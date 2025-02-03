MTG Arena Announcements – February 3, 2025
In this edition:
- Only One Week Left to Preorder Aetherdrift
- Magic Streamers Take Aetherdrift Out for a Test Drive
- Introducing Achievements on MTG Arena
- Pre-Banning Chrome Mox in Historic
- Crafting Aetherdrift's Special Guests with Wildcards
- Event Schedule
Only One Week Left to Preorder Aetherdrift
We're a week out from the release of Aetherdrift on MTG Arena, and that means you have just one week to grab a preorder bundle before they're gone for good. Pick the ones that'll give you a boost off the starting line when the set launches!
Chandra Pack Bundle
$49.99 USD
Preorder the Chandra Pack Bundle
- Chandra sleeve
- 50 Aetherdrift packs
- 5 Golden Packs
- Chandra, Spark Hunter card
- Chandra, Spark Hunter depth art card style
Loot Play Bundle
$24.99 USD
- Loot sleeve
- Spikeshell Servo companion
- 2 Player Draft tokens
- 1 Sealed token
- 5 Play-In Points
- Loot, the Pathfinder card
- Loot, the Pathfinder depth art card style
Sita Varma Pass Bundle
$14.99 USD
Preorder the Sita Varma Pass Bundle
- Sita Varma sleeve
- Aetherdrift Mastery Pass
- Sita Varma, Masked Racer card
- Sita Varma, Masked Racer depth art card style
Be sure to check out the Aetherdrift Card Image Gallery to see all the cards in the set.
Magic Streamers Take Aetherdrift Out for a Test Drive
Your favorite streamers are ready to kick the tires on Aetherdrift this Wednesday, February 5, beginning at 10 a.m. PT! Watch some of the best Magic content creators open Aetherdrift packs, talk about cards, discuss strategies, and, of course, play matches with the new set. You can catch them on YouTube and Twitch.tv throughout the day until Thursday, February 6, at 10 a.m. PT!
Introducing Achievements on MTG Arena!
We're excited to announce achievements and titles are coming to MTG Arena with the release of Aetherdrift on February 11! Check out Principle Game Designer Grant Reid's article introducing the achievement and titles system along with peeks at how it will look.
We'll have more details on achievements and titles coming next week before the launch, so stay tuned for that.
Pre-Banning Chrome Mox in Historic
Chrome Mox is—putting it lightly—an infamous card. Moxen are generally dangerous in fair formats, so we're cautious about where we allow them to be played. Since Chrome Mox is one of Aetherdrift's Special Guests cards, we decided to preemptively ban it in Historic …
… But not in Timeless! It also won't be restricted in Timeless, so get ready to show your moxie in this wide-open format. We will be keeping a close eye on how it affects the format, but for now, we want to see how you cook!
Crafting Aetherdrift's Special Guests with Wildcards
Speaking of Special Guests cards, we wanted to update you on the rarities of these cards on MTG Arena. We'll be adjusting the rarities of some of Aetherdrift's Special Guests cards to help with collecting. This won't change how often they appear in packs, just what wildcards you need to craft them. We'll have more to share on those adjusted rarities soon.
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- February 4–5: Golden Pack Sealed
- February 11–13: Jump into Aetherdrift
- February 18–20: Aetherdrift Constructed
- February 25–27: Standard Pauper
Quick Draft
- February 1–15: Bloomburrow
- February 16–25: Outlaws of Thunder Junction
Other Events
- February 4–11: March of the Machine
- January 28–February 11: Chromatic Cube Drafts, Best-of-One and Best-of-Three
- February 21–23: Historic Metagame Challenge
February Qualifier Events – Historic
- February 15: Best-of-One Play-In
- February 21: Best-of-Three Play-In
- February 22–23: Qualifier Weekend
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
February
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
February 15, 6 a.m. PT–February 16, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Historic
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
February 21, 6 a.m. PT–February 22, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Historic
- Qualifier Weekend
February 22, 6 a.m. PT–February 23, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Historic
February 2025 Ranked Season
The February 2025 Ranked Season begins January 31, 2025, at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) and ends February 28, 2025, at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Aetherdrift pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Aetherdrift pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Aetherdrift packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Pierce card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Aetherdrift packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Pierce card style + District Mascot card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Aetherdrift packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Pierce card style + District Mascot card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Aetherdrift packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Pierce card style + District Mascot card style
Follow MTG Arena Social
Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: