–February 22, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic

February 21, 6 a.m. PT–February 22, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

February 22, 6 a.m. PT–February 23, 4 p.m. PT

February 22, 6 a.m. PT–February 23, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic