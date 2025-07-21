MTG Arena Announcements – July 21, 2025
In this edition:
- Edge of Eternities Streamer Event
- Edge of Eternities Full Card Image Gallery
- Edge of Eternities Prepatch and Release
- The Complete Edge of Eternities Story
- Event Schedule
Edge of Eternities Streamer Event
(July 23)
Starting on July 23 at 10 a.m. PT, a 24-hour broadcast of intergalactic proportions will begin! Train your sensor arrays on your favorite content creators' streams to intercept the Edge of Eternities Streamer Event. Magic content creators, Pro Tour competitors, and out-of-this-world guests will be voyaging into Edge of Eternities!
View the Edge of Eternities Card Image Gallery
As of this transmission, Edge of Eternities has been revealed in its full glory. Set a course for the card image gallery and make sure your Prerelease deck-building plans aren't missing any crucial components!
Edge of Eternities Prepatch and Release
Major set releases on MTG Arena come in two parts, with a prepatch releasing a week before the full set release. What does this mean? You'll be able to see all the upcoming Edge of Eternities cards in the MTG Arena client starting July 25, but you won't be able to interact with the cards until August 1.
With Edge of Eternities now fully revealed, we are also announcing some pre-emptive bans coming to MTG Arena. Please see the list of cards being banned, as well as the rationale behind the decisions below.
Historic
Ancient Tombis banned. Strip Mineis banned. Magus of the Moonis banned.
Timeless
- No changes
Brawl
- No changes
These bans are consistent with our philosophy for Historic; preventing fast mana and land destruction, which tends to limit viable strategies in the format. On the other hand, Timeless will likely see a considerable shakeup with
We will keep a close eye on the effects of powerful cards like
The Complete Edge of Eternities Story
In case you were in deep hypersleep, the entire epic saga leading up to the launch of Edge of Eternities has been released! It's not too late, though! You can catch up on the action by reading each installment at MTGStory.com or by listening to The Magic Story Podcast.
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).
- July 22–23: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Phantom Quick Draft
- July 29–28: Jump Into Edge of Eternities
- August 5–6: One the Edge with Magic: The Gathering Foundations
- August 12–13: Edge of Eternities Constructed
Quick Draft
- July 8–21: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY
- July 22–August 7: Tarkir: Dragonstorm
- August 8–18: Edge of Eternities
- August 19–September 9: Aetherdrift
Follow MTG Arena Social
Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: